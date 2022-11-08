Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

MADE Kitchen | El Gallo Latin Grilled Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

45 B Roswell St

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Order Again

Popular Items

PAELLA Mixta

Tapas

Almonds

$6.00

Angry Clams

$20.00

Artichoke

$10.00

lemon butter chili flakes

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

grapefruit reduction, feta, marcona almonds, green onion, pickled shallots

Chicharones

$6.00

Colossal Crab Cake

$22.00

citrus vanilla bean vinaigrette

Crispy Calamari

$9.00

pickled jalapeno, sweet chili sauce

Crostini

$1.00

Grilled Veggies

$10.00

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

meatball

$9.00

Mussels

$13.00

Olives

$6.00

Oysters

$16.00

Pan Con Tomate

$12.00

Patas Bravas

$10.00

fried spiced potatoes, tomato aioli

Picadillo Empanada

$11.00

rosemary pastry filled with ground beef, onions, green peppers, olives, toasted almonds, harissa aioli

Piquillos Peppers

$11.00

goat cheese stuffed, crostini

Plantains

$6.00

Scallops

$17.00

Shishitos

$7.00

Short Ribs

$14.00

creamy polenta, swiss chard

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

smoked jalapeno butter, red peppers, crispy serrano ham crumble

Skewers

$12.00

springer mountain chicken, merguez sausage, onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, mushrooms, zesty horseradish aoli

Spanish Grilled Octopus

$22.00

yukon gold potato, paprika butter, sweet peppers, parsley, lemon, evoo

Spanish Rice

$6.00

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

guacamole, wasabi caviar, yukon gold chips

Warm Bread

$1.00

Xtra Chips

$0.50

Xtra Sweet Bread

$1.00

Entrees

Add One Paella

$26.00

Add One VEG Paella

$19.00

Nino Pollo

$9.00

PAELLA Mixta

$52.00

shrimp, chicken, chorizo, saffron, calasparra rice (SERVES 3-4)

Pan Roasted Salmon

$22.00

quinoa, brussel sprouts, lemon burr blanc

Pasta & Red Sauce

$8.00

Pork Chop-Wood grilled, Bone in

$23.00

stone ground grits, caramelized apple reduction

Vegetarian Paella

$37.00

seasonal vegetables, saffron, calasparra rice

Wood Grilled Skirt Steak

$29.00

twice fried fingerling potatoes, chimichurri

Chicken Entree

$22.00

Kids Arroz Con Pollo

$10.00

Salad

Beets Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, sun-dried tomatoes, chickpeas, sliced roasted almonds, croutons, manchego cheese, anchovies, roasted garlic Caesar dressing

Pan Salad

$16.00

Rocket Salad

$10.00

Desserts

Cake Fee

$5.00

Creme Catalan

$8.00

Fruit Pie Empanadas

$7.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Shattered Chocolate Bar

$7.00

Meat & Cheese

Chorizo

$6.00

dried Spanish sausage

Manchego

$6.00

sharp, sheep

Prociutto

$6.00

dry-cured ham

Salumi

$6.00

course ground salumi

Bresaola

$12.00

Capicollo

$6.00

Coppa

$6.00

CHOOSE 3

$15.00

Cave Cheddar

$6.00

Vino Cabra

$6.00

Green Hill

$6.00

Asher Blue

$6.00

Iberico

$15.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MADE Kitchen & Cocktails is thrilled to be a part of downtown Alpharetta’s vibrant restaurant scene! Hand crafted from century old cotton mill beams, steel and polished concrete, the industrial décor features re-claimed shutters from the Jim Beam Distillery, oiled steel hanging lamps, refined Carrara marble and an open kitchen designed around a hardwood-fueled, stainless steel grill. The covered patio is enclosed with riddling rack ‘shutters’ that spin to allow a glimpse of the city streets. Plush mattress banquet seating and large wood plank tables allow diners a comfortable al fresco experience all while affording an industrial chic, downtown vibe. MADE’s Spanish inspired menu is chef driven. Small plate tapas and high quality Spanish ingredients center around the hardwood parilla grill. Chef Erick Balderama leads the enthusiastic kitchen staff with his passion for all things cured, fresh and pickled and the dishes deliver the authentic tastes of Spain.

