Madeira Restaurant

938 Reviews

$$

288 Warren Ave

East Providence, RI 02914

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Camarao Mozambique
Bitoque
Caldo Verde

Take-out Special

Dinner for 4 - 35.95

$35.95

Choice Of: - Portuguese Soup - Garden Salad - Chocolate Mousse

Dinner for 4 - $45.95

$45.95

Choice Of: - Portuguese Soup - Garden Salad - Chocolate Torte Cake

Bitoque for 4

$55.95

4 Pan seared 6oz sirloin steaks, topped w/ an egg and house Burgundy sauce. Served w/ Portuguese fries & Saffron rice. Includes choice of soup, salad or dessert

Paelha for 4

$55.95

Shrimp, Mussels, Littlenecks, Squid, Crab Meat, Fish, Chourico & Pork. Blended w/ Saffron Rice Includes choice of soup, salad or dessert ** Feeds Four **

Misto De Marisco For 4

$55.95

Shrimp, scallops & mussels in a garlic cream sauce served over Linguini.

Soups & Salads

Caldo Verde

$3.00+

Pureed potato, shredded kale & chouriço soup.

Sopa Portuguesa

$3.00+

Portuguese Soup: Vegetables, pork, elbow pasta.

Garden Salad

$5.25

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion.

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$5.25

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, choice of protein.

Appetizers

Ameijoas a Bulhao Pato

Ameijoas a Bulhao Pato

$14.95

Little Necks in Chablis & Garlic.

Ameijoas Espanhola

Ameijoas Espanhola

$15.95

Littlenecks with chourico, peppers and onions in a tomato and onion broth

Asas de Galinha

Asas de Galinha

$13.95

Breaded chicken wings.

Camarão Alinho

$14.95

Sautéed shrimp in garlic, butter, Chablis & spices.

Camarão Mozambique

$14.95

Sautéed shrimp in sriracha & Chablis

Chouriço a Bombeiro

Chouriço a Bombeiro

$11.95

Flame grilled Portuguese sausage. Served flambé style

Chouriço A Madeira

$12.95

Sautéed Portuguese sausage w/ hot peppers, EVO & white wine .

Lulas Fritas

$14.95

Fried calamari rings blended w/ hot peppers.

Bolos De Bacalhau

$8.95

Ameijoas A Natural

$10.95

Rissois De Camarao

$12.95

Shrimp Cocktail - EA

$4.00

Lunch Entrées

Alentejana

Alentejana

$16.95

Marinated pork, blended with roasted potatoes & littlenecks.

Galinha de Alho

$16.95

Chicken in garlic butter sauce, served with rice & Portuguese fries

Bitoque

$18.95

Pan-seared Jr. sirloin steak topped with a fried egg in our house Burgundy sauce.

Camarão Alinho Com Arroz

$16.95

Sautéed shrimp in butter, wine & garlic, served on a bed of rice

Misto de Marisco

$16.95

Combination of shrimp, scallops & mussels, served on a bed of rice

Filetes Dourados

$14.95

Fried battered filet of scrod topped with a seafood sauce

Omeletes

Omelete Marisco

$15.95

Omelete Madeira

$12.95

Omelete Simples

$11.95

Sandwichs

Bifana Sandwich

$10.50

Pork cutlets sandwich

Prego

$14.00

Pan-seared sirloin steak in our house Burgundy sauce on a Portuguese roll.

Cacoila Sandwich

$11.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Chouriço com Pimentos

$11.00

Chouriço & Peppers Sandwich

Sandes De Chouriço Grelhado

$10.50

Grilled Chouriço Sandwich

Sandes De Filetes

$11.00

Fried battered scrod Sandwich

Sandes De Peito Galinha

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Burger

$10.50

Children's Menu

Kids Burger

$8.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Pasta

$5.95+

Kids Sirloin Steak

$11.95

Kids Chicken Wings

$9.95

Sides

Bread (Take Out) /Ea

$0.80

Portuguese Fries

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Roasted Potato

$4.00

Boiled Potato

$4.00

Saffron Rice

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Fried Corn Meal

$5.00

Side Sauce

$1.75

Sautéed Mushrooms

$3.00

Sautéed Onions

$2.00

Portuguese Olives

$1.50

Peppers

$1.50

EA / Stuffed Shrimp

$5.25

EA / Grilled Shrimp

$4.00

Dessert

Arroz Doce

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.25Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

Pudim de Feijão

$6.00

Pudim de Flan

$7.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.50

Tiramisu

$9.00

Fudge Torte

$6.00

Passion Fruit Mousse

$7.00

Dessert Special

$8.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Online Ordering Is HERE! Now enjoy your favorite restaurant at home with ease! **Last online order accepted 30 minutes before closing.

Website

Location

288 Warren Ave, East Providence, RI 02914

Directions

Gallery
Madeira Restaurant image
Madeira Restaurant image
Madeira Restaurant image
Madeira Restaurant image

Map
