Mad Pies Restaurant & Bar

Order Again

Popular Items

Kitchen Sink
Sausage Pizza

Angry Appetizers

Cheese Bread

$5.00

Comes with marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Comes with marinara sauce.

Chips

$5.00

Fried mushrooms

$6.00

Cheese Sticks

$6.00

onion Rings

$6.00

Mad Platter

$25.00

fried pickles

$6.00Out of stock

Potato Skins

$6.00

Corn Nuggets

$6.00

Gluten Free Pies

Gluten Free Crust

$8.00

Bitter Pies

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Cheese pizza with your choice of either marinara or alfredo sauce.

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Pepperoni pizza with your choice of either marinara or alfredo sauce.

Sausage Pizza

$8.00

Sausage pizza with your choice of either marinara or alfredo sauce.

Fiery Pies

Slap Yo Momma

$16.00

Topped with grilled chicken, wing sauce, Sriracha, and Ranch.

The Hawaiian

$16.00

Topped with Jamaican Jerk coated chicken, pineapples, and alfredo sauce.

Mad Pies

Truck Stop

$16.00

A classic meat lover's pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and ham.

Kitchen Sink

$21.00

Topped with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and all the veggies.

Three Pigs

$16.00

Topped with nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, sausage, bacon, and ham.

Cheese Steak Pizza

$16.00

Topped with philly style steak and mozzarella cheese.

Psychotic Pies

Morning After

$16.00

Topped with alfredo sauce, eggs, sausage, bacon, and jalapenos.

Going Nuts

$16.00

Peanut butter base topped with mozzarella cheese and jelly.

The Angry Italian

$16.00

Topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and meatballs.

Loco Taco

$16.00

Topped with nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, hamburger meat, jalapenos, salsa, lettuce, and sour cream.

P.E.T.A.

$16.00

Topped with nothing but veggies and cheese.

Crazy Cajun

$16.00

Topped with shrimp coated in cajun seasoning with bacon and cheese.

Salads

Side Salad

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and cheese.

Dinner Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled chicekn, and cheese.

buffalo chicken

$10.00

Senseless Subs

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$10.00Out of stock

Meatball Hoagie

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00Out of stock

Burgers

Plain Jane Burger

$5.00

Build your burger.

All American

$8.00

BBQ Bacon Burger

$7.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.00

Wild Wraps

Chicken Wraps

$10.00

Your choice of chicken caesar, grilled chicken, chicken bacon ranch, or cajun chicken wrap.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Philly Steak Wrap

$11.00

po boy wrap

$11.00

Chips

Chips

$0.50

Tacos

Cajun Taco

$3.50

Cajun seasoning covered chicken or shrimp with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and mozzerella.

Jamaican Taco

$3.50

Jamaican Jerk sauce covered chicken or shrimp with pineapple chunks, ranch sauce, lettuce, and mozzerella.

Mad Mango Taco

$4.00

Spicy mango sauce covered chicken or shrimp with jalapenos, bacon, pineapple chunks, lettuce, and mozzerella.

Sriracha Taco

$3.50

Sriracha sauce covered chicken or shrimp with Ranch sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and mozzerella.

Fajita Taco

$4.00

Chicken, shrimp, or Philly steak topped with sauteed bell peppers, sauteed onions and mozzerella.

Beverages

coke

$3.00

sprite

$3.00

Water

pibb x

$3.00

sweet tea

$3.00

blue power

$3.00

diet coke

$3.00

RedBull

$2.00

Cofee

$2.00

Trash Can Nachos

Trash Can Nachos

$11.00+

Desert

Reeses

$7.00

Hersheys

$7.00

Brownie

$3.00

Lunchspecial

Chili And Grilled Vheese

$8.50

Pasta and bread stick

$5.00

club sandwhich and chips

$7.50

Mexican lasagna salad bread stick

$8.00

meat and two

$9.00

baked ziti salad bread stick

$6.00

spaghetti & meatballs salad breas stick

$9.00

beef tips and rice

$7.00

chicken salad sandwich

$7.00

fired bolagna sandwich

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00

BBQ and small fry

$10.00

Quick Food

BBQ Sandwich

$5.00

Hotdog

$3.00

keto menu

chicken fajita bowl

$8.00

steak fajita bowl

$10.00

shrimp fajita bowl

$12.00

chicken wrap keto

$8.00

steak wrap keto

$10.00

shrimp wrap keto

$12.00

lettuce burger

$8.00

fries

small fry

$5.00

large fry

$8.00

Jimmie lay gift certificate

cheese personal pan

pepp personal pan

sausage personal pan

shrimp boil

shrimp boil

$17.50

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

steak Quesadilla

$8.00

Sliced Pizza

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Pepperoni Slice

$3.00

Sausage Slice

$3.00

Slice Combo

$5.00

t shirts

s,m,l xl shirts

$15.46

2x nd up

$20.90

lanyards

lanyards

$2.00

stickers

stickers

$5.00

beer huggers

huggers

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Known for mad-delicious pizza, burgers, and wings. Now with a full bar and live music every weekend!

Location

1731 Decatur Hwy, fultondale, AL 35068

Directions

