  • Home
  • /
  • Bath
  • /
  • Mae’s Cafe & Bakery - 160 Centre St
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mae’s Cafe & Bakery 160 Centre St

review star

No reviews yet

160 Centre St

Bath, ME 04530

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BENEDICTS

ANGELA'S

$13.95

smoked ham & cheddar, home fries and housemade hollandaise

SAGADAHOC

$15.95

smoked pastrami salmon, chevre & dill served with home fries & our own house made hollandaise

RENEE'S

$15.95

avocado, tomato, spinach & chevre service with home fries& our house made hollandaise

GAVIN'S

$14.95

Our own lamb sausage, spinach & feta served with home fries & our house made hollandaise

BIG PAPI'S

$13.95

chorizo sausage patties, pepper jack served with home fries & our housemade hollandaise

ALEX'S

$16.95

avocado, tomatoe, bacon & cheddar served with our homefries & our house made hollandaise

KRISTINA'S

$14.95

ham, brie & tomato served with home fries & our house made hollandaise

SIDES

NITRATE FREE SIDE BACON

$5.95

HOUSEMADE LAMB SAUSAGE

$5.95

BREAKFAST SAUSAGE

$3.95

CHORIZO SAUSAGE

$3.95

HOUSE MADE CORNED BEEF HASH

$9.95

BRUSSEL SPROUTS & BACON

$5.95

ROASTED SWEET POTATOS

$4.95

FRESH FRUIT CUP

$4.95

FRESH FRUIT BOWL

$6.95

HOME FRIES

$2.95

ONE EGG

$1.50

CUP PLAIN OATMEAL

$2.95

TOAST

$1.95

GLUTEN FREE TOAST

$2.50

GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.95

ALL NATURAL NO NITRITE BACON

$3.95

FIVE BLACKENED SHRIMP

$7.95

SMOKED SALMON

$6.95

2 EGGS

$3.00

MAINE CRAB

$8.95

AVOCADO

$2.00

PANCAKE

$3.95

Salsa

$0.50

SALSA

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

COLESLAW

$1.25

SIDE SALAD

$5.95

BAGEL

$2.95

HOLLANDAISE

$1.25

SIDE GREENS

$2.95

MAINE MAPLE

$2.00

1 SLICE FRENCH TOAST

$4.95

WHIP CREAM

$0.50

1 EGG

$1.95

1 PANCAKE

$3.95

OMELETS

PEPPAH'S

$14.95

black beans, avocado, red peppers, onions, pepper jack with salsa and sour cream

WYOMING

$13.95

nitrate free bacon, toamato, cheddar

CLAIRE'S BIG CHEESE

$10.95

Vermont cheddar

MAE WEST

$13.95

smoked ham, peppers, cheddar, onions

JULI'S VEGGIE

$13.95

tomatoes, pesto, spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onions, chevre

EDEN'S

$15.95

smoked pastrami salmon, tomato, spinach, chevre

NED'S DESTROYER

$15.95

smoked ham, chrizo sausage, bacon, onions, pepper jack

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

ELI'S ULTIMATE

$12.95

scrambled eggs, cheddar, and bacon on toasted mulitgrain croissant

SARAH'S LUCKY LINDSAY

$13.95

scrambled eggs, avocado, tomato, cheddar on toasted multigrain bread

DON'S BREAKFAST CLUB

$10.95

two fried eggs, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on toasted white

RAMONE'S BURRITO

$13.95

scrambled of eggs, avocado, black beans, red peppers, onions, pepper jack with salso and sour cream

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

$14.95

all of the above with a folded grilled tortilla

BRITT'S BAGEL

$11.95

breakfast sausage, scrambled eggs, cheddar on a multigrain bagel

LIGHTER SIDE

LILY'S LIGHTHOUSE

$6.95

choose one blueberry pancake OR one slice of french toast with two slices of back OR one sausage patty

CEC'S FRESH FRUIT BOWL

$7.95

with Stonyfield Farm french vanilla yogurt and house made granola

CEC'S FRESH FRUIT CUP

$5.95

with Stonyfield Farm french vanilla yogurt and house made granola

KATIE"S BAGEL

$15.95

toasted wjole grain bagel with smoked pastrami salmon, chevre, capers, red onion,lettuce, tomato and home fries

EMMA'S STEEL CUT OATS

$9.95

whole oats, apricots, coconut, tasted almonds, brown sugar

AVOCADO TOAST

$14.95

multigrain toast, avocado, 2 eggs, cup of fruit, yogurt and cranola

ETHAN'S STEEL CUT OATS

$9.95

whole oats, wild Maine blueberriesbrown sugar,

DAILY DOUBLE

$7.95

two eggs, home fries, toast

GREEN BOWL

$13.95

sauteed spinach, brussel sprouts, avocado, tow eggs and toast

OFF THE GRIDDLE

JILLIAN"S FRENCH TOAST

$8.95

two thick cut slices of our house made cinnamon swirl with butter and syrup

THE BLUES

$8.95

two plate sized wild Maine blueberry pancakes with butter and syrup

PETE'S PANCAKES

$7.95

two plate size pancakes with butter and syrup

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

HUNTER'S BREAKFAST

$15.95

two eggs, our corned beef hash with potatoes and onions, toast

MORSE MOUNTAIN

$14.95

two eggs, one sausage patty, two slices bacon, two small blueberry or plain pancakes, home fries

MICHELLE'S

$13.95

brussel sprouls and baconhash, two eggs and toast

LAMB SCRAMBLE

$14.95

eggs, house made lam sausage, spinach, toamato, feta, home fries, toast

SWEET POTATO BOWL

$13.95

roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, onions, avocado, two eggs, salsa, couar cream and toast

BREAKFAST BUNS

$4.95

while they last, made fresh daily, glazed cinnamon bun or caramelized pecan sticky bun

Mae's Monte

$12.95

WRAPS

LEAH's THAI VEGGIE

$9.95

red peppers, cabbage, carrots, toasted almonds, cucumbers, lettuce, pea shoots, thai dressing

HAILIE's

$13.95

tuna salad, avocado, pea shoots, lettuce, red onion, and tomato

JACOB's

$13.95

grilled chicken,black beans, avocado, tomato, tomato, lettuce, pepper jack, ranch

SUE's

$12.95

our tarragon chicken salad with red grapes & celery with lettuce, cranberry chutney, pea shoots

TURKEY CLUB

$13.95

smoked turkey, avocado, letuce, tomato, bacon, may

SALADS

WINNEGANCE

$13.95

blue cheese, cranberries, wanuts, sliced apples, red onion, purple cabbage, mixed greens

A SALAD FOR STEPH

$13.95

mixed greens topped with our tuna salad, avocado, red onion, carrots, purple cabbage and cucumbers

GRETA'S THAI SALAD

$12.95

carrots, toeasted red peppers, toasted almonds,coconut, cucumbers, puple cabbage, mixed greens

TARRAGON SALAD

$13.95

our tarragon chicken salad with red grapes & celery over greens and garden vegetables

SOUPS & CHOWDER

SOUP CUP

$4.95

SOUP BOWL

$7.95

CHOWDER CUP

$5.95

CHOWDER BOWL

$8.95

SANDWICHES

THE TROLLEY

$13.95

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, ranch, on grilled white

WILL's CRAB CROISSANT

$17.95

fresh Maine crab meat, lightly dressed, red onion, lettuce, multigrain croissant

TARRAGON CHICKEN CROISSANT

$13.95

our tarragon chicken salad with red grapes, celery, on toasted multigrain croissant

DECLAN'S

$14.95

smoked turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, maple mustard on grilled wheat

RACHEL'S

$12.95

smoked ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijon on grilled white

BILLY'S

$12.95

smaoked turkey, cheddar, cranberry chutney on grilled white

ZACH'S CRAB MELT

$17.95

fresh Maine crab, red oinion, tomato, cheddar, open faced on grilled white

MARGARITA'S

$13.95

grilled chicken, acoacado, toamato, spicy petter jack, ranch on grilled white

MARIA's

$12.95

smoked turkey, spinach, pesto, brie on grilled white

BEST GRILLED CHEESE

$11.95

pesto, tomato, cheddar on white

BLT

$9.95

REUBENS

CORNED BEEF REUBEN

$14.95

house corned beef, sauekraut, swiss, 100 isalnd dressing

COURTNEY'S REUBEN

$13.95

smoked turkey, coleslaw, swiss, 1000 island dressing

AMBER'S VEGGIE REUBEN

$10.95

sauerkraut, carrots, onions, red peppers, swiss, 1000 island dressing

QUESADILLAS

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$14.95

pepper jack, onions,roasted red peppers, avocado,black beans, salsa, sour cream and side salad

VEGETARIAN QUESADILLA

$12.95

pepper jack, onions,roasted red peppers, avocado,black beans, salsa, sour cream and side salad

BURGERS

CLASSIC

$13.95

8 oz grass fed natural angus beef burger

MJ's

$15.95

avocado,cheddar, bacon, ranch

MOLLY'S VEGGIE BURGER

$11.95

avocado, pesto sprouts

FOR THE KIDS

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.95

on white with cheddar , apple and chips

SYLVIAS CHOICE

$6.95

cinnamon swirl french toast "sticks"with a side of peanut butter and apples

P.B.J.

$6.95

classsic creamy peanut butter, strawberry jam on cinnanom swirl with chips and apple slices

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.95

cheddar with side of mild salsa

SPECIALS

CB Skillet

$17.95

STUFFED French Toast--changes weekly same price

$13.95

Dawn's Quiche of the Day

$13.95

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Open Faced Pulledpork Sandwich

$17.95

TURKEY & BRIE SANDWICH

$15.95

Chili Skillet

$16.95

CRAB CAKE BENEDICT

$17.95

TUNA MELT

$13.95

SWEETS & BRUSSELS SKILLET

$15.95

BRUSSELS SKILLET

$15.95

MAE's BEST CRAB MELT

$14.95

ROASTED FALL VEGGIE SKILLET

$15.95

PUMPKIN SPICED PANCAKES

$13.95

AUTUM BISCUITS & GRAVY

$14.95

KRISTINA'S WARM KALE & GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$16.95

SWEET POTATO CHICKEN SKILLET

$15.95

Heritage Days Menu

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.95

Patriotic Caprese

$12.95

Nana Cotter's Potato Salad

$7.95

Steph's Street Corn Salad

$7.95

Summer Watermelon Salad

$7.95

Mae's Brunch Burger

$13.95

Crab BLT

$17.95

25 GC

$25.00

COCKTAILS

BLOODY MARY

$9.95

MIMOSAS

$9.00

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$5.95

COCKTAIL PARTY HOUSE MIXED DRINK

$8.00

MIXED DRINK PREMIUM

$8.95

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.95

Mae's MEGA BLOODY with Shrimp & Maple Syrup Candied Bacon

$14.95

WINE

ROSE

$8.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$8.00

CHARDONNAY

$8.00

CABERNET

$8.00

PINO NOIR

$8.00

PROSECCO

$8.00

Malbec

$8.00

champagne toast for events $8 per head

$8.00

FROM THE BAR

GUINESS STOUT

$4.95

SHIPYARD EXPORT

$8.00

ALLAGASH WHITE

$8.00

SEASONAL BREWS BY BATH BREWING COMPANY

$9.00

CORONA

$600.00

COORS LIGHT

$6.00

LUNCH MAINE BEER CO

$9.00

ALLAGASH NORTHSKY

$9.00

PEEPERS MAINE BEER CO

$9.00

BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$3.00

wiscassett's finest premium roast

TEAS

$2.50

HOT WATER

$0.50

CHAI LATTE

$4.95

MILK

$2.95

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.75

ESPRESSO

$3.25

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50

LATTE

$4.95

AMERICANO

$3.50

ESPRESSO SHOT

$1.50

HOT CHOCLATATE

$3.95

MAINE BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

$3.95

FRESH BREWED ICE TEA

$3.25

LEMONADE

$3.25

SODAS

$3.00

FRESH OJ

$3.75

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.75

APPLE JUICE

$2.75

V8

$2.75

SELTZERS

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

ICED TEA

$3.25

ICED COFFEE

$3.25

ICED LATTE

$3.25

Apple Cider

$4.25

SMOOTHIES

WILDBERRY

$8.95

blueberries, strawberries, rapberries with milk, honey & vanillla yogurt

BANANA MONKEY

$8.95

bananas, peanut butter, chocolate syrup & milk

HEALTH NUT

$8.95

blueberries, bananas, kale, pineapple juice, coconut milk

ALTERNATIVE MIK

$1.00

soy, almond, oatmilk

Catered Apps

Mini Crab Cakes

$4.00

Mini Quiche

$4.00

Truffled Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Veggie Hummus Platter

$5.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$6.00

Catered Food Items

9X12 Meat Lasanga

$42.00

9X12 Lasanga

$38.00

Box Lunch

$16.95

Large Hotel Pan Garden Salad W/ Dressing 20-30

$125.00

Large Garden Salad for 1 person!!!!

$15.00

Large Fruit Bowl for 50

$110.00

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Rotary Breakfast

$130.00

Box of Joe

$25.00

Fruit Salad for 10

$35.00

Mini Reuben

$5.00

Spanakopita per piece

$4.00

Filo Stuffed crab Meat per piece

$5.50

Pesto Tortollini Salad for 12 people $45

$45.00

Garden Salad for 12 people $45

$45.00

small cookie/bar tray

$45.00

Champagne

$75.00

Dessert

$158.00

Mae's Catered Breakfast

$24.95

Mae's Catered Lunch

$26.95

Morse High Reunion '65 $30/pp 40 attended

$1,200.00

cormier brunch per head

$22.99

cormier brunch cake

$65.00

cormier shortbread cookies

$168.00

povitch sheade brunch catered food

$2,784.00

James 8\25

$1,139.14

llbean photo shoot breakfast at $24 pp per day

$24.00

llbean photo shoot lunch at $26 pp per day

$26.00

large breakfast pastry platters 20-30 pple

$95.00

rsu gf coffee cake no tax

$40.00

quiche lorraine catering

$22.95

quiche vegetarian greek or mushroon

$22.95

SPECIAL Catered Luncheon Buffet--special entrees

$26.95

Full WRAPS with chips only no water $13.95

$13.95

Small Dessert Platter $45

$45.00

chicken piccata per person catered

$17.95

1 quart of tuna salad

$25.90

quart of tarragon chicken salad

$27.90

pint of tuna salad

$12.95

pint of tarragon chicken salad

$13.95

RSU1 Catered event 8.25.22

$597.50

lucia bd brunch per person

$24.99

lucia lamb sausage for 20 people

$125.00

lucia croissants with special butter

$50.00

lucia bd drinks special discounted price per

$8.00

lucia special carrot bd cake

$65.00

Shelly Daniels Brunch per person $24.95

$24.95

Charcuterie Board LARGE (40 pple)

$250.00

9x13 tray cornbread

$36.00

Cashman mini quiche

$1.00

Cashman Mini Skewers

$2.00

Cashman finger sandwiches

$4.00

Artichoke Dip

$50.00

Charcuterie Board Cashman

$250.00

Cashman Bar and Cookie Tray $95 each

$95.00

Coffee Tea and Lemonade Cashman

$100.00

jenn peavy shower 30 guests $22.95 brunch

$697.50

Platter Per Wrap multiply wrap # per platter at $12.95 each

$12.95

MMM Meat Lasagna for 125

$425.00

MMM Veg Pesto Lasagna for 125

$340.00

MMMGarden Salad for 125

$250.00

MMM Dinner Rolls for 125

$125.00

MMM Assorted Dessert for 125

$190.00

buttermilk biscuits

$3.95

whipped sweet raw honey butter 1 container

$9.95

LARGE COOKIE BAR TRAY for 20-30

$65.00

dinner rolls for holiday '22 amount 1 dozen

$18.00

MAC 'N CHEESE with Kielbasa HALF SIZE hotel pan9x13"

$45.00

Nov-20-Dec 2 Molnycke lunches per day $297 without tax/drop fee & kitchen fee

$281.00

Non Taxed Event Items

Linen Rental $10 per table

$10.00

Catering Waitstaff

$25.00

comp paper serving items utensils llbean 2 days

$300.00

drop fee to southport 2 DAYS

$200.00

custom flowers per table $10

$10.00

Platters

12" Bar and Cookie Tray

$45.00

16" Bar and Cookie Tray

$65.00

12" Bar Tray

$45.00

16" Bar Tray

$65.00

12" Cookie Tray

$45.00

16" Cookie Tray

$65.00

12" Shortbread Cookie Tray

$65.00

16" Shortbread Cookie Tray

$95.00

Large Assorted Pastry Platter for 50

Little White Dog Mini Charcuterie Board

$55.00

Mini Board Little Dog

$55.00

12" BREAKFAST TRAY

$45.00

Mac And Cheese

$75.00

FRUIT SALAD FOR 20

$50.00

Fruit Salad For 50

$110.00

Mini Cookie Tray For 75

$95.00

Half sandwich

$8.00

James Coggins 8\25

$864.40

champagne toast per head

25.95 Per Head

$25.95

catered beverages

Box of Joe

$25.00

Mae's Percolator Coffee

$65.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ per pitcher

$25.00

Bloody Mary & Mimosas for Shelly Daniels Shower Only -discounted

$8.00

Catered DESSERTS

Mini CUPCAKES Shelly Daniels Party

$100.00

CUSTOM SHORTBREAD COOKIES - INDIV WRAPPED/Ribbon--Shelly Daniels event

$198.00

PIES

Blueberry Pie

$24.00

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$24.00

Wildberry Pie

$24.00

Peach Raspberry Pie

$24.00

Apple Pie

$24.00

Apple Cranberry Pie

$24.00

Key Lime Pie

$25.00

Coconut Cram Pie

$24.00

PIE SLICE

$4.95

Mini Pie

$8.95

Summer Peach Galette

$22.00

40 GC

$40.00

Pecan Pie

$26.00

Pumpkin Pie

$24.00

CAKES

6" Regular Cake

$30.00

8" Regular Cake

$44.00

10" Regular Cake

$54.00

Cheesecake

$42.00

Flourless Torte

$37.95

CUPCAKES

$4.95

Cake Slice

$5.95

12” Regular Cake

$64.00

1/2 Sheet Cake

$95.00

8" Special Order Fresh Strawberry Amaretto Cake

$50.00

Slice of Chocolate Torte

$6.95

COOKIES/BARS

Cookies

$3.95

Bars

$3.95

Whoopie Pies

$4.50

4pk whoopie pies

$12.95

Shortbread Cookies

$3.95

Mini Whoopie Pie

$2.75

custom shortbread cookies individually packaged

$5.95

16" cookie tray

$95.00

Bag Of Shortbread Cookies

$6.95

QUICHES

Greek Quiche

$22.95

Quiche Lorraine

$22.95

Quiche Slice

$4.95

BREAKFAST PASTRIES

Pecan Sticky Buns

$4.95

Cinnamon Buns

$4.95

Muffins

$4.95

Scones

$4.95

Coffee Cake

$4.95

TEA BREAD

$12.00

CINNAMON SWIRL BREAD

$9.95

Mae's Homemade Challah Bread

$9.95

Blueberry Coffee Cake

$4.95

Granola

$15.95

Croissants

$4.95

Mini Muffins

$1.00

Whole Blueberry Coffee Cake

$38.00

Smalll Platter of 20 Mini Whoopie Pies

$55.00

Cinnamon Bun Ring (6 buns)

$15.95

Day Old 1.95

$1.95

Pecan Sticky Bun Ring (6)

$16.95

Retail Merchandise

Kids Royal Blue Mae's Shirt

$12.95

Adult Red Mae's Shirt

$12.95

Navy Mae's Seagull Shirt

$14.95

White Mae's Seagull Shirt

$14.95

Keychain

$3.95

Maes Mugs

$12.50

magnets

$2.00

premium stickers--2 for $1

$1.00

adult hoodies

$21.95

framed Mae's Poster

$10.00

unframed Mae's Posters

$5.00

Gift Cards

20$ GC

$20.00

25$ GC

$25.00

30$ GC

$30.00

35$ GC

$35.00

40$ GC

$40.00

45$ GC

$45.00

50$ GC

$50.00

ss breakfast sandwiches

SS eli's ultimate with bacon

$9.95

SS Eli's Ultimate with Sausage

$9.95

SS Quiches & Stratas

SS Quiche slice

$6.95

SS Courtney's Strata slice

$6.95

SS Quiche with salad

$11.95

SS Courtney's Stata with salad

$11.95

SS Sandwiches

SS Turkey Club

$12.95

SS Veggie Thai Wrap

$12.95

SS MISC SIDES

SS Fresh Fruit Yogurt Parfait

$6.95

SS Soups & Chowders

SS Mae's Own Clam Chowder with fresh roll

$7.95

SS Soup of the Day with Fresh Roll

$6.95

SS Specialty Drinks

SS Specialty Bloody with Caramelized Bacon

$10.95

SS Specialty Bloody with Fresh Shrimp

$12.95

SS Specialty Bloody Mary with the Works

$14.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy, have an a-mae-zing day!

Location

160 Centre St, Bath, ME 04530

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Amato's - Bath
orange star3.2 • 39
111 Centre Street Bath, ME 04530
View restaurantnext
Long Reach Kitchen & Catering
orange star5.0 • 4
387 Whiskeag Rd Bath, ME 04530
View restaurantnext
The Osprey
orange star4.4 • 12
340 Robinhood Road Georgetown, ME 04548
View restaurantnext
Blueberries
orange starNo Reviews
4 Bowdoin Mill Island Topsham, ME 04086
View restaurantnext
Joshua's Restaurant and Tavern - 123 Maine Street
orange starNo Reviews
123 Maine Street Brunswick, ME 04011
View restaurantnext
Iris Eats
orange starNo Reviews
419 Harpswell Island Road Harpswell, ME 04079
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bath

Long Reach Kitchen & Catering
orange star5.0 • 4
387 Whiskeag Rd Bath, ME 04530
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bath
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
South Portland
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.2 (5 restaurants)
Scarborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston