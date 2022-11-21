Made in Italy Food Truck

Nutella Biscuit

$14.00 Out of stock

The only cookie with a creamy heart of Nutella, made to share with those you love. A biscuit with a big heart A delicious crunchy biscuit made with wheat flour, cane sugar and a creamy heart of Nutella. Turn your break into a delicious experience. Everything you love about a crunchy biscuit with all the creaminess and unique taste of Nutella How many times have you spread Nutella on a cookie to make it even better? That's why Ferrero wrapped a heart of Nutella in a biscuit that's as delicious as homemade ones. Nutella Biscuits give you everything you love in one recipe. The only ingredients you need to make it better are the people you love.