Madhuram

review star

No reviews yet

1841 Woodhollow Drive

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Order Again

Veg-Curry

Mango Dal (HALF - 12oz)

$6.99

Tomato Dal (HALF - 12oz)

$6.99

Spinach Dal (HALF - 12oz)

$6.99

Potato Fry (HALF - 12oz)

$7.99

Okra Fry (HALF - 12oz)

$7.99

Dondakay Fry (HALF - 12oz)

$7.99

Tomato Chutney (HALF - 12oz)

$6.99

Ridge Gourd Chutney (HALF - 12oz)

$6.99

Aloo Tomato (HALF - 12oz)

$6.99

Aloo Tikka Masala (HALF - 12oz)

$7.99

Aloo Korma (HALF - 12oz)

$6.99

Chana Masala (HALF - 12oz)

$6.99

Paneer Tikka Masala (HALF - 12oz)

$7.99

Matar Paneer (HALF - 12oz)

$7.99

Chilli Paneer (HALF - 12oz)

$7.99

Palak Paneer (HALF - 12oz)

$7.99

Malai Kofta (HALF - 12oz)

$7.99

Mango Dal (FULL - 24oz)

$11.99

Tomato Dal (FULL - 24oz)

$11.99

Spinach Dal (FULL - 24oz)

$11.99

Potato Fry (FULL - 24oz)

$12.99

Okra Fry (FULL - 24oz)

$12.99

Dondakay Fry (FULL - 24oz)

$12.99

Tomato Chutney (FULL - 24oz)

$11.99

Ridge Gourd Chutney (FULL - 24oz)

$11.99

Aloo Tomato (FULL - 24oz)

$11.99

Aloo Tikka Masala (FULL - 24oz)

$12.99

Aloo Korma (FULL - 24oz)

$11.99

Chana Masala (FULL - 24oz)

$11.99

Paneer Tikka Masala (FULL - 24oz)

$12.99

Matar Paneer (FULL - 24oz)

$12.99

Chilli Paneer (FULL - 24oz)

$12.99

Palak Paneer (FULL - 24oz)

$12.99

Malai Kofta (FULL - 24oz)

$12.99

Non-Veg Curry

Egg & Totato Curry (HALF - 12oz)

$7.99

Chicken Curry (HALF - 12oz)

$8.99

Butter Chicken (HALF - 12oz)

$8.99

Gongura Chicken (HALF - 12oz)

$8.99

Chicken Tikka Masala (HALF - 12oz)

$8.99

Chicken Masala Curry (HALF - 12oz)

$8.99

Boneless Chicken Curry (HALF - 12oz)

$8.99

Goat Curry (HALF - 12oz)

$9.99

Gongura Goat (HALF - 12oz)

$9.99

Chettinadu Goat (HALF - 12oz)

$9.99

Egg & Totato Curry (FULL - 24oz)

$12.99

Chicken Curry (FULL - 24oz)

$13.99

Butter Chicken (FULL - 24oz)

$13.99

Gongura Chicken (FULL - 24oz)

$13.99

Chicken Tikka Masala (FULL - 24oz)

$13.99

Chicken Masala Curry (FULL - 24oz)

$13.99

Boneless Chicken Curry (FULL - 24oz)

$13.99

Goat Curry (FULL - 24oz)

$15.99

Gongura Goat (FULL - 24oz)

$15.99

Chettinadu Goat (FULL - 24oz)

$15.99

Batter

Idly (MEDIUM - 24oz)

$4.99

Dosa (MEDIUM - 24oz)

$4.99

Idly Batter (LARGE - 48oz)

$8.99

Dosa Batter (LARGE - 48oz)

$8.99

Side Orders

Raita (MEDIUM - 8oz)

$3.50

Salan (MEDIUM - 8oz)

$3.50

Rice (HALF - 12oz)

$3.00

Raita (LARGE - 16oz)

$6.50

Salan (LARGE - 16oz)

$6.50

Rice (FULL - 24oz)

$5.50

Extra Rice

$2.99

Biryani

Egg Biryani

$10.99

Vegetable Dum Biryani

$9.99

Paneer Biryani

$11.99

Chicken Dum Biryani

$12.99

Boneless Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Gongura Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Chicken Fry Biryani

$13.99

Goat Dum Biryani

$14.99

Gongura Goat Biryani

$14.99

Appetizers

Chilli Chicken (Half -12 oz)

$9.99

Chilli Chicken (Full -24 oz)

$15.99

Chicken 65(Half -12 oz)

$9.99

Chicken 65(Full -24 oz)

$15.99

Gobi Manchurian (Half -12 oz)

$7.99

Gobi Manchurian (Full -24 oz)

$14.99

Chilli Paneer (Half -12 oz)

$8.99

Chilli Paneer (Full -24 oz)

$15.99

Fried Rice

Veg Fried Rice

$11.99

Egg Fried Rice

$12.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.99

Veg Combo

Rice & One Veg Curry

$6.99

Rice & Two Veg Curry

$7.99

Chicken Combo

Rice & One Chicken Curry

$7.99

Rice & Two Chicken Curries

$8.99

Goat Combo

Rice & One Goat Curry

$9.99

Rice & Two Goat Curries

$10.99

Dosas

Plain Dosa

$4.99

Masala Dosa

$6.99

Butter Dosa

$6.99

Cheese Dosa

$6.99

Onion Dosa

$7.99

Madhuram Special Dosa

$8.99

Egg Dosa

$8.99

Idly

$4.99

Dessert

Carrot Halwa (Half -8 oz)

$4.99

Carrot Halwa (Full -16 oz)

$9.99

Bread Halwa (Half -8 oz)

$4.99

Bread Halwa (Full -16 oz)

$9.99

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$2.99

Soda Can(Sprite/Coke/Diet-Coke)

$1.00

Lemon Lassi

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We started with the simple idea of bringing the best from us to you. From our founder to our front-line workers, we put lots of love and careful thought into all we do. We hope you enjoy all we have to offer, and share the experience with others. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1841 Woodhollow Drive, Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Map
