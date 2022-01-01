Madras Chettinaad

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soups

Mulligatawny Soup

$7.00

Mixed lentil soup

Rasam

$6.00

Spicy lentil and tomato soup

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Indian style tomato soup

Sambar 16oz

$5.00

Sambar 8oz

$3.00

Appetizers

Apollo Fish

$11.00

Tilapia marinated in special sauce and deep-fried

Bombay Bhel

$8.00

A special Bombay mixture of chopped onions,tomatoes, potatoes, chutneys topped with chickpea noodles and cilantro leaves

Bombay Chat Basket (2 Pcs)

$7.00

Mini edible flour cups filled with potatoes, chana and topped with all chat toppings

Chat Papdi

$8.00

Crunchy white flour nachos topped with yogurt, onions, potatoes, sweet and spicy chutney

Chat Samosa

$7.00

Samosa topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes and chutneys, sweet yogurt, and chickpea noodles

Chicken 65

$11.00

Boneless chicken marinated in special sauce and deep-fried

Chili Bhajiya

$7.00

Deep fried finger hot peppers in chickpea flour fritter

Chilli Chicken

$12.00

Boneless chicken marinated in special garlic chili sauce and deep-fried

Dahi Vada

$7.00

Lentil patties dipped in creamy sweet & sour yogurt

Hariyali Kabab

$13.00

Boneless chicken pieces marinated in north Indian style sauce and cooked in tandoor oven, served with naan & chutney

Idly

$7.00

Steamed rice and lentil cakes served with sambar and chutney

Idly Chat

$7.00

Fried Idly topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, potatoes and chutneys, sweet yogurt, and chickpea noodles

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$14.00

Minced Lamb skewers seasoned with Indian spices and cooked in tandoor oven, served with naan and chutney

Medhu Vadai

$7.00

Crispy golden deep fried patties made of white lentils and spices served with sambar and chutney

Mini Idly

$7.00

Mini steamed rice and lentil cakes served with sambar and chutney

Onion Spinach Pakora

$7.00

Chopped spinach, onions and chickpea flour fritters

Paneer Chili

$10.00

Paneer cubes sauted with green peppers, onions and sweet and sour sauce

Paneer Tikka Sizzler

$13.00

Paneer cubes marinated in north Indian sauce and cooked in tandoor, served with naan & chutney

Tandoori Chicken Appetizer

$13.00

Boned chicken marinated and cooked in tandoor oven, served with Naan & chutney

Vada Pav & Fries

$9.00

Potato Bonda served on Pav with chutneys

Vegetable Cutlets

$7.00

Breaded and deep fried seasoned mix vegetable patty served with chutney

Vegetable Samosa

$5.00

Deep-fried triangular shaped pastry stuffed with mixture of spiced potatoes and peas

Chicken Tikka Dry

$13.00

Pani Poori

$8.00

Mini crunchy puries served with potatoes, chickpeas, mint water, sweet and spicy chutney fillings

House Specials

Andhra Khara Dosai

$10.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, stuffed with spiced potatoes masala

Cheese Masala Dosai

$12.00

A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe layered with cheese & stuffed with potato masala served with sambar & chutney

Chettinaad Masala Dosai

$10.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with chettinaad chutney served with sambar & chutney

Chicken Khoorma Paratha

$15.00

Chicken khoorma served with malabar paratha

Chili Paneer Dosai

$12.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, stuffed with paneer chili & spices

Chole Bhatura

$13.00

Garbanzo beans masala curry served with fluffy deep fried bread

Coconut Onion Rava Masala Dosai

$11.00

A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with coconut, podi powder, and roasted onion

Dry Fruit Special Onion Rava Masala Dosai

$11.00

A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with chili peppers and podi powder stuffed with and potato masala

Hawaiian Uthappam

$11.00

Lentil and rice flour pancake topped with pineapple, green peppers, red peppers and onion

Kozhi Varutha Curry with Set Uthappam

$14.00

Spicy chicken curry served with lentil & rice flour pancakes

Masala Dosai

$8.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe with potato masala

Mysore Masala Dosai

$10.00

A golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with mysore chutney

Onion Chili Uthappam

$10.00

Lentil & rice flour pancakes topped with onion and chili peppers

Onion Rava Masala Dosai

$11.00

A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered stuffed with potato masala

Pav Bhaji

$11.00

Bombay style mixed vegetable curry served with bread rolls

Pav Bhaji Dosai

$10.00

A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe layered with pav bhaji, served with sambar & chutney

Plain Dosai

$8.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe

Plain Rava Dosai

$11.00

A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered stuffed

Special Onion Rava Masala Dosai

$11.00

A golden crispy, cream of wheat and rice crepe layered with roasted onion, chili peppers and podi powder stuffed with potato masala

Spinach Cheese Dosai

$11.00

A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe layered with spinach and cheese

Spring Dosai

$10.00

A thin golden crispy rice & lentil flour crepe stuffed with fresh cut vegetables served with sambar & chutney

Szechuan Dosai

$11.00

A thin golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe, layered with szechuan chutney and stuffed with vegetables

Veg. Khoorma Paratha

$13.00

Vegetable khoorma served with malabar paratha

Veggie Uthappam

$11.00

Lentil & rice flour pancakes topped with mixed vegetable

Mysore Plain Dosai

$10.00

Naan Bhaji

$11.00

Palak Paneer Dosai

$9.00

Set of Uttapam

$8.00

Vegetarian Curries

Aloo Baingan

$12.00

Diced Potatoes, Indian Eggplant, cooked in Indian spices

Aloo Gobi

$12.00

Cauliflower and potatoes sautéed with onion, tomatoes in masala gravy

Baigan Bharta

$12.00

Roasted and mashed eggplant curry

Bollywood Masala®️ Special Curry

$14.00

Combination of spinach and tomato paneer bhurji

Chettinaad Paneer Masala

$13.00

Paneer cubes sautéed with tomatoes, green and red bell peppers in Chettinaad gravy

Chole Saag

$12.00

Diced Potatoes, Spinach, Fenugreek leaves cooked in Indian spices

Dal Makhani

$12.00

Boiled mixed lentils cooked in north Indian style gravy

Dal Tadka

$11.00

Boiled yellow lentils cooked and tempered with cumin, chili and other spices

Gobi Manchurian

$12.00

Indo-Chinese style fried cauliflower topped with hot Manchurian sauce

Gutti Vankaya

$12.00

Indian eggplant cooked in south Indian spices & peanut based sauce

Kadai Paneer Masala

$14.00

Paneer cubes sautéed with tomatoes, green, red bell peppers and in kadai gravy

Kadhai Bhindi Masala

$12.00

Okra sautéed with onions, green & red pepper and cooked in Chettinaad spices

Malai Kofta

$13.00

Fried vegetables and paneer patty simmered in creamy onion and tomato gravy

Methi Malai Mutter

$14.00

Fresh green peas and fenugreek leaves cooked in creamy gravy

Mirchi ka Salan

$12.00

Banana peppers cooked in south Indian spices & peanut based sauce

Navratan Khorma

$12.00

Fresh mixed vegetable and fruit bits cooked in north Indian gravy

Paneer Makhani/Paneer Tikka Masala

$13.00

Paneer cubes simmered in creamy onion and tomato gravy.

Saag Paneer

$14.00

Fresh spinach and cubes of paneer (home made cheese) cooked in north Indian style sauce

Vegetable Chettinaad

$12.00

Fresh mix vegetables cooked in Chettinaad sauce

Spinach Dal Tadka

$12.00

Mutter Paneer

$14.00

Chole Masala

$12.00

Aloo Tikki Chole

$10.00

Non-Veg Curries

Butter Chicken

$14.00

Shredded chicken pieces cooked in creamy red masala sauce

Chicken Chettinaad

$14.00

Chicken cooked in south Indian style coconut based gravy

Chicken Khoorma

$14.00

Chicken Kolhapuri

$14.00

Boneless chicken sautéed with onion, tomatoes and green pepper and cooked in North Indian gravy

Chicken Korma

$14.00

Chicken cooked in south Indian style coconut based gravy

Chicken Pepper Fry

$14.00

Boneless chicken sautéed with onion, Chettinaad spices, and crushed black pepper

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.00

Tandoor cooked boneless chicken pieces cooked in creamy sauce

Goan Chicken Curry

$14.00

Boneless chicken cooked in Goan style gravy

Goan Fish Curry

$15.00

Tilapia cooked in Goan style gravy

Kholapuri Mutton

$15.00

Kohlapuri style spicy mutton curry

Lamb Chettinaad

$16.00

Lamb meat pieces cooked in Chettinaad gravy

Lamb Pepper Fry

$16.00

Boneless lamb sautéed with onion, Chettinaad spices, and crushed black pepper

Lamb Saag

$16.00

Lamb meat pieces cooked in spinach and curry sauce

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.00

Lamb meat pieces cooked in Vindaloo gravy

Madras Chicken Curry

$14.00

Chicken cooked in spicy Madras style gravy

Madras Egg Curry

$13.00

Boiled Eggs cooked in Madras curry

Madras Masala Grilled Fish

$14.00

Grilled Tilapia fillet marinated in Madras masala

Madras Shrimp Curry

$17.00

Shrimp cooked in coconut based gravy

Meen Kolhambu/ Garlic Fish

$15.00

Tilapia cooked in Chettinaad gravy

Methi Chicken

$14.00

Boneless chicken cooked in creamy fenugreek masala sauce

Methi Chicken Saag

$14.00

Boneless chicken cooked in spinach and curry sauce

Mutton Chettinaad

$15.00

Mutton meat pieces cooked in Chettinaad gravy

Mutton Pepper Fry

$16.00

Boneless lamb sautéed with onion, Chettinaad spices, and crushed black pepper

Shrimp Pepper Fry

$17.00

Shrimp suatéed with onion, Chettinaad spices, and crushed black pepper

Chettinaad Fish Curry

$15.00

Chicken Kadai

$14.00

Rice and Biryani

Plain Basmati

$4.00

Chicken Biriyani

$14.00

Basmati rice cooked with chicken onions, tomatoes and special spices

Curd Rice

$8.00

Rice mixed with yogurt and spices

Egg Biriyani

$12.00

Basmati rice cooked with boiled eggs, onions, tomatoes and special spices

Mutton Biriyani

$15.00

Basmati rice cooked with mutton, onion, tomatoes and special spices

Vegetable Biriyani

$12.00

Basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables and spices

Extra Rice

$1.50

Lamb Biriyani

$15.00

Basmati rice cooked with boneless lamb, onion, tomatoes and special spices

Breads

Ajwain Paratha

$5.00

Layered whole wheat bread with Thyme

Bhatura

$6.00

Deep fried white flour bread

Bullet Naan

$3.50

Fresh tandoor baked white flour and hot chili bread

Butter Naan

$3.00

Fresh tandoor baked white flour bread

Garlic Naan

$3.50

Fresh tandoor baked white flour garlic bread

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

Whole wheat pan baked multi layered bread with thyme seeds

Poori (2 pcs)

$6.00

Deep-fried wheat flour bread

Tandoori Paratha

$5.00

Whole wheat layered bread

Tandoori Roti

$3.00

Fresh tandoor baked wheat flour bread

Plain Naan

$3.00

Plain Roti

$3.00

Poori (2 pcs)

$6.00

Extra Pav

$2.00

Tava Paratha

$5.00

Sides

Sherba

$6.00

Extra Rasam

$4.00

Extra Sambhar

$4.00

Mix Salad

$7.00

Onion Lemon Chilli

$1.50

Plain Yougurt

$3.00

Papadam

$3.00

Pickle

$2.00

Raita

$3.00

Sambar

$5.00

Desserts

Badam Halwa

$7.00

Almond cooked with nuts, sugar, butter, and milk

Carrot Halwa

$6.00

Almond halwa, sugar, butter and milk

Falooda Ice-cream

$7.00

Rice noodles in rose flavored milk topped with vanilla ice cream

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Deep fried flour balls soaked in cardamom flavored sugar syrup

Kheer

$6.00

Basmati rice pudding flavored with cardamom and pistachio

Malai Kulfi

$5.00

Indian style home made ice cream

Mango Kulfi

$5.00

Indian style home made ice cream

Pistachio Kulfi

$5.00

Indian style home made ice cream

Ras Malai

$7.00

Homemade cheese balls soaked in creamy flavored milk

Kulfi Platter

$10.00

Carrot Halwa w. Ice Cream

$6.00

Paan

$2.00

Mango Ice Cream

$5.00

Payasam

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Dosai

$12.00

Cone Dosai

$7.00

Fries

$5.00

Mini Cheese Dosai

$7.00

Mini Cheese Uthappam

$7.00

Mini Chocolate Dosai

$7.00

Mini Masala Dosai

$7.00

Poori Potato

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

House Made Drinks

Madras Coffee

$4.00

Mango Juice

$5.00

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Mango Milkshake

$5.00

Masala Chaas

$5.00

Masala Soda

$5.00

Masala Tea

$4.00

Sweet Lassi

$5.00

Salt Lassi

$5.00

Shirely Temple (Virgin)

$5.00

Rose Milkshake

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Indian cuisine with a lunch buffet and a la carte dinner. We have dosas, veg and non veg curries, lassi, dessert, and much more! Be sure to check our amazing Indian inspired cocktails!

Location

4305 State Bridge Road, 108, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Directions

