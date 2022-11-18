Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar

1,188 Reviews

$$

11085 Resort Rd

Suite 404

Ellicott City, MD 21042

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
An alluring boutique restaurant, mad chef kitchen & bar, offers a modern take on traditional cuisine in a welcoming and intimate atmosphere. Featuring fresh ingredients and influences from various modern cuisines; This gastro-pub houses a wide selection of diverse spirits, fine wines, signature cocktails, and craft beers. The new american cuisine paired with gracious service provides an extraordinary and memorable affair. Whether your mixing your own cocktail in our industrial bar area or gathering around a table in our rustic dining room – together we turn our creative energy into a spectacular dining experience. yes, chef.

11085 Resort Rd, Suite 404, Ellicott City, MD 21042

