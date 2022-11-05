  • Home
Madison Kitchen 4122 East Madison Street

No reviews yet

4122 East Madison Street

Seattle, WA 98112

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
BLATT
Madison St. Special

Pastry

Cookie

$2.00

Daily Baked Oatmeal or Chocolate Chip Cookies

Coffee/Tea

Drip

$2.95

Latte

Mocha

Americano

Mezzo Americano

Cortado

$3.65

Cappucino

Cold Brew

$4.95

Double Espresso

$3.00

Italiano

$3.00

Shot in the Dark

$4.25

Chai

Double Macchiato

$3.65

Hot Tea

$2.95

London Fog

Cafe au Lait

Hot Chocolate

Steamer

Steamed Cider

Soda/Water/Juice

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.85

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Still Mineral Water

$3.00

Flavored Pelligrino

$2.75

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

KId's Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids OJ

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Breakfast Entrees

Egg Sandwich

$10.75

Two Eggs, Crisp Bacon, Arugula, Basil Aioli, on a Toasted Potato Roll - Fruit Garnish

Quiche

$9.75

Black Forest Ham & Gruyere Quiche with Fresh Fruit Garnish

Fritatta

$8.75

Yukon Gold Potatoes, Basil, Red Peppers, & Asiago Cheese with Fresh Fruit Garnish

Bakers Breakfast

$8.50

Fruit Topped with Greek Yogurt served with a pastry

Bacon, Eggs, & Toast

$13.00

Two Eggs, Crispy Bacon and Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.50

Toasted Macrina Bread Sourdough Bread with Avocado and and Tangy Salsa Verde

Toast & Jam

$4.75

Two Pieces of Buttered Toasted with Jam on the Side

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.25

Breakfast Sides

Side of Bacon

$4.50

Three Pieces of Crispy Bacon

Side of Eggs

$5.50

Two Eggs cooked to order

Sandwiches

Housemade Tuna Salad Toasted on Sourdough Bread with Spinach and Swiss Cheese

BLATT

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Smoked Turkey Breast, & Basil Aioli on a Macrina Potato Roll-Bag of Chips

Madison St. Special

Smoked Turkey Breast, Vermont White Cheddar, Crisp Apples, Basil Aioli Cranberry Sauce, & Arugula on Cider Wheat Bread-Bag of Chips

Meatloaf Sandwich

Our House-Made Pork and Beef Meatloaf, Provolone, MK Tomato Sauce, Basil Aioli & Baby Spinach on Macrina Sourdough, and Toasted-Bag of Chips

MK Grilled Cheese

Grilled Rye Bread with Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onion Schmear, and Arugula. Toasted On the Outside with Basil Aioli. Bag of Chips

Pastrami Ruben

Smokey Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, & Russian Dressing on Macrina Rye Bread, then Toasted. Bag of Chips

Plain Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Sharp Cheddar Cheese on Sourdough Bread and Toasted-Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$0.75

Salads

Beet

Roasted Red Beets with a Sherry Vinaigrette, Walnuts, & Parsley. **These Salads are Pre-made we cannot accept special requests such as dressing on the side **MAY ALSO CONTAIN HAZELNUTS**

Broccoli

Crunchy Raw Broccoli, Cran-Raisins, Red Onion, & Bacon **These Salads are Pre-made we cannot accept special requests such as dressing on the side

Curry Chicken

Our Own Roasted Chicken Breast with Creamy Curry Dressing, Celery, & Grapes **These Salads are Pre-made we cannot accept special requests such as dressing on the side

Caesar

Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Housemade Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Housemade Caesar Dressing

Fruit Salad

Seasonal Fresh Fruit Prepared Daily **These Salads are Pre-made we cannot accept special requests such as dressing on the side

Mixed Greens

$7.00

Seasonal Salad Greens Tossed with Julienne Carrots and Housemade Sherry Dressing

Sesame Noodle

Chinese Noodles, Cabbage, and Carrots tossed with a Soy and Sesame Dressing **These Salads are Pre-made we cannot accept special requests such as dressing on the side

Sweet Potato Salad

Entree

Meatloaf

$9.75

Housemade Pork and Beef Meatloaf served with Savory Tomato Sauce

Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Creamy Mac & Cheese with Vermont White Cheddar and Panko Breadcrumb Top

Lasagna Bolognese

$11.00

Layers of Bolognese Sauce, Bechamel, and Parmesan Cheese. Baked until Golden Brown.

Risotto Cake

$7.25Out of stock

Crispy Risotto Cakes with Roasted Fennel, Eggplant, and Three Cheeses. Served with a Creamy Tomato Sauce.

Salmon Cake

$9.50

A Tender Salmon Cake Served with Lemon Caper Aioli

Crispy Green Goddess Chicken

$9.95

Crispy Herb and Lemon Breaded Chicken Breast. Served with Lemon Caper Aioli ***Breading Contains Anchovy

Combos

Salad Trio

$12.00

Three of our Housemade Salads of Your Choice

1/2 Sandwich & Salad

$12.50

1/2 of One of Our Sandwiches Made to Order and a Serving of One of Our Housemade Salads

Meatloaf & Salad

$14.50

Housemade Pork and Beef Meatloaf served with Savory Tomato Sauce served with one salad of your choice.

Green Goddess & Salad

$14.00

Crispy Herb and Lemon Breaded Chicken Breast. Served with Lemon Caper Aioli and Your Choice of One of Our Housemade Salads ***Breading Contains Anchovy

Mac&Cheese & Salad

$12.75

Creamy Mac & Cheese with Vermont White Cheddar and Panko Breadcrumb Top Served with Your Choice of One of Our Housemade Salads

Lasagna & Salad

$15.00

Layers of Bolognese Sauce, Bechamel, and Parmesan Cheese. Baked until Golden Brown. Served with Your Choice of One of Our Housemade Salads

Salmon Cake & Salad

$14.75

A Tender Salmon Cake Served with Lemon Caper Aioli Served with Your Choice of One of Our Housemade Salads

RisottoCake & Salad

$10.75

Crispy Risotto Cakes with Roasted Fennel, Eggplant, and Three Cheeses. Served with a Creamy Tomato Sauce. Served with Your Choice of One of Our Housemade Salads

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese w/Fruit

$7.50

Creamy Mac & Cheese with Vermont White Cheddar and Panko Breadcrumb Top Served with a Small Side of Fruit.

Kids Grilled Cheese w/Fruit

$7.00

A Plain Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Cheddar Cheese Served with a Small Side of Fruit.

Kids Turkey Sandwich w/Fruit

$7.25

A Plain Turkey and Cheese Sandwich on Sourdough Bread Served with a Small Side of Fruit.

PB&J w/ Fruit

$6.50

Classic PB&J Sandwich on Cider Wheat Bread Served with a Small Side of Fruit

Thanksgiving Menu

Brussels

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Green Beans

$12.00

Cranberry Sauce

$11.00

Stuffing

$12.00

Butternut Squash

$12.00

Apple Pie

$24.00

Pumpkin Pie

$24.00

Pecan Pie

$26.00

Meal NO PIE

$22.00

Meal WITH PIE!!!

$26.00

Brunch

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.25

Toasted Macrina Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Onion Schmear

$5.00

Toasted Macrina Bagel with House-made Caramelized Onion Schmear

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Flour Tortilla Wrapped Around Crispy Seasoned Potatoes & Beans, Chorizo Sausage, Jack Cheese, House-made Salsa, and Crema. Served with Fruit

Lox and Bagel

$15.00

Toasted Hand Formed Macrina Bagel with Lox, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers and Thin Sliced Red Onion

Waffle

$9.50

Crispy Waffles served with Organic Vermont Maple Syrup

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

4122 East Madison Street, Seattle, WA 98112

