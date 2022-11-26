Madeira Restaurant
938 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Online Ordering Is HERE! Now enjoy your favorite restaurant at home with ease! **Last online order accepted 30 minutes before closing.
Location
288 Warren Ave, East Providence, RI 02914
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Miller's Famous Sandwiches - East Providence
No Reviews
628 Warren Avenue East Providence, RI 02914
View restaurant