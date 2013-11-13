Madonna Seafood 4105 Norrisville Rd

- Home
Starters
Crab Dip
Served in a toasted bread bowl with bread chips
Crab Pretzel
Jumbo soft pretzel topped with our crab dip and cheddar cheese
BBQ Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon covered in BBQ
Calamari
Marinated and lightly dusted with flour, fried, then served with marinara
Mussels
Black shell steamed mussels with garlic butter or marinara
Crab Balls
5 of our 1oz mini crab cakes
Stuffed Mushrooms
5 Silver dollar mushrooms stuffed with crab imperial
Oyster Rockefeller
Oysters on the half shell, baked with garlic butter, spinach, bacon and parmesan cheese
Angels on Horseback
Fried oysters wrapped in bacon served with creamy horseradish sauce
Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Wings
Served with Bleu cheese and celerey
Clams Casino
Rhode Island Style clams baked with bacon, cheese & butter
Potato Skins
Mozzarella Sticks
served with marinara
Crab Cake Appetizer
6oz
Salads
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, red onions and croutons.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Trio Salad
A Large house salad topped with shrimp salad, chicken salad, and tuna salad.
Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with cucmbers, tomatoes, (1) hard boiled egg, ham, turkey, American and provolone cheese.
Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, sweet pepper, black olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese.
Burgers
Angus Burger
1/2 lb Angus burger
Madonna Burger
1/2 lb Angus burger served with shrimp, crabmeat, canadian bacon & cheddar cheese
Hickory Burger
1/2 lb Angus burger served with Canadian Bacon, BBW, & Monterey jack cheese
Chesapeake Burger
1/2 lb Angus burger topped with crabmeat and cheddar cheese
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 lb Angus burger served with fresh mushrooms and swiss cheese
Turkey Burger
6 oz. Turkey Burger
Bleu Cheese Burger
1/2 lb Angus burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Sandwich
BBQ Chicken Sandwhich
topped with bacon, BBQ, and provolone cheese
BLT
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwhich
Club
Choose from turkey, ham, or roast beef
Corned Beef Reuben
Corned Beef Sandwich
Crab Cake Sandwhich
6 oz.
Crab Melt
Crab imperial on an open-faced English muffin topped with provolone cheese
Fried Flounder Sandwhich
A hand breaded full filet
Fried Oyster Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken
Ham
Meatloaf Sandwhich
Roast Beef
Seafood Club
Shrimp salad and a crab cake
Shrimp Salad Sandwhich
Soft Crab Sandwhich
A pan fried soft crab on your choice of bread
Tuna Melt
Fresh tuna salad on and open-faced Englsih muffin topped with american cheese
Tuna Salad Sandwhich
Turkey
Turkey Reuben
Fluffs
Comfort
Broiled Calves Liver
Served with bacon, gravy and onions
Meat Loaf
Made with pork, veal and beef
Chopped Sirloin
Served with gravy and onions
Broiled Chicken Breast
Hot Turkey
Served open-faced with gravy
Hot Roast Beef
Served open-faced with gravy
Ribs 1/2 Rack
Slow Roasted and smothered in BBQ
Ribs Full Rack
Slow Roasted and smothered in BBQ
Grilled Ham Steak
Served With grilled pineapple rings
Johns Dinner Sirloin
Seafood Entrees
Crab Cake Single
Single 6oz Crab Cake
Crab Cake Double
Two 6oz Crabe cakes
Soft Crabs
2 pan fried soft crabs
Crab Imperial
Jumbo lump crabmeat mixed with imperial sauce and baked
Stuffed Shrimp
6 Jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab imperial
Fried Shrimp
8 jumbo breaded shrimp deep fried
Orange Roughy
Lightly seasoned and broiled with lemon butter
Flounder
Lightly seasoned and broiled with lemon butter
Salmon
Lightly seasoned and broiled with lemon butter
Salmon Oscar
Salmon served over asapargus, topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and a white wine butter herb sauce.
Flounder Oscar
Flounder served over asapargus, topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and a white wine butter herb sauce.
Stuffed Oysters
5 Fresh shucked oysters stuffed with crab imperial
Fried Oysters
Hand breaded and deep fried
Scallops
Tender scallops broiled or fried
Madonna Loco
a broiled crab cake, Jumbo shrimp, scallops, and mussels sauteed in a light brandy cream sauce
Steak
Chicken
Chicken Chesapeake
Broiled Chicken breast, topped with crab imperial
Chicken Rebecca
Grilled chicken breast, topped with baconm diced tomato, BBQ & provolone cheese
Chicken Kelly
Broiled chicken breast topped with broccoli, jumbo lump crabmeat & cheddar cheese
Chicken Francais
Chicken breast dipped in egg batter, then sauteed in a lemon and white wine sauce topped with crabmeat
Chicken Marsala
Tender breast sauteed in marsala wine sauce with mushrooms
Chicken Oscar
Broiled chicken breast seved over aparagus, topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and a white wine butter herb sauce
Chicken Louisiana
Broiled chicken breast with sauteed shrimp, scallops, crabmeat, green pepper & onions in a cajun honey teriyaki sauce
Johns Marsala Dinner
Combo Platters
Steak and Shrimp
16 oz. NY strip and 3 Jumbo shrimp broiled or fried
Ribs and Cake
1/2 Rack of Ribs and a 6 oz. Crab Cake
Ribs and Shrimp
1/2 Rack of Ribs and 3 jumbo shrimp broiled or fried
Land & Sea
16 oz. NY strip and 2 jumbo stuffed shrimp
Mixed Trio
6 oz. crab cake, jumbo shrimp and scallops broiled or fried
Seafood Platter
6 oz. crab cake, jumbo shrimp, scallops and flounder broiled or fried
Steak and Cake
8 oz. Sirloin and a 6 oz. Crab Cake
Pasta
Heavenly Scallops
sauteed scallops and jumbo lump crabmeat with cherry tomatoes and sweet corn. Served over orzo pasta, tossed in a light cream sauce.
Heavenly Shrimp
sauteed shrimp and jumbo lump crabmeat with cherry tomatoes and sweet corn. Served over orzo pasta, tossed in a light cream sauce
Seafood Diablo
Shrimp, scallops, clams, and crabmeat tossed in a spicy marinara sauce served over angel hair pasta
Seafood Tortellini
Scallops, crabmeat, and shrimp tossed in a creamy parmesan sauce served over tortellini pasta
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese served over angel hair pasta
Shrimp Parmesan
Jumbo Shrimp topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese served over angel hair pasta
Chicken Scampi
Sauteed chicken breast tossed in garilic butter sauce served over angel hair pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp tossed in garlic butter sauce served over angel hair pasta
Pasta Marinara
your choice of plain, meatballs, chicken or shrimp served over angel hair pasta
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
sauteed chicken breast tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce with broccoli
Seafood Norfolk
Jumbo shrimp, lump crabmeat, lobster, and scallops in a white wine sauce over angel hair pasta
Pasta Alfredo
John Blackened Chix Tort
Pizza
12" cheese pizza
12" Works Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, sweet peppers
12" Cheeseburger Pizza
ground beef, cheddar cheese, mozzarella/provolone blend
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, bacon
12" Seafood Deluxe Pizza
shrimp, crabmeat, scallops, lightly seasoned wth old bay
12" Eastern Shore Pizza
creamy white sauce and crab meat lightly seasoned
12" Vegetarian Supreme Pizza
mushrooms, black olives, sweet peppers, onions, tomatoes, broccoli
12" White Pizza
ricotta, broccoli, tomatoes on seaoned olive oil
12" CheeseSteak Pizza
sauteed steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers
12" Land & Sea Pizza
steak and shrimp
12" Hawaiian Pizza
pineapple and ham
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
grilled chicken, red onions, and bbq sauce
12" Carribean BBQ Pizza
grilled chicken, red onions, pineapple and honey bourbon sauce
16" Cheese Pizza
16" Works Pizza
16" Cheeseburger Pizza
16" Meatlovers Pizza
16" Seafood Deluxe Pizza
16" Eastern Shore Pizza
16" Vegetarian Supreme Pizza
16" White Pizza
16" Cheesesteak Pizza
16" Land & Sea Pizza
16" Hawaiian Pizza
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
16" Caribbean BBQ Pizza
Subs
CheeseSteak Sub
Steak Sub
Steak Supreme Sub
Hamburger Sub
Cheeseburger Sub
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Chicken CheeseSteak
Crab Cake Sub
Fried Shrimp Sub
Fried Oyster Sub
Fried Flounder Sub
Cheese Pizza Sub
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Italian Cold cut
Ham & Cheese
Chicken Salad
Shrimp Salad
Tuna Salad
Turkey Sub
Roast beef Sub
Pepperoni Pizza Sub
Kids
Crabs (Dine-In)
Dessert (Dine-in)
Sides
Applesauce
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Cole Slaw
Corn On Cob
Cottage Cheese
Extra Bread Chips
Extra Dumpling
Extra Garlic Bread
French Fries
Gravy
Green Beans
Loaded Bake Potato
Mac & Cheese
Mash w/gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Stewed Tomatoes
Sweet Potato Fries
VOD
N/A Beverage
Domestic Beer
Import Beer
Wine
Carryout Extras
