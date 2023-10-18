Madre Rosa Cerveceria
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Madre Rosa Cerveceria is a Modern Mexican Taqueria, Cerveceria and Licorería offering a full service dining experience complimented with our homemade Tortillas and Salsas! We offer a full service bar with a wide variety of Regional, Imported and Domestic Cerveza Options that are also complimented by our Carefully Selected Selections of Spirits!
7049 Desert Blvd. Suite 117-120, El Paso, TX 79835
