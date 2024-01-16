Madison Brewing Company 70 W Main St
Madison, OH 44057
MADISON FOOD MENU
Small Plates & Shareables
- Buff Bleu Balls$9.00
Buffalo chicken meatballs, buffalo bleu sauce, Gorgonzola, and scallion garnish
- Cheese Curds$8.00
Side of tomato basil aioli
- Chili Cheese Fries$10.00
Hand-cut fries, drunken chili, Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and scallions
- Hush Puppies$9.00
Side of comeback sauce
- Pretzel$13.00
Salted 10 oz jumbo soft pretzel with a side of beer cheese
- Sloppy Tots$11.00
Sweet potato tots topped with sloppy joe sauce, white queso, and scallions
- Tatchos$11.00
Traditional tots, melted cheeses, bacon, scallions, sour cream, and a side of beer cheese
- Truffle Fries$10.00
Hand-cut skin on fries tossed with truffle zest, ground rosemary, grated Parmesan, and chives
Soups & Greens
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Chopped romaine, croutons, and shredded Parmesan tossed in Caesar dressing
- Caprese$11.00
Fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, EVOO, and balsamic glaze
- Drunken Chili$7.00
Beef, onion, tomato, bell peppers, seasoning, bourbon, and beer
- Grilled Romaine$11.00
Grilled 1/2 heart of romaine, roasted tomato, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, and honey mustard vinaigrette
- LBC (House)$8.00
Field greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, carrot sticks, croutons, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Lobster Bisque$9.00
- Mixed Berry Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, mixed berries, glazed pecans, goat cheese, and pomegranate vinaigrette
- Side Salad (Half LBC)$4.50
Wings & Such
Grilled Flatbread Pizza
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
Buffalo bleu sauce, buffalo chicken meatballs, pickled onions, banana peppers, 3 cheese pizza blend, and Gorgonzola
- Forager Pizza$15.00
White sauce, sautéed wild mushrooms, baby arugula, truffle oil, and fontina cheese
- Gabagool Pizza$16.00
Red sauce, capicola, roasted tomato, smoked provolone, crushed red pepper, and hot honey drizzle
- Gusto Pizza$16.00
Grilled asparagus, prosciutto, smoked provolone, baby arugula, truffle oil
- Margherita Pizza$13.00
White sauce, fresh tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze
- Plain Jane Pizza$12.00
Cheese pizza with red or white sauce
Handhelds
- B.Y.O. Sandwich or Wrap$13.00
Served with house-made pub chips and dip
- BBQ Brisket Burnt End Sandwich$17.00
Brisket burnt ends, sriracha honey BBQ, coleslaw, and onion rings on a toasted pretzel bun
- Buffalo Chicken Meatball Sandwich$16.00
Buffalo chicken meatballs, buffalo bleu sauce, melted smoked provolone, and gorgonzola on a toasted Italian roll
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
- Double D$11.00
Double-decker toasted cheese with American cheese, tomato, and bacon on Texas toast
- Italian Turkey Club Wrap$15.00
Oven-roasted sliced turkey, bacon, roasted tomatoes, baby arugula, and creamy Italian on whole wheat wrap
- Lake Erie Monster$17.00
House-dusted and fried jumbo walleye fillet, remoulade sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted sub bun
- Nashville Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Fried chicken cutlet with Nashville hot seasoning, coleslaw, dill pickles, and hot honey drizzle on a toasted brioche bun
- Sloppy Joe Grilled Cheese$15.00
House-made sloppy joe sauce, muenster, American cheese, and Texas toast
- Smash Burger-Double$14.00
American cheese, smash sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle
- Smash Burger-Single$11.00
American cheese, smash sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and dill pickle
- The Italiano$16.00
Pepperoni, capicola, Genoa salami, pepper jack cheese, baby arugula, roasted tomato, banana peppers, and creamy Italian on a toasted Italian roll
More
- Espresso Crusted Strip Steak$28.00
10 oz strip steak with gorgonzola cream and grilled asparagus
- Fish Fry$17.00
Breaded grouper fingers, hand-cut fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
- Fish Taco$5.00
Per taco. Blackened cod, mexican black bean, corn slaw, and cotija cheese served on warm corn or tortilla shell
Sides
- Coleslaw-Regular Side$5.00
- Coleslaw-Southwestern Side$5.00
- Fries Side$5.00
- Grilled Asparagus Side$6.00
- Onion Rings Side$6.00
- Pub Chips with Dip$5.00
- Sautéed Brussels Sprouts Side$6.00
- Sidewinder Jojo's Side$6.00
- Tortilla Chips with Queso$6.00
- Tots - Mixed Side$6.00
- Tots-Sweet Potato Side$6.00
- Tots-Traditional Side$6.00
Kids
Add Ons
- 3 Cheese Blend Side$1.50
- Avocado Side$3.00
- Bacon Chopped Side$3.00
- Bacon Strips Side$3.00
- Balsamic Vin Side$1.50
- Beer Cheese Side$1.50
- Bleu Cheese Dressing Side$1.50
- Caesar Dressing Side$1.50
- Caramelized Onion Side$1.50
- Celery Side$1.50
- Cheddar-Shredded Side$1.50
- Chip Dip Side$1.50
- Comeback Sauce Side$1.50
- Cotija Cheese Side$1.50
- Creamy Italian Side$1.50
- Dill pickle Side$1.50
- Glazed Pecans Side$2.00
- Goat Cheese Side$1.50
- Gorgonzola Side$1.50
- Honey Mustard Vin Side$1.50
- House Mustard Side$1.50
- Parmesan-Grated Side$1.50
- Parmesan-Shredded Side$1.50
- Pomegranate Vin Side$1.50
- Ranch Side$1.50
- Remoulade Sauce Side$1.50
- Sautéed Mishroom Side$1.50
- Smash Sauce Side$1.50
- Smoked Provolone Side$1.50
- Sour Cream Side$1.50
- Tartar Side$1.50
- Tomato Basil Aioli Side$1.50
- White Queso Side$3.00
- Wing Sauce Side$1.50
ABC BEER
Draft Beer 9oz
Draft Beer 5oz
$10 Beer & Glass Special
4pk 16oz Cans
- Avon Lite 4pk$15.99
- BA Clash of Clanns 2pk$17.99
- BA King KoKonut 2 pack$17.99
- BA Miracle 2pk$19.99
- Barista Blonde 4 pk$15.99
- Base Camp 4pk$24.99
- Belsnickle 4pk$24.99
- Better Together 4pk$24.99
- Big Lick Frost 4pk$24.99
- Big Lick Painkiller 4pk$24.99
- Black Abbey 4pk$21.99
- Black Widow 4pk$24.99
- Blackberry Bam 4pk$18.99
- Cedarwood 4pk$18.99
- Clash 4pk$21.99
- Eagle 4pk$21.99
- French Creek 4pk$18.99
- King Kokonut 4pk$18.99
- Line of Totality 4pk$24.99
- Mid West4pk$24.99
- Mixed 4pk$21.99
- Razzled Wheat 4pk$18.99
- Soul Stealer 4pk$21.99
- Taiheke Tekai 4pk$21.99
- Talking w/ my Hands 4pk$15.99
- Too Cold to Hold 4pk$24.99
- Ugli IPA 4pk$24.99
- Wai-iti 4pk$24.99
- White Night 4pk$24.99
- Xmas MiraCle 4pk$24.99
Growler Fills
- Growler Avon Lite$15.00
- Growler Bartista Blonde$24.00
- Growler Belsnickle$24.00
- Growler Big Lick Frost$24.00
- Growler Black Abbey$21.00
- Growler Black Widow$24.00
- Growler Blackberry Bam$21.00
- Growler Bottle$10.00
- Growler Cedarwood$18.00
- Growler Cream Soda$20.00
- Growler Dark Night$24.00
- Growler French Creek$18.00
- Growler King Koko$21.00
- Growler Big Lick Painkiller$24.00
- Growler Mid West$24.00
- Growler Razzled Wheat$18.00
- Growler Root Beer$20.00
- Growler Soul Stealer$21.00
- Growler Taiheki Tekai$21.00
- Growler Talking w/ my Hands$15.00
- Growler Too Cold to Hold$24.00
- Growler Ugli$24.00
- Growler White Night$24.00
Howler Fills
- Howler Avon Lite$8.00
- Howler Barista Blonde$13.00
- Howler Belsnickle$13.00
- Howler Big Lick Frost$13.00
- Howler Big Lick Painkiller$12.00
- Howler Black Abbey$12.00
- Howler Black Widow$13.00
- Howler Blackberry Bam$10.00
- Howler Bottle$8.00
- Howler Cedarwood$10.00
- Howler Cream Soda$10.00
- Howler Dark Night$13.00
- Howler French Creek$9.00
- Howler King Koko$11.00
- Howler Mid West$10.00
- Howler Razzled Wheat$9.00
- Howler Root Beer$10.00
- Howler Soul Stealer$12.00
- Howler Taiheke Tekai$12.00
- Howler Talking w/ my Hands$8.00
- Howler Ugli$13.00
- Howler White Night$23.00
COCKTAILS
BEERTAILS
WINETAILS
ABC COCKTAILS
MARTINIS
MULES
SEASONAL COCKTAILS
BAR ALPHA
Vodka
- 3 Oives Grape$5.00
- 3 Olives Cherry$5.00
- Absolute$5.00
- Absolute Citron$5.00
- Absolute Lime$5.00
- Absolute Mandarin$5.00
- Absolute Mango$5.00
- Absolute Raspberry$5.00
- Absolute Vanilla$5.00
- Absolute Watermellon$5.00
- Deep Eddy Cranberry$6.00
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$6.00
- Deep Eddy Lemonade$6.00
- Deep Eddy Peach$5.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Heart Of Glass$5.00
- Kettle One$8.00
- Pinnacle Whip$5.00
- Smirnoff Whip$5.00
- Stoli$6.00
- Stoli Blueberry$6.00
- Stoli caramel$6.00
- Stoli cucumber$6.00
- Stoli Vanilla$6.00
- Tito’s$6.00
- Voudoux$5.00
- Lemon Drop Shot$7.00
- Gummie Bear Shot$7.00
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Aberlour 18$12.00
- Alberta Rye$15.00
- American Highway$20.00
- Glenlivet 12$11.00
- Angels Envy$11.00
- Angels Envy Rye$17.00
- Baker's 7 Yr$11.00
- Basil Hayden$11.00
- Bookers$20.00
- Buffalo Trace$8.00
- Bulliet$7.00
- Bulliet Rye$7.00
- CC$5.00
- Dewers$6.00
- Crown$6.00
- Crown Apple$6.00
- Crown Blackberry$7.00
- Crown Peach$6.00
- Crown Vanilla$6.00
- Eagle Rare$11.00
- EH Taylor$14.00
- Elijah Craig Toast$12.00
- Fireball$5.00
- George Dickel Leopold$21.00
- Green Tea Shot$6.00
- Heaven Hill BiB$15.00
- Jack$5.00
- Jameson$6.00
- Jameson Black$7.00
- Jameson IPA$6.00
- Jameson Orange$6.00
- Jameson Stout$7.00
- Jefferson's Ocean$17.00
- Jeffersons Reserve$10.00
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Jim Beam Black$11.00
- Larceny Barrel Proof$13.00
- Little Book$23.00
- Makers Mark$6.00
- New Riff Balboa Rye$10.00
- Noahs Mill$11.00
- Old Forester 1924$28.00
- Pinhook$7.00
- Rabbithole Bourbon Flight$30.00
- Rabbithole Boxer Rye$9.00
- Rabbithole Cavehill$10.00
- Rabbithole Dareringer$15.00
- Rabbithole Hiegold$10.00
- Rebel Yell$5.00
- Red Breast 12 Yr$13.00
- Rowan's Creek$10.00
- Sazerac Rye$9.00
- Seagram's 7$5.00
- Shenks$18.00
- Skrewball$7.00
- Smooth Ambler Contradiction$8.00
- Smooth Ambler Old Scout$7.00
- ST Pumpkin Whiskey$7.00
- Traveler's$8.00
- Uncle Nearest 1856$10.00
- Wathens$9.00
- Wellers Antique$13.00
- Wellers Special Reserve$7.00
- Willet Rye$12.00
- Woodford$8.00
- Woodford Reserve Master's Collection$27.00
Cordials
Employee Dranks
WINE
RED WINE
WHITE WINE
Wine flight choice
BOTTLE RED WINE
BOTTLE WHITE WINE
CAPTAIN'S LIST
- Bergevin Lane Merlot CAPTAIN LIST$38.00
- Castellani di Montalcino CAPTAIN LIST$80.00
- Chateau Bodeaux CAPTAIN LIST$35.00
- Elevee Pinot Noir CAPTAIN LIST$65.00
- Mettler Cabernet CAPTAIN LIST$44.00
- Paris Valley Cabernet CAPTAIN LIST$35.00
- Riva Leone Barbaresco CAPTAIN LIST$40.00
- Stanton Cabernet CAPTAIN LIST$120.00
- Zironda Della Valpolicella CAPTAIN LIST$65.00
- Zironda Valpolicella Ripasso CAPTAIN LIST$40.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Family Brewery!
