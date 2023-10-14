Dinner

Apps

1/2 Dozen Shrimp Cocktail

$17.40

Half dozen shrimp cocktail with cocktail sauce

Bang Shrimp App

$11.90

Crispy wild caught shrimp and spicy bang sauce

Bourbon Shrimp App

$13.90

(5) bacon-basil wrapped shrimp + sweet bourbon glaze

Brussel Sprout App

$9.90

Miso glazed, XVOO, sea salt and sriracha aioli

Chicken Lemongrass Dumplings

$9.90

5 pieces. Fried artisan chicken dumplings and sweet soy & spicy sauce

Coco Shrimp App

$14.90

(4) coconut shrimp with mandarin orange dipping sauce

Deviled Eggs

$6.90

4 pieces. Made with love + bacon & spicy sriracha drizzle

Fried Pickles

$7.90

Mad Eggrolls

$11.90

The OG...jerked chicken, rice, black beans, cilantro, cheese + guava jelly & avocado ranch

Mad Wings

$14.90

(8) Jerk glazed + creamy dill...fan fave since 1999

Ricotta Impastada

$12.90

Creamy smooth whipped ricotta spread, rosemary sea salt, local honey, praline pecan debris and grilled baguette

Shrimp Cocktail (Each)

$2.90

(each) Lemon and house made cocktail

Soup/Salad

Cup Black Bean Soup

$5.90

Rice, red onion + sour cream

Cup Crab & Corn Chowder

$6.90

Cream based blue crab & corn chowder

Cup Lobster Bisque

$6.90

Sherry infused + herb oil drizzle

Cup Mangospacho

$5.90

Tomato based, chilled gaspacho with fresh mango + sour cream topping

Bowl Black Bean Soup

$7.90

Rice, red onion & sour cream

Bowl Crab & Corn Chowder

$8.90

Cream based blue crab & corn chowder

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$8.90

Sherry infused with herb oil drizzle

Bowl Mangospacho

$7.90

Tomato based, chilled gaspacho with fresh mango + sour cream topping

Sarasota Kale Salad

$12.90

Baby kale, strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette

St. Croix Shrimp Salad

$19.90

Coconut shrimp, greens, mango, pineapple, yucca chips, blue cheese crumbles and mandarin dressing (a cult favorite)

Wedge Salad

$8.90

Wedge of iceburg, tomato, bacon + blue cheese dressing

Large 4059 Salad

$12.90

Iceburg, ham, tomato, green olives, swiss & parmesan cheese + cuban vinaigrette

Large Caesar Salad

$11.90

Romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan + croutons

Large Madhouse Salad

$11.90

Mixed greens, tomato, pumpkin seeds, yucca chips + mandarin dressing

Large House Salad

$10.90

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onion, carrot, croutons + dressing choice

Large Kale Caesar

$12.90

Baby kale, parmesan, caesar dressing and croutons

Small 4059 Salad

$7.90

Iceburg, ham, tomato, green olive, parmesan & swiss cheese + cuban vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

$6.90

Romaine, caesar dressing, croutons + parmesan

Small House Salad

$6.90

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrots, onion, croutons + dressing choice

Small Kale Caesar

$8.90

Baby kale, parmesan, croutons + caesar dressing

Small Madhouse Salad

$6.90

Mixed greens, pumpkin seeds, tomato, yucca chips + mandarin dressing

Handhelds

Butcher Burger

$15.90

1/2 pound chargrilled fresh ground beef from the Butcher Block on 17th St. Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and brioche bun

Cobia Burger

$16.90

6 oz sustainably raised open blue cobia with more omega 3 acids than salmon! Blackened or grilled with tartar, lettuce, tomato, onion and brioche bun + choice of side

Mad Cuban

$15.90

Pressed ham, pork, swiss, mustard, pickles, fresh Cuban roll and fries

Dry-Aged Burger

$18.90

1/2 pound dry-aged brasstown farms ribeye-short, rib burger Amish cheddar, brioche bun, pecan wood bacon, frizzled onion, lettuce, tomato, onion + choice of side

Grouper Sandwich

$21.90

Gulf grouper, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar, brioche bun and fries

Key West Fish Sandwich

$16.90

Crunchy battered haddock, Cuban roll, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar and fries

Lobster BLT

$18.90

Crispy fried lobster, bang sauce, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bread and fries

Maine Lobster Roll

$26.90

A nod to our new England heritage. ¼ lb chilled lobster, lettuce, mayo, celery, griddled split top, brioche roll and fries

Mahi Tacos

$16.90

2 pieces. These tacos are a local favorite! Lightly blackened mahi, lettuce, pico, cilantro slaw, chipotle aioli, cheddar jack, flour tortilla + rice & black beans

Reuben Sandwich

$16.90

We use ben's grandma bridie's Irish recipe! Corned beef, sliced thin & piled high, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island and grilled marble rye + choice of side

Seafood

Coco Shrimp Entree

$24.90

(6) coconut shrimp with mandarin dipping sauce + jasmine rice and broccoli

Fish & Chips

$17.90

Hand battered, wild caught haddock, fries and tartar sauce

Grouper Chimichanga

$22.90

A fan favorite! Blackened Gulf grouper, jasmine rice, chipotle crema, cheddar jack, wrapped in a tortilla, smothered with lobster sherry cream, pico de gallo and broccoli

Lobster & Shrimp Cakes

$26.90

2 pieces. Decadent pan seared lobster & shrimp cakes, remoulade, jasmine rice and broccoli

Lobster Ravioli Martinique

$32.90

Hand made lobster ravioli, topped with sautéed shrimp, bay scallops, tomato-basil cream and Parmesan

One Lobster Tail

$24.90

Single lobster tail with drawn butter, jasmine rice and broccoli

Pan Seared Cod

$22.90

Wild caught cod, fresh lemon, sautéed spinach and mashed potatoes

Todd's Salmon

$26.90

Pan seared, curry sauce glazed, served with broccoli & mashed potatoes. Todd, a local and long time regular customer created this amazing sauce. We knew we had to feature it as soon as we tasted it!

Twin Lobster Tails

$42.90

Two lobster tails with drawn butter, jasmine rice and broccoli

Grouper Fish & Chips

$26.90

Meats

Cheshire Pork

$22.90

House brined center cut heritage pork loin + mashed potatoes & asparagus

Coco-Mac Chicken

$19.90

Coconut-macadamia crust, mango sauce, jasmine rice and broccoli

Chicken Entree

$19.90

Two chicken breasts with jasmine rice & broccoli

Filet Medallions

$29.90

Trio of petite filets, mashed potatoes and broccoli

8oz Filet

$42.90

8 oz beef tenderloin, mashed potatoes and broccoli

Mad Thai

$15.90

Pad thai rice noodles, chicken, edamame, onions, peppers, carrots, fried egg, cilantro peanuts and spicy panang sauce

Martha's Chicken

$19.90

Sautéed chicken breast, goat cheese, citrus beurre Blanc, grape tomatoes, spinach + jasmine rice and broccoli

Peking Chicken

$20.90

Amazingly juicy, roast half chicken, sticky honey-soy beer glaze, jasmine rice and broccoli

Prime Tomahawk Ribeye (Bone In)

$69.90

36 oz bone in angus ribeye, caramelized vidalia onion, mashed potatoes and broccoli

Pumpkin Ravioli

$20.90

Mascarpone cream, fresh basil, bacon & crispy onions

Bowls & Specialty Salads

Bang Shrimp Bowl

$16.90

Fried wild gulf shrimp, bang sauce, fried rice, Asian vegetables, teriyaki drizzle and cilantro

Mad Thai

$15.90

Pad thai rice noodles, edamame, onion, peppers, carrots, fried egg, cilantro, peanuts + spicy panang sauce

Poke Tuna Bowl

$17.90

Diced sushi grade tuna, spicy Hawaiian poke sauce, jasmine rice, cusabi drizzle, sesame seeds and avocado

Quesadilla Salad

$12.90

Romaine, corn, tortilla strips, black beans, cheddar-jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado ranch, balsamic vinaigrette and quesadilla wedges

Sarasota Kale Salad

$12.90

Baby kale, strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans and balsamic vinaigrette

St. Croix Shrimp Salad

$19.90

Coconut shrimp, greens, mango, pineapple, yucca chips, blue cheese crumbles and mandarin dressing (a cult favorite)

Thai Salmon Bowl

$17.90

Seared salmon, spicy thai peanut sauce, chilled soba noodles, cilantro and sweet & spicy papaya slaw

Sides

Side Onion Ring (4)

$5.90

Side Onion Strings

$3.90

Side Asparagus

$6.90

Side BB & Rice

$2.90

Side Broccoli

$3.90

Side Brussel Sprouts

$4.90

Side Homemade Chips

$3.90

Side Cole Slaw

$2.90

Side Dill Carrots

$3.90

Side Edamame Rice

$3.90

Side Fries

$3.90

Side Fruit

$3.90

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.90

Side Pasta

$2.00

Side Plantains

$6.90

Side Jasmine Rice

$2.90

Side Soba Noodles

$3.90

Side Ste Mushrooms

$3.90

Side Ste Spinach

$3.90

Side Truffle Fries

$5.90

Side Yucca Chips

$3.90

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$10.90

Served Ala mode with vanilla bean ice cream

Bete Noir

$9.90

Chocolate, flourless cake with white chocolate & raspberry drizzle

Cheesecake

$9.90

NY style cheesecake served with berries & whipped cream

Creme Brulee

$9.90

Classic vanilla bean with torched sugar crust

Flan

$9.90

Decadent, creamy custard and caramel sauce

Key Lime Pie

$9.90

A "Quintessential" Florida favorite graham cracker crust and whipped cream

Brownie Lava Cake

$10.90

Warm molten chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$9.90

"To die for" secret recipe and whipped cream

Pudding Bites

$10.90

Served crispy with caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, cinnamon and whipped cream

Tiramisu

$9.90

Italian ladyfinger cookies dipped in espresso, whipped mascarpone cheese and cocoa powder

Chalk Board

Catch

Chilean Seabass

$38.90

Chile

Cod

$21.90

Atlantic

Hogfish

$36.90

Key largo

Mahi Entree

$26.90

Ecuador

Margate

$27.90

Margate Snapper

$27.90Out of stock

One Lobster Tail

$24.90

Rainbow Trout

$23.90Out of stock

Red Grouper

$32.90

Gulf of Mexico

Salmon

$22.90+

Atlantic

Sea Scallop Entree

$32.90

Massachusetts

Shrimp Entree

$21.90

Twin Tails

$42.90

Whole Bellies

$34.90

Cape cod

N/A Bevs

Berry Sparkler

$6.90

Fresh berries, mint + sparkling water

Bottled Sparkling Water

$5.90

Bottled Still Water

$5.90

Coffee

$3.49

Cold Brew

$4.90

Flavored Tea

$3.90

Fountain Lemonade

$3.49

Fresh Lemonade

$4.90

Iced Tea

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Milk

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.90

Pineapple Nojito

$6.90

Pineapple, mint, lime + sparkling water

Root Beer

$3.90

Mr Browns (can)

Soda

$3.49

Breast Cancer Menu

BC Food

Ravioli Martinique

$32.90

Hand made lobster ravioli topped with sauteed shrimp, bay scallops, tomato-basil cream + parmesan.

Raspberry Chocolate Cheese Cake

$10.90

Rich cheesecake, Callebaut dark chocolate curls & raspberry sauce + fresh raspberries

BC Drinks

Pink 75

$15.90

Empress rose gin, fresh squeezed lemon, prosecco & fresh raspberries served up

Color Me Pink

$15.90

Rita's raspberry infused vodka, maraschino liquer, cream, vanilla simple syrup + fresh raspberries, served up

Vanilla Raspberry Martini

$15.90

Vanilla vodka, fresh raspberries, fresh lime juice & chambord, served up

Dragon Fruit No-Jito (Non Alcoholic)

$9.90

Dragon fruit, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, fresh mint + sparkling water over ice

Kids Menu

Food

Kids Burger

$9.90

1/3 lb burger, well done with cheese + choice of side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.90

Chicken tenders, sauce choice + choice of side

Kids Cod

$15.90

6 oz Cod, choice of preparation + choice of side

Kids Filet

$18.90

(2) 3 oz Filet medallions + choice of side

Kids Fish n Chips

$9.90

Fried haddock with choice of side

Kids Fish Tacos

$10.90

(2) Tacos with fried haddock, lettuce & cheddar-jack cheese in flour tortillas + choice of side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.90

American cheese grilled on white bread + choice of side

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.90

Grilled chicken breast +choice of side

Kids Mac n Chz

$7.90

Traditional macaroni and cheese + choice of side

Kids Pasta

$7.90

Pasta choice with sauce choice + side

Kids Salmon

$15.90

6 oz Atlantic Salmon, choice of preparation + side

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.90

Fried popcorn shrimp + one side

Family Night

Family Night Bang Shrimp Bowls

$39.00

(Serves 4) Crispy fried bang shrimp, edamame fried rice, Asian vegetables, teriyaki sauce & cilantro + sides of broccoli

Family Night Burger Kit

$39.00

(Serves 4) 1/3 lb burger(pink), cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun + chips and dill dipping sauce

Family Night Carnitas Taco Kit

$39.00

(Serves 4) Flour tortillas, pulled pork, pico, cilantro slaw, lettuce, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, salsa + black beans & rice

Family Night Chicken Tinga Taco Kit

$39.00

(Serves 4) Flour tortillas, chicken tinga, pico, lettuce, cilantro slaw, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, salsa + black beans & rice

Family Night Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$39.00

(Serves 4) Fried chicken thigh, marinara, mozzarella cheese over spaghetti + breadsticks with marinara and Italian Salad

Family Night Cuban Meal

$39.00

(Serves 4) 2 whole Cuban sandwiches, 4059 Salad + black beans & rice and plantains

Family Night Spaghetti & Meatballs

$39.00

(Serves 4) Spaghetti & Meatballs + breadsticks with marinara and Italian Salad