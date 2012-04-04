Mae’s Cafe & Bakery 160 Centre St
No reviews yet
160 Centre St
Bath, ME 04530
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
BENEDICTS
ANGELA'S
smoked ham & cheddar, home fries and housemade hollandaise
SAGADAHOC
smoked pastrami salmon, chevre & dill served with home fries & our own house made hollandaise
RENEE'S
avocado, tomato, spinach & chevre service with home fries& our house made hollandaise
GAVIN'S
Our own lamb sausage, spinach & feta served with home fries & our house made hollandaise
BIG PAPI'S
chorizo sausage patties, pepper jack served with home fries & our housemade hollandaise
ALEX'S
avocado, tomatoe, bacon & cheddar served with our homefries & our house made hollandaise
KRISTINA'S
ham, brie & tomato served with home fries & our house made hollandaise
SIDES
NITRATE FREE SIDE BACON
HOUSEMADE LAMB SAUSAGE
BREAKFAST SAUSAGE
CHORIZO SAUSAGE
HOUSE MADE CORNED BEEF HASH
BRUSSEL SPROUTS & BACON
ROASTED SWEET POTATOS
FRESH FRUIT CUP
FRESH FRUIT BOWL
HOME FRIES
ONE EGG
CUP PLAIN OATMEAL
TOAST
GLUTEN FREE TOAST
GRILLED CHICKEN
ALL NATURAL NO NITRITE BACON
FIVE BLACKENED SHRIMP
SMOKED SALMON
2 EGGS
MAINE CRAB
AVOCADO
PANCAKE
Salsa
SALSA
SOUR CREAM
COLESLAW
SIDE SALAD
BAGEL
HOLLANDAISE
SIDE GREENS
MAINE MAPLE
1 SLICE FRENCH TOAST
WHIP CREAM
1 EGG
1 PANCAKE
OMELETS
PEPPAH'S
black beans, avocado, red peppers, onions, pepper jack with salsa and sour cream
WYOMING
nitrate free bacon, toamato, cheddar
CLAIRE'S BIG CHEESE
Vermont cheddar
MAE WEST
smoked ham, peppers, cheddar, onions
JULI'S VEGGIE
tomatoes, pesto, spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onions, chevre
EDEN'S
smoked pastrami salmon, tomato, spinach, chevre
NED'S DESTROYER
smoked ham, chrizo sausage, bacon, onions, pepper jack
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
ELI'S ULTIMATE
scrambled eggs, cheddar, and bacon on toasted mulitgrain croissant
SARAH'S LUCKY LINDSAY
scrambled eggs, avocado, tomato, cheddar on toasted multigrain bread
DON'S BREAKFAST CLUB
two fried eggs, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on toasted white
RAMONE'S BURRITO
scrambled of eggs, avocado, black beans, red peppers, onions, pepper jack with salso and sour cream
BREAKFAST QUESADILLA
all of the above with a folded grilled tortilla
BRITT'S BAGEL
breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, cheddar on a multigrain bagel
LIGHTER SIDE
LILY'S LIGHTHOUSE
choose one blueberry pancake OR one slice of french toast with two slices of back OR one sausage patty
CEC'S FRESH FRUIT BOWL
with Stonyfield Farm french vanilla yogurt and house made granola
CEC'S FRESH FRUIT CUP
with Stonyfield Farm french vanilla yogurt and house made granola
KATIE"S BAGEL
toasted wjole grain bagel with smoked pastrami salmon, chevre, capers, red onion,lettuce, tomato and home fries
EMMA'S STEEL CUT OATS
whole oats, apricots, coconut, tasted almonds, brown sugar
AVOCADO TOAST
multigrain toast, avocado, 2 eggs, cup of fruit, yogurt and cranola
ETHAN'S STEEL CUT OATS
whole oats, wild Maine blueberriesbrown sugar,
DAILY DOUBLE
two eggs, home fries, toast
GREEN BOWL
sauteed spinach, brussel sprouts, avocado, tow eggs and toast
OFF THE GRIDDLE
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
HUNTER'S BREAKFAST
two eggs, our corned beef hash with potatoes and onions, toast
MORSE MOUNTAIN
two eggs, one sausage patty, two slices bacon, two small blueberry or plain pancakes, home fries
MICHELLE'S
brussel sprouls and baconhash, two eggs and toast
LAMB SCRAMBLE
eggs, house made lam sausage, spinach, toamato, feta, home fries, toast
SWEET POTATO BOWL
roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, onions, avocado, two eggs, salsa, couar cream and toast
BREAKFAST BUNS
while they last, made fresh daily, glazed cinnamon bun or caramelized pecan sticky bun
Mae's Monte
WRAPS
LEAH's THAI VEGGIE
red peppers, cabbage, carrots, toasted almonds, cucumbers, lettuce, pea shoots, thai dressing
HAILIE's
tuna salad, avocado, pea shoots, lettuce, red onion, and tomato
JACOB's
grilled chicken,black beans, avocado, tomato, tomato, lettuce, pepper jack, ranch
SUE's
our tarragon chicken salad with red grapes & celery with lettuce, cranberry chutney, pea shoots
TURKEY CLUB
smoked turkey, avocado, letuce, tomato, bacon, may
SALADS
WINNEGANCE
blue cheese, cranberries, wanuts, sliced apples, red onion, purple cabbage, mixed greens
A SALAD FOR STEPH
mixed greens topped with our tuna salad, avocado, red onion, carrots, purple cabbage and cucumbers
GRETA'S THAI SALAD
carrots, toeasted red peppers, toasted almonds,coconut, cucumbers, puple cabbage, mixed greens
TARRAGON SALAD
our tarragon chicken salad with red grapes & celery over greens and garden vegetables
SOUPS & CHOWDER
SANDWICHES
THE TROLLEY
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, ranch, on grilled white
WILL's CRAB CROISSANT
fresh Maine crab meat, lightly dressed, red onion, lettuce, multigrain croissant
TARRAGON CHICKEN CROISSANT
our tarragon chicken salad with red grapes, celery, on toasted multigrain croissant
DECLAN'S
smoked turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, maple mustard on grilled wheat
RACHEL'S
smoked ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijon on grilled white
BILLY'S
smaoked turkey, cheddar, cranberry chutney on grilled white
ZACH'S CRAB MELT
fresh Maine crab, red oinion, tomato, cheddar, open faced on grilled white
MARGARITA'S
grilled chicken, acoacado, toamato, spicy petter jack, ranch on grilled white
MARIA's
smoked turkey, spinach, pesto, brie on grilled white
BEST GRILLED CHEESE
pesto, tomato, cheddar on white
BLT
REUBENS
QUESADILLAS
BURGERS
FOR THE KIDS
GRILLED CHEESE
on white with cheddar , apple and chips
SYLVIAS CHOICE
cinnamon swirl french toast "sticks"with a side of peanut butter and apples
P.B.J.
classsic creamy peanut butter, strawberry jam on cinnanom swirl with chips and apple slices
CHEESE QUESADILLA
cheddar with side of mild salsa
SPECIALS
CB Skillet
STUFFED French Toast--changes weekly same price
Dawn's Quiche of the Day
Tuna Melt
Open Faced Pulledpork Sandwich
TURKEY & BRIE SANDWICH
Chili Skillet
CRAB CAKE BENEDICT
TUNA MELT
SWEETS & BRUSSELS SKILLET
BRUSSELS SKILLET
MAE's BEST CRAB MELT
ROASTED FALL VEGGIE SKILLET
PUMPKIN SPICED PANCAKES
AUTUM BISCUITS & GRAVY
KRISTINA'S WARM KALE & GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
SWEET POTATO CHICKEN SKILLET
Heritage Days Menu
COCKTAILS
WINE
FROM THE BAR
BEVERAGES
COFFEE
wiscassett's finest premium roast
TEAS
HOT WATER
CHAI LATTE
MILK
CHOCOLATE MILK
ESPRESSO
CAPPUCCINO
LATTE
AMERICANO
ESPRESSO SHOT
HOT CHOCLATATE
MAINE BLUEBERRY LEMONADE
FRESH BREWED ICE TEA
LEMONADE
SODAS
FRESH OJ
CRANBERRY JUICE
APPLE JUICE
V8
SELTZERS
Pineapple Juice
Arnold Palmer
ICED TEA
ICED COFFEE
ICED LATTE
Apple Cider
SMOOTHIES
Catered Apps
Catered Food Items
9X12 Meat Lasanga
9X12 Lasanga
Box Lunch
Large Hotel Pan Garden Salad W/ Dressing 20-30
Large Garden Salad for 1 person!!!!
Large Fruit Bowl for 50
Soft Drinks
Rotary Breakfast
Box of Joe
Fruit Salad for 10
Mini Reuben
Spanakopita per piece
Filo Stuffed crab Meat per piece
Pesto Tortollini Salad for 12 people $45
Garden Salad for 12 people $45
small cookie/bar tray
Champagne
Dessert
Mae's Catered Breakfast
Mae's Catered Lunch
Morse High Reunion '65 $30/pp 40 attended
cormier brunch per head
cormier brunch cake
cormier shortbread cookies
povitch sheade brunch catered food
James 8\25
llbean photo shoot breakfast at $24 pp per day
llbean photo shoot lunch at $26 pp per day
large breakfast pastry platters 20-30 pple
rsu gf coffee cake no tax
quiche lorraine catering
quiche vegetarian greek or mushroon
SPECIAL Catered Luncheon Buffet--special entrees
Full WRAPS with chips only no water $13.95
Small Dessert Platter $45
chicken piccata per person catered
1 quart of tuna salad
quart of tarragon chicken salad
pint of tuna salad
pint of tarragon chicken salad
RSU1 Catered event 8.25.22
lucia bd brunch per person
lucia lamb sausage for 20 people
lucia croissants with special butter
lucia bd drinks special discounted price per
lucia special carrot bd cake
Shelly Daniels Brunch per person $24.95
Charcuterie Board LARGE (40 pple)
9x13 tray cornbread
Cashman mini quiche
Cashman Mini Skewers
Cashman finger sandwiches
Artichoke Dip
Charcuterie Board Cashman
Cashman Bar and Cookie Tray $95 each
Coffee Tea and Lemonade Cashman
jenn peavy shower 30 guests $22.95 brunch
Platter Per Wrap multiply wrap # per platter at $12.95 each
MMM Meat Lasagna for 125
MMM Veg Pesto Lasagna for 125
MMMGarden Salad for 125
MMM Dinner Rolls for 125
MMM Assorted Dessert for 125
buttermilk biscuits
whipped sweet raw honey butter 1 container
LARGE COOKIE BAR TRAY for 20-30
dinner rolls for holiday '22 amount 1 dozen
MAC 'N CHEESE with Kielbasa HALF SIZE hotel pan9x13"
Nov-20-Dec 2 Molnycke lunches per day $297 without tax/drop fee & kitchen fee
Non Taxed Event Items
Platters
12" Bar and Cookie Tray
16" Bar and Cookie Tray
12" Bar Tray
16" Bar Tray
12" Cookie Tray
16" Cookie Tray
12" Shortbread Cookie Tray
16" Shortbread Cookie Tray
Large Assorted Pastry Platter for 50
Little White Dog Mini Charcuterie Board
Mini Board Little Dog
12" BREAKFAST TRAY
Mac And Cheese
FRUIT SALAD FOR 20
Fruit Salad For 50
Mini Cookie Tray For 75
Half sandwich
James Coggins 8\25
champagne toast per head
catered beverages
Catered DESSERTS
PIES
CAKES
COOKIES/BARS
BREAKFAST PASTRIES
Pecan Sticky Buns
Cinnamon Buns
Muffins
Scones
Coffee Cake
TEA BREAD
CINNAMON SWIRL BREAD
Mae's Homemade Challah Bread
Blueberry Coffee Cake
Granola
Croissants
Mini Muffins
Whole Blueberry Coffee Cake
Smalll Platter of 20 Mini Whoopie Pies
Cinnamon Bun Ring (6 buns)
Day Old 1.95
Pecan Sticky Bun Ring (6)
Retail Merchandise
ss breakfast sandwiches
SS Quiches & Stratas
SS Sandwiches
SS MISC SIDES
SS Soups & Chowders
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy, have an a-mae-zing day!
160 Centre St, Bath, ME 04530