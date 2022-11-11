Madras Cafe: Ocala 2800 SW 24th Avenue Unit 101
No reviews yet
2800 Southwest 24th Avenue
unit 101
Ocala, FL 34471
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer
Idli
Steamed rice & lentil cake
Medhu Vada
Fried savory lentil doughnuts
Dahi Vada Sweet
Fried savory lentil doughnuts dipped in sweet yogurt
Sambar Vada
Fried savory lentil doughnuts dipped in lentil soup
Rasam Vada
Fried Savory Lentil Doughnuts dipped in spicy Rasam Soup
Potato Bonda
Mashed potato battered with chickpea flour and fried-a Bombay Speciality
Vegetable Samosa
Triangle crispy fried crust stuffed with potatoes, onion, peas & spices
Vegetable Cutlet
Spiced potato and veggie patties, coated with bread crumbs & fried
Mixed Vegetable Pakora
Potatoes, onions, chilies dipped in chickpea batter & fried
Chilli Pakora
Hot green peppers dipped in chickpea batter & fried
Moong Daal Pakora
Crunchy fried yellow lentil fritters
Onion Bhaji
Thinly sliced onion battered in chickpea batter & fried
Paneer Pakora
Homemade Indian cottage cheese dipped in chickpea batter & fried
Idli Sambhar
Idli Vada
Vada Paav
Soup
Sambar
Lentil soup cooked with veggies and exotic spices
Rasam
Traditional South Indian style spicy and sour tomato soup
Tomato Soup
Homemade fresh tomato soup
Sweet Corn Soup
Indo- Chinese style soup with sweet corn kernels
Manchow Soup
Finely chopped veggies in a soy based ginger, garlic and veg broth
Hot & sour Soup
Spicy and sour Indo- Chinese style veggie broth with finely chopped veggies.
Bombay Chaat
Papri Chaat
Wheat cracker topped with spicy and sweet chutneys, chaat masala & yogurt
Dahi Puri
6 Puffed wheat crackers filled with spices & yogurt
Pani Puri
6 Puffed wheat crackers stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes & spicy tangy water
Sev Puri
6 Flat wheat creakers topped with spiced potatoes & thin gram flour noodles
Bhel Puri
Puffed rice crisps mixed with onions, tomatoes and chaat spices topped with sev
Samosa Chaat
Fried samosas topped with chickpeas, chaat, sev & yogurt
Chinese Bhel
Fried crispy noodles mixed with Indo- Chinese sauces and spring veggies
Tikki Chaat
Fried potato patties topped with chutneys, spiced chickpeas & yogurt
Chinese Appetizer
Spring Rolls
4 fried crispy rolls stuffed with mixed veggies
Gobi Manchurian
Marinated Cauliflower sauteed in chilli & soya sauce with ginger, garlic & spring onion
Tofu Manchurian Curry
Cubed tofu sauteed with ginger, garlic, spring onion in chilli & soya sauce
Veg Manchurian
Fried mix vegetable balls sauteed with ginger, garlic, spring onion in chilli & soy sauce
Tofu Chilli ( Dry)
Tofu Sauteed with ginger, garlic, onion, bell pepper in a spicy Indo- chinese chilli soy sauce
Paneer Chilli ( Dry)
Homemade cottage cheese sautted with ginger, garlic, onion, bell pepper in a spicy Indo- chinese Chilli & soy sauce
Idli Manchurian (Dry)
Fried cut Idli tossed with garlic, ginger, spring onions chili & soy sauce
Crispy Corn With Water Chestnuts
Corn kernels and sliced water chestnuts battered and fried in a sweet and spiicy sauce
Schezwan Lotus Roots
Lightly battered lotus roots fried in spicy schezwan sauce
Sizzler
Triple Schezwan
Fried rice, soft noodles, crispy noodles and mix veggies cooked in spicy schezwan sauce
Tandoori Paneer Tikka
Indian Cottage Cheese Marinated in traditional spiced tandoori masala
Tandoori Veg MOMO
Char grilled veg dumplings sauteed with onion & bell peppers
Bullet Paneer Tikka
Spiced and marinated Indian cottage cheese with onions and bell peppers
Pav Bhaji
Pav Bhaji
Fresh vegetables cooked in a tangy gravy served with 2 breads
Amul Cheese Pav Bhaji
Tangy vegetable gravy topped with Indian Buttery cheese served with 2 breads
Masala Pav Bhaji
Spiced potato and onion gravy served with 2 breads
Maska Pav
Extra serving of bread lightly toasted with butter
Chinese Rice & Noodles
Vegetable Fried Rice
Soy sauce based fried rice cooked with chopped veggies
Schezwan Fried Rice
Fried rice with spicy schezwan sauce and chopped veggies
Burnt Garlic Fried Rice
Roasted garlic fried with rice and with mix veggies
Vegetable Hakka Noodles
Wheat noodles cooked with mix veggies in Indo- Chinese soy sauce
Vegetable Chilli Garlic Noodles
Wheat noodles and mix veggies cooked in garlic and spicy sauce
Schezwan Veg Noodles
Wheat Noodles Cooked in spicy schezwan sauce with mix veggies
House Specialities
Poori Bhaji
Two fried fluffy wheat bread served with spiced green peas, potatoes and chickpea
Chaana batura
Two fried fluffy wheat bread served with rich chickpea curry
Chaana Poori
Large fluffy fried bread of flour served with rich chickpea curry
Special Upma
Roasted cream of wheat with green peas, garnished with nuts served with coconut chutney
Dosa
Sada Plain Dosa
Plain rice and lentil crepe served with lentil soup and chutney
Masala Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe with spiced Indian style mashed potatoes & onions
Mysore Masala Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe with layers of hot chutney, filled with spiced Indian style mashed potatoes & onions
Onion Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe with chopped onions topping
Onion Masala Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe with chopped onion topping and spiced potatoes & onions filling
Butter Masala Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe with spiced potatoes & onions, cooked in butter
Paper Dosa
Large, thin & crispy plain rice and lentil crepe
Paper Masala Dosa
Large, thin & crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with spiced potatoes & onions
Schezwan Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe rolled with cabbage, carrots, spiced potatoes with spicy szechuan chutney
Paneer Bhurji Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe rolled with scrambled and spiced Indian cottage cheese
Amul Cheese Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe stuffed with Indian buttery Amul cheese
Spinach Dosa
Rice and lentil crepe rolled with sauteed and spiced spinach
Sada Plain Rava Dosa
Cream of wheat crispy plain crepe
Masala Rava Dosa
Cream of wheat crispy crepe with onions and chillies and spiced mashed potatoes
Paneer Rava Dosa
Cream of wheat crispy crepe with onions and chillies with Indian cottage cheese sauteed in tomatoes & spices
Extra chutney
Extra sambhar
Spring Dosa
Uthappam
Curries
Dal Tadka
Yellow lentil cooked with onion, tomatoes & Indian spices
Chana Masala
Chickpeas cooked with tomatoes in exotic Indian spices
Aloo Gobi
Cubes of potatoes & cauliflower cooked with Indian spices
Baingan Bharta
Fresh eggplant cooked on a low flame, mashed & cooked with onion, tomatoes and Indian spices
Special Vegetable Curry
Cubes of fresh vegetables cooked in a tomato based sauce
Vegetable Korma
Garden fresh vegetables cooked in spices, cashew paste and coconut milk
Kadai Bhindi Masala
Tender okra cooked with potatoes, tomato, onion, bell pepper & Indian spices
Aloo Palak
Fresh cut spinach & potato cooked with tomato & Indian spices
Dal Makhani
Kidney beans, yellow and black lentil cooked with onion, tomato & Indian spices
Avial
Seasonal vegetables cooked in coconut sauce with Coastal Indian spices
vegetable Makhani
Mixed vegetables cooked in tomato based creamy sauce with spices
Mutter Paneer/ Tofu/ Potatoes
Green peas cooked with cube of Indian cottage cheese or tofu or potatoes and Indian spices
Palak Paneer / Toffu
Spinach & Indian cottage cheese or tofu cooked with Indian spices
Malai Kofta
Cottage cheese and veggie balls cooked in a creamy special sauce
Paneer Bhurji
Grated homemade cottage cheese cooked with tomatoes & spices
Methi Malai Mutter
Fenugreek leaves cooked in creamy sauce with green peas
Paneer / Tofu Makhani
Cubes of Indian cottage cheese or tofu cooked in a tomato based creamy sauce with spices
Kadai Paneer / Tofu
Homemade cottage cheese or tofu with onion & bell pepper, simmered in chef special onion sauce
Paneer Tikka Masala
House Special Thali
South Indian Thali
Sambar, Rasam, Daal, Chana Masala, 2 Chef Special Curries, White Rice, Poori, Pickle, Papad, Yogurt & Chef Special Dessert
North Indian Thali
Tomato soup, Dal Makhani, 2 Chef Special Curries, Chole, Yogurt ,Pickle, Papad, White Rice, Butter Naan & Chef Special Dessert.
Madras Royal Thali
Sambar, Rasam, Vegetable Samosa, Medu Vada, Veg Cutlet, Daal, Chana Masala, 2 Chef Special Curries, Vegetable Samosa, Medu Vada, Poori, Special Rice, White Rice, Yogurt, Pickle, Papad, Chef Special Dessert & Tea
Bahubali Thali
Sambar, Rasam, Samosa, Idli, Veg Cutlet, Medu Vada, Daal, Chana Masala, Poriyal, 2 Chef Special Curries, White Rice, Special Rice, Yogurt, Pickle, Coconut Chutney, Mint Chutney, Tamarind Chutney, 2 Chef Special Desserts, Masala Dosa & 2 Poori & Tea
Bread
Sides
Dessert
Rasmalai
Homemade cottage cheese in a special condensed milk, flavored with rose water & garnished with pistachio nuts
Gulab Jamun
Fried dry milk & cottage cheese balls in light syrup & rose water
Madras Special Payasam
Fine vermicelli cooked in milk & honey, garnished with raisins & cashews
Sizzling Brownie
Chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream in a sizzling plate
Icecream Falooda
Kulfi Falooda
Ice cream
Kulfi
Beverages
Pulav
Beer
Weekday Lunch Buffet
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2800 Southwest 24th Avenue, unit 101, Ocala, FL 34471