Indian

Madras Mantra - Decatur

review star

No reviews yet

2179 Lawrenceville Hwy, STE A

Decatur, GA 30033

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Veg Samosa(2pc)(VGN)
Saag Paneer* (GF)

Soups

Items marked V are Vegan, GF are Gluten Free

Hot and Sour Soup (VGN,GF)

$6.00

Mixed vegetable soup

Mulligatawny Soup (VGN,GF)

$6.00

Mixed lentil soup

Rasam (VGN,GF)

$6.00

Spicy lentil, and tomato soup

Sambar (VGN,GF)

$6.00

Tomato Soup* (GF)

$6.00

Indian style tomato soup

Appetizers

Idly Vada Combo (VGN,GF)

$7.00

Steamed rice and lentil cakes and served with deep fried lentils donut served with sambar and chutney.

Mini Idly* (GF)

$7.00

Mini steamed rice and lentil cakes served with sambar and chutney.

Idly* (VGN,GF)

$7.00

Steamed rice and lentil cakes served with sambar and chutney.

Sambar Idly* (VGN,GF)

$7.00

Crispy golden deep fried patties made of yellow lentils and spices served with sambar and chutney

Masala Idly

$7.00

Fried idly tossed in chutney powder and herbs

Medhu Vada* (VGN,GF)

$7.00

Crispy golden deep fried patties made of white lentils and spices served with sambar and chutney

Sambar Vada* (VGN,GF)

$7.00

Crispy golden deep fried patties made of yellow lentils and spices served with sambar and chutney

Dahi Vada* (GF)

$7.00

Lentil patties dipped in creamy sweet & sour yogurt

Kanjipuram Idly (VGN)

$7.00

Spiced idly topped with nuts and hot pepper

Rava Idly* (VGN)

$7.00

Spiced idly topped with nuts and hot pepper

Veg Samosa(2pc)(VGN)

$5.00

Deep-fried triangular shaped pastry stuffed with mixture of spiced potatoes and peas.

Onion Spinach Pakora (VGN,GF)

$7.00

Chopped spinach and onions chickpea flour fritters

Vegetable Cutlets (VGN)

$7.00Out of stock

Breaded and deep fried seasoned mix vegetable patty served with chutney

Chili Bhajiya* (VGN,GF)

$7.00

Deep fried finger hot peppers in chickpea flour fritter

Paneer Pakoda* (GF)

$9.00

Masala Paneer deep fried in chickpea flour batter

Paneer Chilli

$10.00

Paneer cubes sauted with green peppers, onions and sweet and sour sauce

Chat Samosa

$7.00

Samosa (steamed rice cake) topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes and chutneys, sweet yogurt, and chickpea noodles

Chat Papdi*

$8.00

Crunchy white flour chips topped with yogurt, onions, potatoes, sweet and spicy chutney

Idly Chat*

$7.00

Fried Idly (steamed rice cake) topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes and chutneys, sweet yogurt, and chickpea noodles

Eggplant Chat

$8.00

Fried eggplant slice topped with yogurt, onions, potatoes, sweet and spicy chutney

Mantra Chat Basket*

$8.00

Mini edible flour cups filled with potatoes, chana and topped with all chat toppings

Aloo Tikki Chole

$8.00Out of stock

Potato patty served with garbanzo beans, chopped onions, tomatoes, and chutneys, and chickpea noodles

Bombay Bhel* (VGN)

$7.00

Pani Puri* (VGN)

$8.00

Dahi Puri*

$8.00

Dosai and Uthappam Grill

Plain Uthappam*

$8.00

Rice and white lentil flour pancake served with sambar and chutneys

Masala Uthappam (VGN)

$10.00

Rice and white lentil flour pancake topped with spiced potato masala served with sambar and chutneys

Mixed Vegetable Uthappam* (VGN)

$10.00

Rice and white lentil flour pancake topped with mixed vegetables, served with sambar and chutneys

Onion Chili Uthappam (VGN)

$10.00

Rice and white lentil flour pancake topped with sliced red onion and hot green chilis, served with sambar and chutneys

Onion Peas Uthappum (VGN)

$10.00

Rice and white lentil flour pancake topped with sliced red onion and peas, served with sambar and chutneys

Paneer Uthappam*

$11.00

Rice and white lentil flour pancake topped with spiced grated paneer, and onion, served with sambar and chutneys

Cheese Uthapam*

$11.00

Rice and white lentil flour pancake topped with melted cheese, and onion, served with sambar and chutneys

Hawaiian Uthappam* (VGN)

$10.00

Lentil and rice flour pancake topped with pineapple, green peppers red peppers, and onion, served with sambar and chutneys

Set Uthappam with Korma (VGN)

$13.00

A set of plain uthappams served with vegetable khorma

Set Uthappam with Vadai Curry (VGN)

$13.00

A set of plain uthappams served with vadai curry

Plain Dosai* (VGN)

$8.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, served with sambar & chutney

Masala Dosai* (VGN)

$9.00

A golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, stuffed with spiced potatoes masala served with sambar & chutney

Ghee Plain Dosai*

$9.00

A golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, cooked with Ghee, served with sambar & chutney

Ghee Masala Dosai*

$9.00

A golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, cooked with Ghee, stuffed with spiced potatoes masala served with sambar & chutney

Paper Masala Dosai*

$15.00

Very thin, crispy extra large crepe and served with potato masala, and sambar & chutney

Mysore Masala Dosai* (VGN)

$11.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with special mysore chutney served with sambar & chutney

Bangalore Masala Dosai

$11.00

Set of two thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with spicy red garlic chutney served with sambar & chutney

Andhra Kahara Masala Dosai (VGN)

$11.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with special Andhra spicy chutney served with potato masala, and sambar & chutney

Chettinaad Masala Dosai (VGN)

$11.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with chettinaad chutney served with sambar & chutney

Cilantro Masala Dosai*

$11.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with cilantro and mint chutney served with sambar & chutney

Onion Chili Masala Dosai (VGN)

$11.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with chopped onion green chilies and powder chutney, served with sambar & chutney

Spinach Cheese Dosai

$12.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, stuffed with spinach and cheese served with sambar & chutney

Cheese Plain Dosa

$12.00

A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe layered with cheese & stuffed with potato masala served with sambar & chutney

Cheese Masala Dosai

$12.00

A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe layered with cheese served with sambar & chutney

Plain Rava Dosai* (VGN)

$10.00

A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe served with sambar & chutney

Plain Rava Masala Dosai* (VGN)

$11.00

A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe served with sambar & chutney

Onion Rava Plain Dosai (VGN)

$10.00

A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with onion and served with potato masala (on side), sambar & chutney

Onion Rava Masala Dosai (VGN)

$12.00

A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with onion and served with potato masala (on side), sambar & chutney

Special Onion Rava Masala Dosai (VGN)

$13.00

A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with onion, chili peppers and podi powder and served with potato masala, sambar & chutney

Coconut Onion Rava Masala Dosai (VGN)

$13.00

A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with coconut, podi powder, and roasted onion served with potato masala, sambar & chutney

Dry Fruit Rava Masala Dosai (VGN)

$13.00

A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with dry fruits, podi powder and roasted onion served with potato masala, sambar & chutney

Chole Dosai

$11.00

A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe layered with chole masala, served with sambar & chutney

Chili Paneer Dosai

$13.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, stuffed with paneer chili & spices

Palak Paneer Dosai

$12.00

A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe layered with palak paneer served with sambar & chutney

Pav Bhaji Dosai

$11.00

A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe layered with pav bhaji, served with sambar & chutney

Spring Dosai* (VGN)

$11.00

A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe stuffed with fresh shredded vegetables served with sambar & chutney

Chef Special (VGN)

$11.00

Chef special thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with sprouted moong and kala chana masala served with sambar & chutney

House Specials

Naan Bhaji

$12.00

Fresh garden vegetables cooked in tomato gravy with onions, garlic, ginger and served with Naan

Pav Bhaji

$12.00

Fresh garden vegetables cooked in tomato gravy with onions, garlic, ginger and served with Indian style bread roll

Cheese Pav Bhaji

$13.00

Fresh garden vegetables cooked in tomato gravy with onions, garlic, ginger and served with Indian style bread roll, and topped with cheese

Kohlapuri Misal Pav

$11.00

Sprouted bean curry, topped with chick pea noodles and savoury, served with yogurt and bread roll

Chole Bhatura (VGN)

$14.00

Deep fried puffed flour bread served with spiced garbanzo beans curry

Poori Masala (VGN)

$11.00

Deep fried puffed whole wheat flour bread served with spiced potato masala

Poori Korma

$13.00

Deep fried puffed whole wheat flour bread served with vegetable khorma

Extra Pav

$2.00

Butter buns/bread

Curries

Paneer Makhani (GF)

$12.00

Paneer cubes simmered in creamy onion and tomato gravy

Saag Paneer* (GF)

$13.00

Fresh spinach and cubes of paneer (home made cheese) cooked in north Indian style sauce

Mutter Paneer* (GF)

$13.00

Green peas and cubes of paneer (home made cheese) cooked in North Indian style gravy

Kadai Paneer Masala (GF)

$13.00

Paneer cubes sautéed with tomatoes, green, red bell peppers and in kadai gravy

Chettinaad Paneer Masala (GF)

$13.00

Paneer cubes sautéed with tomatoes, green and red bell peppers in Chettinaad gravy

Aloo Gobi (VGN,GF)

$12.00

Cauliflower and potatoes sautéed with onion, tomatoes in masala gravy

Methi Saag Aloo (VGN,G)

$12.00

Fenugreek leaves and chopped spinach sautéed with onion, tomatoes in masala gravy

Baigan Bharta (VGN,GF)

$12.00

Tandoor roasted and mashed eggplant and green peas curry

Eggplant Potato Curry (VGN,GF)

$12.00

Indian eggplant and potato cooked with South Indian spices

Bhindi Masala* (VGN,GF)

$12.00

Okra sauted with onions, green & red peppers in North Indian gravy

Chole (VGN)

$11.00

A spiced garbanzo beans curry

Avial* (GF)

$12.00

Kerala style mix vegetables curry cooked in yogurt and coconut gravy

Vadai Curry (GF)

$12.00

South Indian style yellow lentil curry

Dal Makhani (GF)

$11.00

Boiled mixed lentils cooked in north Indian style gravy

Dal Palak (VGN,GF)

$12.00

Boiled yellow lentils and fresh spinach tempered with cumin, chili and other spices

Dal Tadka (VGN,GF)

$11.00

Boiled yellow lentils cooked and tempered with cumin, chili and other spices

Malai Kofta

$13.00

Fried vegetables and paneer patty simmered in creamy onion and tomato gravy

Methi Malai Mutter (GF)

$13.00

Fresh green peas and fenugreek leaves cooked in creamy gravy.

Mushroom Mutter Masala (GF)

$13.00

Mushroom and green peas cooked in North Indian style gravy

Gobi Manchurian (VGN)

$12.00

Indo-Chinese style fried cauliflower topped with hot Manchurian sauce

Mushroom Manchurian (VF)

$12.00

Indo-Chinese style fried mushroom topped with hot Manchurian sauce

Navratan Khorma (GF)

$12.00

Fresh mixed vegetable and fruit bits cooked in North Indian gravy

Mixed Vegetable Khorma (GF)

$12.00

Fresh mixed vegetable cooked in South Indian gravy

Tandoor and Breads

Plain Naan

$3.50

Fresh tandoor baked wheat flour bread

Butter Naan

$3.50

Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread glazed in butter

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Fresh tandoor baked white flour garlic bread

Bullet Naan

$4.00

Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread topped with crushed green chili

Plain Tandoori Roti (VGN)

$3.50

Fresh tandoor baked wheat flour bread

Butter Tandoori Roti

$3.50

Fresh tandoor baked wheat flour bread glazed in butter

Bhatura (2 pcs)

$6.00

Deep-fried white / wheat flour bread

Poori (2 pcs)

$6.00

Deep-fried white / wheat flour bread

Extra Pav

$2.00

Butter buns/bread

Tandoori Paratha

$4.00Out of stock

Whole wheat layered bread

Ajwain Paratha

$4.00Out of stock

Whole wheat pan baked layered bread with Indian thyme seeds

Biryani and Rice

Vegetable Biriyani (GF)

$13.00

Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables and spices

Vegetable Masala Khichdi (GF)

$12.00

Basmati rice, lentils cooked with fresh mixed vegetables, and spices and ghee

Kashmiri Pulav (GF)

$12.00

Basmati rice cooked with fresh mixed vegetables, nuts, mixed fruits and light spices

Pongal (GF)

$12.00

Rice and lentil cooked together with peppercorn, cashewnuts and served with medhu vadai and sambar

Bisi Bele Bhath (VGN,GF)

$12.00

Rice cooked with dal, spices, nuts and mixed vegetables

Curd Rice (GF)

$8.00Out of stock

Rice mixed with yogurt and spices

Sides

Extra Sambar

$1.00

Side of Papadam

$2.00

Side of Raita

$3.00

Side of Plain Yogurt

$3.00

Side Of Sweet Yogurt

$1.00

Sambar 16oz (To Go)

$6.00

A large container to enjoy at home!

Pickle 8oz (To Go)

$2.00

A large container to enjoy at home!

Tamrind Chutney 8oz (To Go)

$3.00

A large container to enjoy at home!

Green Chutney 8oz (To Go)

$3.00

A large container to enjoy at home!

Coconut Chutney 8oz (To Go)

$3.00

A large container to enjoy at home!

Coco Chutney 16oz (To Go)

$6.00

A large container to enjoy at home!

Tomato Chutney 8oz (To Go)

$3.00

A large container to enjoy at home!

Tomato Chutney 16oz (To Go)

$5.00

A large container to enjoy at home!

Plain Rice ( 16 Oz)

$4.00

Pulav Rice (16 OZ)

$4.00

Kids Menu

Cone Dosai

$6.00

Mini Masala Dosai

$6.00

Mini Plain Dosai

$6.00

Mini Chocolate Dosai

$7.00

Mini Cheese Dosai

$6.00

Mini Plain Uttapam

$5.00

Mini Veg Uttapam

$6.00

Mini Chocolate Uthappam

$7.00

Mini Cheese Uthappam

$6.00

Potato Fries

$4.00

Poori Potato

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Masala Soda

$4.00

Thumbs Up

$3.00

Limca

$3.00

Sweet Tea ( Not Chai)

$2.00Out of stock

Unsweet Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Fanta

$2.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

Pink Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

House Made Specialty Drinks

Mango Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Sweet Lassi

$4.00Out of stock

Salt Lassi

$4.00

Masala Chaas

$4.00

Plain Chaas ( Buttermilk)

$4.00

Rose Milk

$5.00Out of stock

Mango Milkshake

$5.00Out of stock

Chickoo Milkshake

$5.00Out of stock

Masala Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Deep fried flour balls soaked in cardamom flavored sugar syrup

Ras Malai (GF)

$6.00Out of stock

Homemade cheese balls soaked in creamy flavored milk

Kheer (GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Basmati rice pudding flavored with cardamom and pistachio.

Badam Halwa (GF)

$6.00

Grated almonds cooked in milk and sugar

Carrot Halwa (GF)

$6.00

Grated carrot cooked with nuts, sugar, butter and milk

Falooda Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Vermicelli noodles in rose flavored milk topped with vanilla ice cream

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Vegetarian Indian cuisine with a lunch buffet and a la carte dinner. We have dosas, curries, chaat, lassi, dessert, and much more with tons of vegan and gluten free options!

