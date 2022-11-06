  • Home
Made In Italy Port Lauderdale

115 Northwest 6th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33132

Order Again

Pizza

Calabrese

Calabrese

$18.50

Tomatoes Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni (salami)

Margherita

Margherita

$16.50

Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella and Olive Oil

Funghi e Cotto

Funghi e Cotto

$21.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms and Ham

Meat Lover

Meat Lover

$24.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon and Italian Sausage

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$21.99

Tomato Sauce, basil, Mozzarella cheese, Artichoke, Olives, Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and olive oil

Vegan

Vegan

$21.99

Tomato Sauce, basil, Artichoke, Olives, Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and olive oil (no cheese)

Cheese Lover

Cheese Lover

$20.50

Gorgonzola cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone Cheese, Brie cheese Parmesan cheese and olive oil

Tricolore

Tricolore

$25.50

Mozzarella cheese, Arugula, prosciutto di parma, olive oil, Balsamic vinagrete and parmesan cheese

Milanese

Milanese

$22.00

Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Italian Sausage and roasted bell peppers

Tartufata

Tartufata

$25.30

White pizza, filled with mozzarella cheese, fresh backed mushrooms, slices of fresh truffle, a pinch of truffle oil and a topping of Parmesan cheese

Diabla

Diabla

$25.00

Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Nduja (spicy salami cream), Spicy Salami, Red Onion

Verace

Verace

$22.90

Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe and Italian Sausage

4 Stagioni

4 Stagioni

$24.50

Pomodoro Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella Cheese, Artichoke, Ham and Mushrooms

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$24.70

Pomodoro Sauce, Basil, Mushrooms, Olves, Artichoke, Italian Ham

Carbonara

Carbonara

$20.80

Mozzarella Cheese, Egg, Pancetta, Salt, Black pepper

Marinara

Marinara

$15.50

Pomodoro Sauce, Sliced Garlic, Oregano and olive oil

Anchovies and Black Olives

Anchovies and Black Olives

$18.50

Pomodoro Sauce, Sliced Garlic, Anchovies, Olives, Parmesan, Olive oil

Made in Italy

Made in Italy

$27.00Out of stock

Foccacia with a top of arugula, cherry tomatoes, burrata cheese, speck (smoked Prosciutto), olive oil and parmesan cheese

Siciliana

Siciliana

$28.50Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese, Mortadella al pistacchio, crumble pistacchio, Ricotta cheese and parmesan cheese

Pesto

Pesto

$24.00

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pancetta, Sun Dried Tomatoes

Montanara

Montanara

$28.50

Mozzarella cheese, Bries Cheese, Mushrooms, Truffle Cream and Speck (Smoked Prosciutto)

Mitica

Mitica

$23.40

Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Salami, Ricotta Cheese, Roasted Bell Peppers and Cherry Tomatoes

Dessert

Nutella Heart

$15.60
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are 100% Italian family, we started with a small food truck but everyone loves our food and we are growing thanks to that. Please Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 Northwest 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33132

Directions

