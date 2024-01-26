Made in House 3508 Fremont Pl N
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Pick up your order at 3508 Fremont Place N
Location
3508 Fremont Place North, Seattle, WA 98103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
CrackleMi Catering Fremont - 709 N 35th St, Seattle, WA 98103
No Reviews
709 N 35th St Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurant