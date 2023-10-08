Popular Items

Wings

$6.00+

Cheeseburger

$8.75

Kid's Hot dog

$6.00

10 large shrimp grilled or fried with French fries

Food

Starters

Chips, Salsa, and Cheese Sauce

$7.25

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.50

Crisp fries topped with bacon crumble, Gouda cheese sauce, and jalapeños

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.25

Manor Meatball with Sauce

$8.75

½ pound meatball smothered in tomato sauce and topped with shaved Parmesan cheese

Manor Nachos

$12.25

Tortilla chips topped with grilled steak, black beans, tomatoes, jalapeños, and Gouda cheese sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.25

Sweet or spicy sauce

Meals

Bacon Burger

$9.25

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$8.75

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

House Salad

$8.00

Manor B/B Burger

$9.75

Po'Boy

$12.25

Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

Out of stock

3 soft tacos filled with grilled or fried shrimp, salsa, lettuce, and Gouda cheese

Wings

$6.00+

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.25

Desserts

Keylime Pie

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Manor Pizookie

$6.00Out of stock

Chip cookie with ice cream

Manor Mousse

$8.00

Kid's Meals

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Hot dog

$6.00

Kid's Wings

$6.00

NA Beverages

Beverages

Coffee

$2.25

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Hic fruit punch

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Lemonade

$2.75

Manor Flop

$2.75

Pibb Xtra

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Specials

Brunch

Shrimp & grits

$12.00

Manor surf

$23.00

Chicken n grits

$16.00

Soul lunch

$14.00

Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Belini

$7.00

Iced coffee

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Well Peach Vodka

$8.00

Gin

Well Gin

Rum

Parrot Bay

$6.00

Whiskey & Bourbon

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

E&J Brandy

$6.00

Cocktails

Specialty Drinks

Mimosa-bottomless

$24.00

Belini

$7.00

Belini - bottomless

$24.00

Adult ice coffee

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Martini

$10.00

Paloma

$9.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Cosmopolotian

$11.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Manor Mule

$11.00Out of stock

Manorita

$9.00

Rocks - original or strawberry

Peach Martini

$12.00

Whisky Sour

$10.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.50

Coors

$5.50

Miller

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$5.50

Corona

$6.50

Shiner Bock

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.50

Yeungling

$6.50

Stella Artois

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Twisted Tea

$6.50

Draft Beer

$6.50

Draft beer pitcher

$22.00

Wine

Red Wine

Cabernet

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Pinot

$7.00

White Wine

Barefoot Chardonnay

$8.00

Rose & Sparkling

Rosé

$7.00