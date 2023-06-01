Main picView gallery

Madhouse Gastropub

review star

No reviews yet

926 Grand Avenue

Billings, MT 59102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DINNER MENU

SMALL BITES

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Eggs, roasted red peppers, balsamic, caviar

Chicken Pot Hand Pie

$15.00

Chicken pot pie dumplings with herb sauce

Hummus

$13.00

House made hummus served with flatbread

Jalapeno Poppers

$15.00

Oaxaca, cream cheese, chipotle orange sauce, toasted tortilla

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Beer battered coconut shrimp served with pineapple jerk sauce

White Cheddar Mac Side

$6.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

SOUP & SALAD

Soup du Jour

$6.00+

Daily Soup Special

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, parmesan, anchovies, croutons, caesar dressing

Farro & Carrot Salad

$13.00

Toasted Farro, glazed carrots, arugula, lemon yogurt dressing

Garden Basil Salad

$13.00

Spinach, mixed greens, red onions, dried cranberries, toasted pepitas, goat cheese, basil vinaigrette

Lemongrass Salad

$13.00

Cabbage, mixed greens, red bell pepper, carrot, cucumber, onion, cashews, lemongrass dressing

FLATBREAD

Balsamic Flatbread

$16.00

Goat cheese, balsamic reduction, caramelized onions, pesto

Spicy Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Chicken, fried pancette, spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, jalapenos

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

Pepperoni Flatbread

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

ENTREES

Pot Roast

$28.00

Pot Roast, potatoes, veggies, red wine gravy

Roasted Chicken

$24.00

Chicken, potatoes, veggies, lemon pepper gravy

Steak Frites

$25.00

8oz Flat Iron, fries, herb sauce

Spicy Tomato Grits

$18.00

Grit fritters, spicy tomato sauce, zucchini, corn, avocado, cotija

White Cheddar Pesto Mac

$16.00

White Cheddar Bechamel, pesto, orichiette noodles, toasted bread crumbs

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$18.00

Shrimp, rice, carrots, cucumbers, pickled vegetables, jalapenos, kimchi coconut broth, sesame seed

Sawtooth Burger

$16.00

1/4 Burger, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, aioli

Veal Stroganoff

$39.00

Sauce, veal, egg noodles

Saffron Chili Mussels

$29.00

Mussels, buccatini noodles, saffron chili broth, pancetta, herbs

Dinner Special

$35.00

SNACKS

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Eggs, roasted red peppers, balsamic, caviar

Snack Mix

$3.00

Hummus

$7.00

House Chips

$3.00

DESSERT

Monkey Bread

$10.00

Monkey Bread

Sweet Hand Pie

$10.00

Sweet Hand Pie

Cherry Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Cherry Chocolate Cake

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Ice Cream Special

$6.00

Seasonal Ice Cream

WINE

Tapped

Rose (Banshee)

$8.00

Chardonnay (Old Soul)

$7.00

Silver Gate Brut Bubbles

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc (Matua)

$8.00

White Blend (Maubet)

$7.00

Pinot Grigio (Scarpetta)

$7.00

Famille Perrin Cotes Du Rhone

$7.00

Malbec (Domaine Bosque)

$7.00

Sangiovese (Frico)

$6.00

Pinot Noir (Ken Wright)

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon (True Myth)

$8.00

Red Blend (Hill Family)

$8.00

True Myth Chardonnay

$8.00

Tinto Rey Tempranillo

$7.00

The Offering GSM

$7.00

La Vielle Rose

$6.00

Bottles

Paolo Conterno

$52.00

Thienot Cuvee

$115.00

LAventure Bordeaux Estate Cuvee

$110.00

Amavi Cab

$48.00

Amavi Syrah

$49.00

Small Vine Chard

$47.00

Albert Bichot Brut Rose

$45.00

Horizon De Bichot Chard

$25.00

Bichot Beaujolais

$30.00

Arca Nova Vinho Verde

$20.00

Alexanna Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Astrolabe Sauv Blanc

$32.00

Flowers Pinot Noir

$75.00

Leviathan Red

$55.00

Bone Dry Riesling

$30.00

Illahe Rose

$30.00

Orange Is

$42.00

Milbrandt Merlot

$29.00

Big Sky Pinot

$39.00

San Soufre

$45.00

Tapada Nova

$45.00

Three Legged

$48.00

Lost Poet

$33.00

Dolcetto

$57.00

No Name

$89.00

Adami

$35.00

Cocktails

Straw Marg

$7.00

Peach Marg

$7.00

Lime Marg

$7.00

Straw Mimosa

$6.00

Peach Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

BEER & SELTZER

Draft

Violet Delights (Meadowlark)

$7.00

Street Fight (Angry Hank's)

$6.00

Strawberry Wheat

$6.00

Whiskey Peach

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Salmon Fly

$6.00

Cold Smoke

$6.00

Muley Buck

$6.00

Staycation

$7.00

Lucent Bond

$7.00

B.A.M. Berry

$7.00

Zymo Punk

$7.00

Mexican Lager

$7.00

Jalapeno Ale

$6.00

Pink Slip

$7.00

Bottles & Cans

Voodoo

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors (Original)

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

PBR

$5.00

Steigl

$6.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

O'Douls Amber

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Guinness Can

$6.00

IPNA

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

Atomic Citrus

$6.00

Budlight

$4.00Out of stock

Mango Cart

$5.00

Drop Bar

$5.00

Huck Hefe

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miner's Gold

$5.00

High Tide

$7.00

Fiesta Oro

$7.00

Agua Fresca

$7.00

Foeder Five

$15.00

Mango White Claw

$5.00

Lime White Claw

$5.00

BlackBerry White Claw

$5.00

GrapeFruit White Claw

$5.00

Schoffer

$7.00

NA BEVERAGES

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$4.00

Coffee (Decaf)

$4.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mtn Dew

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Juices etc.

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Clamato Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Sides & Sauces

Sauces

Sides

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

926 Grand Avenue, Billings, MT 59102

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

City Brew Coffee - Billings - 5th & Grand
orange starNo Reviews
1325 5th Street West Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Great Harvest - Billings
orange starNo Reviews
907 Poly Drive Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
The Granary
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Poly Drive Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
Elegant Spatula Bakery and Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1139 North 27th Street Suite B Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Fresco Juice Co.
orange starNo Reviews
2710 1st Avenue, Suite 102 Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Walkers Grill
orange star4.5 • 434
2700 1st Ave N Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Billings

Bull Mountain Grille
orange star4.3 • 1,455
2376 Main Street Suite 818 Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
Tippy Cow Cafe
orange star4.5 • 600
279 E Airport Rd Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - DoubleTree
orange star4.5 • 575
27 N. 27th Street Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - N 27th St
orange star4.5 • 575
1211 N 27th St Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Walkers Grill
orange star4.5 • 434
2700 1st Ave N Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - Shiloh
orange star4.5 • 263
802 Shiloh Crossing Boulevard Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Billings
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Lander
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston