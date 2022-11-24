Mad Pies Restaurant & Bar
366 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Known for mad-delicious pizza, burgers, and wings. Now with a full bar and live music every weekend!
Location
1731 Decatur Hwy, fultondale, AL 35068
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dreamland BBQ - Corporate Sandbox - 4700 Birmingham Street
No Reviews
4700 Birmingham Street Birmingham, AL 35217
View restaurant
Santos Coffee - Uptown
No Reviews
2221 Richard Arrington Junior Boulevard North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurant
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Birmingham, AL
4.0 • 1,715
2311 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurant
The Current at Cahaba - 4500 5th Ave S.
No Reviews
4500 5th Ave S. Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in fultondale
More near fultondale