MADISON SOURDOUGH
916 Williamson St
Madison, WI 53703
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverages
- Drip Coffee$4.00
8oz or 16oz
- Cold Brew Coffee$4.75
16oz
- Latte$4.75
12oz hot or 16oz iced
- Americano$3.50
12oz hot or 16oz iced
- Café Au Lait$4.00
12oz
- Cappuccino$4.00
6oz
- Flat White$4.00
8oz
- Cortado$4.00
4.5oz
- Espresso$3.00
Double shot
- Red Eye$6.00
16oz
- Macchiato$4.00
3oz
- Mocha$5.50
12oz hot or 16oz iced
- Chai Latte$5.00
12oz hot or 16oz iced
- Matcha Latte$5.50
12oz hot or 16oz iced
- Ube Latte$5.75
12oz hot or 16oz iced
- Maple Sage Latte$5.75
12oz hot or 16oz iced
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.75
12oz hot or 16oz iced
- London Fog$5.25
16oz
- Hot Chocolate$4.25
8oz or 12oz
- Hot Tea$4.00
16oz
- Black Iced Tea$4.00
16oz
- Iced Herbal Hibiscus Tea$4.00
16oz
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
16oz
- Lemonade$4.00
16oz
- Raspberry Spritzer$4.00
16oz
- Sparkle$4.00
12oz can
- Orange or Grapefruit Juice$3.75
8oz or 16oz
- Milk$2.50
8oz or 16oz
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
8oz or 16oz
- Boylan's Soda$3.75
12oz
- NessAlla Kombucha$4.00
12oz
- Bottled Water$1.50
12oz
Pastry
- Butter Croissant$3.50
- Almond Croissant$4.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Croissant$4.25
- Chocolate-Almond Croissant$4.50Out of stock
- Cinnamon Roll$4.00
- Fruit Danish$5.00Out of stock
Daily variety of fruit danish
- Kouign Amann$5.00Out of stock
- Morning Bun$4.50Out of stock
- Pain Au Raisin$4.50
- Savory Danish$5.00Out of stock
- Apple Turnover$6.00Out of stock
- Scone$3.25
Daily variety scone
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25Out of stock
- Chocolate Espresso Cookie$3.25Out of stock
- Molasses Cookie$3.25
- Oatmeal Cookie$3.25Out of stock
- Cheese Twist$4.00
Cake & Pie
- Orange Cardamom Cake Slice$7.00Out of stock
Cardamom and vanilla cake with an orange curd, orange marmalade and a sour cream Parisian cream, finished with candied orange.
- Orange Cardamom 6" Cake$45.00
Cardamom and vanilla cake with an orange curd, orange marmalade and a sour cream Parisian cream, finished with candied orange.
- Orange Cardamom 8" Cake$55.00
Cardamom and vanilla cake with an orange curd, orange marmalade and a sour cream Parisian cream, finished with candied orange.
- Chocolate Espresso Cake Slice$7.00
Chocolate cake with an espresso soak, mocha buttercream, caramel, covered in a chocolate ganache glaze, finished with mocha buttercream rosettes and chocolate pearls.
- Chocolate Espresso 6" Cake$45.00
Chocolate cake with an espresso soak, mocha buttercream, caramel, covered in a chocolate ganache glaze, finished with mocha buttercream rosettes and chocolate pearls.
- Chocolate Espresso 8" Cake$55.00Out of stock
Chocolate cake with an espresso soak, mocha buttercream, caramel, covered in a chocolate ganache glaze, finished with mocha buttercream rosettes and chocolate pearls.
- Carrot Cake Slice$7.00Out of stock
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, balanced with a touch of lemon curd and finished with pecans
- Carrot 6" Cake$45.00
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, balanced with a touch of lemon curd and finished with pecans
- Carrot 8" Cake$55.00Out of stock
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, balanced with a touch of lemon curd and finished with pecans
- Pumpkin Spice Cake slice$7.00Out of stock
Pumpkin cake, cream cheese frosting, spiced cranberry jam and toasted meringue
- Pumpkin Spice 6" Cake$45.00
Pumpkin cake, cream cheese frosting, spiced cranberry jam and toasted meringue
- Pumpkin Spice 8" Cake$55.00Out of stock
Pumpkin cake, cream cheese frosting, spiced cranberry jam and toasted meringue
- Cranberry Pie Slice$6.00Out of stock
Tart and sweet cranberries with brown sugar, cinnamon and allspice in a tender flaky crust
- Cranberry Pie$32.00
- Chocolate Cheesecake Slice$4.50
Basque style cheesecake: crustless with a golden, caramelized exterior, flavored with dark chocolate.
- Chocolate Cheesecake$34.00
Basque style cheesecake: crustless with a golden, caramelized exterior, flavored with dark chocolate.
- Guinness Stout Tea Cake Slice$4.50Out of stock
Guinness stout tea cake with molasses, ginger, and spices, finished with an orange glaze and candied oranges
- Butternut Sage Galette$14.00
Bread
- MSCo Baguette$3.50
Naturally leavened baguette with a crisp crust, mild acidity, and the aroma of fresh wheat. 12oz
- MSCo Signature Sourdough Bâtard$7.00Out of stock
A classic sourdough loaf; our definition of the style. 26oz
- MSCo Signature Sourdough Sandwich$7.95Out of stock
A classic sourdough loaf; our definition of the style. 36oz
- Country Sourdough Bâtard$7.00Out of stock
Sourdough made from whole grain wheat and kamut with toasted flax and sesame seeds; strong popped grain aroma and subtle sweetness. 26oz
- Country Sourdough Sandwich$7.95Out of stock
Sourdough made from whole grain wheat and kamut with toasted flax and sesame seeds; strong popped grain aroma and subtle sweetness. 36oz
- Pepitas Polenta Sourdough Bâtard$7.00Out of stock
A light, creamy sourdough with cooked polenta, toasted pumpkin seeds and fresh sage. 26oz
- Seed & Grain Sourdough Boule$3.00
Whole grain sourdough with a blend of cooked steel cut oats, sesame, flax, and sunflower seeds. 8.5oz
- Half Miche$9.00Out of stock
Large, dark, and bold; a sourdough made from a blend of house milled wheat and rye, baked large and long for increased keeping qualities. 32oz
- Miche$16.00Out of stock
Large, dark, and bold; a sourdough made from a blend of house milled wheat and rye, baked large and long for increased keeping qualities. 64oz
- Specialty Bâtard$7.00Out of stock
Monday: Five Grain. Tuesday: Sesame Fennel. Wednesday: Seven Wünder. Thursday: Sesame Fennel. Friday: Cinnamon Raisin. Saturday: Baker's Choice. Sunday: Cinnamon Raisin. 26oz
- Specialty Sandwich$7.95Out of stock
Tuesday: Five Grain. Thursday: Seed & Grain. Friday: Caraway Rye. Saturday: Seed & Grain. 36oz
Brunch & Toast
- Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
Toasted buttermilk biscuit with ricotta, fried egg, bacon, cheddar, and rosemary black pepper honey. Served with a side salad of greens and mustard-shallot vinaigrette.
- Baker's Breakfast$13.00
Ham, MSCo sourdough, two over easy eggs served with a side salad and butter.
- Patissier's Breakfast$13.00
Butter croissant, two over easy eggs, blackberry jam, butter served with a side salad.
- Cook's Breakfast$14.00
Italian bread, thick cut bacon, petit Boursin cheese omelet and butter served with a side salad.
- Quiche Slice$12.00
Caramelized onion and chevre quiche, served with side salad.
- Classic Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Egg, aioli, and cheddar (vegetarian) served on a butter croissant with side salad
- Croque Madame$13.00
Brioche, ham, Dijon mustard, gruyere sauce, over easy egg served with side salad.
- The Drew Sandwich$13.00
Italian sausage patty, fried egg, cheddar, calabrian chili-maple aioli, served on Italian bread with side salad
- Biscuits & Gravy$14.00
Sausage gravy, buttermilk biscuit, and two eggs over easy
- Eggs Diablo$13.00Out of stock
Spicy ranchero sauce, two eggs over easy, chickpeas, cilantro-lime slaw, yogurt, sourdough toast
- Grits with Pimento Cheese$13.00
Cheddar grits, pimento cheese, over easy eggs, scallion, and chili crisp.
- Granola & Yogurt Parfait$9.00
House made granola, Greek yogurt, fresh fruit (vegetarian) in a 9oz portion
- Dark Chocolate Chia Pudding$9.00
Valhrona chocolate, sunflower seed butter, cinnamon, oat milk, maple and vanilla chia seed pudding topped with blackberry jam, Malden sea salt and toasted almond (vegan)
- Avocado & Egg Toast$10.00
Avocado spread, chili crisp, over easy egg and scallion served on thick cut, toasted Country Sourdough
- Pimento Cheese & Egg Toast$10.00
Pimento cheese, over easy egg and scallions served on thick cut, toasted Country Sourdough
- Blackberry Toast$10.00
Extra thick cut Country Sourdough toast, whipped ricotta, blackberry jam and sumac.
- Egyptian Dukkah Toast$10.00
Tomato confit, whipped ricotta, dukkah, and olive oil on thick cut sourdough.
- Pecan Pie Toast$10.00
Extra thick cut Country Sourdough toast with whipped ricotta, cinnamon, pecan caramel and sea salt.
Sandwiches, Salads & Soup
- Turkey Breast Sandwich$13.00
Turkey breast, fresh apple, cheddar cheese, greens, Tajin and aioli served with side salad.
- Ranchero Pork Sandwich$14.00
Pork shoulder braised in ranchero sauce with provolone and cilantro-lime slaw. *Contains cilantro in the ranchero sauce as well
- Italian Beef Sandwich$14.00
Braised beef, peppers, provolone, giardiniera. Hot sandwich served with a side salad
- The Emma Sandwich$12.00
Fresh, cold sandwich of avocado spread, pickled kohlrabi, cucumber, greens, chickpeas, and tahini-ranch on Italian bread, served with a side salad.
- Kat's Meow$12.00
Garam masala marinated beets, greens, sunbutter, cucumber, sherry vinaigrette on our Italian Bread served with a side salad
- The Nate$13.00
Pepperoni, pizza sauce, provolone and brick cheese, fresh basil, served on Italian.
- Cornmeal Cake Sandwich$13.00
Cornmeal cake, cheddar cheese, confit tomato, pickled mustard seed, sherry vinaigrette served with side salad.
- Grilled Cheese$12.00
Served only on our Country Sourdough with cheddar and provolone cheese. Served with a cup of curried tomato bisque (no salad)
- Marinated Beet Salad$13.00
Greens, marinated beets, dukkah, chickpeas, croutons tossed in a sherry vinaigrette.
- Sesame Ginger Turkey Salad$14.00
Greens, turkey, cucumbers, pickled kohlrabi and almonds tossed in a sesame-ginger dressing.
- Curried Tomato Bisque$6.00
Cup or bowl, served with Italian bread
- Potato Leek Soup$6.00
Cup or bowl, served with Italian bread