  • Home
  • /
  • Lebanon
  • /
  • Thai
  • /
  • Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant - 11 S Broadway, Lebanon, OH 45036
Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant imageView gallery
Thai
Bars & Lounges
Sushi & Japanese

Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant 11 S Broadway, Lebanon, OH 45036

review star

No reviews yet

11 South Broadway

Lebanon, OH 45036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Spring Rolls
Thai Fried Rice

Select menu type above

Select menu from above

Appetizers

Calamari

$10.95

Hand cut squid rolled in tempura, fried, & served with our house made sweet & sour sauce

Chicken Satay

$12.95

Lean chicken breast marinated in a mixture of yellow curry, and coconut milk, then grilled to perfection

CK Eggrolls

$6.95

Lean chicken, onion & scallion chopped, mixed and wrapped in a wonton. Fried and served with our house made sweet & sour sauce

Combo App Mae Ploy

$14.95

A mixture of spring rolls, crab Rangoon, pot stickers, shrimp in a blanket, & chicken egg roll

Crab Rangoon

$9.95

Cream cheese, crab stick, & carrot, mixture pinched together in wonton wrap, fried, & served with our house made sweet & sour sauce

Fish Cake (Tod mun pla)

$10.95

Fish patties blended with red curry, & green bean, fried to perfection, & served with our house made cucumber & ground peanut sauce.

Fresh Rolls

$5.95+

Steamed rice noodles, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce, cabbage, basil, cilantro, and choice of protein, wrapped in rice paper, and served with our house made peanut sauce.

Fried Tofu

$4.95

Crispy fried tofu with sweet- chilli crash peanut sauce.

Lettuce wrap App

$9.95

A mix of chopped chicken, onions, peas, & carrots, served romaine lettuce leaves, & crispy noodles

Mini Rolls

$5.95

Bite size of veg spring rolls, with sweet sauce.

Pot Sticker

$7.95

Marinated chicken, onions, & scallions, wrapped in wheat dough, & served with our house made sweet soy sauce

Shrimp in a Blanket

$12.95

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with our ground chicken mixture, and wrapped in a spring roll wrap fried to perfection. Served with our house made sweet & sour sauce

Spring Rolls

$4.95

Cabbage, carrot, bean noodles, & celery, placed in a spring roll wrap and fried. Served with our house made sweet & sour sauce

Thai wings

$12.95

Chicken wings in our house made marinade, fried crisp, & served with our house sweet chili sauce

Salads

Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)

$13.99

Marinated ground chicken mixed with red onion, cilantro, scallions, Thai chili peppers, lime juice, & fish sauce, served on a bed of fresh crisp lettuce

Ginger Salad

$6.99

A house salad served with fresh tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, & cabbage, served with our house made ginger dressing

Nooldes Salad (Yum woon sen)

$20.45

A delightful mix of squid, shrimp, mussels, and scallops, bean thread noodles, carrots, scallions, celery, tomatoes, Thai chili peppers, & lime juice, served over a bed of lettuce

Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

$8.99

Green papaya shredded & mixed with Thai chilis, carrots, tomatoes, lime juice, & fish sauce

Shrimp Salad (Pla Goong)

$16.99

Jumbo shrimp in a house made lime juice dressing, Thai chili paste, & lemon grass served on a bed of fresh lettuce

Sides

Brown Rice

$3.00

French fries

$4.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Brown sauce

$0.50

Side Chili Oil

$1.00

Side Chili Powder

$0.50

Side Chopped Chili in Fish Sauce

$1.50

Side Chopped Chilis

Side Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Side Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Side Potsticker Sauce

$0.50

Side Sambol (Chili Paste)

$1.00

Side siracha

$0.50

Side Spring Roll Sauce

$0.50

Side Tamari Sauce

$1.00

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$2.00

White rice

$2.00

Steam woonsen

$3.00

Steam Lomen Noodle

$3.00

Steamed Chicken

$6.00

Soups

Ck Rice Soup

$7.99+

Jasmine rice , chicken , green onion , cilantro, garlic ,in chicken broth.

Egg Drop Soup

$4.99+

Tom Kha

$8.95+

Coconut milk, galangal, lemon grass, tomatoes, mushrooms, & lime juice

Tom Kha Seafood/Shrimp

$12.95+

Tom Yum

$8.95+

A sour soup spiced with an exotic Thai herb base, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, & cilantro

Tom Yum Seafood/Shrimp

$12.95+

A sour soup spiced with an exotic Thai herb base, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, & cilantro

Veg Tofu Soup

$4.99+

Mix vegetable and tofu in veggie broth.

Wonton

$6.99+

Chicken wontons, broccoli, snow peas, carrots, onions, & cilantro in our house made chicken broth

Miso soup

$4.95

Fried Rice Dishes

Basil Fried Rice

Pan fried rice with basil, bell peppers, egg, onions, garlic, broccoli, & green onions

Chili Fried Rice

Pan fried rice with red curry paste, egg, bell peppers, broccoli, basil & onions

Crab Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pan fried rice with yellow curry paste, egg, pineapple, cashews, raisins, tomatoes, & onions

Thai Fried Rice

Pan fried rice with egg, onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots, & brown sauce

Curry Dishes

Green Curry

Young green curry paste in coconut milk with bamboo, broccoli, bell peppers, basil, peas, & carrots

Massaman Curry

Massaman curry paste (cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves, & anise) in coconut milk with onions, potatoes, carrots, peanuts, & pineapple

Panang Curry

Penang curry paste in coconut milk with broccoli, bell peppers, & carrots

Red Curry

Red curry paste in coconut milk with bamboo, broccoli, bell peppers, basil, peas, & carrots

Yellow Curry

Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with onions, potatoes, carrots, & peas

Noodle Dishes

Kao Soi (Noodles in Curry)

Northern Thai style egg noodle with yellow curry sauce in coconut milk, onion, red onion, scallion, celery, lime topped with crispy noodle

Lady Kee Mao (Drunken woman)

Stir-Fried egg noodles with basil, garlic, egg, onions, broccoli, bamboo shoots, & bell peppers

Noodle Soup

A very popular chicken noodle soup in all Thailand with chicken breast, rice noodle, bean sprouts

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Man)

Stir-Fried wide rice noodles with basil, garlic, egg, onions, broccoli, bamboo shoots, & bell peppers

Pad See Ew

Stir fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, & carrots, in a sweet brown sauce

Pad Thai

Stir-Fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onions, & ground peanuts

Pad Woon Sen

Stir-Fried bean thread noodles with egg, celery, carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, onions, & green onions in a light brown sauce

Rad Na

Pan fried large rice noodle with garlic, broccoli, carrot in house made gravy sauce

Stir Fried Dishes

Broccoli

Your choice of protein ,broccoli, carrots, onion in brown sauce.

Cashew Nut

Cashews, snow peas, carrots, onions, bell peppers, broccoli, & sweet chili sauce in our house made brown sauce

Garden Delight

Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, peas, snow peas, onions, & cabbage in our house made brown sauce

Garlic

Fresh garlic, black pepper, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, & carrots in our house made brown sauce

Ginger

Fresh ginger, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, & onions in our house made brown sauce

Orange Chicken

$2.00

Hand cut chicken lightly battered and fried topped with our house made orange sauce, onions, carrots, & bell peppers

Pad Ka Pao (Basil)

A Thai basil stir-fry with bell peppers, onions, bamboo, fresh chilies, & garlic in our house made brown sauce

Phad Phed

Red curry paste, Thai herbs, basil, broccoli, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, & snow peas in our house made brown sauce

Rama (peanut sauce)

Chicken on a bed of steamed vegetables, & topped with our house made peanut sauce

Sweet & Sour

Onions,carrots,tomatoes,bell peppers,pineapple chunk stir fried in house made sweet and sour sauce.

Mae Ploy's Dinner Specials

Duck Curry

$39.99

Boneless duck, pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, carrots, & basil in our house made red curry

Ginger Fish

$17.95

A thinly battered mild white fish fillet, fried, & topped with a stir-fried blend of light brown sauce, thin sliced ginger, celery, onions, & green onions

Isan Pork Sausage

$14.95

This favorite dish in the Isan region (North East) of Thailand is minced pork, garlic, peppers, herbs, salt & rice stuffed in a natural casing, & served with sticky rice

Island Hot Plate

$21.99

Stir fried mixed seafood with garlic, basil, onions, broccoli, carrots & bell peppers served with white rice

Mae Ploy Thai Wrap

$16.95

Grilled chicken satay, steamed noodles, & fresh leaf lettuce and served with house made peanut sauce & sweet chili sauce

Mu Ping (Pork on a Stick)

$12.95

Lean pork marinated with Thai sauce on bamboo sticks served with sticky rice

Nam Tok Fish

$18.99

Fish nuggets, mixed with red onions, scallions, cilantro, chilies, & lime juice served with white rice

Nua Ping (beef on a stick)

$15.95

Skewer marinated beef with black pepper, & garlic served with sticky rice

Penang Salmon

$24.95

Grilled salmon served with Penang curry sauce & mixed steamed vegetables

Sea Perch Fish (whole fish)

$40.00

Crispy whole fish served with sweet chili sauce.

Shu Shee Fish

$17.95

A thinly battered mild white fish fillet, fried, & topped with a stir-fried blend of shu shee sauce, tomatoes, onions, & bell peppers

Shu Shee Salmon

$24.95

Thinly battered, salmon fillet, fried, & topped with a stir-fried blend of shu shee sauce, tomatoes, onions, & bell peppers

Sweet & Sour Fish

$17.95

Thinly battered, mild white fish fillet, fried, & ladled with house made sweet & sour sauce, pineapple, tomatoes, carrots, onions, & bell peppers

Tamarind Duck

$38.99

Crispy boneless duck , broccoli, carrots, pineapple with sweet and sour(Tamarind) sauce.

Duck Basil Egg Stirfry

$39.00

Noodle Tomyum Seafood

$22.95

Red Curry with Fried Duck

$39.95

Kid's Meal

Kids Chicken FR

$8.95

think Thai fried rice with chicken only in child size

Kids Chicken Pad Thai

$8.95

Pad Thai with Chicken

Kids CK Lo mein

$9.95

Boiled Lo Mein noodle stir fried with egg, chicken and served with cabbage & broccoli

Kids Nuggets

$7.95

Chicken Nuggets & French Fries

Deserts

Fried Banana with Ice Cream

$9.95

they are not plantains

Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice

$6.95

sliced mango over sweetened sticky rice and drizzled with a semisweet coconut cream glaze

Apps

Edamame

$4.95

Kanisu

$9.95

Crab, shrimp wrapped in thin slice of cucumber with tangy rice vinegar sauce

Sashimi App

$14.95

arrangement of chef's choice sashimi

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Spicy squid salad

$10.95

Sushi App

$13.95

arrangement of chef's choice pieces of sushi nigiri

Tuna Tataki

$13.95

Sliced sear tuna with ponzu sauce

Sushi a la cart

Asparagus

$4.00

Avocado

$4.00

Crab kani

$5.00

Eel Unagi Sushi

$8.00

Egg Tamago

$4.00

Salmon sake

$6.00

Shrimp Ebi

$5.00

smelt roe Masago

$6.00

Smoke Salmon

$6.00

Tofu inari

$4.00

Tuna Maguro

$8.00

White Fish

$6.00

Yellowtail ( Hamachi)

$6.00

Maki Mono (Small Roll)

Avocado Roll

$4.95

California ROll

$7.95

Crunchy Crab Roll

$6.95

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$7.95

Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Eel Roll

$10.95

Futo Maki

$8.95

Jb roll

$8.95

Phily Roll

$8.95

Salmon Roll

$7.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.95

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.95

Tanzana Roll

$8.95

Tuna Roll

$7.95

Veg Roll

$6.95

White Tuna Roll

$7.95

Yellowtail Roll

$7.95

Mae ploys special roll

Bangkok dragon roll

$14.95

Broadway roll

$13.95

Dancing Shrimp Roll

$14.95

Green dragon roll

$12.95

Lebanon roll

$12.95

Mae ploy roll

$19.95

Mount Suthep roll

$12.95

Mulberry roll

$19.95

Puhket spider roll

$12.95

Soft shell crab , avocado,cucumber ,asparagus, masago,eel sauce

Rainbow roll

$13.95

Tuna, white fish , salmon ,crab ,avocado,cucumber,carrot

Roy roll

$13.95

Sakura Roll

$10.95

Snow white Roll

$12.95

Ubon dragon roll

$14.95

Yakuza Roll

$18.95

Sushi of the Month

$17.95

Special Combo

Fuji Combo

$13.95

Spicy salmon roll and spicy tuna roll

Kobe Combo

$12.95

Crunchy crab roll and Chef's choice pieces sushi nigiri

Narita Combo

$12.95

Avocado roll , cucumber roll, veggie roll

Sapporo Combo

$13.95

California roll and spicy shrimp roll

Tokyo Combo

$14.95

Spicy tuna roll and Chef's choice pieces of sashimi

Dinner Combination

Chi ra shi

$25.95

A variety of fish topped on a bowl of sushi rice

Sashimi Deluxe

$23.95

Assortment of Chef's choice pieces of sashimi

Sushi Mori

$21.95

Chef's choice pieces of sushi nigiri and a tuna roll

Unagi Don

$23.95

BBQ eel topped on a bowl sushi rice

Big Boat Specials

Boat For 1

$25.95

Boat For 2

$49.95

Family Boat

$89.95

Sauces

Side Eel Sauce

$0.50

Side Ginger

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Kimchee Sauce

$0.50

Side Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Side Siriracha

$0.50

Side spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side Wassabi

$0.50

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

Mae Ploy's Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Red Cream Soda

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Soda water

$2.50

Tonic water

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Coconut water

$4.50

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Bubble Tea

$4.50+

Black Tea

$1.95

Ginger Tea

$1.95

Green Decaf Tea

$1.95

Green Tea

$1.95

Jasmin Tea

$1.95

Oolong Tea

$1.95

Iced Tea

$2.50

Thai Ice Tea

$4.00+

Thai iced Coffee

$4.00+

Hot Coffee

$1.95

Mixed Drinks

Mai Thai

$10.00

Martini Soi Cowboy

$12.00

Mojito Khao lak

$9.00

Old Fashioned Honey Bourbon

$12.00

Paloma Phuket

$8.00

Thai Irish Coffee

$12.00

Thaigarita

$11.00

Whiskey Sour Udon

$13.00

Sangria glass

$8.00

Sangria Pitcher

$30.00

Bangkok Mama

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Long island

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Sake Bomb

$10.00

Corking fee

$10.00

Irish Mule

$10.00

Venus Solstice

$12.00

Kir Royale

$12.00

Drink of the Month

$12.00

Lychee Sunset

$12.00

Devil's Margarita

$12.00

Beer

Alaskan Amber

$7.00+

Sapporo

$7.00+

Tafts

$10.00+

Yuengling

$6.00+

Angry orchard

$6.95

Blue Moon

$5.95

Bud Light

$3.95

Budwieser

$3.95

Chang

$6.95

Coors Light

$3.95

Corona

$5.95

Corona Light

$5.95

Crabbies

$9.95

Fat Tire

$5.95

Heineken

$5.95

Kirin

$6.95

M.Ultra

$4.95

Miller Lite

$3.95

Singha

$6.95

Tiger

$5.95

TsingTao

$6.95

Red Wine

Cabernet The Show glass

$12.00

Cabernet The Show bottle

$38.00

Cabernet Mi Terruno glass

$10.00

Cabernet Mi Terruno bottle

$32.00

Merlot Rodney Strong glass

$14.00

Merlot Rodney Strong bottle

$42.00

Merlot Benziger glass

$12.00

Merlot Dona Javiera bottle

$38.00

Malbec Piattelli glass

$10.00

Malbec Piattelli bottle

$32.00

Pinot Noir Meiomi glass

$14.00

Pinot Noir Meiomi bottle

$42.00

Red Blend Native Son glass

$12.00

Red Blend Native Son bottle

$38.00

White Wine

Sake

$12.00

Chardonnay Rodney Strong glass

$11.00

Chardonnay Rodney Strong bottle

$34.00

Chardonnay Mi Terruno glass

$10.00

Chardonnay Mi Terruno bottle

$32.00

Moscato Castello glass

$10.00

Moscato Castello bottle

$32.00

Moscato Naked Penguin glass

$10.00

Moscato Naked Penguin bottle

$32.00

Pinot Grigio Manage a Trios glass

$10.00

Pinot Grigio Manage a Trios bottle

$32.00

Prosecco Zonin glass

$12.00

Prosecco Zonin bottle

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc Seaglass glass

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc Seaglass bottle

$32.00

White Blend 8 Guitars glass

$12.00

White Blend 8 Guitars bottle

$38.00

White Blend Terre D'ora glass

$10.00

White Blend Terra D'ora bottle

$32.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Pinnacle whipped

$8.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Smirnoff strawberry

$8.00

Smirnoff vanilla

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

UV blue

$8.00

Whipped

$8.00

Gin

Bombay

$9.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Empress 1908 Indigo

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Baccardi

$8.00

Cap. Morgan

$8.00

Cruzan

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers Dark

$8.00

Tequila

Cabo

$9.00

Jose cuervo

$8.00

Patron

$12.00

Whiskey

BarStock Whiskey

$6.00

Crown

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jameson

$11.00

Screwball

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

American Honey

$10.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden 10 Year

$15.00

Basil Hayden Subtle smoke

$15.00

Blantons

$19.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Larceny Barrel Proof

$19.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Weller Antique 107

$15.00

Weller Special Reserve

$9.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Woodford

$12.00

Woodford Buckeye Blend

$15.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$19.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$19.00

Dewar's

$9.00

Glenfiddich 15 year

$18.00

Glenlivet 18 Year

$33.00

Glenlivet Founders Reserve

$11.00

Laphroaig

$17.00

Cordials

Ryans Irish Cream

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Grand Mariner

$11.00

Chambord

$9.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$6.00

Creme de Menthe

$6.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$6.00

Cherry Brandy

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Butter Shotts

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Hard Seltzer

Astra Bomb Pop

$5.95

Astra Red Cream Soda

$5.95

Shots

PB&J Shot

$8.00

Corkage fee

Corkage fee

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the BEST Thai food in Southwest Ohio! Friendly atmosphere, smiling faces and Great Food!

Website

Location

11 South Broadway, Lebanon, OH 45036

Directions

Gallery
Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Villagio's Italian Eatery - 48 E Mulberry
orange starNo Reviews
48 E Mulberry Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
Avenue Sports & Spirits
orange star4.4 • 21
1231 Columbus Ave Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
Wildflower
orange starNo Reviews
207 E Main St Mason, OH 45040
View restaurantnext
Stone House Tavern
orange star4.3 • 607
258 S Main St Waynesville, OH 45068
View restaurantnext
Bucks Tavern
orange star4.5 • 731
3299 West State Route 22/3 Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Bishop's Quarter
orange star4.4 • 633
212 West Loveland Loveland, OH 45140
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lebanon

Billie's Burgers and Beers
orange star4.1 • 551
745 Columbus Ave Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
Avenue Sports & Spirits
orange star4.4 • 21
1231 Columbus Ave Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
The Grille @ 1320 - Shaker Run Golf Club
orange star4.3 • 12
1320 Golf Club Dr Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lebanon
Mason
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston