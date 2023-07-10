Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mad Dogs HTX

review star

No reviews yet

11910 S Texas 6

Sugar Land, TX 77498

Gourmet Dogs

Mad Dog

Mad Dog

$9.00

Cream Cheese, Crispy Fried Onions, Sriracha, Homemade Curry Ketchup and Honey Mayo

Elote Dog

Elote Dog

$9.00

Roasted Cream Corn, Mayo, Parmesan, Cilantro, Fresh Jalapeño, Tajin, Lime

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$11.00

Homemade Beef Chili, Shredded Cheese, Pickled Jalapeños, Crushed Fritos

Brisket Dog

Brisket Dog

$12.00

Chopped Beef Brisket, Crispy Fried Onions, Pickled Red Onions, Sweet n Spicy BBQ Sauce

Build your own dog

$9.00

Loaded Fries

Mad Fries

Mad Fries

$10.00

Chopped Beef Link, Crispy Fried Onions, Homemade Curry Ketchup and Honey Mayo

Elote Fries

Elote Fries

$10.00

Roasted Cream Corn, Mayo, Parmesan, Cilantro, Fresh Jalapeño, Tajin, Lime

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

Homemade Beef Chili, Shredded Cheese, Pickled Jalapeños, Crushed Fritos

Brisket Fries

Brisket Fries

$13.00

Chopped Beef Brisket, Crispy Fried Onions, Pickled Red Onions, Sweet n Spicy BBQ Sauce

Build your own loaded fries

$6.00

Sides

Kiddie Dog

Kiddie Dog

$5.00

Brioche Bun, non-spicy Beef link

Fries

Fries

$4.00

Small order of seasoned Fries

Chili Cup

$4.00
Elote Cup

Elote Cup

$4.00

Roasted Cream Corn, Mayo, Parmesan, Cilantro, Tajin, Lime

Dessert - Lotus Mousse Cup

Dessert - Lotus Mousse Cup

$5.00

Drinks

Canned Drinks

$1.50
Bottled water

Bottled water

$1.50

Lemonade

$4.00
Bottled drink

Bottled drink

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

11910 S Texas 6, Sugar Land, TX 77498

