PLATES

BUILD YOUR OWN

create your own combination ☺︎︎ reminder: there is no wrong way to maepole!
Plate with Protein

1 base + 2 sides + 1 protein + 1 sauce

Vegetable Plate

$10.49

1 base + 3 sides + 1 sauce

CHEF'S SELECTIONS

combinations we recommend ☺︎︎
Boxcar

$12.99

sweet potatoes, mac & cheese, green beans & onions, pork, sriracha-honey

Summer Salad

$13.49

SUPER GREENS, BEAN SALAD, ZUCCHINI SALAD,, CUCUMBER SALAD, ½ AVOCADO, CRUNCHIES, TURMERIC GINGER

Desert Island

$11.97

QUINOA, BROCCOLI SALAD, CARROT SALAD, TOFU, BUTTERMILK RANCH

Sunshine Daydream

$11.97

BROWN RICE, BEAN SALAD, BRAISED RED CABBAGE, CHICKEN, SPICY AVOCADO

KIDS PLATE

kid size portions: choose 1 base, 1 side, 1 protein
Kid's Plate

$6.45

kid size portions. choose 1 base, 1 side, 1 protein

Kid's Veggie Plate

$6.45

BEVERAGES

BOYLAN'S FOUNTAIN SODA

Your Choice of Cola, Diet Cola, Lemon-Lime, Orange, Ginger Ale, Rootbeer, Black Cherry
Fountain Soda

$2.50

Your Choice of Cola, Diet Cola, Lemon-Lime, Orange, Ginger Ale, Rootbeer, Black Cherry

HOUSE-MADE DRINKS

Hibiscus Limeade

$3.00Out of stock

made fresh daily! (lime juice, hibiscus flower & cane sugar)

Watermelon Greaterade

$3.50

ice cold watermelon juice with a pinch of sea salt. made fresh at maepole!

Sweet Tea

$2.00
Unsweet Tea

$2.00Out of stock

MONTANE SPARKLING WATER

Plain Sparkling

$2.00Out of stock
Cucumber Lime

$2.00Out of stock
Boxed Water

$2.50Out of stock

“100% pure water. 92% plant based, 100% recycleable and refillable”

FIGMENT KOMBUCHA

Hidden Words - Ginger

$5.00

12 oz can. live-cultured kombucha handmade in athens by figment

Magic Hour - Orange

$5.00

12 oz can. live-cultured kombucha handmade in athens by figment

Midnight Garden - Blueberry

$5.00

12 oz can. live-cultured kombucha handmade in athens by figment

Bright Side - Strawberry

$5.00

Color and Shapes - Tea

$5.00

La Paloma - Grapefruit

$5.00

MISC

Martinellis Apple Juice 10oz

$2.50Out of stock

A LA CARTE

Bases

Brown Rice

$3.25

Herbs and Diced Red Onions

Quinoa

$3.25

Sazon Seasoning

Sweet Potato

$3.25

Mashed with Coconut Oil

Salad Greens

$3.25

young lettuces, arugula

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Whole Weat (contains Dairy and Gluten). ~Served Hot~

Green Beans & Onions

$3.50

Seared ~Served Hot~

Braised Red Cabbage

$3.50

coconut milk, lime ~Served Hot~

Bean Salad

$3.50

red & pinto beans, tomato, peppers, onion, cilantro ~Served Cold~

Zucchini Salad

$3.50

corn, herbs ~Served Cold~

Carrot Salad

$3.50

everything seasoning ~Served Cold~

Broccoli

$3.50

ranch powder ~Served Cold~

Cucumber Salad

$3.50

radishes, sesame ~Served Cold~

1/2 Avocado

$2.00

**TWO OF THE SAME SIDE

Proteins

Chicken

$5.05

Seared Thighs with Lime, Ginger, Cumin, Chili

Tofu

$4.73

tamari, nutritional yeast

Pork

$5.45

Shredded With Citrus & Latin Spices

Fritters

$5.05

Black eye pea and mushroom patties

Extras

1/2 Avocado

$2.00
Crunchies

$1.00

add some CRUNCH to your plate! sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds & agave, toasted to perfection!

Chow Chow

$1.00

Sweet-Tart Cabbage Relish

Kimchi

$1.00

Spicy Fermented Cabbage

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00
SIDE OF BUTTERMILK

$0.25
SIDE OF SRIRACHA-HONEY

$0.25
SIDE OF TURMERIC-GINGER VIN

$0.25
SIDE OF SPICY AVOCADO

$0.25
SIDE OF LEMON HERB

$0.25

Sauces

Lemon-Herb Vin

$0.25
Buttermilk Ranch

$0.25
Spicy Avocado

$0.25
Sriracha-Honey

$0.25
Turmeric-Ginger

$0.25

No Sauce**

**Sauce On Side

DESSERTS

CONDOR

Milk Chocolate

$3.50

1 oz. (28g) condor chocolates ingredients: ecuadorian cacao, organic cane sugar, organic cocoa butter, milk powder

Dark Chocolate

$3.50

1 oz. (28g) condor chocolates ingredients: ecuadorian cacao, organic cane sugar, ecuadorian cocoa butter (vegan)

Maepole Chunk Cookie

Pumpkin seed, cranberry, flax seed, coconut, pecan (gluten free)
Chunk Cookie

$1.95

it's CHUNKY, alright! made in house with chunks of condor chocolate, oats, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, shredded coconut and dried cranberries (basically, everything but the kitchen sink!) and in typical maepole fashion, gluten-free. (contains dairy & egg)