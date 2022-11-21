Restaurant header imageView gallery

Made in Italy Food Truck

2875 Northeast 2nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33137

Vegetarian Pizza
Meat Lover

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella and Olive Oil

Calabrese Pizza

Calabrese Pizza

$14.00

Tomatoes Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni (salami)

Funghi e Cotto Pizza

Funghi e Cotto Pizza

$16.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms and Ham

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Ham and Pineapple

Meat Lover

Meat Lover

$18.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon and Italian Sausage

Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

$17.99

Tomato Sauce, basil, Mozzarella cheese, Artichoke, Olives, Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and olive oil

Vegan Pizza

Vegan Pizza

$16.99

Tomato Sauce, basil, Artichoke, Olives, Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and olive oil (no cheese)

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$16.99

Gorgonzola cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan cheese and olive oil

Tricolore Pizza

Tricolore Pizza

$19.99

Mozzarella cheese, Arugula, prosciutto di parma, olive oil, Balsamic vinagrete and parmesan cheese

Milanese Pizza

Milanese Pizza

$17.00
Tartufata Pizza

Tartufata Pizza

$19.99

White pizza, filled with mozzarella cheese, fresh backed mushrooms, slices of fresh truffle, a pinch of truffle oil and a topping of Parmesan cheese

Burgers

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$11.99

Homemade bread, Angus beef, American Cheese, House Mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes.

Bacon cheese Burger

Bacon cheese Burger

$12.99

Homemade bread, Angus beef, Applewood Bacon, American Cheese, House Mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes.

Truffle Burger

Truffle Burger

$14.99

Homemade bread, Angus beef, Mozzarella Cheese, House Mayo, Sautéed Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms and truffle oil

Cheese Lover Burger

$13.99

Prosciutto Burger

$15.99

Sweet Chili Burger

$13.99

Sunset Burger

$14.50

Impossible Burgers

Impossible Cheese Burger

$13.99

Impossible Truffle Burger

$15.99

Impossible Blessed

$14.99

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Aranciata

$4.50

Limonata

$4.50

Aranciata Rossa

$4.50

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Brisk Ice Tea

$2.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Chicken Wings

5 Wings

$9.99

5 Naked Wings

10 Wings

$18.99

Combo Wings/Burger/Fries

$25.00

Dessert

Nutella Heart

$12.00

Churro Nutella

$9.10

Churro dulce de leche

$9.10

Cannoli siciliani

$9.00

Churro Mix

$10.40
Nutella Biscuit

Nutella Biscuit

$14.00Out of stock

The only cookie with a creamy heart of Nutella, made to share with those you love. A biscuit with a big heart A delicious crunchy biscuit made with wheat flour, cane sugar and a creamy heart of Nutella. Turn your break into a delicious experience. Everything you love about a crunchy biscuit with all the creaminess and unique taste of Nutella How many times have you spread Nutella on a cookie to make it even better? That's why Ferrero wrapped a heart of Nutella in a biscuit that's as delicious as homemade ones. Nutella Biscuits give you everything you love in one recipe. The only ingredients you need to make it better are the people you love.

Milky Biscocho

Milky Biscocho

$3.50

Kinder Milk Slice is a deliciously hand-held chilled snack. With a fluffy milky filling, two thin layers of sponge and a drop of honey.

Nuttela Biscuit

$10.00Out of stock

Calzone

Classico Calzone

$16.99

Filled with Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Italian Ham (Cotto), Black Olives, Basil and Pomodoro Sauce

Italiano Calzone

Italiano Calzone

$17.99

Filled with Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Salami, Italian Sausage, Basil and Pomodoro Sauce.

Fancy Calzone

$19.99

Filled with Mozzarella Cheese and Pomodoro Sauce, After is cook, on top, we Put Prociutto di Parma, Arugula, Truffle Oil and Parmesan Cheese

Veggie Calzone

$16.99

Filled with Mozzarella, Artichoke, black Olives, Roasted Bell Peppers, Roasted Onions, Mushrooms and Pomodoro Sauce

Appetizer

Tequenos

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks covered in pizza dough

Chicken Empanadas

$4.50

Beef Empanadas

$4.50

Cheese Empanada

$4.50

Panzerotti

$9.00

French Fries

Regular Fries

$3.00

Truffle Fries

$5.99

Side Sauce

BBQ

$1.00

Sweet Chili

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Cilantro Sauce

$1.50

Sta. Lucia sauce Bag (Cilantro)

$9.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 pm - 4:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 pm - 6:00 am
Friday7:00 pm - 6:00 am
Saturday7:00 pm - 6:00 am
Come in and enjoy the BEST Italian street fine dining food

2875 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33137

