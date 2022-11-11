Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse

review star

No reviews yet

64 Water Street

Worcester, MA 01604

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bang Bang Chicken Sandwich
Southern Smash Burger
Steak Mac

Daily Specials

Chili

$9.00

Ricotta Meatballs

$16.00Out of stock

Southern Smash Burger

$18.00

Fried Scallop Po Boy

$19.00

Seared Shrimp Carbonara

$26.00

Katsu Ramen

$24.00

Starters

Basket of French Fries

$7.00

Basket of Hand Cut Chips

$5.00

Basket Of Garlic Fries

$8.00

Basket Salt & Vinegar Chips

$6.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Popcorn Chicken

$15.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Garbage Pail Nachos 2.0

$18.00

Salami Stuffed Pull Apart Bread

$15.00

Pretzel Poutine

$18.00

Stick E. Bacon

$13.50

Proscuitto Fig Toast

$15.00Out of stock

Charred Sprouts

$16.00Out of stock

Greenery

Charred Chipotle Caesar

$14.00

Damn Good Salad

$14.00

Our Cobb

$16.00

Fig & Burrata Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Greek & Grain

$15.00

Side Ceaser Salad

$6.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.50

Classic Salad

$9.00

Handhelds

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

The Cuban

$17.00

Veggie Buritto

$16.00

Maddi's Burger

$17.50

The Two Hander

$18.00

French Dip

$18.00

Bang Bang Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

CCBR Snak Wrap

$16.50

Main's

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$20.00

Shrimp Pad Thai

$22.00

Steak Mac

$22.00

Chicken Parmesan & Baked Ziti

$24.00

Bbq Steak Tips

$24.00

Seared Salmon

$26.00

Extra Stuff

Extra Aioli

$0.75

Extra Balsamic

$0.75

Extra Ceaser Dressing

$0.75

Extra Chili Peanut Dressing

$0.75

Extra Chix & Waffle Syrup

$0.75

Extra Dijon Mustard

$0.75

Extra Maple Mustard Aioli

$0.75

Extra Marinara

$1.50

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.75

French Stick Bread & Butter

$1.50

Homemade Blue Cheese

$1.00

Horseradish dipping sauce

$0.75

Side broccolini

$5.00

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

Side Chipotle Lime Dressing

$0.75

Side Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Sour Cream - Regular

$1.25

Tarter Sauce extra

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Add 1 Peice Of Stick E Bacon

$2.75

Desserts

Warm Apple Crisp With Icecream

$9.50Out of stock

Pb Pie

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Coconut Cake

$8.75

Warm Heath Bar Pie With Icecream

$9.50

Kids Meals

Kids Drink

Kids burger

$7.00

kids Popcorn Chicken

$7.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

kids grilled cheese

$6.00

kids buffalo wing

$8.00

kids mac&cheese

$6.00

kids pasta and butter

$5.00

kids pasta and sauce

$5.00

kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Steak Tips

$9.00

Kids Sundae

$2.00

Starters

Scallops & Bacon (dozen)

$40.00

Chorizo Stuffed Quahogs (half dozen)

$30.00

Shrimp & Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$24.00

Baked Brie w/Apple Cranberry Compote

$25.00

Charcuterie Plate

$60.00

Mains

Turkey Ready to Roast (Raw 13-14# Average)

$100.00

Mac & Cheese (Thanks)

$34.00

Blackened Salmon w/Mango Pico

$50.00

Sides

Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$28.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$28.00

Cornbread Stuffing

$28.00

Green Bean Amondine

$28.00

Brown Sugar & Cider Glazed Carrots

$28.00

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$30.00

Sage Roasted Acorn Squash

$28.00

Extra Quart of Gravy

$18.00

Homemade Cranberry Sauce

$18.00

Fresh Chive Biscuits (6pack)

$18.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cheesecake (Thanks)

$20.00

Tiramisu (Thanks)

$20.00

Whole Apple Pie (Thanks)

$25.00

Whole Peanut Butter Pie (Thanks)

$20.00

Whole Pumpkin Pie (Thanks)

$25.00

Whole Pecan Pie (Thanks)

$28.00

Whole Blueberry Pie (Thanks)

$28.00

Bar Drinks (Copy)

Bloody Mary Mix (32 oz) Non Alcoholic

$12.00

Red Sangria Mix (32oz)

$24.00

White Sangria Mix (32 oz)

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Handmade food and 20 craft beers on tap.

Location

64 Water Street, Worcester, MA 01604

Directions

Gallery
Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse image
Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse image
Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chashu Ramen
orange star4.7 • 457
38 Franklin Street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop
orange star4.8 • 1,772
281 main street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
Grill on the Hill - Worcester
orange starNo Reviews
1929 Skyline Dr Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
Puffin's restaurant
orange star4.1 • 427
95 N Main St Millbury, MA 01527
View restaurantnext
Grafton Grill & Crust
orange star4.0 • 180
10 Bridge Street North Grafton, MA 01536
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Worcester

NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
The Hangover Pub / Broth
orange star4.4 • 2,274
102 Green St Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Oak Barrel Tavern - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,173
229 Grove Street Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA - MEZCAL WORCESTER
orange star4.3 • 1,962
30 Major Taylor Blvd Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop
orange star4.8 • 1,772
281 main street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
George’s Coney Island
orange star4.9 • 1,100
158 Southbridge St Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext