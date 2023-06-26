Restaurant header imageView gallery

Madre

review star

No reviews yet

518 N. West Street

Raleigh, NC 27603

Food

Charcuterie + Cheese

Madre Board

$28.00

chefs selection of curated meats and cheeses with house made accoutrement.

Jamon Serrano

$7.00

Cappacola

$7.00

Sopresatta

$7.00

Rocket Robiola

$7.00

Aged Gouda

$7.00

Cumberland

$7.00

Drunken Goat

$7.00

Pecorino

$7.00

Prosciutto

$14.00

Lamb Pancetta

$14.00

Wagyu

$14.00

Duck Prosciutto

$14.00

Octopus Mosaic

$14.00

2 Charcuterie Board

$13.00

3 Charcuterie Board

$19.00

4 Charcuterie Board

$25.00

5 Charcuterie Board

$31.00

6 Charcuterie Board

$37.00

Snacks

Grilled Olives

$10.00

wagyu beef tallow, six hour demiglace, garlic fermaented honey, grilled sourdough

Bread+Butters

$10.00

grilled La Farm sourdough bread, botarga, pumpkin, and burnt sage butter

Boquerones

$10.00

white anchovie, salsa verde

Pan Con Tomate

$10.00

rustic grilled bread, slow roasted tomato, calabrian chile

Chicharones

$10.00

asst. olives, savory herbs, citrus zest

Pickled Veggies

$10.00

Small Plates

Cauliflower

$10.00

Chevre Azotado

$10.00

Mushroom Tacos

$8.00

Calabrian Chicken

$10.00

Brussels

$10.00

Hot & Sour

$10.00

Papas Fritas

$10.00

Mussels

$14.00

Pulpo

$10.00

Conservas

$24.00

Salmon Crudo

$10.00

Pork Belly

$12.00

Lamb Croquette

$14.00

Steak

$10.00

Large Plates

Chicken

$26.00

Mejillas

$28.00

Preserved Lemons, Greens, Remoulade

Risotto

$18.00

Beef Short Ribs, Rapini, Goat Feta

Whole Fish

$26.00Out of stock

Honey Pepper, Sweet Potato

Dessert

Portokolopita

$10.00

Durazno Azafran

$10.00

Gianduja

$10.00

Specials

Snack Special

Small Plate Special

Large Plate Special

Dessert Special

Soft Opening Bev

Red Wine

White Wine

Sparkling Wine

Martini

Madre Margarita

El Amante

Beer

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Meet at Madre!

518 N. West Street, Raleigh, NC 27603

