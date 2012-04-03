Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant 11 S Broadway, Lebanon, OH 45036
11 South Broadway
Lebanon, OH 45036
Popular Items
Appetizers
Calamari
Hand cut squid rolled in tempura, fried, & served with our house made sweet & sour sauce
Chicken Satay
Lean chicken breast marinated in a mixture of yellow curry, and coconut milk, then grilled to perfection
CK Eggrolls
Lean chicken, onion & scallion chopped, mixed and wrapped in a wonton. Fried and served with our house made sweet & sour sauce
Combo App Mae Ploy
A mixture of spring rolls, crab Rangoon, pot stickers, shrimp in a blanket, & chicken egg roll
Crab Rangoon
Cream cheese, crab stick, & carrot, mixture pinched together in wonton wrap, fried, & served with our house made sweet & sour sauce
Fish Cake (Tod mun pla)
Fish patties blended with red curry, & green bean, fried to perfection, & served with our house made cucumber & ground peanut sauce.
Fresh Rolls
Steamed rice noodles, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce, cabbage, basil, cilantro, and choice of protein, wrapped in rice paper, and served with our house made peanut sauce.
Fried Tofu
Crispy fried tofu with sweet- chilli crash peanut sauce.
Lettuce wrap App
A mix of chopped chicken, onions, peas, & carrots, served romaine lettuce leaves, & crispy noodles
Mini Rolls
Bite size of veg spring rolls, with sweet sauce.
Pot Sticker
Marinated chicken, onions, & scallions, wrapped in wheat dough, & served with our house made sweet soy sauce
Shrimp in a Blanket
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with our ground chicken mixture, and wrapped in a spring roll wrap fried to perfection. Served with our house made sweet & sour sauce
Spring Rolls
Cabbage, carrot, bean noodles, & celery, placed in a spring roll wrap and fried. Served with our house made sweet & sour sauce
Thai wings
Chicken wings in our house made marinade, fried crisp, & served with our house sweet chili sauce
Salads
Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)
Marinated ground chicken mixed with red onion, cilantro, scallions, Thai chili peppers, lime juice, & fish sauce, served on a bed of fresh crisp lettuce
Ginger Salad
A house salad served with fresh tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, & cabbage, served with our house made ginger dressing
Nooldes Salad (Yum woon sen)
A delightful mix of squid, shrimp, mussels, and scallops, bean thread noodles, carrots, scallions, celery, tomatoes, Thai chili peppers, & lime juice, served over a bed of lettuce
Papaya Salad (Som Tum)
Green papaya shredded & mixed with Thai chilis, carrots, tomatoes, lime juice, & fish sauce
Shrimp Salad (Pla Goong)
Jumbo shrimp in a house made lime juice dressing, Thai chili paste, & lemon grass served on a bed of fresh lettuce
Sides
Brown Rice
French fries
Fried Egg
Side Brown sauce
Side Chili Oil
Side Chili Powder
Side Chopped Chili in Fish Sauce
Side Chopped Chilis
Side Ginger Dressing
Side Peanut Sauce
Side Potsticker Sauce
Side Sambol (Chili Paste)
Side siracha
Side Spring Roll Sauce
Side Tamari Sauce
Steamed Noodle
Steamed Vegetables
Sticky Rice
White rice
Steam woonsen
Steam Lomen Noodle
Steamed Chicken
Soups
Ck Rice Soup
Jasmine rice , chicken , green onion , cilantro, garlic ,in chicken broth.
Egg Drop Soup
Tom Kha
Coconut milk, galangal, lemon grass, tomatoes, mushrooms, & lime juice
Tom Kha Seafood/Shrimp
Tom Yum
A sour soup spiced with an exotic Thai herb base, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, & cilantro
Tom Yum Seafood/Shrimp
A sour soup spiced with an exotic Thai herb base, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, & cilantro
Veg Tofu Soup
Mix vegetable and tofu in veggie broth.
Wonton
Chicken wontons, broccoli, snow peas, carrots, onions, & cilantro in our house made chicken broth
Miso soup
Fried Rice Dishes
Basil Fried Rice
Pan fried rice with basil, bell peppers, egg, onions, garlic, broccoli, & green onions
Chili Fried Rice
Pan fried rice with red curry paste, egg, bell peppers, broccoli, basil & onions
Crab Fried Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pan fried rice with yellow curry paste, egg, pineapple, cashews, raisins, tomatoes, & onions
Thai Fried Rice
Pan fried rice with egg, onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots, & brown sauce
Curry Dishes
Green Curry
Young green curry paste in coconut milk with bamboo, broccoli, bell peppers, basil, peas, & carrots
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry paste (cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves, & anise) in coconut milk with onions, potatoes, carrots, peanuts, & pineapple
Panang Curry
Penang curry paste in coconut milk with broccoli, bell peppers, & carrots
Red Curry
Red curry paste in coconut milk with bamboo, broccoli, bell peppers, basil, peas, & carrots
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with onions, potatoes, carrots, & peas
Noodle Dishes
Kao Soi (Noodles in Curry)
Northern Thai style egg noodle with yellow curry sauce in coconut milk, onion, red onion, scallion, celery, lime topped with crispy noodle
Lady Kee Mao (Drunken woman)
Stir-Fried egg noodles with basil, garlic, egg, onions, broccoli, bamboo shoots, & bell peppers
Noodle Soup
A very popular chicken noodle soup in all Thailand with chicken breast, rice noodle, bean sprouts
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Man)
Stir-Fried wide rice noodles with basil, garlic, egg, onions, broccoli, bamboo shoots, & bell peppers
Pad See Ew
Stir fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, & carrots, in a sweet brown sauce
Pad Thai
Stir-Fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onions, & ground peanuts
Pad Woon Sen
Stir-Fried bean thread noodles with egg, celery, carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, onions, & green onions in a light brown sauce
Rad Na
Pan fried large rice noodle with garlic, broccoli, carrot in house made gravy sauce
Stir Fried Dishes
Broccoli
Your choice of protein ,broccoli, carrots, onion in brown sauce.
Cashew Nut
Cashews, snow peas, carrots, onions, bell peppers, broccoli, & sweet chili sauce in our house made brown sauce
Garden Delight
Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peas, snow peas, onions, & cabbage in our house made brown sauce
Garlic
Fresh garlic, black pepper, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, & carrots in our house made brown sauce
Ginger
Fresh ginger, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, & onions in our house made brown sauce
Orange Chicken
Hand cut chicken lightly battered and fried topped with our house made orange sauce, onions, carrots, & bell peppers
Pad Ka Pao (Basil)
A Thai basil stir-fry with bell peppers, onions, bamboo, fresh chilies, & garlic in our house made brown sauce
Phad Phed
Red curry paste, Thai herbs, basil, broccoli, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, & snow peas in our house made brown sauce
Rama (peanut sauce)
Chicken on a bed of steamed vegetables, & topped with our house made peanut sauce
Sweet & Sour
Onions,carrots,tomatoes,bell peppers,pineapple chunk stir fried in house made sweet and sour sauce.
Mae Ploy's Dinner Specials
Duck Curry
Boneless duck, pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, carrots, & basil in our house made red curry
Ginger Fish
A thinly battered mild white fish fillet, fried, & topped with a stir-fried blend of light brown sauce, thin sliced ginger, celery, onions, & green onions
Isan Pork Sausage
This favorite dish in the Isan region (North East) of Thailand is minced pork, garlic, peppers, herbs, salt & rice stuffed in a natural casing, & served with sticky rice
Island Hot Plate
Stir fried mixed seafood with garlic, basil, onions, broccoli, carrots & bell peppers served with white rice
Mae Ploy Thai Wrap
Grilled chicken satay, steamed noodles, & fresh leaf lettuce and served with house made peanut sauce & sweet chili sauce
Mu Ping (Pork on a Stick)
Lean pork marinated with Thai sauce on bamboo sticks served with sticky rice
Nam Tok Fish
Fish nuggets, mixed with red onions, scallions, cilantro, chilies, & lime juice served with white rice
Nua Ping (beef on a stick)
Skewer marinated beef with black pepper, & garlic served with sticky rice
Penang Salmon
Grilled salmon served with Penang curry sauce & mixed steamed vegetables
Sea Perch Fish (whole fish)
Crispy whole fish served with sweet chili sauce.
Shu Shee Fish
A thinly battered mild white fish fillet, fried, & topped with a stir-fried blend of shu shee sauce, tomatoes, onions, & bell peppers
Shu Shee Salmon
Thinly battered, salmon fillet, fried, & topped with a stir-fried blend of shu shee sauce, tomatoes, onions, & bell peppers
Sweet & Sour Fish
Thinly battered, mild white fish fillet, fried, & ladled with house made sweet & sour sauce, pineapple, tomatoes, carrots, onions, & bell peppers
Tamarind Duck
Crispy boneless duck , broccoli, carrots, pineapple with sweet and sour(Tamarind) sauce.
Duck Basil Egg Stirfry
Noodle Tomyum Seafood
Red Curry with Fried Duck
Kid's Meal
Edamame
Kanisu
Crab, shrimp wrapped in thin slice of cucumber with tangy rice vinegar sauce
Sashimi App
arrangement of chef's choice sashimi
Seaweed Salad
Spicy squid salad
Sushi App
arrangement of chef's choice pieces of sushi nigiri
Tuna Tataki
Sliced sear tuna with ponzu sauce
Sushi a la cart
Maki Mono (Small Roll)
Avocado Roll
California ROll
Crunchy Crab Roll
Crunchy Shrimp Roll
Cucumber Roll
Eel Roll
Futo Maki
Jb roll
Phily Roll
Salmon Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tanzana Roll
Tuna Roll
Veg Roll
White Tuna Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Mae ploys special roll
Bangkok dragon roll
Broadway roll
Dancing Shrimp Roll
Green dragon roll
Lebanon roll
Mae ploy roll
Mount Suthep roll
Mulberry roll
Puhket spider roll
Soft shell crab , avocado,cucumber ,asparagus, masago,eel sauce
Rainbow roll
Tuna, white fish , salmon ,crab ,avocado,cucumber,carrot
Roy roll
Sakura Roll
Snow white Roll
Ubon dragon roll
Yakuza Roll
Special Combo
Fuji Combo
Spicy salmon roll and spicy tuna roll
Kobe Combo
Crunchy crab roll and Chef's choice pieces sushi nigiri
Narita Combo
Avocado roll , cucumber roll, veggie roll
Sapporo Combo
California roll and spicy shrimp roll
Tokyo Combo
Spicy tuna roll and Chef's choice pieces of sashimi
Mae Ploy's Soft Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Mellow Yellow
Lemonade
Red Cream Soda
Root Beer
Powerade
Gingerale
Water
Soda water
Tonic water
Shirley Temple
Coconut water
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Sparkling Water
Bubble Tea
Black Tea
Ginger Tea
Green Decaf Tea
Green Tea
Jasmin Tea
Oolong Tea
Iced Tea
Thai Ice Tea
Thai iced Coffee
Hot Coffee
Mixed Drinks
Mai Thai
Martini Soi Cowboy
Mojito Khao lak
Old Fashioned Honey Bourbon
Paloma Phuket
Thai Irish Coffee
Thaigarita
Whiskey Sour Udon
Sangria glass
Sangria Pitcher
Bangkok Mama
Bloody Mary
Long island
Moscow Mule
Sake Bomb
Corking fee
Irish Mule
Venus Solstice
Kir Royale
Lychee Sunset
Devil's Margarita
Beer
Red Wine
Cabernet The Show glass
Cabernet The Show bottle
Cabernet Mi Terruno glass
Cabernet Mi Terruno bottle
Merlot Rodney Strong glass
Merlot Rodney Strong bottle
Merlot Benziger glass
Merlot Dona Javiera bottle
Malbec Piattelli glass
Malbec Piattelli bottle
Pinot Noir Meiomi glass
Pinot Noir Meiomi bottle
Red Blend Native Son glass
Red Blend Native Son bottle
White Wine
Sake
Chardonnay Rodney Strong glass
Chardonnay Rodney Strong bottle
Chardonnay Mi Terruno glass
Chardonnay Mi Terruno bottle
Moscato Castello glass
Moscato Castello bottle
Moscato Naked Penguin glass
Moscato Naked Penguin bottle
Pinot Grigio Manage a Trios glass
Pinot Grigio Manage a Trios bottle
Prosecco Zonin glass
Prosecco Zonin bottle
Sauvignon Blanc Seaglass glass
Sauvignon Blanc Seaglass bottle
White Blend 8 Guitars glass
White Blend 8 Guitars bottle
White Blend Terre D'ora glass
White Blend Terra D'ora bottle
Vodka
Whiskey
BarStock Whiskey
Crown
Crown Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Screwball
Seagrams 7
American Honey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden 10 Year
Basil Hayden Subtle smoke
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Rye
E.H. Taylor Small Batch
Eagle Rare
Jim Beam
Larceny Barrel Proof
Maker's Mark
Weller Antique 107
Weller Special Reserve
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford
Woodford Buckeye Blend
Woodford Double Oaked
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
Dewar's
Glenfiddich 15 year
Glenlivet 18 Year
Glenlivet Founders Reserve
Laphroaig
Cordials
Hard Seltzer
Shots
Corkage fee
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the BEST Thai food in Southwest Ohio! Friendly atmosphere, smiling faces and Great Food!
11 South Broadway, Lebanon, OH 45036