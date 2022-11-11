Madison's on Dowlen
4020 Dowlen Rd
Beaumont, TX 77706
Fast Liquor
Appetizers
Alligator Boulettes
$10.29
Boneless Wings
$10.29
Cajun Charcuterie Board
$14.29
Chips & Queso
$7.29
Chips & Salsa
$5.39
Fried Cheese Curds
$10.39
Fried Green Tomatoes
$10.29
Fried Mushrooms
$10.29
Fried Pickles
$10.29
Hubcap Nachos
$18.29
Old School Nachos
$11.39
Personal Nachos
$10.19
Pork Eggrolls
$10.29
Sampler
$18.19
Shrimp Brochette
$16.49
Southwest Eggrolls
$10.29
Spinach Dip
$10.19
Spinach Wontons
$10.19
Traditional Wings
$10.29
Salad
Gulf Coast Classics
Craft Burgers
Specialties
BBQ Mac & Cheese
$16.19
Birria Tacos
$14.19
Catfish Platter
$14.29
Chicken Bryant
$14.29
Chicken Florentine
$14.29
Chicken Fried Chicken
$16.29
Chicken Fried Steak
$16.29
Chicken Strips
$12.39
Classic Alfredo Pasta
Fish Tacos
$13.29
Grilled Chicken
$13.19
Gyro
$11.29
Monte Cristo
$12.29
Nashville Chicken Grilled Cheese
$13.29
Poblano Chicken
$15.39
Queso Beso
$14.29
Shrimp Platter
$14.29
Shrimp Tacos
$13.29
Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
$12.39
Texas Tacos
$12.29
Sides
Black Beans & Rice
$3.00
Broccoli
$3.00
Broccoli Casserole
$3.00
Cajun Fries
$3.00
Carrot Souffle
$3.00
Cheese Fries
$5.00
Green Beans
$3.00
Gumbo Cup
$3.99
Gumbo Large
$7.99
Gumbo Medium
$5.99
House Rice
$3.00
Hushpuppies (6pc)
$3.00
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
$5.00
Mac & Cheese
$3.00
Mashed Potatoes
$3.00
Onion Rings
$5.00
Seasonal Veggies
$3.00
Side Salad
$3.00
Soup Big Bowl
$6.99
Soup Bowl
$4.99
Soup Cup
$3.00
Spinach
$3.00
Steak Fries
$3.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.00
Tomato Basil Bowl
$4.99
Tomato Basil Cup
$3.00
Waffle Fries
$3.00
Kids Menu
Desserts
Al a Carte
Classic Menu Items
Bottled Beers
Angry Orchard
$5.00
Blue Moon
$5.00
Buckstin Can
$6.75
Bud Light
$4.00
Bud Light Lime
$4.00
Bud Zero
$4.25
Budweiser
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Corona
$5.00
Corona Primere
$5.00
Crying Eagle Can
$8.00
Dos XX
$5.00
Estrella Jalisco
$5.00
Galveston Island Can
$6.75
Heineken
$5.00
Karbach Seasonal
$6.75
Landshark
$5.00
Lawnmower
$5.00
Lone Star
$3.50
Lone Star Light
$3.50
Miller 64
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Modelo
$5.00
O'Douls
$4.00
Peroni
$5.00
Ranch Water Can
$6.25
Redds
$5.00
Rolling Rock
$5.00
Sam Adams
$5.00
Shiner
$5.00
Shiner Blonde
$5.00
Smirnoff Black
$5.00
Stella Artois
$5.00
Twisted Tea
$5.00
Ultra
$4.25
Ultra Cactus
$4.50
Yuengling Flight
$4.25
Yuengling Lager
$4.00
Draft Beers
Art Car Draft
$6.50
Big Wave Draft
$6.50
Bikini Bottom Draft
$6.50
Blue Moon Draft
$5.00
Buckstin Amber Draft
$6.50
Bucktoberfest Draft
$6.50
Bud Light Draft
$4.00
Coors Draft
$4.00
Crawford Bock Draft
$6.50
Dos XX Draft
$5.00
Easy Breezy Draft
$6.50
Eight Lager Draft
$5.00
Fit Bird Draft
$6.50
Ghost Draft
$9.00
Guiness Draft
$6.50
Karbacktoberfest Draft
$6.50
Landshark Draft
$5.00
Lovestreet Draft
$6.50
Miller Lite Draft
$4.00
Modelo Draft
$5.00
Not the Mama Draft
$6.50
Pacifico Draft
$5.00
Pineapple Cider Draft
$6.50
Sam Adams Oktoberfest Draft
$6.50
Stroberry Draft
$6.50
Tiki Wheat Draft
$6.50
Ultra Draft
$4.00
Yuengling Flight Draft
$4.00
Yuengling Lager Draft
$4.00
Liquor
Adios Drink
$10.25
Aperol Betty
$9.00
Baja Blast
$9.00
Black Raspberry Marg
$10.50
Black Russian
$9.00
Bloody Mary
$8.50
Blue Hawaiian
$9.00
Blueberry Lemonade
$9.00
Bulldog
$8.50
Cape Cod
$8.50
Chilton
$9.00
Crushed Orange
$8.50
Electric Shark
$9.00
French 75
$8.50
Greyhound
$8.50
High Noon Lemon Can
$7.00
High Noon Mango Can
$7.00
Hornitos Lime Can
$7.00
Hornitos Mango Can
$7.00
Hornitos Ranchwater Can
$7.00
Hurricane
$10.25
Impossible
$8.50
Island Girl
$8.50
LI Tea
$10.25
Liquid MJ Drink
$10.25
Little Red Corvette
$9.00
Lynchburg Lemonade
$9.00
Madison's Limeade
$9.00
Mai Ta
$9.00
Manhattan
$9.00
Margarita (Short)
$7.00
Margarita (Tall)
$9.00
Mex Martini
$9.75
Mimosa
$5.00
Moscow Mule
$8.50
Old Fashioned
$9.50
Paloma
$8.50
Patron Marg
$15.00
Peach Cobbler
$10.25
Ranch Water Drink
$10.25
Red Blooded Mule
$9.00
Salty Dog
$8.50
Screwdriver
$8.50
Sea Breeze
$8.50
Sex on the Bayou
$8.50
Sunrise
$8.50
Tequila Sunrise
$8.50
Top Shelf LIT
$14.00
Top Shelf Marg
$13.50
Vodka Collins
$9.00
Walk Me Home
$10.25
Water Lily
$9.00
White Russian
$8.50
WR Manhattan
$12.50
Yellowhammer Slammer
$9.00
Well Gin
$6.00
Beefeater
$7.25
Bombay Saphire
$7.75
Hendricks
$8.75
Tanqueray
$7.50
Amaretto
$6.00
Apple Pucker
$6.00
Bailey's
$6.75
Buttershots
$6.00
Cointreau
$8.25
Disarono
$7.75
Frangelico
$6.50
Goldschlager
$7.00
Grand Mariner
$8.25
Hennesey VS
$13.50
Jager
$7.00
Kahlua
$6.50
Melon
$6.00
Peach Schnapps
$6.00
Razz
$6.50
Rumchata
$7.00
Rumplemintz
$7.00
St Germain
$7.25
Tequila Rose
$6.75
Tuaca
$6.75
Bacardi Silver
$6.75
Bayou Single Barrel
$8.50
Bayou Spiced
$6.75
Captain Morgan
$6.75
Cruzan
$6.75
Malibu
$6.75
Well Rum
$6.00
Chivas
$8.25
Glenlivet
$8.25
Johnny Walker Black
$7.50
3 Wiseman
$7.00
4 Horseman
$9.50
Buttery Nipple
$7.00
Choc Cake
$7.00
Cin Toast Crunch
$7.00
Crown Bomb
$8.50
Duck Fart
$7.00
G-2
$7.00
Gingerbread
$7.00
Gingerbread
$7.00
Green Tea
$7.00
Irish Car Bomb
$9.00
Jager Bomb
$8.00
Johnny Vegas
$9.50
Jolly Rancher
$7.00
Kamikaze
$7.00
Lemon Drop
$7.50
Liquid MJ Shot
$7.75
Mexican Candy Shot
$7.50
Mind Eraser
$8.50
Mother F%^&er
$8.00
Orange F%^$
$7.00
Orange Tea
$7.00
Panty Dropper
$7.00
PB&J Shot
$7.00
Pickle Shot
$7.00
Pineapple Upside Down Shot
$7.00
Red Headed
$7.00
Red Snapper
$7.00
Rock Candy
$7.00
Sex Shot
$7.00
Sex With Alligator
$8.00
Slippery Nipple
$7.00
Star F%^$
$7.00
Starburst
$7.00
Tuaca Bomb
$7.75
Vegas Bomb
$7.75
Washington Apple
$7.00
Water Mod
$7.00
Wet Pus
$7.00
White Tea
$7.50
818 Repo
$10.25
Cuervo Gold
$6.75
Cuervo Silver
$6.75
Don Julio
$9.25
Dos Hombres Mezcal
$9.25
Espolon
$6.75
Hornitos
$6.75
Patron
$9.25
Well Tequila
$6.00
Ciroc
$8.25
Ciroc Red Berry
$8.25
DE Cranberry
$7.00
DE Lemon
$7.00
DE Lime
$7.00
DE Ruby Red
$7.00
Grey Goose
$8.25
Smirnoff Orange
$7.00
Smirnoff Raspberry
$7.00
Smirnoff Vanilla
$7.00
Titos
$7.00
Well Vodka
$6.00
Western Son Blueberry
$7.00
Western Son Cucumber
$7.00
Western Son Peach
$7.00
Buffalo Trace
$7.75
Crown
$7.75
Crown Apple
$7.75
Crown Vanilla
$7.75
Fireball
$6.75
Gentleman Jack
$8.25
Jack Daniels
$6.75
Jameson
$7.00
Jameson Orange
$7.25
Jim Beam
$6.75
Knob Creek
$8.75
Makers Mark
$7.25
Miliam & Greene
$11.25
Screwball
$6.75
Seagrams 7
$6.50
Southern Comfort
$7.25
TX Whiskey
$7.75
VO
$6.50
Well Whiskey
$6.00
Weller
$10.50
Wild Turkey
$7.50
Woodford
$8.50
NA Beverages
Tall Draft Beers
Tall Big Wave Draft
$8.00
Tall Bikini Bottom Draft
$8.00
Tall Blue Moon Draft
$7.00
Tall Buckstin Amber Draft
$8.00
Tall Bucktoberfest Draft
$8.00
Tall Bud Light Draft
$5.00
Tall Coors Draft
$5.00
Tall Crawford Bock Draft
$8.00
Tall Dos XX Draft
$7.00
Tall Easy Breezy Draft
$8.00
Tall Eight Lager Draft
$7.00
Tall Guiness Draft
$8.00
Tall Karbacktoberfest Draft
$8.00
Tall Landshark Draft
$7.00
Tall Lovestreet Draft
$8.00
Tall Miller Lite Draft
$5.00
Tall Not the Mama Draft
$8.00
Tall Pacifico Draft
$7.00
Tall Pineapple Cider Draft
$8.00
Tall Sam Adams Oktoberfest Draft
$7.00
Tall Stroberry Draft
$8.00
Tall Tiki Wheat Draft
$8.00
Tall Ultra Draft
$5.50
Tall Yuengling Draft
$5.00
Tall Yuengling Flight Draft
$5.50
Wine
Canine Cuisine
Specialty Hot Dogs
Game Day Features
Catering
Dessert Shooter Tray
$63.00
Meatball Tray
$60.00
Sausage Boulettes Tray
$60.00
Boneless Wings Tray
$60.00
Trad Wing Tray
$60.00
Pinwheels Tray
$53.00
Veggie Tray
$50.00
Pork Eggroll Tray
$60.00
Southwest Eggroll Tray
$60.00
Fruit/Cheese Tray
$63.00
Spanikopita Tray
$63.00
Sub Tray
$64.00
Cocktail Franks Tray
$55.00
Chicken Kabob Tray
$68.00
Mushroom Purses
$66.00
Crabcake Tray
$68.00
Pork Jalisco Tray
$68.00
Brochette Tray
$89.00
Asparagus Tray
$68.00
Pork Pot Stickers Tray
$58.00
Wonton Tray
$65.00
Alligator Boulette Tray
$68.00
Slider Tray
$60.00
Spin Dip Tray
$48.00
Queso Tray
$30.00
Crispito Tray
$60.00
Empanadas Tray
$68.00
Mini Muffulettas Tray
$68.00
Mini Cheesecake Tray
$63.00
Chicken & Waffle Slider Tray
$67.00
Crawfish
Price Specials
Restaurant info
Beaumont's biggest and best place for food, drinks, games, music and more!
Location
4020 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706
