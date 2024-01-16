This restaurant does not have any images
Mad Dad Phillys
1341 Moreland Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Menu 2 - Cheesesteaks
- North Philly Broad Street Special (Steak)
Chopped certified Angus rib-eye steak with sautéed onions tossed in Mad Dad's all purpose seasoning with mayo and white American cheese on a amoroso roll$18.99
- North Philly Broad Street Special (Steak) w/ Fries
Chopped certified Angus rib-eye steak with sautéed onions tossed in Mad Dad's all purpose seasoning with mayo and white American cheese on a amoroso roll$18.99
- The Liberty (Chicken)
Chopped halal chicken breast with sautéed sweet peppers, onions tossed in Mad Dad's all purpose seasoning with mayo and provolone cheese on a amoroso roll$18.99
- The Liberty (Chicken) w/ Fries
Chopped halal chicken breast with sautéed sweet peppers, onions tossed in Mad Dad's all purpose seasoning with mayo and provolone cheese on a amoroso roll$18.99
- Simon Gratz (Vegan Chicken)
Vegan substitute chicken with sautéed onions tossed in Mad Dad's all purpose seasoning with vegan mayo and cheese on a amoroso roll (vegan cheese contains sesame oil)$18.99
- Simon Gratz (Vegan Chicken) w/ Fries
Vegan substitute chicken with sautéed onions tossed in Mad Dad's all purpose seasoning with vegan mayo and cheese on a amoroso roll (vegan cheese contains sesame oil)$18.99
- Strawberry Mansion (Vegan Seitan)
(Vegan) seitan grilled with sautéed onions tossed in Mad Dad's all purpose seasoning with vegan cheese and vegan mayo on a amoroso roll (vegan cheese contains sesame oil)$18.99
- Strawberry Mansion (Vegan Seitan) w/ Fries
(Vegan) seitan grilled with sautéed onions tossed in Mad Dad's all purpose seasoning with vegan cheese and vegan mayo on a amoroso roll (vegan cheese contains sesame oil)$18.99
- Philly Bop (Salmon)
Salmon blackened wild caught, sautéed onions, peppers, melted white American cheese topped with Mad Dad's all purpose seasonings and remoulade sauce$18.99
- Philly Bop (Salmon) w/ Fries
Salmon blackened wild caught, sautéed onions, peppers, melted white American cheese topped with Mad Dad's all purpose seasonings and remoulade sauce$18.99
Menu 2 - Hoagies
- Forget About It (Ham, Capicola, Salami)
Ham, capicola, salami, thinly sliced with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, provolone cheese on amoroso roll$15.99
- BOGO Forget About It (Ham, Capicola, Salami)
Ham, capicola, salami, thinly sliced with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, provolone cheese on amoroso roll$15.99
- The Rocky (Vegetarian)
Lettuce, cucumber, banana peppers, olives, tomatoes, onions, mayo, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper, and oregano topped with provolone cheese on amoroso roll$15.99
- BOGO The Rocky (Vegetarian)
Lettuce, cucumber, banana peppers, olives, tomatoes, onions, mayo, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper, and oregano topped with provolone cheese on amoroso roll$15.99
- Black Mamba (Ham)
Ham, thinly sliced with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil and vinegar, oregano, and Mad Dad's all purpose seasoning with provolone cheese on amoroso roll$15.99
- BOGO Black Mamba (Ham)
Ham, thinly sliced with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil and vinegar, oregano, and Mad Dad's all purpose seasoning with provolone cheese on amoroso roll$15.99
- Penn Relay (Turkey)
Turkey, thinly sliced with lettuce, tomato, mayo, oil and vinegar, onion, banana pepper and pickle, oregano, salt and pepper topped with white American cheese on a amoroso roll$15.99
- BOGO Penn Relay (Turkey)
Turkey, thinly sliced with lettuce, tomato, mayo, oil and vinegar, onion, banana pepper and pickle, oregano, salt and pepper topped with white American cheese on a amoroso roll$15.99
- Garden Hoagie (Vegan)
Vegan mayo, vegan cheese, lettuce, spring mix, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, pickles, sweet peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes, oil and vinegar, and oregano with Mad Dad's all purpose seasoning$15.99
- BOGO Garden Hoagie (Vegan)
Vegan mayo, vegan cheese, lettuce, spring mix, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, pickles, sweet peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes, oil and vinegar, and oregano with Mad Dad's all purpose seasoning$15.99
Menu 2 - Bowls
- Mad Dad's Philly's Cheesesteak Superbowl (Steak Bowl - Yellow Rice)
Seasoned yellow rice with grilled certified Angus steak, lettuce, sautéed onions and peppers, white American cheese, pico with Mad Dad's sauces and seasonings and remoulade$18.99
- Hurts Bowl (Chicken Bowl - Yellow Rice)
Seasoned yellow rice with grilled chicken breast, sautéed onions and peppers, shredded lettuce, pico, melted provolone cheese with Mad Dad's sauces and seasonings remoulade$18.99
- Brotherly Love (Vegan Chicken Bowl - Yellow Rice)
Seasoned yellow rice with grilled vegan chicken, sautéed onions and peppers, shredded lettuce melted white American vegan cheese, pico with Mad dad's sauces and seasonings and remoulade$18.99
- Eagle Bowl (Vegan Seitan Bowl - Yellow Rice)
Seasoned yellow rice with grilled seitan, sautéed onions and peppers, melted white American vegan cheese, pico with Mad Dad's sauces and seasonings and remoulade$18.99
- I Got a Temper! (Salmon Bowl - Yellow Rice)
Blackened salmon with yellow rice, sautéed onion and peppers, shredded lettuce, pico with white American cheese topped with Mad Dad's sauces and seasonings remoulade sauce$18.99
Menu 2 - Wings
- Plain Wings
10 pieces. Sometimes, simplicity is the key to perfection. Our plain wings are all about pure, unadulterated flavor. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, they are a canvas for you to enjoy them exactly as you like - or dip them in your favorite sau$14.99
- Plain Wings w/ Fries
10 pieces. Sometimes, simplicity is the key to perfection. Our plain wings are all about pure, unadulterated flavor. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, they are a canvas for you to enjoy them exactly as you like - or dip them in your favorite sau$14.99
- Mad Dad's Lemon Pepper Wings
10 pieces. Mad Dad's philly's signature wings are generously seasoned with a vibrant burst of zesty lemon and aromatic pepper$14.99
- Mad Dad's Lemon Pepper Wings w/ Fries
10 pieces. Mad Dad's philly's signature wings are generously seasoned with a vibrant burst of zesty lemon and aromatic pepper$14.99
- Teriyaki Wings
10 pieces. Indulge in the sweet and savory harmony of our teriyaki-glazed wings. Each tender, juicy bite is a journey through rich, Asian-inspired flavors. Experience the perfect blend of sweetness and umami that defines our irresistible teriyaki wings$14.99
- Teriyaki Wings w/ Fries
10 pieces. Indulge in the sweet and savory harmony of our teriyaki-glazed wings. Each tender, juicy bite is a journey through rich, Asian-inspired flavors. Experience the perfect blend of sweetness and umami that defines our irresistible teriyaki wings$14.99
- Blueberry Sriracha Wings
10 pieces. Experience a sweet and spicy sensation with our signature blueberry sriracha wings. These delectable wings are smothered in a unique blend of luscious blueberries and the fiery kick of sriracha. It's a flavor adventure that will leave you cravin$14.99
- Blueberry Sriracha Wings w/ Fries
10 pieces. Experience a sweet and spicy sensation with our signature blueberry sriracha wings. These delectable wings are smothered in a unique blend of luscious blueberries and the fiery kick of sriracha. It's a flavor adventure that will leave you cravin$14.99
- Buffalo Hot Wings
10 pieces. Get ready for a fiery flavor explosion! Our buffalo wings are drenched in a mouthwatering buffalo sauce, balancing the perfect mix of heat and tang. These wings are an irresistible classic that will leave you reaching for more$14.99
- Buffalo Hot Wings w/ Fries
10 pieces. Get ready for a fiery flavor explosion! Our buffalo wings are drenched in a mouthwatering buffalo sauce, balancing the perfect mix of heat and tang. These wings are an irresistible classic that will leave you reaching for more$14.99
- Ginger Honey Garlic Wings$14.99
- Ginger Honey Garlic Wings w/ Fries$14.99
Menu 2 - Burgers
- Big Premium Angus Steak Burger
Turkey, thinly sliced with lettuce, tomato, mayo, oil and vinegar, onion, banana pepper and pickle, oregano, salt and pepper topped with white American cheese on a amoroso roll$18.99
- Big Premium Angus Steak Burger w/ Fries
Turkey, thinly sliced with lettuce, tomato, mayo, oil and vinegar, onion, banana pepper and pickle, oregano, salt and pepper topped with white American cheese on a amoroso roll$24.99
- Vegan Premium Chicken Burger
Turkey, thinly sliced with lettuce, tomato, mayo, oil and vinegar, onion, banana pepper and pickle, oregano, salt and pepper topped with white American cheese on a amoroso roll$18.99
Menu 2 - Salads
- Mad House Salad
Spring mixed salad, cucumbers, red onions, banana peppers, carrots, and craisins, tossed in Mad Dad's sauces and seasonings and balsamic vinaigrette$11.99
- Salmon Salad
Spring mix, red onions, banana peppers, cucumbers, pico topped with grilled salmon seasoned with Mad Dad's sauces and seasonings and all purpose seasonings$14.99
Menu 2 - Sides
Menu 2 - Desserts
Mad Dad's - Bevs
Mad Dad's Philly's - Merchandise
