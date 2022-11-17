Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Madera Kitchen of Mexico 1250 S Santa Fe Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1250 South Santa Fe Avenue

Vista, CA 92084

Order Again

ANTOJITOS

PUMPKIN SOUP

$12.00

spiced crema, toasted pepitas, grilled baguette

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

grilled corn, cherry tomato, avocado, cilantro Parmesan dressing, cotija

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$12.00

Cilantro, Onions & Tomato

CALAMARI A LA PLANCHA

$16.00

charred calamari, cauliflower, lemon, garlic, almond romesco

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$16.00

avocado, cucumber, onion, radish, orange, serrano, lime

QUESABIRRIA

$16.00

pickled onion, jack cheese, Consomme

ANCHO PORK BELLY TACOS

$15.00

hand made corn tortilla, pineapple, pickled red onion, avocado, crema

QUESO FUNDIDO

QUESO FUNDIDO

$14.00

Oaxaca Cheese, Onions, Chorizo & Chipotle Pepper

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$8.00

Large Flour Tortilla & Monterey Jack Cheese

CLASICOS

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$20.00

Shredded Chicken Braised in Tomatillo Salsa, Topped with Shredded Lettuce & Crema

ENCHILADAS DE CAMARON

ENCHILADAS DE CAMARON

$20.00

Tomatillo Salsa, Sautéed Shrimp, Topped with Crema & Sliced Avocado, Served with White Rice & Refried Beans

CHILE RELLENO

CHILE RELLENO

$18.00Out of stock

Ranchera Salsa, Poblano Pepper Stuffed with Oaxaca Cheese, Served with White Rice

CHILE VERDE

$24.00

Tender Roasted Pork, Tomatillo Salsa, Served with White Rice

Single Enchilada

$9.00

DOS-COMBINATION

$20.00

PLATO PRINCIPAL

LOCAL CATCH

$30.00

corn and poblano risotto, cilantro fennel pesto

CHICKEN MOLE

$26.00

pan roasted chicken breast, fall squash

CARNE ASADA

$29.00

grilled marinated flank steak, fingerling potatoes, refried beans

SHORT RIB BIRRIA

$28.00

polenta, charred onion, baby carrots

RIBEYE STEAK

$35.00

charred onion, peppers, salsa verde

POSTRES

CHOCOLATE CREMEUX

$12.00

TRES LECHES

$12.00Out of stock

CHEESE CAKE BRULEE

$12.00

SIDES

Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Corn & Flour

$4.00

Side Mexican Rice

$2.00

Side Refried Beans

$2.00
Side Black Beans

Side Black Beans

$2.00

Additional Sides

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Crema

$1.00

Side Avocado Slices

$2.00

Side Pickle Red Onion

$2.00

Dulce

FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

Two Slices of Brioche Bread

PANCAKES

$12.00

Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes

Desayuno

CHILAQUILES

$14.00

Tortilla Chips, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Avocado Slices, Pickled Red Onion & Cilantro

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$14.00

Corn Tortillas, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Pickled Red Onions & Cilantro

CHORIZO HASH

$14.00

Yukon Potatoes, Pork Chorizo, Queso Fresco, Crema, Avocado Slices, Pickled Red Onions & Cilantro

Omelet

MADERA OMELETE

$15.00

Chile Verde Pork, Monterey Jack Cheese, Topped with Tomatillo Salsa & Avocado Slices

VEGETALES OMELET

$14.00

Egg Whites, Poblano Peppers, Onions, Chery Tomato, Spinach, & Zucchini

Los Benny's

MADERA BENEDICT

$17.00

Traditional Sope, Black Beans, Carnitas, Chipotle Cream Sauce & Avocado Slices

ARRACHERA BENEDICT

$19.00

english muffin, arrachera steak, chipotle cream sauce & paprika

Otros

grilled chicken breast, Monterey jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & Emilio’s secret sauce

ALL AMERICAN

$12.00

Two Eggs, Bacon or Sausage, House Potatoes

AVOCADO TOAST

$14.00

MADERA BURGER

$16.00

Beef Patty, Monterey Jack Cheese, Fried Egg, Bacon, Avocado & Jalapenos

QUESABIRRIA

$16.00

pickled onion, jack cheese, Consomme

BURRITO MOJADO (WET)

$15.00

choice of: rojas, verdes, mole, serrano, or chipotle cream Scrambled eggs, Monterey jack cheese, shredded chicken, topped with sauce & sour cream

Sides-Brunch

Side of Eggs

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$3.00

Side of Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Side of Wheat Toast

$2.00

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Side of Potatoes

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Sodas

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Jarrito de Mandarina

$4.00

Water

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$7.00

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Juices

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

REFILL

Diet Coke

Lemonade

Iced Tea

Draft

Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Stone Buenaveza

$5.00Out of stock

Modern Times Ice Pilsner

$5.00

Stone Dayfall Belgian White

$5.00

Society The Harlot Blond Ale

$5.00

Societe Pupil

$5.00Out of stock

Stone Imperial Star Double IPA

$5.00

Michelada

$9.00

Glass

Glass Madera Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Glass Madera Chardonnay

$6.00

Glass Madera Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Glass Madera Red Blend

$6.00

Glass Pazo das Bruxas Albarino

$10.00

Glass Villa Alena Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Glass Tres Raices Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Glass San Simeon Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Glass Zolo Chardonnay

$8.00

Glass San Simeon Chardonnay

$9.00

Glass Tres Raices Rose

$11.00

Glass Louis Perdrier Sparkling Brut

$8.00

Glass The Ned Pinot Noir

$8.00

Glass Madonna Estate Pinot Noir

$12.00

Glass Quaramy Malbec

$10.00

Glass Maddalena Cabernet

$9.00

Glass Santo Estefano Cabernet

$14.00

Glass Santos Brujos Tempranillo

$14.00

Glass Opaque Darkness

$10.00

Glass San Simeon Syrah

$10.00

Glass Maddalena Zinfandel

$9.00

Bottle

Bottle Ethereo Albarino

$40.00

Bottle Pazo das Bruxas Albarino

$38.00

Bottle San Simeon Chardonnay

$42.00

Bottle Gallegos Chardonnay

$42.00

Bottle Penfolds Chardonnay

$48.00

Bottle Zolo Chardonnay

$38.00

Bottle Lone Madrone Grenache Blanc

$50.00

Bottle Bolt to Grenache Blanc

$36.00

Bottle Attems Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Bottle Villa Alena Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Bottle Tres Raices Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Bottle The Champion Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Bottle San Simeon Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Bottle La Perrier Sancerre

$35.00

Bottle Zolo Torrontes

$32.00

Bottle Tres Raices Rose

$40.00

Bottle Mariella Rose

$34.00

Bottle San Felice Rose

$42.00

Bottle San Simeon Viognier

$40.00

Bottle Zolo Cabernet

$36.00

Bottle Maddalena Cabernet

$42.00

Bottle Cavas Valmar Cabernet

$50.00

Bottle Santo Estefano Cabernet

$64.00

Bottle Scarlett Cabernet

$75.00

Bottle Fifty Row Alice Block Cabernet

$125.00

Bottle Gallegos Cabernet

$125.00

Bottle VGS Chateau Potelle

$140.00

Bottle San Simeon Cabernet Sauvignon

$125.00

Bottle Dagmar Cabernet

$130.00

Bottle Penfolds Cabernet

$80.00

Bottle San Simeon Cabernet Franc

$42.00

Bottle Santos Brujos Tempranillo

$60.00

Bottle Urbina Tempranillo

$65.00

Bottle The Ned Pinot Noir

$36.00

Bottle Maddalena Zinfandel

$38.00

Bottle Opaque Darkness Red Blend

$44.00

Bottle San Simeon Syrah

$44.00

Bottle Quaramy Malbec

$48.00

Bottle Madonna Pinot Noir

$60.00

Bottle Brunello IL Quercione

$140.00

Bottle Ala Rota

$52.00

Bottle Campogiovanni Brunello

$90.00

Bottle Icaro

$75.00

Bottle Storm Watch Red Blend

$80.00

Bottle Vinisterra Pedregal

$70.00

Bottle Herman Story Casual Encounters

$70.00

Bottle Herman Story Bolt Cutter

$80.00

Bottle Madrona Quintet

$56.00

Bottle Emeve Tintos

$42.00

Bottle Vino de la Reina

$47.00

Bottle The Owl & The Dust Devil

$60.00

Bottle Alta Vista Malbec

$38.00

Bottle Colome Malbec

$45.00

Bottle Bee Hunter Pinot Noir

$65.00

Bottle Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia

$400.00

Bottle Fumanelli Amarone

$135.00

Bottle Alta Vista Malbec

$38.00

Bottle Cava Maciel Merlot

$60.00

Bottle Marimar Torres Pinot Noir

$70.00

Bottle Fifty Row Petite Syrah

$80.00

Bottle Proulx Dimples

$75.00

Bottle Proulx The Wah

$90.00

Bottle San Felice Poggio Rosso

$100.00

Bottle San Felice Bell'Aja

$100.00

Bottle Ornellaia Bolgheri

$365.00

Bottle Clos de Fafall

$38.00

Bottle Fratelli Prosecco

$32.00

Bottle Firriato Gaudensius

$50.00

Bottle Castillo Perelada Cava

$30.00

Bottle Dr Konstantin Brut

$47.00

Bottle Louis Perdrier Brut

$36.00

Bottle Nomine-Renard Champagne

$75.00

Bottle Nomine-Renard Special Club

$140.00

WINE DINNER/TASTING

San Felice WD

$75.00

WD San Felice Vermentino

$20.00

WD San Felice Chardonnay

$40.00

WD San Felice Chianti Classico

$32.00

WD San Felice Rosso di Montalcino

$36.00

WD SanFelice Vin Santo

$46.00

Margaritas

Margarita

$7.00

Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Paloma

$7.00

Mixed

Mimosa

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
We started Madera Kitchen of Mexico in 2021 with one goal in mind: providing an enjoyable dining experience to the Vista community. Thanks to our experience and dedication, our goal is to provide Modern Mexican dishes that are fresh, hearty and simply flavorful.

Location

1250 South Santa Fe Avenue, Vista, CA 92084

Directions

Madera Kitchen of Mexico image
Madera Kitchen of Mexico image

