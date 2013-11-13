Restaurant header imageView gallery

Madonna Seafood 4105 Norrisville Rd

review star

No reviews yet

4105 Norrisville Rd

White Hall, MD 21161

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Crab Dip

$14.99

Served in a toasted bread bowl with bread chips

Crab Pretzel

$14.99

Jumbo soft pretzel topped with our crab dip and cheddar cheese

BBQ Shrimp

$14.99

Jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon covered in BBQ

Calamari

$14.99

Marinated and lightly dusted with flour, fried, then served with marinara

Mussels

$11.99

Black shell steamed mussels with garlic butter or marinara

Crab Balls

$17.59

5 of our 1oz mini crab cakes

Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.99

5 Silver dollar mushrooms stuffed with crab imperial

Oyster Rockefeller

$14.59

Oysters on the half shell, baked with garlic butter, spinach, bacon and parmesan cheese

Angels on Horseback

$14.99

Fried oysters wrapped in bacon served with creamy horseradish sauce

Chicken Tenders

$11.59

Buffalo Wings

$13.59

Served with Bleu cheese and celerey

Clams Casino

$13.99

Rhode Island Style clams baked with bacon, cheese & butter

Potato Skins

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.59

served with marinara

Crab Cake Appetizer

$19.99

6oz

Soup

Cream Of Crab

Maryland Crab

SOD w/seafood

SOD no seafood

1/2 and 1/2

Salads

House Salad

$5.59+

Iceberg lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, red onions and croutons.

Caesar Salad

$6.59+

Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Trio Salad

$16.59

A Large house salad topped with shrimp salad, chicken salad, and tuna salad.

Chef Salad

$15.59

Iceberg lettuce topped with cucmbers, tomatoes, (1) hard boiled egg, ham, turkey, American and provolone cheese.

Greek Salad

$13.59

Iceberg lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, sweet pepper, black olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese.

Burgers

Angus Burger

$12.59

1/2 lb Angus burger

Madonna Burger

$15.59

1/2 lb Angus burger served with shrimp, crabmeat, canadian bacon & cheddar cheese

Hickory Burger

$13.59

1/2 lb Angus burger served with Canadian Bacon, BBW, & Monterey jack cheese

Chesapeake Burger

$17.59

1/2 lb Angus burger topped with crabmeat and cheddar cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.59

1/2 lb Angus burger served with fresh mushrooms and swiss cheese

Turkey Burger

$12.59

6 oz. Turkey Burger

Bleu Cheese Burger

$13.59

1/2 lb Angus burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles

Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwhich

$13.99

topped with bacon, BBQ, and provolone cheese

BLT

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Salad Sandwhich

$11.99

Club

$14.99

Choose from turkey, ham, or roast beef

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.95

Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.50

Crab Cake Sandwhich

$19.99

6 oz.

Crab Melt

$19.99

Crab imperial on an open-faced English muffin topped with provolone cheese

Fried Flounder Sandwhich

$12.99

A hand breaded full filet

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.59

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Ham

$11.99

Meatloaf Sandwhich

$11.99

Roast Beef

$12.50

Seafood Club

$19.99

Shrimp salad and a crab cake

Shrimp Salad Sandwhich

$15.99

Soft Crab Sandwhich

$15.99

A pan fried soft crab on your choice of bread

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Fresh tuna salad on and open-faced Englsih muffin topped with american cheese

Tuna Salad Sandwhich

$11.99

Turkey

$11.99

Turkey Reuben

$13.95

Fluffs

Crab Cake Fluff

$19.99

Dipped in a thick traditional golden batter, then fried.

Stuffed Soft Crab Fluff

$20.99

Dipped in a thick traditional golden batter, then fried.

Stuffed Hard Crab Fluff

$20.99

Dipped in a thick traditional golden batter, then fried.

Comfort

Broiled Calves Liver

$17.99

Served with bacon, gravy and onions

Meat Loaf

$17.99

Made with pork, veal and beef

Chopped Sirloin

$16.99

Served with gravy and onions

Broiled Chicken Breast

$17.99

Hot Turkey

$14.59

Served open-faced with gravy

Hot Roast Beef

$14.59

Served open-faced with gravy

Ribs 1/2 Rack

$18.99

Slow Roasted and smothered in BBQ

Ribs Full Rack

$24.99

Slow Roasted and smothered in BBQ

Grilled Ham Steak

$17.99

Served With grilled pineapple rings

Johns Dinner Sirloin

Seafood Entrees

Crab Cake Single

$25.99

Single 6oz Crab Cake

Crab Cake Double

$39.99

Two 6oz Crabe cakes

Soft Crabs

$24.99

2 pan fried soft crabs

Crab Imperial

$28.99

Jumbo lump crabmeat mixed with imperial sauce and baked

Stuffed Shrimp

$28.99

6 Jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab imperial

Fried Shrimp

$22.99

8 jumbo breaded shrimp deep fried

Orange Roughy

$23.99

Lightly seasoned and broiled with lemon butter

Flounder

$21.99

Lightly seasoned and broiled with lemon butter

Salmon

$22.99

Lightly seasoned and broiled with lemon butter

Salmon Oscar

$28.99

Salmon served over asapargus, topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and a white wine butter herb sauce.

Flounder Oscar

$26.99

Flounder served over asapargus, topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and a white wine butter herb sauce.

Stuffed Oysters

$30.99

5 Fresh shucked oysters stuffed with crab imperial

Fried Oysters

$23.99

Hand breaded and deep fried

Scallops

$24.99

Tender scallops broiled or fried

Madonna Loco

$30.99

a broiled crab cake, Jumbo shrimp, scallops, and mussels sauteed in a light brandy cream sauce

Steak

Filet Mignon

$29.99

10 oz.

Prime Rib

$18.99+

Slow roasted cut to order

New York Strip

$25.99

16 oz.

Steak Louisiana

$31.99

8 oz. Sirloin sauteed with shrimp, scallops, crabmeat, green peppers & onions in a cajun honey teriyaki sauce

Chicken

Chicken Chesapeake

$28.99

Broiled Chicken breast, topped with crab imperial

Chicken Rebecca

$20.99

Grilled chicken breast, topped with baconm diced tomato, BBQ & provolone cheese

Chicken Kelly

$27.99

Broiled chicken breast topped with broccoli, jumbo lump crabmeat & cheddar cheese

Chicken Francais

$23.99

Chicken breast dipped in egg batter, then sauteed in a lemon and white wine sauce topped with crabmeat

Chicken Marsala

$20.99

Tender breast sauteed in marsala wine sauce with mushrooms

Chicken Oscar

$27.99

Broiled chicken breast seved over aparagus, topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and a white wine butter herb sauce

Chicken Louisiana

$29.99

Broiled chicken breast with sauteed shrimp, scallops, crabmeat, green pepper & onions in a cajun honey teriyaki sauce

Johns Marsala Dinner

Combo Platters

Steak and Shrimp

$29.99

16 oz. NY strip and 3 Jumbo shrimp broiled or fried

Ribs and Cake

$29.99

1/2 Rack of Ribs and a 6 oz. Crab Cake

Ribs and Shrimp

$27.99

1/2 Rack of Ribs and 3 jumbo shrimp broiled or fried

Land & Sea

$33.99

16 oz. NY strip and 2 jumbo stuffed shrimp

Mixed Trio

$33.99

6 oz. crab cake, jumbo shrimp and scallops broiled or fried

Seafood Platter

$35.99

6 oz. crab cake, jumbo shrimp, scallops and flounder broiled or fried

Steak and Cake

$33.99

8 oz. Sirloin and a 6 oz. Crab Cake

Pasta

Heavenly Scallops

$28.99

sauteed scallops and jumbo lump crabmeat with cherry tomatoes and sweet corn. Served over orzo pasta, tossed in a light cream sauce.

Heavenly Shrimp

$27.99

sauteed shrimp and jumbo lump crabmeat with cherry tomatoes and sweet corn. Served over orzo pasta, tossed in a light cream sauce

Seafood Diablo

$27.99

Shrimp, scallops, clams, and crabmeat tossed in a spicy marinara sauce served over angel hair pasta

Seafood Tortellini

$27.99

Scallops, crabmeat, and shrimp tossed in a creamy parmesan sauce served over tortellini pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese served over angel hair pasta

Shrimp Parmesan

$20.99

Jumbo Shrimp topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese served over angel hair pasta

Chicken Scampi

$18.99

Sauteed chicken breast tossed in garilic butter sauce served over angel hair pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$20.99

Jumbo shrimp tossed in garlic butter sauce served over angel hair pasta

Pasta Marinara

your choice of plain, meatballs, chicken or shrimp served over angel hair pasta

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$19.99

sauteed chicken breast tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce with broccoli

Seafood Norfolk

$30.99

Jumbo shrimp, lump crabmeat, lobster, and scallops in a white wine sauce over angel hair pasta

Pasta Alfredo

$15.99

John Blackened Chix Tort

Pizza

12" cheese pizza

$12.99

12" Works Pizza

$16.99

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, sweet peppers

12" Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.99

ground beef, cheddar cheese, mozzarella/provolone blend

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, bacon

12" Seafood Deluxe Pizza

$18.99

shrimp, crabmeat, scallops, lightly seasoned wth old bay

12" Eastern Shore Pizza

$18.99

creamy white sauce and crab meat lightly seasoned

12" Vegetarian Supreme Pizza

$15.99

mushrooms, black olives, sweet peppers, onions, tomatoes, broccoli

12" White Pizza

$15.99

ricotta, broccoli, tomatoes on seaoned olive oil

12" CheeseSteak Pizza

$16.99

sauteed steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers

12" Land & Sea Pizza

$17.99

steak and shrimp

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

pineapple and ham

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

grilled chicken, red onions, and bbq sauce

12" Carribean BBQ Pizza

$16.99

grilled chicken, red onions, pineapple and honey bourbon sauce

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

16" Works Pizza

$20.99

16" Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.99

16" Meatlovers Pizza

$21.99

16" Seafood Deluxe Pizza

$23.99

16" Eastern Shore Pizza

$22.99

16" Vegetarian Supreme Pizza

$19.99

16" White Pizza

$19.99

16" Cheesesteak Pizza

$20.99

16" Land & Sea Pizza

$21.99

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.99

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

16" Caribbean BBQ Pizza

$20.99

Subs

CheeseSteak Sub

$10.99+

Steak Sub

$10.59+

Steak Supreme Sub

$11.59+

Hamburger Sub

$10.59+

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.99+

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.99+

Chicken CheeseSteak

$10.99+

Crab Cake Sub

$19.99+

Fried Shrimp Sub

$14.59+

Fried Oyster Sub

$14.59+

Fried Flounder Sub

$14.59+

Cheese Pizza Sub

$9.99+

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$10.99+

Italian Cold cut

$12.99+

Ham & Cheese

$11.99+

Chicken Salad

$11.99+

Shrimp Salad

$17.59+

Tuna Salad

$11.99+

Turkey Sub

$11.99+

Roast beef Sub

$12.50+

Pepperoni Pizza Sub

$9.99

Kids

kids cheese pizza slice

$8.99

kids pepperoni pizza slice

$9.49

kids cheeseburger

$8.99

kids chicken tenders

$8.99

kids grilled cheese

$8.99

kids hamburger

$8.99

kids hot dog

$8.99

kids pasta

$8.99

kids popcorn shrimp

$8.99

Crabs (Dine-In)

dozen Small

$40.00

dozen Medium

$60.00

dozen Large

$85.00

dozen X-Large

$115.00

dozen Jumbo

$140.00

AYCE

$42.99

AYCE Refill

AYCE Kids

$24.99

To Go Ayce

$1.00

Half AYCE Refill

Dessert (Dine-in)

Plain Cheesecake

$6.99

Black Bottom Cheesecake

$6.99

Coconut Cake

$6.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Peanut Butter PIe

$6.99

Chocolate Molten

$6.99

Italian Lemon Cake

$6.99

German Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Double Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.99

Rice Pudding

$3.99

Specialty Dessert

$6.99

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

Cannoli

$4.95

Sauces

Cocktail

$2.95+

Tartar

$2.95+

Honey Mustard

$2.95+

Sides

Applesauce

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Corn On Cob

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Extra Bread Chips

$2.00

Extra Dumpling

$3.95

Extra Garlic Bread

$0.75

French Fries

$3.99+

Gravy

$1.00

Green Beans

$2.99

Loaded Bake Potato

$4.79

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Mash w/gravy

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Onion Rings

$4.99+

Stewed Tomatoes

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99+

VOD

$2.99

N/A Beverage

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Twist Mist

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Apple juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Hot tea

$1.99

Water

Bottled Beverage

$1.99

Soda Water

$2.99

Brisk Lemon Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Domestic Beer

Coors Light

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Rolling Rock

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Bud Light Lime

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Miller Lite

$4.25

National Bohemian

$4.25

O'douls

$4.25

Truly

$3.50

Import Beer

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston

$5.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Redd's Apple Ale

$5.00

Yuengling Flight

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Wine

Merlot Glass

$7.99

Chardonnay Glass

$7.99

Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.99

Moscato Glass

$7.99

White Zinfandel Glass

$7.99

Carryout Extras

Small To-Go Salad

$5.59

Cole Slaw

$2.99+

Crab Dip (lb)

$14.95

Chicken Salad (lb)

$9.95

Tuna Salad (lb)

$9.95

Shrimp Salad (lb)

$16.95

Cocktail Sauce

$4.95+

Tartar Sauce

$4.95+

Honey Mustard

$4.95+

Crab Seasoning

$5.95+

Starters

Crab Dip

$14.99

Served in a toasted bread bowl with bread chips

Crab Pretzel

$14.99

Jumbo soft pretzel topped with our crab dip and cheddar cheese

BBQ Shrimp

$14.99

Jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon covered in BBQ

Calamari

$14.99

Marinated and lightly dusted with flour, fried, then served with marinara

Mussels

$11.99

Black shell steamed mussels with garlic butter or marinara

Crab Balls

$17.59

5 of our 1oz mini crab cakes

Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.99

5 Silver dollar mushrooms stuffed with crab imperial

Oyster Rockefeller

$14.59

Oysters on the half shell, baked with garlic butter, spinach, bacon and parmesan cheese

Angels on Horseback

$14.99

Fried oysters wrapped in bacon served with creamy horseradish sauce

Chicken Tenders

$11.59

Buffalo Wings

$13.59

Served with Bleu cheese and celerey

Clams Casino

$13.99

Rhode Island Style clams baked with bacon, cheese & butter

Potato Skins

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.59

served with marinara

Crab Cake Appetizer

$19.99

6oz

Raw Seafood (Carryout)

Raw Crab Cakes (ea)

$16.95

Salmon (per pound)

$11.40

Flounder (per pound)

$7.60

Rockfish (per pound)

$15.60

Scallops (per pound)

$28.50

Frozen Soft Crab (ea)

$6.50

Oyster Pint

$16.95

Jumbo Lump Crab Meat (per pound)

$39.00

Lump Crab Meat (per pound)

$29.00

Soup

Maryland Crab Soup

Cream of Crab Soup

SOD No Seafood

SOD Seafood

1/2 MD 1/2 CRM

Salads

House Salad

$5.59+

Iceberg lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, red onions and croutons.

Caesar Salad

$6.59+

Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Trio Salad

$16.59

A Large house salad topped with shrimp salad, chicken salad, and tuna salad.

Chef Salad

$15.59

Iceberg lettuce topped with cucmbers, tomatoes, (1) hard boiled egg, ham, turkey, American and provolone cheese.

Greek Salad

$13.59

Iceberg lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, sweet pepper, black olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese.

Burgers

Angus Burger

$12.59

1/2 lb Angus burger

Madonna Burger

$15.59

1/2 lb Angus burger served with shrimp, crabmeat, canadian bacon & cheddar cheese

Hickory Burger

$13.59

1/2 lb Angus burger served with Canadian Bacon, BBW, & Monterey jack cheese

Chesapeake Burger

$17.59

1/2 lb Angus burger topped with crabmeat and cheddar cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.59

1/2 lb Angus burger served with fresh mushrooms and swiss cheese

Turkey Burger

$12.59

6 oz. Turkey Burger

Bleu Cheese Burger

$13.59

1/2 lb Angus burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles

Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwhich

$19.99

6 oz.

Crab Melt

$19.99

Crab imperial on an open-faced English muffin topped with provolone cheese

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Fresh tuna salad on and open-faced Englsih muffin topped with american cheese

Soft Crab Sandwhich

$15.99

A pan fried soft crab on your choice of bread

Fried Oyster Sandwhich

$14.99

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwhich

$13.99

topped with bacon, BBQ, and provolone cheese

Fried Flounder Sandwhich

$12.99

A hand breaded full filet

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.95

Turkey Reuben

$13.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.59

Meatloaf Sandwhich

$11.99

Shrimp Salad Sandwhich

$15.99

Chicken Salad Sandwhich

$11.99

Tuna Salad Sandwhich

$11.99

BLT

$9.99

Ham

$11.99

Turkey

$11.99

Roast Beef

$12.50

Club

$14.99

Choose from turkey, ham, or roast beef

Seafood Club

$19.99

Shrimp salad and a crab cake

Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fluffs

Crab Cake Fluff

$19.99

Dipped in a thick traditional golden batter, then fried.

Stuffed Soft Crab Fluff

$20.99

Dipped in a thick traditional golden batter, then fried.

Stuffed Hard Crab Fluff

$20.99

Dipped in a thick traditional golden batter, then fried.

Comfort Food

Broiled Calves Liver

$17.99

Served with bacon, gravy and onions

Meat Loaf

$17.99

Made with pork, veal and beef

Chopped Sirloin

$16.99

Served with gravy and onions

Broiled Chicken Breast

$17.99

Hot Turkey

$14.59

Served open-faced with gravy

Hot Roast Beef

$14.59

Served open-faced with gravy

Ribs 1/2 Rack

$18.99

Slow Roasted and smothered in BBQ

Ribs Full Rack

$24.99

Slow Roasted and smothered in BBQ

Grilled Ham Steak

$17.99

Served With grilled pineapple rings

Seafood Entrees

Crab Cake Single

$25.99

Single 6oz Crab Cake

Crab Cake Double

$39.99

Two 6oz Crabe cakes

Soft Crabs

$24.99

2 pan fried soft crabs

Crab Imperial

$28.99

Jumbo lump crabmeat mixed with imperial sauce and baked

Stuffed Shrimp

$28.99

6 Jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab imperial

Fried Shrimp

$22.99

8 jumbo breaded shrimp deep fried

Orange Roughy

$23.99

Lightly seasoned and broiled with lemon butter

Flounder

$21.99

Lightly seasoned and broiled with lemon butter

Salmon

$22.99

Lightly seasoned and broiled with lemon butter

Salmon Oscar

$28.99

Salmon served over asapargus, topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and a white wine butter herb sauce.

Flounder Oscar

$26.99

Flounder served over asapargus, topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and a white wine butter herb sauce.

Stuffed Oysters

$30.99

5 Fresh shucked oysters stuffed with crab imperial

Fried Oysters

$23.99

Hand breaded and deep fried

Scallops

$24.99

Tender scallops broiled or fried

Madonna Loco

$30.99

a broiled crab cake, Jumbo shrimp, scallops, and mussels sauteed in a light brandy cream sauce

Steak

Filet Mignon

$29.99

10 oz.

Prime Rib

$18.99+

Slow roasted cut to order

New York Strip

$25.99

16 oz.

Steak Louisiana

$31.99

8 oz. Sirloin sauteed with shrimp, scallops, crabmeat, green peppers & onions in a cajun honey teriyaki sauce

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Chesapeake

$28.99

Broiled Chicken breast, topped with crab imperial

Chicken Rebecca

$20.99

Grilled chicken breast, topped with baconm diced tomato, BBQ & provolone cheese

Chicken Kelly

$27.99

Broiled chicken breast topped with broccoli, jumbo lump crabmeat & cheddar cheese

Chicken Francais

$23.99

Chicken breast dipped in egg batter, then sauteed in a lemon and white wine sauce topped with crabmeat

Chicken Marsala

$20.99

Tender breast sauteed in marsala wine sauce with mushrooms

Chicken Oscar

$27.99

Broiled chicken breast seved over aparagus, topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and a white wine butter herb sauce

Chicken Louisiana

$29.99

Broiled chicken breast with sauteed shrimp, scallops, crabmeat, green pepper & onions in a cajun honey teriyaki sauce

Combination Platters

Steak and Shrimp

$29.99

16 oz. NY strip and 3 Jumbo shrimp broiled or fried

Ribs and Cake

$29.99

1/2 Rack of Ribs and a 6 oz. Crab Cake

Ribs and Shrimp

$27.99

1/2 Rack of Ribs and 3 jumbo shrimp broiled or fried

Land & Sea

$33.99

16 oz. NY strip and 2 jumbo stuffed shrimp

Mixed Trio

$33.99

6 oz. crab cake, jumbo shrimp and scallops broiled or fried

Seafood Platter

$35.99

6 oz. crab cake, jumbo shrimp, scallops and flounder broiled or fried

Steak and Cake

$33.99

8 oz. Sirloin and a 6 oz. Crab Cake

Pasta

Heavenly Scallops

$28.99

sauteed scallops and jumbo lump crabmeat with cherry tomatoes and sweet corn. Served over orzo pasta, tossed in a light cream sauce.

Heavenly Shrimp

$27.99

sauteed shrimp and jumbo lump crabmeat with cherry tomatoes and sweet corn. Served over orzo pasta, tossed in a light cream sauce

Seafood Diablo

$27.99

Shrimp, scallops, clams, and crabmeat tossed in a spicy marinara sauce served over angel hair pasta

Seafood Tortellini

$27.99

Scallops, crabmeat, and shrimp tossed in a creamy parmesan sauce served over tortellini pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese served over angel hair pasta

Shrimp Parmesan

$20.99

Jumbo Shrimp topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese served over angel hair pasta

Chicken Scampi

$18.99

Sauteed chicken breast tossed in garilic butter sauce served over angel hair pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$20.99

Jumbo shrimp tossed in garlic butter sauce served over angel hair pasta

Pasta Marinara

your choice of plain, meatballs, chicken or shrimp served over angel hair pasta

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$19.99

sauteed chicken breast tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce with broccoli

Seafood Norfolk

$30.99

Jumbo shrimp, lump crabmeat, lobster, and scallops in a white wine sauce over angel hair pasta

Pizza

12" cheese pizza

$12.99

12" Works Pizza

$16.99

pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, sweet peppers

12" Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.99

ground beef, cheddar cheese, mozzarella/provolone blend

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, bacon

12" Seafood Deluxe Pizza

$18.99

shrimp, crabmeat, scallops, lightly seasoned wth old bay

12" Eastern Shore Pizza

$18.99

creamy white sauce and crab meat lightly seasoned

12" Vegetarian Supreme Pizza

$15.99

mushrooms, black olives, sweet peppers, onions, tomatoes, broccoli

12" White Pizza

$15.99

ricotta, broccoli, tomatoes on seaoned olive oil

12" CheeseSteak Pizza

$16.99

sauteed steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers

12" Land & Sea Pizza

$17.99

steak and shrimp

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

pineapple and ham

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

grilled chicken, red onions, and bbq sauce

12" Carribean BBQ Pizza

$16.99

grilled chicken, red onions, pineapple and honey bourbon sauce

(2) 16" Cheese pizza special

$18.95

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

16" Works Pizza

$20.99

16" Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.99

16" Meatlovers Pizza

$21.99

16" Seafood Deluxe Pizza

$23.99

16" Eastern Shore Pizza

$22.99

16" Vegetarian Supreme Pizza

$19.99

16" White Pizza

$19.99

16" Cheesesteak Pizza

$20.99

16" Land & Sea Pizza

$21.99

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.99

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

16" Caribbean BBQ Pizza

$20.99

large cheese pizza

Subs

CheeseSteak Sub

$10.99+

Steak Sub

$10.59+

Steak Supreme Sub

$11.59+

Hamburger Sub

$10.59+

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.99+

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.99+

Chicken CheeseSteak

$10.99+

Crab Cake Sub

$19.99+

Fried Shrimp Sub

$14.59+

Fried Oyster Sub

$14.59+

Fried Flounder Sub

$14.59+

Cheese Pizza Sub

$9.99+

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$10.99+

Italian Cold cut

$12.99+

Ham & Cheese

$11.99+

Chicken Salad

$11.99+

Shrimp Salad

$17.59+

Tuna Salad

$11.99+

Turkey Sub

$11.99+

Roast beef Sub

$12.50+

Kids

kids cheese pizza slice

$8.99

kids pepperoni pizza slice

$9.49

kids cheeseburger

$8.99

kids chicken tenders

$8.99

kids grilled cheese

$8.99

kids hamburger

$8.99

kids hot dog

$8.99

kids pasta

$8.99

kids popcorn shrimp

$8.99

Dessert (Carryout)

Plain Cheesecake

$4.99

Black Bottom Cheesecake

$4.99

Coconut Cake

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Peanut Butter PIe

$4.99

Chocolate Molten

$4.99

Italian Lemon Cake

$4.99

German Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Double Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.99

Rice Pudding

$3.95

Specialty Dessert

$4.99

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

Whole Cake

$42.00

Cookies

$8.99

Cannoli

$4.95

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99+

French Fries

$3.99+

Onion Rings

$4.99+

Broccoli

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Stewed Tomatoes

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Applesauce

$2.99

VOD

$2.99

deviled eggs

$3.95

Extra Bread Chips

$2.00

Extra Dumpling

$3.95

Corn On Cob

$2.00

Deli

Mini Rolls

Deli Platter

Pin Wheels

$49.95+

Cole Slaw (per pound)

$3.99

Potato Salad (per pound)

$4.99

Macaroni Salad (per pound)

$4.99

Shrimp

5 lb Shrimp Platter

$59.75+

5 lb Frozen Shrimp Box

$52.00+

Shrimp Platter by the lb.

$13.99+

Kitchen

Crab Balls

$65.00+

Wing Platter

$59.75+

Hand Breaded Shrimp & Oysters

$62.50+

Stuffed Mushrooms

$76.95

Angels on Horseback

$69.95+

Chicken Tenders

$39.50+

Crab Dip (per pound)

$14.95

Crab Dip Platter

$59.95

Maryland Crab Soup

Cream of Crab Soup

Veggie tray

$54.95+

Cheese & Fruit Tray

$57.95+

Deviled Egg Tray

$36.00

Baby Back Ribs

$129.50

Sour Beef and Dumplings

$139.50

Any Size Platter

$4.75

Merchandise

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$17.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$22.00

Crew Neck

$25.00

Hoodie

$30.00

Oyster Knife

$4.95

Crab Mallot

$1.50

White Plastic Crab Knife

$0.25

Crab Paper

$1.00

Fishers Popcorn

$2.99+

Bag of Chips

$2.29+

Old Bay Hot Sauce (5 Oz)

$3.99

Bottled Beverage

$1.99

MD Coffee Tumbler

$23.99

MD Wine Tumbler

$19.99

11 oz. Coffee Mug

$7.99

15 oz. Coffee Mug

$9.99

Appetizer Specials

Crabby Waffle Fries

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.95

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$12.95

Coconut Shrimp

$13.95

Crab Cake Egg Rolls

$15.95

Firecracker Shrimp

$13.95

Fried Ravioli

$13.95

Mac & Cheese Bites

$12.95

Reuben Egg Rolls

$12.95

Rockfish Bites

$13.95

Salmon Balls

$12.95

Scallops wrapped in Bacon

$22.95

Shrimp Egg Rolls

$14.95

Shrimp Tempura

$11.95

Shrimp Toast

$13.95

Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls

$12.95

Thai Chili Shrimp

$13.95

Weekend Dinner Specials

Chesapeake Trio

$30.95

Red Snapper & Shrimp

$25.95

Chicken Caprese

$26.95

Shrimp Creole

$24.95

Sour Beef & Dumplings

$25.95

Beef Stroganoff

$22.95

Blackened Chix & Shrimp Alfredo

$23.95

Blue Crab Ravioli

$22.95

Cajun Catfish

$19.95

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$22.95

Chippino