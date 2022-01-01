American
French
Sushi & Japanese
Madcap San Anselmo
486 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Madcap will only be serving take out food starting Tuesday December 8th - Monday January 4th.
Location
198 Sir Francis Drake, San Anselmo, CA 94960
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Anselmo
Marinitas - 218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard
4.2 • 1,498
218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurant
Marin Coffee Roasters - San Anselmo
4.3 • 164
546 San Anselmo Ave. San Anselmo, CA 94960
View restaurant
More near San Anselmo