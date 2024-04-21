Mom's Medley Bibimbop

$15.00

"Varietal, veggie-packed, and unmistakably Korean. Traditional mixed rice bowl with sesame, sautéed zucchini, carrots, red cabbage, charred broccoli, peas, shredded pickled red cabbage, mesclun, and signature kale tempura. Topped with sunny egg. VEGAN: Select 'Just Veggies' or 'Tofu' as protein and 'NO EGG' under 'Dietary Restrictions'. GLUTEN FREE: Select 'Just Veggies' or 'Gluten Free Tofu' a choice of gluten free sauce 'Gluten Free Miso Garlic Tahini' or 'Jalapeño Chimichurri', and select 'NO KALE TEMPURA', '100% Gluten Free'under 'Dietary Restrictions' All other proteins include soy. CONTAINS SESAME: Hot Bop Sauce, Ginger Tahini Sauce. Select ""NO SESAME SEEDS"" under 'Dietary Restrictions'. SOY FREE: Select 'Just Veggies' and 'No Sauce'."