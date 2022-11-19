Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mad Jack's Fresh Fish

481 Reviews

$

1318 State Ave

Kansas City, KS 66102

Popular Items

Catfish Strips
Basa
Snack Pack

Fish by the Pound

Basa

Basa

$7.99+

Moist, sweet and mild flavored with tender white flesh

Buffalo Rib

Buffalo Rib

$7.99+

Bone-in rib portions. Flaky, medium-firm texture, mild flavored

Butterfly Shrimp

Butterfly Shrimp

$9.99+

Large butterflied, battered and deep fried

Catfish Bones

Catfish Bones

$7.49+Out of stock

The sweetest option. Succulent white meat from the remainder of the Catfish.

Catfish Split

Catfish Split

$10.99+

Whole Catfish, bone-in split down the spine. Firm, moist and mild flavored

Catfish Steaks

Catfish Steaks

$9.15+

Bone in, large cuts of rib. Firm, moist and mild flavored

Catfish Strips

Catfish Strips

$9.15+

Boneless Catfish strips. Firm, moist and mild flavored

Catfish Fillet

Catfish Fillet

$10.99+

Boneless Catfish fillets. Firm, moist and mild flavored

Frog Legs

Frog Legs

$11.99+
Jumbo Shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp

$12.49+

Jumbo shrimp, battered and fried

Ocean Perch

Ocean Perch

$8.49+

Nutty and sweet mild flavored

Orange Roughy

Orange Roughy

$11.99+

Mild, delicate flavor and flaky

Red Snapper

Red Snapper

$10.49+

Nutty and sweet flavor, creamy texture

Spicy Boiled Shrimp

Spicy Boiled Shrimp

$10.99+

Shrimp boiled in cajun seasoning

Tilapia

Tilapia

$7.99+

Sweet, flaky, mild flavored

Walleye

Walleye

$10.49+

Delicate flavor, coarse texture

Whiting

Whiting

$7.99+

Mild flavored, flaky, meaty textured

Basa Fillet

$7.99+

Don't Cook Tonight, Basa

$31.99

2 lb Basa and your choice of 2 sides. Comes with bread, and hot sauce.

Don't Cook Tonight, Catfish

$37.99

2 lb Catfish and your choice of 2 sides. Comes with bread, and hot sauce.

Small Fish and Shrimp

$13.99

1/4 lb Catfish or Basa and 4 butterfly Shrimp with fries and a drink. Comes with bread, hot sauce, and coctail sauce.

Large Fish and Shrimp

$21.99

1/2 lb Catfish or Basa and 8 butterfly Shrimp with french fries and a drink. Comes with hot sauce, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, and bread.

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$8.49

3 Chicken fingers, served with fries & a drink. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce.

Gumbo

Gumbo

$3.99+

Homemade with shrimp, chicken, pork and our special blend of seasonings. Served with crackers.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$3.99+

Breaded and fried button mushrooms

Oysters

$10.99+Out of stock

Shucked, battered and fried to perfection

Family Platter

$45.99

1 lb Catfish, 16 Shrimp, 8 Chicken tenders, and your choice of 2 sides. Comes with bread, hot sauce, and coctail sauce.

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99

21 piece popcorn shrimp served with coctail sauce. Comes with fries and a drink.

Po Jack

Po Jack

$10.49

Catfish Fillet sandwich garnished with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with tartar and hot sauce. Comes with fries and a drink.

Snack Pack

Snack Pack

$7.99

4 oz of your choice Basa or Catfish. Served with fries and a drink. Perfect size for the littles or the not-so-hungry.

Extra Hot Sauce
$0.10

$0.10

Extra Bread

$0.25

Extra Cocktail Sauce
$0.50

$0.50

Sides

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$1.49+
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$1.39+

Simple greens, no pork

French Fries

French Fries

$1.99+

Fried Okra

$2.99+
Green Beans

Green Beans

$1.39+
Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$2.99+

Homemade hushpuppies! Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. Sweet with a hint of heat

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$1.49+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$1.49+
Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges

$2.99+
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$1.39+

Traditional red sauce, no meat

Pickles

$0.65

Onions

$0.65

Jalepenos

$0.65

Drinks

Fountain Drink
$1.89

$1.89

Bottled Water
$0.99

$0.99

Cup of Ice/Water
$0.50

$0.50

Vess Bottle

$1.89

20 oz bottle

Dessert

Sweet Potato Pie
$3.50

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.50

Apple Pie

$3.50
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$3.50
Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$3.50
Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake

$1.50

Corn Bread

$0.75
Peach Cobbler
$3.50

Peach Cobbler

$3.50

Whole Cobber

$39.00Out of stock

Whole Lemon Cake

$29.00Out of stock

4 lb Basa

4 lbs Basa

$54.99

4 lb Catfish

4 lbs Catfish

$69.99

8 lb Basa

8 lb Basa

$99.99

8 lb Catfish

8 lb Catfish

$129.99

1/2 lb BASA SPECIAL
$9.99

1/2 lb BASA SPECIAL

$9.99
Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout
Sunday: Closed
Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Where we all say "One Bite & You're Hooked!" Mad Jack's is a full-service fish market and fast-casual carry-out restaurant. At Mad Jack's you can purchase seafood from our fresh fish counter and prepare it at home or have all the work done for you by ordering your fish prepared.

1318 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102

