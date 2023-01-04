Restaurant header imageView gallery

M.A.D.D. Mark's

11790 Snider Rd

Sixteen Mile Stand, OH 45249

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Giant Chicken Quesadilla
Basket of French Fries

Food

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$13.00

Two All Beef Patties + American Cheese + Lettuce + Tomato + Red Onion + Dill Pickle Spear

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.00

All Beef Patty + American Cheese + Lettuce + Tomato + Red Onion + Dill Pickle Spear + Mayonnaise & Mustard Packet

Giant Chicken Quesadilla

Giant Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Fried Chicken Tenders + Shredded Cheese + Tortilla

Dessert Special

Dessert Special

$5.00
Basket of French Fries

Basket of French Fries

$5.00

Falafel

$6.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
M.A.D.D. Mark’s begins with quality American cuisine served to our wonderful community. WE COME TO YOU to offer warm welcomes and efficient service.

11790 Snider Rd, Sixteen Mile Stand, OH 45249

