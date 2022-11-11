  • Home
  • /
  • Ocala
  • /
  • Madras Cafe: Ocala - 2800 SW 24th Avenue Unit 101
Main picView gallery

Madras Cafe: Ocala 2800 SW 24th Avenue Unit 101

review star

No reviews yet

2800 Southwest 24th Avenue

unit 101

Ocala, FL 34471

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Vada Paav
Paratha
Vegetable Samosa

Appetizer

Idli

$6.00

Steamed rice & lentil cake

Medhu Vada

$6.00

Fried savory lentil doughnuts

Dahi Vada Sweet

$7.00

Fried savory lentil doughnuts dipped in sweet yogurt

Sambar Vada

$7.00

Fried savory lentil doughnuts dipped in lentil soup

Rasam Vada

$7.00

Fried Savory Lentil Doughnuts dipped in spicy Rasam Soup

Potato Bonda

$6.00

Mashed potato battered with chickpea flour and fried-a Bombay Speciality

Vegetable Samosa

$6.00

Triangle crispy fried crust stuffed with potatoes, onion, peas & spices

Vegetable Cutlet

$6.00

Spiced potato and veggie patties, coated with bread crumbs & fried

Mixed Vegetable Pakora

$8.00

Potatoes, onions, chilies dipped in chickpea batter & fried

Chilli Pakora

$7.00

Hot green peppers dipped in chickpea batter & fried

Moong Daal Pakora

$6.00

Crunchy fried yellow lentil fritters

Onion Bhaji

$6.00

Thinly sliced onion battered in chickpea batter & fried

Paneer Pakora

$9.00

Homemade Indian cottage cheese dipped in chickpea batter & fried

Idli Sambhar

$7.00

Idli Vada

$7.00

Vada Paav

$8.00

Soup

Sambar

$4.00

Lentil soup cooked with veggies and exotic spices

Rasam

$4.00

Traditional South Indian style spicy and sour tomato soup

Tomato Soup

$5.00

Homemade fresh tomato soup

Sweet Corn Soup

$5.00

Indo- Chinese style soup with sweet corn kernels

Manchow Soup

$5.00

Finely chopped veggies in a soy based ginger, garlic and veg broth

Hot & sour Soup

$5.00

Spicy and sour Indo- Chinese style veggie broth with finely chopped veggies.

Bombay Chaat

Papri Chaat

$6.00

Wheat cracker topped with spicy and sweet chutneys, chaat masala & yogurt

Dahi Puri

$6.00

6 Puffed wheat crackers filled with spices & yogurt

Pani Puri

$6.00

6 Puffed wheat crackers stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes & spicy tangy water

Sev Puri

$6.00

6 Flat wheat creakers topped with spiced potatoes & thin gram flour noodles

Bhel Puri

$6.00

Puffed rice crisps mixed with onions, tomatoes and chaat spices topped with sev

Samosa Chaat

$7.00

Fried samosas topped with chickpeas, chaat, sev & yogurt

Chinese Bhel

$6.00

Fried crispy noodles mixed with Indo- Chinese sauces and spring veggies

Tikki Chaat

$6.00

Fried potato patties topped with chutneys, spiced chickpeas & yogurt

Chinese Appetizer

Spring Rolls

$6.00

4 fried crispy rolls stuffed with mixed veggies

Gobi Manchurian

$12.00

Marinated Cauliflower sauteed in chilli & soya sauce with ginger, garlic & spring onion

Tofu Manchurian Curry

$11.00

Cubed tofu sauteed with ginger, garlic, spring onion in chilli & soya sauce

Veg Manchurian

$11.00

Fried mix vegetable balls sauteed with ginger, garlic, spring onion in chilli & soy sauce

Tofu Chilli ( Dry)

$11.00

Tofu Sauteed with ginger, garlic, onion, bell pepper in a spicy Indo- chinese chilli soy sauce

Paneer Chilli ( Dry)

$14.00

Homemade cottage cheese sautted with ginger, garlic, onion, bell pepper in a spicy Indo- chinese Chilli & soy sauce

Idli Manchurian (Dry)

$11.00

Fried cut Idli tossed with garlic, ginger, spring onions chili & soy sauce

Crispy Corn With Water Chestnuts

$10.00

Corn kernels and sliced water chestnuts battered and fried in a sweet and spiicy sauce

Schezwan Lotus Roots

$10.00

Lightly battered lotus roots fried in spicy schezwan sauce

Sizzler

Triple Schezwan

$16.00

Fried rice, soft noodles, crispy noodles and mix veggies cooked in spicy schezwan sauce

Tandoori Paneer Tikka

$15.00

Indian Cottage Cheese Marinated in traditional spiced tandoori masala

Tandoori Veg MOMO

$10.00

Char grilled veg dumplings sauteed with onion & bell peppers

Bullet Paneer Tikka

$15.00

Spiced and marinated Indian cottage cheese with onions and bell peppers

Pav Bhaji

Pav Bhaji

$8.00

Fresh vegetables cooked in a tangy gravy served with 2 breads

Amul Cheese Pav Bhaji

$12.00

Tangy vegetable gravy topped with Indian Buttery cheese served with 2 breads

Masala Pav Bhaji

$10.00

Spiced potato and onion gravy served with 2 breads

Maska Pav

$2.00

Extra serving of bread lightly toasted with butter

Chinese Rice & Noodles

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

Soy sauce based fried rice cooked with chopped veggies

Schezwan Fried Rice

$12.00

Fried rice with spicy schezwan sauce and chopped veggies

Burnt Garlic Fried Rice

$12.00

Roasted garlic fried with rice and with mix veggies

Vegetable Hakka Noodles

$11.00

Wheat noodles cooked with mix veggies in Indo- Chinese soy sauce

Vegetable Chilli Garlic Noodles

$12.00

Wheat noodles and mix veggies cooked in garlic and spicy sauce

Schezwan Veg Noodles

$12.00

Wheat Noodles Cooked in spicy schezwan sauce with mix veggies

House Specialities

Poori Bhaji

$12.00

Two fried fluffy wheat bread served with spiced green peas, potatoes and chickpea

Chaana batura

$12.00

Two fried fluffy wheat bread served with rich chickpea curry

Chaana Poori

$13.00

Large fluffy fried bread of flour served with rich chickpea curry

Special Upma

$10.00

Roasted cream of wheat with green peas, garnished with nuts served with coconut chutney

Dosa

Sada Plain Dosa

$8.00

Plain rice and lentil crepe served with lentil soup and chutney

Masala Dosa

$9.00

Rice and lentil crepe with spiced Indian style mashed potatoes & onions

Mysore Masala Dosa

$10.00

Rice and lentil crepe with layers of hot chutney, filled with spiced Indian style mashed potatoes & onions

Onion Dosa

$10.00

Rice and lentil crepe with chopped onions topping

Onion Masala Dosa

$11.00

Rice and lentil crepe with chopped onion topping and spiced potatoes & onions filling

Butter Masala Dosa

$11.00

Rice and lentil crepe with spiced potatoes & onions, cooked in butter

Paper Dosa

$12.00

Large, thin & crispy plain rice and lentil crepe

Paper Masala Dosa

$13.00

Large, thin & crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with spiced potatoes & onions

Schezwan Dosa

$13.00

Rice and lentil crepe rolled with cabbage, carrots, spiced potatoes with spicy szechuan chutney

Paneer Bhurji Dosa

$14.00

Rice and lentil crepe rolled with scrambled and spiced Indian cottage cheese

Amul Cheese Dosa

$12.00

Rice and lentil crepe stuffed with Indian buttery Amul cheese

Spinach Dosa

$12.00

Rice and lentil crepe rolled with sauteed and spiced spinach

Sada Plain Rava Dosa

$10.00

Cream of wheat crispy plain crepe

Masala Rava Dosa

$13.00

Cream of wheat crispy crepe with onions and chillies and spiced mashed potatoes

Paneer Rava Dosa

$14.00

Cream of wheat crispy crepe with onions and chillies with Indian cottage cheese sauteed in tomatoes & spices

Extra chutney

$1.50

Extra sambhar

$1.50

Spring Dosa

$14.00

Uthappam

Plain Uthappam

$8.00

Vegetable Uthappam

$11.00

Paneer Uthappam

$13.00

Masala Uthappam

$12.00

Onion & Chilly Uthappam

$12.00

Tomatoes & Peas Uthappam

$12.00

Curries

Dal Tadka

$10.00

Yellow lentil cooked with onion, tomatoes & Indian spices

Chana Masala

$12.00

Chickpeas cooked with tomatoes in exotic Indian spices

Aloo Gobi

$14.00

Cubes of potatoes & cauliflower cooked with Indian spices

Baingan Bharta

$14.00

Fresh eggplant cooked on a low flame, mashed & cooked with onion, tomatoes and Indian spices

Special Vegetable Curry

$14.00

Cubes of fresh vegetables cooked in a tomato based sauce

Vegetable Korma

$14.00

Garden fresh vegetables cooked in spices, cashew paste and coconut milk

Kadai Bhindi Masala

$14.00

Tender okra cooked with potatoes, tomato, onion, bell pepper & Indian spices

Aloo Palak

$12.00

Fresh cut spinach & potato cooked with tomato & Indian spices

Dal Makhani

$12.00

Kidney beans, yellow and black lentil cooked with onion, tomato & Indian spices

Avial

$14.00

Seasonal vegetables cooked in coconut sauce with Coastal Indian spices

vegetable Makhani

$14.00

Mixed vegetables cooked in tomato based creamy sauce with spices

Mutter Paneer/ Tofu/ Potatoes

$15.00

Green peas cooked with cube of Indian cottage cheese or tofu or potatoes and Indian spices

Palak Paneer / Toffu

$15.00

Spinach & Indian cottage cheese or tofu cooked with Indian spices

Malai Kofta

$15.00

Cottage cheese and veggie balls cooked in a creamy special sauce

Paneer Bhurji

$16.00

Grated homemade cottage cheese cooked with tomatoes & spices

Methi Malai Mutter

$15.00

Fenugreek leaves cooked in creamy sauce with green peas

Paneer / Tofu Makhani

$16.00

Cubes of Indian cottage cheese or tofu cooked in a tomato based creamy sauce with spices

Kadai Paneer / Tofu

$15.00

Homemade cottage cheese or tofu with onion & bell pepper, simmered in chef special onion sauce

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.00

House Special Thali

South Indian Thali

$22.00

Sambar, Rasam, Daal, Chana Masala, 2 Chef Special Curries, White Rice, Poori, Pickle, Papad, Yogurt & Chef Special Dessert

North Indian Thali

$24.00

Tomato soup, Dal Makhani, 2 Chef Special Curries, Chole, Yogurt ,Pickle, Papad, White Rice, Butter Naan & Chef Special Dessert.

Madras Royal Thali

$26.00

Sambar, Rasam, Vegetable Samosa, Medu Vada, Veg Cutlet, Daal, Chana Masala, 2 Chef Special Curries, Vegetable Samosa, Medu Vada, Poori, Special Rice, White Rice, Yogurt, Pickle, Papad, Chef Special Dessert & Tea

Bahubali Thali

$30.00

Sambar, Rasam, Samosa, Idli, Veg Cutlet, Medu Vada, Daal, Chana Masala, Poriyal, 2 Chef Special Curries, White Rice, Special Rice, Yogurt, Pickle, Coconut Chutney, Mint Chutney, Tamarind Chutney, 2 Chef Special Desserts, Masala Dosa & 2 Poori & Tea

Bread

Bhatura

$4.00

Large Fried fluffy Flour Bread

Poori

$4.00

Fried Fluffy Wheat Bread

Chapatti

$3.00

Soft Thin Wheat Bread

Paratha

$4.00

Multi - Layered Wheat Bread

Aloo Paratha

$5.00

Wheat bread filled with potatoes or peas

Sides

Papadum

$1.95

Molaga Podi

$1.95

A spicy mix of ingredients

Raita

$1.95

Yogurt with cucumber, tomato & carrots

Dish Of Rice

$2.95

Yogurt

$1.50

Dessert

Rasmalai

$5.00

Homemade cottage cheese in a special condensed milk, flavored with rose water & garnished with pistachio nuts

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Fried dry milk & cottage cheese balls in light syrup & rose water

Madras Special Payasam

$5.00

Fine vermicelli cooked in milk & honey, garnished with raisins & cashews

Sizzling Brownie

$10.00

Chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream in a sizzling plate

Icecream Falooda

$6.00

Kulfi Falooda

$7.00

Ice cream

$4.95+

Kulfi

$6.00

Beverages

Assorted Soda

$3.00

Thumps Up

$3.50

Mysore Coffee

$3.00

Indian Tea With Milk

$3.00

Mango Juice

$2.95

Lassi ( sweet or salty)

$3.50

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Fresh Lime Soda

$4.00

Vasanta Neer

$5.00

Still

$5.00

Sparking

$5.00

Kulfi Falooda

$7.00

Pulav

Biryani

$12.00

Lemon Rice

$9.00

Jeera Rice

$9.00

Veg Pulav

$10.00

Coconut Rice

$9.00

Besi Beli Bath

$12.00

Bagala Bath

$10.00

Beer

Tajmahal 11oz

$5.00

Taj Mahal 22oz

$9.00

Kingfisher

$5.00

Bira white

$5.50

Bira blonde

$5.50

Bira ipa

$6.00

Woodpecker 11oz

$5.00

Woodpecker 22oz

$9.00

Legend 10000 22oz

$9.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

Budlight

$5.00

Heineken

$5.50

Wine

Red wine by glass

$8.00

White wine by glass

$8.00

Weekday Lunch Buffet

Weekday Lunch Buffet TOGO

$8.00

Lunch

Weekend lunch thali

$16.00

Lunch thali

$14.00

Extra Dosa

Extra Poori

Mothers day Special

$18.00

Kids Buffet

$10.00

Weekday Lunch

Weekday Lunch

$14.00

Weekend Lunch Buffet

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2800 Southwest 24th Avenue, unit 101, Ocala, FL 34471

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Abuela's
orange starNo Reviews
125 Northwest 23rd Avenue Gainesville, FL 32609
View restaurantnext
Bakery X - KRATE
orange starNo Reviews
5840 Grand Oro Lane Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurantnext
Half Moon Seafood Co.
orange starNo Reviews
11508 North 56th Street Temple Terrace, FL 33617
View restaurantnext
JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering - 8904 N 56th St
orange star4.6 • 67
8904 North 56th Street Temple Terrace, FL 33617
View restaurantnext
FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.
orange starNo Reviews
5910 North Florida Avenue Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
SteamHeat
orange starNo Reviews
1010 N Macinnes Pl Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ocala

Beef 'O' Brady's - Ocala FL (East/Silver Springs)
orange star4.2 • 1,541
3434 East Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Ocala FL (West)
orange star4.2 • 928
11100 SW 93rd Court Road Ocala, FL 34481
View restaurantnext
JRocks Pizzeria - JRocks-Ocala
orange star4.6 • 743
2606 SW 19th Avenue Rd Ocala, FL 34471
View restaurantnext
Blue Highway Pizza - OCALA
orange star4.4 • 607
2130 E Silver Springs Blvd Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurantnext
Sayulita Taqueria - Downtown Ocala
orange star4.4 • 495
10 NE 1st Street Ocala, FL 34470
View restaurantnext
Pie-O-Mine & Greens - Ocala
orange star4.5 • 296
4414 SW College Road Ocala, FL 34474
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ocala
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Mount Dora
review star
No reviews yet
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Brooksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Deland
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston