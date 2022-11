Pulled Pork Slider Flight

$12.00

Slider #1: House smoked pulled pork served on a pretzel slider bun with BBQ sauce, smoked gouda cheese and pickled red onion. Slider #2: House smoked pulled pork served on a pretzel slider bun with sweet and spicy sauce, pickled red onion and provolone cheese. Slider #3: House smoked pulled pork served on a pretzel bun with cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, Carolina Gold BBQ sauce. Served with a side of fries.