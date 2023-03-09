Made In Asia 7302 Hancock Village Dr

- Home
7302 Hancock Village Dr
Chesterfield, VA 23832
Popular Items
Small Plates
Mini Spring Rolls
5 crispy spring rolls served with green leaf lettuce & sweet chili sauce.
Pinot Frog Legs
Lightly battered & fried frog legs served with lettuce. topped with a pinot gris’ mayo sauce & a hint of parsley.
Chicken Satay
Curry marinated chicken tenders, grilled & served with peanut sauce & siam sauce. (omit peanut sauce for GF)
Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Build your own lettuce wraps with chicken satay, fresh bean sprouts, carrots, cucumber salad & choice of steamed white or brown rice. Served with peanut sauce & Siam sauce. (omit peanut sauce for GF)
Seared Tuna Tataki
Fine slices of seasoned & seared tuna in ponzu sauce with jalapenos rings on top
Tuna Poke Salad
Fresh tuna, green leaf lettuce, seaweed salad, avocado, & cucumber with a special spicy & tangy poke sauce.
Five-Spice Calamari
Crispy calamari prepared with five-spice seasoning & sauteed with diced onions, carrots & jalapenos. Served with ponzu sauce.
Seaweed Harumaki
3 crispy egg-battered spring rolls with a filling of seaweed salad, shrimp, & bean thread noodles served with yum yum sauce
Sashimi Ceviche
Diced tuna, salmon, white tuna & red snapper with cucumber & cilantro tossed in ponzu sauce
Balsamic Tuna
Slices of raw tuna rolled together, topped with masago in a balsamic sauce.
Ginger Chicken Salad
Slices of chicken satay with green leaf lettuce, purple cabbage, carrots, tomato, cucumber & pinch of chopped scallions with ginger dressing.
Starters
Edamame
Edamame is Japanese dish and prepared of immature soybeans in the pod. The pods are steamed and served with salt.
Spring Rolls
Spring Rolls are a super light, crispy and tender vegetarian appetizer served With our home made plum sauce.
Tofu Tod
Fried tofu has a crisp-chewy exterior and a soft center with plum sauce and crushed peanut on top.
Gyoza (6 pcs)
Gyoza crispy, tender Japanese dumplings are filled with ground pork with ponzu sauce.
Buffalo Wontons (5 pcs)
Buffalo wontons make a deliciously crispy, deep-fried appetizer with all the flavors of Buffalo chicken served light cream sauce.
Shrimp Tempura (3 pcs)
Shrimp Tempura is a Japanese dish made with fresh shrimp dipped in tempura batter and deep-fried until perfectly crispy served with ponzu sauce.
Crab Rangoon (6 pcs)
Crab Rangoon Crispy fried wontons stuffed with a delicious crab and creamy filling made of cream cheese served with home made plum sauce.
Fresh Summer Rolls (2 pcs)
Summer rolls are made with shrimp, chicken, noodles, vegetables and herbs, wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
Soup & Side Dishes
Wonton Soup
Wonton soup is a standard of Chinese cuisine and made from seasoned chicken broth with filled wontons.
Miso Soup
Miso soup is a traditional Japanese soup made primarily of miso paste, dashi broth, and additional ingredients seaweed, and tofu.
Tom Yum
Thai soup infused with lemongrass, galangal and makrut lime leaves. It's spicy and sour and bursting with flavour.
Tom Kha
Thai Spicy soup enriched with coconut milk and infused with lemongrass, galangal and lime leaves.
Squid Salad
Ika Sansai is a traditional Japanese salad that Marinated with shiitake mushrooms, sesame, chili, lime and ginger.
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed salad is a popular dish in Japan and Korea. Though the dish is made from highly nutritious wakame seaweed.
Kani Salad
Kani salad is a Japanese version of crab salad made with thin crab sticks and cucumber julienned crunchy, dressed with a spicy mayonnaise dressing.
Kimchee
Kimchi is a traditional Korean dish whose components can vary but usually include some combination of vegetables, garlic, ginger, chili peppers, salt, and fish sauce. The mix is pickled and fermented
Green Ginger Salad
House green salad with home made ginger dressing.
Hot and Sour Soup
Hot and Sour Soup is the PERFECT combo of spicy and savory, made with carrot, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, tofu, scallions and eggs in a savory seasoned broth with soy sauce and vinegar.
Egg Drop Soup
Egg Drop Soup is a healthy Chinese broth based hot soup made with eggs, chicken broth and green onions.
Noodles & Fried Rice
Drunken Noodles
Wide rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, bell peppers & Thai basil in a brown whiskey sauce.
Curry Noodles
Rice noodles in red curry with eggs, bean sprout & scallions. With peanuts, fresh scallions & fresh bean sprouts.
Pad Thai
Rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts & scallions in a sweet tamarind sauce. With peanuts, fresh bean sprouts, purple cabbage & lime.
Pad See Eew
Wide rice noodles, eggs & broccoli with a sweet & smokey brown sauce.
Lo mein
Egg noodles with carrots, snow peas, napa, bean sprouts, mushrooms, onions & scallions.
Kow Pad
The classic fried rice dish with eggs, peas, carrots, onions & scallions.
Thai Basil Fried Rice
fried rice with eggs, fresh Thai Basil leaves, bell peppers & string beans.
Kow Pad Pak
Fried rice with eggs & mixed vegetables.
M.I.A. Curry Fried Rice
Fried rice with eggs, pineapples, tomatoes, cashews, peas, carrots, onions & scallions with an Indian curry.
Curry & Stir Fry
Massaman
Potatoes, peas, carrots & onions with massaman curry.
Pattani
Tomatoes, baby corn, scallions, snow peas, carrots & cashews in red curry.
Pad Pak Curry
A blend of mixed vegetables in red curry
Pad Prik Khing
String beans stir-fried in a thin special spicy sauce. (no coconut milk or dairy)
Kew Warn
Eggplant, bamboo, peas & bell peppers in green curry
Panang Curry
Potatoes, bell peppers & carrots in panang curry
Pad Ped
Onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & eggplant in red curry.
Curry Peanut Sauce
Onions, broccoli & bell peppers in curry peanut sauce.
Gang Dang
Bamboo, mushrooms & bell peppers in red curry.
Hawaiian Curry
Pineapples, cashews, snow peas, potatoes & sweet potatoes in a massaman & red curry blend.
Pad Cashew
Baby corn, water chestnuts, bamboo, straw mushrooms, scallions & cashew nuts in brown sauce.
Pad Prik
Water chestnuts, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions & scallions in a garlic sauce.
Pre Warn
Thai sweet & sour with bell peppers, scallions, onions, carrots, tomatoes & pineapples.
Pad Pak Brown Sauce
A blend of vegetables in brown sauce
Pad Kana
Stir-fried broccoli in brown sauce.
Vegetable & Garlic Sauce
Bell peppers, broccoli, water chestnuts, bamboo, carrots & mushrooms in a garlic sauce
M.I.A. Signature Entrees
Seafood Treasure Platter
Shrimp, scallop and lobster tail with mixed vegetables, stir-fried in a brown garlic sauce.
Teriyaki Hot Plate
Teriyaki hot plate with steamed vegetables. Choice of green salad or miso soup.
Pla Dook Curry
Crispy hand battered catfish with eggplant, mushrooms and onions in our red curry coconut milk sauce.
Nue Yang Steak Salad
Slices of steak tossed with fresh lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes and herbs in a tangy spicy Thai dressing.
Triple Delight
A classic Chinese style dish with shrimp, beef and chicken stir-fried with mixed vegetables in brown sauce.
Mongolian Beef
Bell peppers, straw mushrooms, onions & scallions in a sweet & smokey brown sauce.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy shrimp in a signature bang bang sauce (contains peanut sauce) over a bed of lettuce & crispy noodles. Topped with scallions
Honey Chicken
Crispy white meat chicken with steamed broccoli, baby corn & carrots glazed with a special honey sauce.
Seafood Curry Hot Pot
Shrimp, squid, scallop & lobster tail with potatoes, carrots, onions & scallions in a red curry sauce.
Thai Basil Chicken
Thai Basil Shrimp
(Thai basil chicken available) Shrimp, napa, bell peppers, onions & Thai basil leaves sauteed with an aromatic spicy sauce.
General Tso's Chicken
Crispy white meat chicken, lightly tossed with soy tomato sauce.
Singapore Rice Noodles
Angel hair rice noodles with your choice of 1 protein stir-fried with seasonings & curry powder with eggs, mushrooms, carrots, onions & scallions.
Bang Bang Chicken
Crispy White Meat Chicken in a signature bang bang sauce (contains peanut sauce) over a bed of lettuce & crispy noodles. Topped with scallions
Orange Chicken
Crispy white meat chicken, lightly tossed with Orange in soy tomato sauce.
General Tso's Shrimp
Crispy Shrimp lightly tossed with soy tomato sauce.
Honey Shrimp
Crispy Shrimp with steamed broccoli, baby corn & carrots glazed with a special honey sauce.
Nigiri or Sashimi
Tuna/Maguro*
White Tuna (Escolar)
Seared White Tuna (Escolar)
Salmon/Sake
Smoked Salmon/Iburi Sake
Salmon Roe/Ikura
Yellowtail/Hamachi
Red Snapper/Tai
Mackerel/Saba
Sea Scallop/Hotategai
Eel/Unagi
Shrimp/Ebi
Crab/Kanikama
Egg/Tamago
Asparagus (Nigiri only)
Avocado (Nigiri only)
Octopus/Tako
Maki Rolls
Tuna*
Spicy Tuna*
Tuna Avocado*
White Tuna (Escolar)*
Spicy White Tuna (Escolar)*
Salmon*
Smoked Salmon
Spicy Salmon*
Salmon Avocado*
Yellowtail Scallion*
Spicy Scallop*
Shrimp Tempura
Chicken Tempura
Salmon Skin
Spider
California
New York
Philly
Eel Avocado
Crabmeat
Spicy Crabmeat
Shrimp Asparagus
Spicy Shrimp
Sweet Potato
Vegan
Cucumber
Avocado
Rice Roll
3 Maki Platter
3 Maki Platter with choice of Miso Soup, Wonton or Green Salad
M.I.A. Signature Rolls
Chesterfield
Shrimp tempura & a strip of fresh salmon with spicy crabmeat on top. Mango sauce, eel sauce & spicy mayo
Sweet Heart
Shrimp tempura & lobster salad with fresh tuna on top. mango sauce, eel sauce, spicy mayo & wasabi sauce.
Fantasy Eel
Spicy tuna inside with eel on top. Eel sauce & spicy mayo.
B52
Soft-shell crab, crabmeat, avocado & cucumber inside. topped with spicy tuna, masago* & scallions. Eel sauce & spicy mayo.
Sukura
Tuna, salmon & yellowtail with fresh mango, avocado & masago* wrapped with soybean paper. Eel sauce & spicy mayo.
Tuna Love
Spicy tuna with fresh tuna & avocado on the outside. Eel sauce & spicy mayo.
Mango Tango
Salmon, tuna & avocado, with slices of mango & masago* on top. Mango sauce.
Snow White
Crabmeat salad with avocado & masago* wrapped with soybean paper. mango sauce, eel sauce, spicy mayo & wasabi sauce.
XOXO
A tempura-fried roll of spicy crab, salmon & cream cheese. topped with masago* & sesame seeds. Eel sauce, spicy mayo.
Holly
Shrimp tempura & spicy tuna inside with jumbo shrimp, avocado & masago* on top. mango sauce, eel sauce, spicy mayo & wasabi sauce.
Maddox
Tempura oyster & goat cheese inside topped with lump crabmeat salad & slices of avocado. Spicy mayo, eel sauce & pepper sauce.
Madden
Fried oyster & cream cheese inside with salmon, avocado, masago* & jalapenos rings on top. Spicy mayo, eel sauce & sriracha.
Iron Man
Seared tuna & cucumber with salmon, white tuna (escolar) & seaweed salad on top. Spicy mayo, eel sauce & pepper sauce.
Sunset
Shrimp tempura with spicy lump crabmeat on top. Yuju sauce & sriracha.
Chesapeake
Fried oyster & cucumber with spicy lump crabmeat on top. An old bay mayo sauce.
Surf n’ Turf
A steak* & lobster salad roll. With scallions & Japanese steak sauce ($ additional as combination)
The Scorpion King
Crispy soft-shell crab, shrimp tempura & eel with masago* on top. Eel sauce & spicy mayo. ($ additional as combination)
Red Dragon
Spicy tuna & avocado with slices of seared tuna & masago* on top. Ponzu & eel sauces.
3 Signature Platter
Choice of 3 signature rolls. 2 choices of miso soup or green salad.
Sushi Platters
Sushi entree
A chef selection of 5 pieces of nigiri & 12 pieces of sashimi. Choice of a maki roll.
Sashimi Entree
Chef selection of 20 pieces of sashimi. Choice of steamed rice or brown rice served on the side.
SuSaPlatter
Chef selection of 5 pieces of nigiri and 12 pieces of sashimi. choice of a maki roll.
Sushi Love
4 pieces of chef’s selection of nigiri. Choice of a signature roll & a maki roll
M.I.A. Boat for 2
A chef selection of 15 pieces of sashimi & 10 pieces of nigiri. Choice of a signature roll & a maki roll. (2 choices of soup/ salad)
Sides
Indulgences
MIA BROWN SUNDAE
Classic sundae with brownie, vanilla ice cream, and whipped cream. Drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce.
TEMPURA FRIED OREOS
Tempura Fried Oreos served with vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate & caramel drizzle.
TEMPURA DOUGNUT
Tempura fried doughnut served with vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream and a chocolate caramel drizzl.
BANANA PIROUETTES
Fresh banana wrapped in crispy wonton shells. Served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and a caramel drizzle.
TEMPURA CAKE
Your choice of cheesecake, chocolate cake, or red velvet cake fried in our tempura batter. Topped with whipped cream and a caramel chocolate drizzle.
ICE CREAM
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
