Made in House 3508 Fremont Pl N
3508 Fremont Place North
Seattle, WA 98103
All Day Bowls
- Mom's Medley Bibimbop$15.00
"Varietal, veggie-packed, and unmistakably Korean. Traditional mixed rice bowl with sesame, sautéed zucchini, carrots, red cabbage, charred broccoli, peas, shredded pickled red cabbage, mesclun, and signature kale tempura. Topped with sunny egg. VEGAN: Select 'Just Veggies' or 'Tofu' as protein and 'NO EGG' under 'Dietary Restrictions'. GLUTEN FREE: Select 'Just Veggies' or 'Gluten Free Tofu' a choice of gluten free sauce 'Gluten Free Miso Garlic Tahini' or 'Jalapeño Chimichurri', and select 'NO KALE TEMPURA', '100% Gluten Free'under 'Dietary Restrictions' All other proteins include soy. CONTAINS SESAME: Hot Bop Sauce, Ginger Tahini Sauce. Select ""NO SESAME SEEDS"" under 'Dietary Restrictions'. SOY FREE: Select 'Just Veggies' and 'No Sauce'."
- Bopbowl$15.00
Heartier fare with your choice of protein, japchae glass noodles, sautéed cabbage, sesame oil, house mixed rice, topped with toasted nori, toasted sesame.
- Daily Banchan Bento$15.00
"A packed meal with a rotating set of banchan. Your choice of protein, side salad, mayak jammy egg, eggplant, garlic roasted chickpeas, house mixed rice, kale tempura, and japchae noodles. Cannot be made GLUTEN FREE. VEGAN: Select 'Tofu' as protein option and select 'NO EGG' under 'Dietary Restrictions'."
- Japchae Bop$14.00
A tasty, simple medley of marinated japchae glass noodles in our house soy garlic sauce, spinach, carrot, wok sautéed scallion, onion. Garnished with toasted sesame, scallion, and marinated jammy egg . Cannot be made gluten-free (contains soy).
SIDES & ADD ONS
- House Japchae Eggrolls (2-Rolls)$7.00
Made in house! Stuffed with cabbage, carrot, onion, scallion, spices and japchae noodles! Choose between braised Tofu (vegan) or Grilled Chicken. Comes with a side of soy sauce vinaigrette.
- K-Fried Wingggs (3-Piece)$9.00
Crispy finger-lickin' good wings with your choice of glaze! Sesame soy or sweet spicy gochujang. Comes with a side of pickled cabbage to reset the palette.
- Auntie’s Rotating Soup: Tofu & Cabbage Miso (16oz)$4.00
- Our Daily Pickle$2.00+
Crunchy pickling cucumbers made daily with Korean red chilies, cilantro, garlic, and sesame oil for a spicy, sweet, tangy flavor. Soy- and gluten-free!
- Kale Tempura w. Ginger Soy$7.00
A hefty portion of our crispy kale tempura. Sauced with our tangy soy vinaigrette.
- Side House Mixed Rice$3.00
Sprouted wild black rice. Nutty, earthy flavor with chew.
GRAB + GO
Kimbop
Kimchi
- Daily Pickle$2.75
4 oz. GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN
- Napa Kimchi$3.50+Out of stock
Made in small-batches this time every year, these stout 'mu' radishes are naturally sweet with a refreshing, crunchy texture. Hyperseasonal is an understatement - we only make this kimchi during the winter months when it tastes bests! Made with apples, onions, garlic, green onions, coarse grey sea salt, rice powder. Natural ingredients encourage spontaneous fermentation. 8 oz. GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN
- Daikon Kimchi$3.50+Out of stock