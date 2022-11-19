Mad Jack's Fresh Fish
481 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Where we all say "One Bite & You're Hooked!" Mad Jack's is a full-service fish market and fast-casual carry-out restaurant. At Mad Jack's you can purchase seafood from our fresh fish counter and prepare it at home or have all the work done for you by ordering your fish prepared.
1318 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102
