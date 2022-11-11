Main picView gallery

Madison's on Dowlen

review star

No reviews yet

4020 Dowlen Rd

Beaumont, TX 77706

Order Again

Fast Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Ultra

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.00

Shiner

$5.00

Fast Draft Beer

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00

Dos XX Draft

$5.00

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Ultra Draft

$4.00

Fast Liquor

Ciroc

$8.25

Crown

$7.75

Fireball

$6.75

G-2

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.25

Jack Daniels

$6.75

Jameson

$7.00

Patron

$9.25

Titos

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.75

Well Gin

$6.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Appetizers

Alligator Boulettes

$10.29

Boneless Wings

$10.29

Cajun Charcuterie Board

$14.29

Chips & Queso

$7.29

Chips & Salsa

$5.39

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.39

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.29

Fried Mushrooms

$10.29

Fried Pickles

$10.29

Hubcap Nachos

$18.29

Old School Nachos

$11.39

Personal Nachos

$10.19

Pork Eggrolls

$10.29

Sampler

$18.19

Shrimp Brochette

$16.49

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.29

Spinach Dip

$10.19

Spinach Wontons

$10.19

Traditional Wings

$10.29

Salad

Asian Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.19

California Cobb Salad

$14.19

Southern Chicken Salad

$13.19

Apple & Goat Cheese Salad

$13.49

Classic Caesar

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.29

Shrimp Salad

$15.29

Sandwiches

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.19

Classic Club

$11.39

(1) Street Taco

$4.00

Gulf Coast Classics

BBQ Crab Platter

$29.29

Really Really Really Big Seafood Platter

$45.29

Seafood Fondue Pasta

$20.29

Messy AF Poboy

$18.29

Boudain Poboy

$13.29

Classic Poboy

$14.29

Boudin Quesadillas

$12.19

Craft Burgers

American Classic

$12.39

Golden Gator

$13.29

Eastex

$13.29

Spindletop

$13.29

Texan

$14.29

Bolivar

$13.29

Nasty Neches

$15.19

Southern Caviar Burger

$14.29

Hippie

$13.29

Grill

Ribeye

$31.19

NY Strip

$21.29

Ahi Tuna Steak

$18.29

Garlic Butter Salmon

$19.29

Pork Chop

$18.29

Specialties

BBQ Mac & Cheese

$16.19

Birria Tacos

$14.19

Catfish Platter

$14.29

Chicken Bryant

$14.29

Chicken Florentine

$14.29

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.29

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.29

Chicken Strips

$12.39

Classic Alfredo Pasta

Fish Tacos

$13.29

Grilled Chicken

$13.19

Gyro

$11.29

Monte Cristo

$12.29

Nashville Chicken Grilled Cheese

$13.29

Poblano Chicken

$15.39

Queso Beso

$14.29

Shrimp Platter

$14.29

Shrimp Tacos

$13.29

Sriracha Chicken Sandwich

$12.39

Texas Tacos

$12.29

Sides

Black Beans & Rice

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Broccoli Casserole

$3.00

Cajun Fries

$3.00

Carrot Souffle

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Gumbo Cup

$3.99

Gumbo Large

$7.99

Gumbo Medium

$5.99

House Rice

$3.00

Hushpuppies (6pc)

$3.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Seasonal Veggies

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Soup Big Bowl

$6.99

Soup Bowl

$4.99

Soup Cup

$3.00

Spinach

$3.00

Steak Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Tomato Basil Bowl

$4.99

Tomato Basil Cup

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Kids Menu

Mini Burger

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Rings

$6.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

$6.50

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Desserts

Madison's Cookies & Cream

$8.99

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Funnel Cake Dessert

$6.99

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.99

Bread Pudding

$6.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Keylime Pie

$5.99

Al a Carte

2 Slices Bacon

$1.50

2oz Extra

4oz Extra

8oz Chicken Breast

$5.00

Add Avocado

$1.50

Add Black Bean Patty

$3.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Fried Egg

$1.50

Add Mushrooms

$0.75

Boiled Egg

$1.00

Burger Patty

$3.00

Extra Boudin

$5.00

Extra Pretzel

$2.00

Extra Alligator Sausage

$4.00

Hushpuppies (6 pc)

$3.00

Shrimp

$6.99

Tuna Steak

$8.00

Classic Menu Items

Fiesta Burger

$12.29

Syndicate Burger

$12.39

Pork Three Ways

$13.29

Baja Burger

$12.29

Magnolia Burger

$13.39

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$12.39

Bacon Sliders

$11.39

Buffalo Sliders

$11.39

Bottled Beers

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Buckstin Can

$6.75

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Bud Zero

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Primere

$5.00

Crying Eagle Can

$8.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Estrella Jalisco

$5.00

Galveston Island Can

$6.75

Heineken

$5.00

Karbach Seasonal

$6.75

Landshark

$5.00

Lawnmower

$5.00

Lone Star

$3.50

Lone Star Light

$3.50

Miller 64

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

O'Douls

$4.00

Peroni

$5.00

Ranch Water Can

$6.25

Redds

$5.00

Rolling Rock

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Shiner

$5.00

Shiner Blonde

$5.00

Smirnoff Black

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Ultra

$4.25

Ultra Cactus

$4.50

Yuengling Flight

$4.25

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Draft Beers

Art Car Draft

$6.50

Big Wave Draft

$6.50

Bikini Bottom Draft

$6.50

Blue Moon Draft

$5.00

Buckstin Amber Draft

$6.50

Bucktoberfest Draft

$6.50

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Coors Draft

$4.00

Crawford Bock Draft

$6.50

Dos XX Draft

$5.00

Easy Breezy Draft

$6.50

Eight Lager Draft

$5.00

Fit Bird Draft

$6.50

Ghost Draft

$9.00

Guiness Draft

$6.50

Karbacktoberfest Draft

$6.50

Landshark Draft

$5.00

Lovestreet Draft

$6.50

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00

Modelo Draft

$5.00

Not the Mama Draft

$6.50

Pacifico Draft

$5.00

Pineapple Cider Draft

$6.50

Sam Adams Oktoberfest Draft

$6.50

Stroberry Draft

$6.50

Tiki Wheat Draft

$6.50

Ultra Draft

$4.00

Yuengling Flight Draft

$4.00

Yuengling Lager Draft

$4.00

Liquor

Adios Drink

$10.25

Aperol Betty

$9.00

Baja Blast

$9.00

Black Raspberry Marg

$10.50

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Bulldog

$8.50

Cape Cod

$8.50

Chilton

$9.00

Crushed Orange

$8.50

Electric Shark

$9.00

French 75

$8.50

Greyhound

$8.50

High Noon Lemon Can

$7.00

High Noon Mango Can

$7.00

Hornitos Lime Can

$7.00

Hornitos Mango Can

$7.00

Hornitos Ranchwater Can

$7.00

Hurricane

$10.25

Impossible

$8.50

Island Girl

$8.50

LI Tea

$10.25

Liquid MJ Drink

$10.25

Little Red Corvette

$9.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$9.00

Madison's Limeade

$9.00

Mai Ta

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita (Short)

$7.00

Margarita (Tall)

$9.00

Mex Martini

$9.75

Mimosa

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Old Fashioned

$9.50

Paloma

$8.50

Patron Marg

$15.00

Peach Cobbler

$10.25

Ranch Water Drink

$10.25

Red Blooded Mule

$9.00

Salty Dog

$8.50

Screwdriver

$8.50

Sea Breeze

$8.50

Sex on the Bayou

$8.50

Sunrise

$8.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Top Shelf LIT

$14.00

Top Shelf Marg

$13.50

Vodka Collins

$9.00

Walk Me Home

$10.25

Water Lily

$9.00

White Russian

$8.50

WR Manhattan

$12.50

Yellowhammer Slammer

$9.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.25

Bombay Saphire

$7.75

Hendricks

$8.75

Tanqueray

$7.50

Amaretto

$6.00

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Bailey's

$6.75

Buttershots

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.25

Disarono

$7.75

Frangelico

$6.50

Goldschlager

$7.00

Grand Mariner

$8.25

Hennesey VS

$13.50

Jager

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.50

Melon

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Razz

$6.50

Rumchata

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

St Germain

$7.25

Tequila Rose

$6.75

Tuaca

$6.75

Bacardi Silver

$6.75

Bayou Single Barrel

$8.50

Bayou Spiced

$6.75

Captain Morgan

$6.75

Cruzan

$6.75

Malibu

$6.75

Well Rum

$6.00

Chivas

$8.25

Glenlivet

$8.25

Johnny Walker Black

$7.50

3 Wiseman

$7.00

4 Horseman

$9.50

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Choc Cake

$7.00

Cin Toast Crunch

$7.00

Crown Bomb

$8.50

Duck Fart

$7.00

G-2

$7.00

Gingerbread

$7.00

Gingerbread

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Johnny Vegas

$9.50

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Liquid MJ Shot

$7.75

Mexican Candy Shot

$7.50

Mind Eraser

$8.50

Mother F%^&er

$8.00

Orange F%^$

$7.00

Orange Tea

$7.00

Panty Dropper

$7.00

PB&J Shot

$7.00

Pickle Shot

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$7.00

Red Headed

$7.00

Red Snapper

$7.00

Rock Candy

$7.00

Sex Shot

$7.00

Sex With Alligator

$8.00

Slippery Nipple

$7.00

Star F%^$

$7.00

Starburst

$7.00

Tuaca Bomb

$7.75

Vegas Bomb

$7.75

Washington Apple

$7.00

Water Mod

$7.00

Wet Pus

$7.00

White Tea

$7.50

818 Repo

$10.25

Cuervo Gold

$6.75

Cuervo Silver

$6.75

Don Julio

$9.25

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$9.25

Espolon

$6.75

Hornitos

$6.75

Patron

$9.25

Well Tequila

$6.00

Ciroc

$8.25

Ciroc Red Berry

$8.25

DE Cranberry

$7.00

DE Lemon

$7.00

DE Lime

$7.00

DE Ruby Red

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.25

Smirnoff Orange

$7.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Western Son Blueberry

$7.00

Western Son Cucumber

$7.00

Western Son Peach

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.75

Crown

$7.75

Crown Apple

$7.75

Crown Vanilla

$7.75

Fireball

$6.75

Gentleman Jack

$8.25

Jack Daniels

$6.75

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.25

Jim Beam

$6.75

Knob Creek

$8.75

Makers Mark

$7.25

Miliam & Greene

$11.25

Screwball

$6.75

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$7.25

TX Whiskey

$7.75

VO

$6.50

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Weller

$10.50

Wild Turkey

$7.50

Woodford

$8.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Water

Seltzers

Corona Seltzer

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

Topo Seltzer

$4.50

Truly Seltzer

$4.50

Tall Draft Beers

Tall Big Wave Draft

$8.00

Tall Bikini Bottom Draft

$8.00

Tall Blue Moon Draft

$7.00

Tall Buckstin Amber Draft

$8.00

Tall Bucktoberfest Draft

$8.00

Tall Bud Light Draft

$5.00

Tall Coors Draft

$5.00

Tall Crawford Bock Draft

$8.00

Tall Dos XX Draft

$7.00

Tall Easy Breezy Draft

$8.00

Tall Eight Lager Draft

$7.00

Tall Guiness Draft

$8.00

Tall Karbacktoberfest Draft

$8.00

Tall Landshark Draft

$7.00

Tall Lovestreet Draft

$8.00

Tall Miller Lite Draft

$5.00

Tall Not the Mama Draft

$8.00

Tall Pacifico Draft

$7.00

Tall Pineapple Cider Draft

$8.00

Tall Sam Adams Oktoberfest Draft

$7.00

Tall Stroberry Draft

$8.00

Tall Tiki Wheat Draft

$8.00

Tall Ultra Draft

$5.50

Tall Yuengling Draft

$5.00

Tall Yuengling Flight Draft

$5.50

Wine

House Cab

$7.00

House Merlot

$7.00

House Chard

$7.00

House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

House Moscato

$7.00

House Zin

$7.00

House Champagne GLASS

$5.50

House Pinot Noir

$7.00

House Champagne BOTTLE

$20.00

Canine Cuisine

Canine Grilled Hot Dog

$4.00

Canine 2 Burger Patties

$6.00

Canine Bacon Strips

$2.00

Canine Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Canine Steak

$10.00

Canine Scrambled Eggs

$2.00

Specialty Hot Dogs

Brisket Hot Dog

$10.99

Buffalo Hot Dog

$10.99

Mac Hot Dog

$10.99

Frito Pie Hot Dog

$10.99

Cheeto Hot Dog

$10.99

Game Day Features

Smokehouse Lattice Fries

$12.99

Buffalo Mac & Cheese Tots

$12.99

Brisket Tots

$12.99

Brisket Tacos

$12.99

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Buffalo Lattice Fries

$12.99

Catering

Dessert Shooter Tray

$63.00

Meatball Tray

$60.00

Sausage Boulettes Tray

$60.00

Boneless Wings Tray

$60.00

Trad Wing Tray

$60.00

Pinwheels Tray

$53.00

Veggie Tray

$50.00

Pork Eggroll Tray

$60.00

Southwest Eggroll Tray

$60.00

Fruit/Cheese Tray

$63.00

Spanikopita Tray

$63.00

Sub Tray

$64.00

Cocktail Franks Tray

$55.00

Chicken Kabob Tray

$68.00

Mushroom Purses

$66.00

Crabcake Tray

$68.00

Pork Jalisco Tray

$68.00

Brochette Tray

$89.00

Asparagus Tray

$68.00

Pork Pot Stickers Tray

$58.00

Wonton Tray

$65.00

Alligator Boulette Tray

$68.00

Slider Tray

$60.00

Spin Dip Tray

$48.00

Queso Tray

$30.00

Crispito Tray

$60.00

Empanadas Tray

$68.00

Mini Muffulettas Tray

$68.00

Mini Cheesecake Tray

$63.00

Chicken & Waffle Slider Tray

$67.00

Crawfish

Sausage

$1.50

(2) Potatoes

$0.50

(6) Boiled Shrimp

$6.99

1LB Craw

$7.99

2LB Craw

$15.98

3LB Craw

$23.99

4LB Craw

$31.95

5LB Craw

$25.00

(1) Corn

$0.50

Sauce

$0.50

Price Specials

10.99 Special

$10.99

Cover Charges

$5 Cover

$5.00

$7 Cover

$7.00

$10 Cover

$10.00

$13 Cover

$13.00

$15 Cover

$15.00

$20 Cover

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Beaumont's biggest and best place for food, drinks, games, music and more!

Location

4020 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

