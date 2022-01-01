Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mady's Cookie Creations

review star

No reviews yet

400 E Walnut St

Lewistown, PA 17044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25+

Soft cookie with a loads of chocolate :)

Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$1.25+

Melt in your mouth sugar cookie with the right amount of sweet. *customizable, call into the shop for special orders.*

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.25+

Soft and delicious take on your favorite peanut butter cookie.

Sour Cream Cookie

Sour Cream Cookie

$1.25+

Soft and just the right amount of sweet with a creamy vanilla frosting on top.

Oatmeal Cookie

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.25+

The oatmeal cookie you love with an upgrade. Choose between chocolate chips or raisins. Always soft no matter what.

Premium Sugar

Premium Sugar

$1.75+

Raisin Filled

$3.50

Gourmet Cookie

$5.00+

Cakes

6" Round Cake

6" Round Cake

$12.00

2 Layered cake with butter cream Icing. When you place an order of the cake, please specify the design & flavors. Our talented cake decorator will do their best to facilitate. **Note: Prices are subject to change upon modification. Please reach out to our store 717-953-9054 for more details**

8" Round Cake

8" Round Cake

$15.00

2 Layered cake with butter cream Icing. When you place an order of the cake, please specify the design & flavors. Our talented cake decorator will do their best to facilitate. **Note: Prices are subject to change upon modification. Please reach out to our store 717-953-9054 for more details**

12" Round Cake

$20.00

2 Layered cake with butter cream Icing. When you place an order of the cake, please specify the design & flavors. Our talented cake decorator will do their best to facilitate. **Note: Prices are subject to change upon modification. Please reach out to our store 717-953-9054 for more details**

1/4 Sheet Cake

$20.00

2 Layered cake with butter cream Icing. When you place an order of the cake, please specify the design & flavors. Our talented cake decorator will do their best to facilitate. **Note: Prices are subject to change upon modification. Please reach out to our store 717-953-9054 for more details**

1/2 Sheet Cake

$30.00

2 Layered cake with butter cream Icing. When you place an order of the cake, please specify the design & flavors. Our talented cake decorator will do their best to facilitate. **Note: Prices are subject to change upon modification. Please reach out to our store 717-953-9054 for more details**

Full Sheet Cake

$40.00

2 Layered cake with butter cream Icing. When you place an order of the cake, please specify the design & flavors. Our talented cake decorator will do their best to facilitate. **Note: Prices are subject to change upon modification. Please reach out to our store 717-953-9054 for more details**

Ukrainian Layered Cake

$8.50+

Traditional Cupcakes

Moist and sweet and good to eat.
Chocolate Cupcake

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.00

Moist cake with creamy icing, ready to melt in your mouth.

Vanilla Cupcake

Vanilla Cupcake

$3.00

Moist cake with creamy icing, ready to melt in your mouth.

Red Velvet Cupcake

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.00

Moist cake with creamy icing, ready to melt in your mouth.

Strawberry Cupcake

$3.00

4pk Cupcakes

$9.00

Cupcakes in a Jar

Chocolate Cup cake ( In a Jar )

Chocolate Cup cake ( In a Jar )

$7.00

New take on your favorite cupcake. Layered cake and icing in a convenient package you can take anywhere you go.

Vanilla Cup Cake ( In a Jar )

Vanilla Cup Cake ( In a Jar )

$7.00

New take on your favorite cupcake. Layered cake and icing in a convenient package you can take anywhere you go.

Red Velvet Cup Cake ( In a Jar )

Red Velvet Cup Cake ( In a Jar )

$7.00

New take on your favorite cupcake. Layered cake and icing in a convenient package you can take anywhere you go.

Oreo cake ( In a Jar )

Oreo cake ( In a Jar )

$7.00

New take on your favorite cupcake. Layered cake and icing in a convenient package you can take anywhere you go.

Treats

Muffins

Muffins

$3.25

Bigger and better, fluffy and delicious.

Edible Cookie Dough

$5.00

Your favorite part of the cookie? The cookie dough. Packaged and ready to eat.

Cookie Flowers

Cookie Flowers

$9.99+

A unique taste for your every day chocolate chip cookie. Make it fancy and delicious.

Beverages

Get a pint of milk or a cool 20 oz beverage to go with your sweet treats.
Whole Milk

Whole Milk

$1.50

creamy pint sized milk to go with your favorite treat.

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

creamy pint sized milk to go with your favorite treat.

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$1.50

creamy pint sized milk to go with your favorite treat.

Coffee

$1.50

Your favorite donut shop coffee. Self serve and hot with the touch of a button.

Hot Cocoa

$1.50

Package Deals

Simple Package

$24.99

Deluxe Package

$39.99

Gourmet Package

$50.99

Premium Package

$65.99

Cupcakes In A Jar

$39.99+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade from our kitchen to your door.

Location

400 E Walnut St, Lewistown, PA 17044

Directions

Gallery
Mady's Cookie Creations image
Mady's Cookie Creations image
Mady's Cookie Creations image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shy Bear Brewing - Lewistown
orange starNo Reviews
35 Meadowbrook Ln Lewistown, PA 17044
View restaurantnext
Vince's Pizza - Burnham
orange star3.4 • 33
311 S Logan Blvd Burnham, PA 17009
View restaurantnext
JP Edwards Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
203 South Logan Boulevard Burnham, PA 17009
View restaurantnext
Cora's Creekside Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
206 W Freedom Ave Burnham, PA 17009
View restaurantnext
The Original Italian Pizza & Restaurant - 105 south logan blvd.
orange star4.4 • 653
105 south logan blvd. Burnham, PA 17009
View restaurantnext
China Buffet - order direct visit - chinabuffetlewistown.com
orange star4.2 • 215
46 Supercenter Plaza Dr Lewistown, PA 17044
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lewistown

Wingman Brew N Que
orange star4.7 • 440
9074 US HWY 522 South Lewistown, PA 17044
View restaurantnext
China Buffet - order direct visit - chinabuffetlewistown.com
orange star4.2 • 215
46 Supercenter Plaza Dr Lewistown, PA 17044
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lewistown
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
State College
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Bellefonte
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lock Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Harrisburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Chambersburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Williamsport
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston