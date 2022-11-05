Restaurant header imageView gallery

Madurau Kitchen

1035 S Arlington Heights Road

Arlington Height, IL 60004

Parotta
Chicken 65
Parotta + Karikudi Veg Kuruma Combo

Veg Starter

Gobi 65

$12.99

Deep fried battered cauliflower served with onion and lemons.

Paneer 555

$13.99

Deep fried paneer tossed with house made spicy sauce and garnished with cashews.

Chilli Paneer

$13.99

Deep Fried Paneer tossed with soy and chilli sauce. Garnished with spring onions.

Gobi Manchurian

$12.99

Fried cauliflower tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger.

Veg Pakkora

$11.99

Deep fried battered mixed vegetables and served with mint chutney.

Onion Pakorra

$11.99

Deep fried battered onion, served with mint chutney

Rasaam- Soup

$3.99

Soup made from tamarind juice, tomatos, garlic, cilantro and spices.

Samosa (2 Pcs)

$6.99

Fried pastry with house made potato, onion and spices filling.

Chilli Baby Corn

$13.99

Baby Corn tossed in house made chilli sauce and garnished with spring onions.

Baby corn 555

$13.99

Baby Corn tossed in house made sauce and garnished with cashews.

Baby corn Manchurian

$13.99

Baby Corn tossed in house made manchurian sauce, peppers and garnished with spring onions.

Non-Veg Starter

Chicken 65

$14.99

Deep fried battered chicken served with onion and lemons.

Chicken 555

$15.99

Deep fried chicken tossed with house made spicy sauce and garnished with cashews.

Pepper Chicken

$15.99

Chicken cooked with house made spices and tossed with lots of pepper. Served with Onions and Lemons.

Chicken Manchurian

$14.99

Fried chicken tossed with soy sauce, corn flour, onion, crushed garlic and ginger.

Idicha Chicken Varuval

$15.99

Chicken cooked with authentic hand grounded spices. Garnished with curry leaves and cilantro. Served with onion and lemon on side.

Chilli Chicken

$14.99

Deep Fried chicken tossed with soy and chilli sauce. Garnished with spring onions.

Chicken Chukka

$15.99

Chicken pieces cooked with house made spices and saute'd with Onion, curry leaves and cilantro. Served with onion and lemon.

Mutton Chukka

$16.99

Baby Goat cooked in house made spices and saute'd with Sesame oil, Onions, curry leaves and cilantro. Served with onion and lemon.

Pepper Mutton

$16.99

Baby goat cooked with house made spices and tossed with lots of pepper. Served with Onions and Lemons.

Shrimp Varuval

$14.99

Shrimp cooked with house ground spices and saute'd with onion, cilantro and curry leaves. Served with Onions and lemons.

Kalaki (Egg)

$5.99

Egg beaten with house made sauce, cooked on the tava and served hot.

Whole tava fish

$19.99

Tava fried Pampano fish, served with onion and lemons.

Chennai Meen Varuval

$16.99

Pampano fish cut into chennai style pieces, cooked on tava and served with onions and lemons.

Curry Leaves Chicken Fry

$15.99Out of stock

Chicken fried with house made curry leaf chicken masala.

Masala Omelette

$6.99

Omelette made with onions, peppers, tomatos and Indian spices.

Veg Entree

Parotta + Karikudi Veg Kuruma Combo

$14.99

Madurai style Parotta (2 Pcs) served with karaikudi veg kuruma.

Chapatti + Karikudi Veg Kuruma

$12.99

Chapathi (3 pcs) served with karaikudi veg kuruma.

Palak Paneer

$14.99

Paneer cooked with Spinach, onion and tomato based sauce. Served with white rice.

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.99

Panner cooked with onion tomato paste and garnished with cream and kasuri methi.

Paneer tikka masala

$14.99

Kathirikai (Indian Eggplant) Kara Kulambu

$12.99

Eggplant cooked in in-house made authentic Tamarind, onion and tomato sauce. Served with whit rice.

Vendaikkaai kaara kulambu (okra curry)

$12.99

Okra cooked in in-house made authentic Tamarind, onion and tomato sauce

Karaikudi Veg Kuruma

$11.99

Curry made with vegetables (carrots, peas, potatoes and beans) and coconut milk. Note: This item contains cashew nuts.

Chettinad Veg Curry

$13.99

Mixed Vegetables cooked with house made chettinad spices, onion and tomatoes. Served with white rice.

Panner Tikka Masala

$14.99

Grilled Panner and peppers cooked with onion tomato based sauce, garnished with cream. Served with white rice.

Daal Tadka

$10.99

Cooked Lentils garnished with onions, curry leaves, spices and chillies. Served with white rice.

Aloo peas massala

$11.99

Potatoes and peas cooked with house made spices, onions and tomatoes. Served with white rice.

Aloo Gobi Curry

$12.99

Potatoes and Cauliflower cooked with onion and tomato based sauce. Served with white rice.

Rasam with rice

$6.99

Tamarind, tomatos and house made spice based soup, served with white rice. One of the authentic dish from south India.

Sambar with rice

$8.99

Authentic sambar made with lentils, vegetables, onions, tomatos and tamarind sauce. Served with white rice.

Curd rice with pickle

$6.99

Non-Veg Entree

Andra Baby Goat Curry

$17.99

Andra style baby goat curry made with authentic spices, onions, tomatos and yogurt. Served with white rice.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Cubed chicken and peppers cooked with onion tomato based sauce, garnished with cream. Served with white rice.

Butter Chicken

$15.99

Chicken cubes cooked with onion tomato paste and garnished with cream and kasuri methi. Served with white rice.

Chettinad Chicken Curry

$16.99

Chicken cooked with house made chettinad spices, onion and tomatoes. Served with white rice.

Chicken Chalna with white rice

$12.99

Madurai street side chicken curry made with house made sauce that contains coconut, peanuts, cashew nuts and spices. Served with white rice.

Parotta + Chicken Chalna Combo

$15.99

Madurai street side chicken chalna (curry) served with 2 piece parotta. Note: Chalna contains peanuts and cashew nuts.

Meen Kulumbu (Fish Curry)

$16.99

Authentic south Indian fish curry. Fish fillets cooked with tamarind sauce and house made sauce. Served with white rice.

Chettinad mutton Curry

$17.99

Baby goat cooked with house made chettinad spices, onion and tomatoes. Served with white rice.

Madurai mutton kulumbu

$17.99

Madurai style curry made with authentic spices and baby goat. Served with white rice.

Shrimp Masala

$14.99

Shrimp cooked with onions, tomatos and house made spices. Served with white rice.

Chettinad Egg Curry

$13.99

Eggs cooked with house made chettinad spices, onion and tomatoes. Served with white rice.

Chapatti + Chicken Chalna

$13.99

Madurai street side chicken chalna (curry) served with 3 piece Chappathi. Note: Chalna contains peanuts and cashew nuts.

Andra Chicken Curry (Copy)

$14.99

Andra chicken Curry

$14.99

Andra chicken curry made with authentic spices, onions, tomatos and yogurt. Served with white rice.

Dosa Variety

Cone dosa

$10.99

Onion Dosa

$11.99

Masala dosa

$12.99

Paneer Dosa

$13.99

Egg Dosa

$13.99

Cheese Dosa

$13.99

Chicken kari dosa

$14.99

Madurai street style dosa with egg and chicken curry on top. Served with sambar and chutneys

Mutton Kari Dosa

$15.99

Madurai street style dosa with egg and mutton curry on top. Served with sambar and chutneys

Podi Dosa

$13.99

Mysore Masala Dosa

$13.99

Ghee Dosa

$11.99

Plain Dosa

$10.99

Madurai Specials Kothu Parotta

Chicken Kothu Parotta

$15.99

Parotta (Flaky soft Indian bread) cut into pieces, stir fried with house made veg sauce and chicken. Served with Raita.

Egg Kothu Parotta

$14.99

Parotta (Flaky soft Indian bread) cut into pieces, stir fried with house made sauce and egg. Served with Raita.

Veg kothu Parotta

$13.99

Parotta (Flaky soft Indian bread) cut into pieces, stir fried with house made veg sauce and vegetables. Served with Raita.

Weekend Specials: From Friday!

Thalapakatti Baby Goat Biriyani

$19.99+

Authentic mutton biriyani made with Seeraga Sama rice (short grain rice), house made spice and baby goat. Served with Raita and salaan.

Thalapakatti Chicken Biriyani

$17.99+

Authentic chicken biriyani made with Seeraga Sama rice (short grain rice) and house made spice. Served with Raita and salaan.

Parotta +goat paya

$17.99

Parotta served with goat paya (goat leg)

Aatu Kaal Soup

$6.99

Authentic soup made with goat leg and Indian spices.

Kuska nonveg

$12.99

Goat Fry Biriyani

$12.99+

Baby Goat fry masala, layered with basmati masala rice. Served with Raita and salan.

Indo Chinese

Veg Fried Rice

$12.99

White rice stir fried with Soy Sauce, Chilli Sauce and Vegetables.

Egg Fried Rice

$13.99

White rice stir fried with Soy Sauce, Chilli Sauce, Eggs and spring onions.

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.99

White rice stir fried with Soy Sauce, Chilli Sauce, Eggs and spring onions.

Biriyani

Hyderbad Veg Biriyani

$7.99+

Basmati rice cooked with Vegetables, house made spices, herbs and fried onion. Served with Salan and Raita.

Paneer Biriyani

$8.99+

Fried Paneer Masala toped with layered masala basmati rice. Served with Salan and Raita

Egg Biriyani

$8.99+

Egg Dum biriyani served with Raita and Salan

Hyderabad Chicken Biriyani

$9.99+

Basmati rice cooked with Chicken, house made spices, herbs and fried onion. Served with Salan and Raita.

Shrimp Biriyani

$9.99+

Shrimp cooked with Basmati rice, fried onion and house made spices. Served with Raita and Salan.

Chef special boneless chicken biriyani

$11.99+

Layered boneless chicken biriyani made with basmati rice. Served with Raita and Salan.

Drinks

Madurai Special Jigarthanda

$6.99+

Madurai Special drink made with fermented almond gums, milk and ice cream

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Drink made with mango pulp, cardamom seeds and yogurt.

Nanari Sarbath

$4.99

Drink made with Nanari Syrup (plant root based sugar syrup), lemon and water/soda.

Can Soda

$1.59

Masala chai

$3.99

Tea made with milk, tea powder, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger.

Indian Coffee

$3.99

South Indian coffee made with coffee decoction and milk

Bottled Water

$0.99

Rose Milk

$5.99

Milk made with Rose Syrup.

Buttermilk

$3.99

Buttermilk made with ginger, green chilli, ginger, curry leaves and coriander leaves

Lime Soda

$4.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.99

Mango Ice Cream

$5.99

Chocolate Ice cream

$4.99Out of stock

Ice cream basket

$7.99

Served with different varieties of ice creams. One Scoop each of Vanilla, Mango and Chocolate.

Extras

Parotta

$1.99+

Flaky, soft Indian bread

Chapatti

$1.59+

Raita

$0.99

Salan

$0.99

Steam Rice

$2.99

Note: All entree curries will be served with rice.

Curd

$1.99

Extra Sambar

$0.99

Extra Boiled Egg

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
