Madison Tavern

Starters

Spinach Dip

$15.00

Hot Pretzel

$10.00

Tavern Wings

$16.00

Mad Onion Rings

$10.00

Crispy Cheese Curds

$12.00
Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Jalapeno Bacon Shrimp

$16.00

Tavern Sliders

$16.00

Cabo Nachos

$17.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Mexacali Trio

$12.00

Santorini Platter

$15.00
Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$10.00

Soup Cup

$6.00

Soup Bowl

$10.00

Chili Cup

$6.00

Chili Bowl

$10.00

Market Greens

Classic Wedge

$15.00

Enlightened

$13.00

Madison Caesar Salad

$13.00

Pear And Pecan

$16.00

Santa Fe

$15.00

Yum Yum

$16.00

Bowls

Madison Bowl

Madison Bowl

$15.00
Mac & Attack

Mac & Attack

$14.00

Burgers

500 Burger

$16.00

Dynamite Burger

$16.00
Gold Label Burger

Gold Label Burger

$14.00

The Madison Burger

$16.00

Sandwiches

California Chicken Club

California Chicken Club

$16.00

Cubano

$16.00

Turkey Club

$16.00

Chicago Cheese Steak

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Ham & Cheese Panini

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Mains

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Skirt Steak

$23.00

Pasta De Le Casa

$19.00

Short Ribs

$23.00

Blackened Salmon

$21.00

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Beans & Rice

$7.00

Rice

$7.00

Black Beans

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Enlightened Salad

$7.00

Desserts

Seasonal Cheesecake

$10.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Oreo Pie

$10.00

Sorbet

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Slider

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Tacos

Southwest Chicken Tacos

$17.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$18.00

Cajun Mahi Mahi Tacos

$18.00

Veggie Tacos

$17.00

Simply Grilled

Simply Chicken

$18.00

Simply Salmon

$21.00

Simply Shrimp

$22.00

Simply Mahi Mahi

$23.00

Daily Food Specials

2 for $10 Tacos

$10.00

$14 Double Cheeseburger

$14.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$17.00

Xxxx

$20.00

Sauce/Sides

Sd Blue Cheese Crumbles

Bread Service

$1.00

Sd BBQ

Sd Blue Cheese Dressing

Sd Buffalo

Sd Caesar

Sd Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Sd Chipotle Mayo

Sd Garlic Aioli

Sd Guac

$2.00

Sd Lemon Dill Vinaigrette

Sd Maple Mustard Vinaigrette

Sd Mayo

Sd Peanut Dressing

Sd Ranch

Sd Salsa Verde

Sd Sour Cream

Sd Spicy Lime Mayo

Sd Spicy Ranch

Sd Tasso Bacon Vinaigrette

Side Pico de Gallo

Liquor

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Absolut Mandarin

$10.00

Effen

$10.00

Effen Black Cherry

$10.00

Effen Cucumber

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Hard Truth

$9.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Tito's

$11.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Citadelle

$9.00

Hendricks Gin

$10.00

Koval

$10.00

Tanqueray Gin

$9.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$9.00

Hard Truth Coconut Rum

$8.00

Malibu

$9.00

Meyer's Dark Rum

$9.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Casmigos Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Gran Patron Platinum

$42.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$18.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Vida Mezcal

$9.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Teremana

$11.00

Xicala Mezcal

$9.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$10.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Bowman Bros

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

EH Taylor

$12.00

Fireball

$8.00

Four Roses

$9.00

High West

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Last Feather Rye

$11.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Powers

$11.00

Smokewagon

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Koval

$9.00

Whiskeysmith Flavors

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Chivas Regal 12 Year

$12.00

Dewar's 12 Year

$10.00

Glenlivet 12 yt

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00

Laphroig 10 year

$14.00

Macallan 12yr

$13.00

Beer

3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$10.00

Allagash

$9.00

Bell's Amber

$9.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$9.00

Dovetail Vienna

$9.00

Goose Buttercup

$9.00

Guinness

$9.00

Maplewood Son Of Juice

$9.00

Miller Lite Draft

$6.00

Revolution Anti Hero

$9.00

Great Lakes Christmas Ale

$10.00

Stella

$8.00

Bell's 2 Hearted

$9.00

Bud Light Can

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona Extra

$8.00

Cutwater Cocktails

$8.00

Goose Island 312

$9.00

High Life

$6.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$9.00

Heineken

$9.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

High Noon Peach

$8.00

High Noon Watermelon

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite Can

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

PBR

$6.00

Vandermill Cider

$8.00

24 Oz Black Cherry White Claw

$7.00

White Claw Cherry

$7.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00

Rhinegeist Glow Sour

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Wine

14 Hands Merlot

$11.00

Bonanza Cab

$13.00

Firesteed Pinot Noir

$14.00

Imagery Cab

$14.00

Layer Cake Malbec

$12.00

Noble Vines Pinot Noir

$11.00

Ted Red Blend

$12.00

BTL Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

Btl Imagery

$56.00

BTL LAYER CAKE

$48.00

BTL 14 Hands Merlot

$44.00

BTL Noble Vines Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Firesteed

$56.00

BTL TED Red Blend

$48.00

BTL Altos Terrazas Malbec

$48.00

BTL Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon

$68.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$68.00

Bieler Rose

$14.00

Chloe Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Freakshow Chardonnay

$14.00

Joel Gott Sauv Blanc

$14.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$12.00

Kim Crawford

$14.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$11.00

Pomelo Sauv Blanc

$14.00

Stemmari Pinot Grigio

$11.00

BTL Freakshow Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00

BTL Stemmari Pinot Grigio

$44.00

BTL Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$44.00

BTL Chloe Pinot Grigio

$48.00

BTL Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$44.00

BTL Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00

BTL The Palm Rose

$56.00

BTL BIELER

$56.00

BTL Pomelo

$56.00

Mionetto Prosecco

$12.00

Mionetto Moscato

$12.00

Ruffino Rose

$16.00

Veuve Cliquot Bottle

$99.00

Mimosa

$10.00

House Champagne Split

$9.00

Signature Cocktails

Hot Mess Express

$14.00

Madfusion

$14.00

Peared Up

$14.00

Red City Sangria

$14.00

Snowbird

$14.00

Spa-ahh Day

$14.00

The Elderton

$14.00

The Smoke Show

$14.00

Ultraviolet

$14.00

White City Sangria

$14.00

Mule Collection

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Irish Mule

$14.00

Hawaiian Mule

$14.00

Georgia Mule

$14.00

Bermuda Mule

$14.00

Mexican Mule

$14.00

Old Fashioneds

Black Forest Fashioned

$14.00

Ogilvie Fashioned

$9.00

The Brandy Fashioned

$14.00

Classic Drinks

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Car Bomb

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Dark 'n Stormy

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

French Martini

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$11.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Mojito

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

Vegas Bomb

$11.00

White Russian

$10.00

Cordials/ Cognac

Amaretto

$8.00

Aperol

$9.00

Baily's

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Well Brandy

$8.00

Courvoisier

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Fernet Mentha

$9.00

Galiano

$9.00

Godiva Dark

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy VSOP

$11.00

Hennesy

$9.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Malort

$8.00

Pama

$9.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Rumpleminz

$8.00

HAPPY HOUR/ DAILY DRINK SPECIALS

$7 Red Wine HH

$7.00

$7 White Wine HH

$7.00

$5 Miller Lite

$5.00

$7 Margarita

$7.00

Svedka Tropics

$3.00

Harvest Sangria

$11.00

Macintosh Mule

$11.00

$5 PBR

$5.00

$9 Ogilvie Fashioned

$9.00

$7 CutWater

$7.00

After Dinner Cocktails

Eye Candy Martini

$15.00

Cookie Dough Martini

$14.00

Soda/Juice/Water

7UP

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

RC

$3.75

Diet RC

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Red Bull

$6.50

SF Redbull

$6.50

MexiCoke

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

BTL Sparkling Water

$4.00

Diet Pepsi can

$2.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee REgular

$4.00

Coffee Decaf

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

500 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60661

Directions

Gallery
Madison Tavern image

Map
