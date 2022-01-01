Madcap imageView gallery
Madcap San Anselmo

486 Reviews

$$$

198 Sir Francis Drake

San Anselmo, CA 94960

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markCorkage Fee
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Madcap will only be serving take out food starting Tuesday December 8th - Monday January 4th.

Website

Location

198 Sir Francis Drake, San Anselmo, CA 94960

Directions

