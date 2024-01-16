Madelina's Eatery 812 E US 60 Monett, MO 65708
Drinks
Tea
Soda
Water
Speciality Drinks
- Sophie Syndrome
Lemonade with Pomegranate and Coconut Cream.$4.00
- Shark Bait
Sprite, Blue Raspberry, and Cherry.$4.00
- Happy Hour
Mountain Dew, Coconut, Vanilla, Strawberry, and Vanilla Cream.$4.00
- Strawberry Delight
Sprite, Strawberry, and Heavy Cream.$4.00
- Coco's Nuts
Dr. Pepper, Vanilla, Coconut Cream$4.00
- Cherry Bomb
Pepsi, Cherry, Vanilla Cream$4.00
- Sunset Paradise
Mountain Dew, Blue Raspberry, Peach, Vanilla Cream.$4.00
- Razzmanian Devil
Pepsi, Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, Coconut, Peach$4.00
- CrazMaTaz
Sprite, Cranberry Juice, Raspberry$4.00
- Head Honcho
Dr. Pepper, Raspberry, Coconut Cream$4.00
- Beach Boi
Lemonade, Peach, Cranberry Juice.$4.00
Lunch Items
Sandwiches
- Pesto Panini
Sliced Chicken on Sourdough paired with Swiss cheese topped with tomato and avocado with our house made Herb Mayo and Pesto.$12.50
- Chicken Salad
Mix of Shredded Chicken, onion, parsley, dill, lemon juice, mayo, and our secret seasoning. Can come on a bed of Romaine or on a Hoagie.$10.50
- Roast Beef
Flavorful Roast Beef with Swiss cheese and our house Horseradish Mayo served on Marble Rye.$12.50
- Mediterranean
Turkey paired with Feta cheese and topped with tomato, onions, spinach, with smashed avocado and house Pesto served on Berry Wheat. Make it Vegetarian.$12.50
- Madelina's Club
Ham & Turkey paired with Cheddar and Swiss topped with onion, tomato, and lettuce with our house Herb Mayo and Honey Dijon Mustard served on Sourdough.$12.50
- Veggie
Spring Mix with tomato, onion, cucumber, avocado with house herb mayo served on Sourdough.$10.50
- Grilled Cheese
Choice of two cheeses melted together on the panini press with our house Herb Mayo served on Texas Toast.$10.50
- Midwest Cubano
Chicken and Bacon paired with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, and ranch served on Sourdough.$12.50
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken and Bacon paired with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, and ranch on Sourdough bread.$12.50
Half Sandwich
Sandwich Only
- Pesto Panini
Sliced Chicken on Sourdough paired with Swiss cheese topped with tomato and avocado with our house Herb Mayo and Pesto.$9.00
- Chicken Salad
Mix of chicken, grapes, scallions, almonds, parsley, dill, lemon juice, mayo, and our secret seasoning. Can come on a bed of lettuce or on a hoagie.$9.00
- Roast Beef
Roast beef served on Marble Rye paired with Swiss cheese and our horseradish mayo.$9.00
- Mediterranean
Wheatberry bread with turkey paired with feta cheese and topped with tomato, onions, spinach, with smashed avocado and pesto. Make it Vegetarian.$9.00
- Madelina's Club
Served on sourdough with ham & turkey paired with cheddar and Swiss topped with onion, tomato, and lettuce with our Herb Mayo and our house honey Dijon mustard.$9.00
- Veggie
Spring Mix with tomato, onion, cucumber, avocado with house herb mayo served on Sourdough.$9.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken and Bacon paired with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, and ranch served on Sourdough.$9.00
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
- Midwest Cubano$9.00
Soup
Salads
- House
Romaine, spinach, cherry tomatoes, onion, cucumber, and croutons with mixed shredded cheese and ranch.$4.50
- Caesar
Romaine, onion, and croutons topped with parmesan and caesar dressing.$4.50
- Cobb
Romaine Spring Mix , Bacon, cherry tomato, onion, avocado, hard boiled egg topped with mixed cheese.$5.50
A La Carte
Choose Two
1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad
1/2 Sandwich & Cup of Soup
1/2 Salad & Cup of Soup
Dessert
Cake
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Savory Sandwiches, Soups, and Salads served up with dirty sodas and flavored tea.
