American
Salad

Maepole

719 Reviews

$$

1021 N Chase St

Athens, GA 30606

Order Again

Popular Items

Plate with Protein
Vegetable Plate
Boxcar

BUILD YOUR OWN

create your own combination ☺︎︎ reminder: there is no wrong way to maepole!
Plate with Protein

Plate with Protein

1 base + 2 sides + 1 protein + 1 sauce

Vegetable Plate

Vegetable Plate

$10.49

1 base + 3 sides + 1 sauce

CHEF'S SELECTIONS

combinations we recommend ☺︎︎
Boxcar

Boxcar

$12.99

sweet potatoes, mac & cheese, green beans & onions, pork, sriracha-honey

Haiku

Haiku

$11.97

quinoa, bean salad, red cabbage, chicken, spicy avocado

Fall Salad

Fall Salad

$12.99

super greens, bean salad, sesame slaw, beet salad, ½ avocado, crunchies, turmeric-ginger

Friendship Bracelet

Friendship Bracelet

$11.97

brown rice, potatoes & mushrooms, broccoli, fritters, romesco

KIDS PLATE

kid size portions: choose 1 base, 1 side, 1 protein
Kid's Plate

Kid's Plate

$5.00

kid size portions. choose 1 base, 1 side, 1 protein

Kid's Veggie Plate

Kid's Veggie Plate

$5.00

BOYLAN'S FOUNTAIN SODA

Cola

Cola

$2.50
Diet Cola

Diet Cola

$2.50
Lemon Lime

Lemon Lime

$2.50

Orange

$2.50
Gingerale

Gingerale

$2.50
Rootbeer

Rootbeer

$2.50
Black Cherry

Black Cherry

$2.50

HOUSE-MADE

Hibiscus Limeade

Hibiscus Limeade

$3.00

made fresh daily! (lime juice, hibiscus flower & cane sugar)

Watermelon Greaterade

Watermelon Greaterade

$3.50Out of stock

ice cold watermelon juice with a pinch of sea salt. made fresh at maepole!

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

MONTANE SPARKLING WATER

Plain Sparkling

Plain Sparkling

$2.00
Cucumber Lime

Cucumber Lime

$2.00
Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$2.50

“100% pure water. 92% plant based, 100% recycleable and refillable”

FIGMENT

Kombucha - Ginger Lemongrass

Kombucha - Ginger Lemongrass

$5.00

12 oz can. live-cultured kombucha handmade in athens by figment

Kombucha - Raspberry

Kombucha - Raspberry

$5.00Out of stock

12 oz can. live-cultured kombucha handmade in athens by figment

Kombucha -blueberry Midnight Garden

Kombucha -blueberry Midnight Garden

$5.00

12 oz can. live-cultured kombucha handmade in athens by figment

Strawberry Meyer Lemon

$5.00

MISC

Martinellis Apple Juice 10oz

Martinellis Apple Juice 10oz

$2.50Out of stock

Bases

Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.25

Herbs and Diced Red Onions

Quinoa

Quinoa

$3.25

Sazon Seasoning

Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$3.25

Mashed with Coconut Oil

Super Greens

Super Greens

$3.25

young lettuces, arugula

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Whole Weat (contains Dairy and Gluten)

Green Beans & Onions

Green Beans & Onions

$3.50

Seared

Bean Salad

Bean Salad

$3.50

pinto & kidney beans, peppers, onion, cilantro

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$3.50

ginger, green onion

Roasted Potatoes & Mushrooms

Roasted Potatoes & Mushrooms

$3.50

mustard seeds

Braised Red Cabbage

Braised Red Cabbage

$3.50

coconut milk, lime

Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.50

balsamic

Sesame Slaw

Sesame Slaw

$3.50

green cabbage, carrots, celery

1/2 Avocado

1/2 Avocado

$2.00

**TWO OF THE SAME SIDE

Proteins

Chicken

Chicken

$5.05

Seared Thighs with Lime, Ginger, Cumin, Chili

Tofu

Tofu

$4.73

tamari, nutritional yeast

Pork

Pork

$5.45

Shredded With Citrus & Latin Spices

Fritters

Fritters

$5.05

Black eye pea and mushroom patties

Extras

1/2 Avocado

1/2 Avocado

$2.00
Hard Boiled Egg

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00
Chow Chow

Chow Chow

$1.00

Sweet-Tart Cabbage Relish

Kimchi

Kimchi

$1.00

Spicy Fermented Cabbage

Crunchies

Crunchies

$1.00

add some CRUNCH to your plate! sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds & agave, toasted to perfection!

SIDE OF BUTTERMILK

SIDE OF BUTTERMILK

$0.25

SIDE OF ROMESCO

$0.25
SIDE OF SRIRACHA-HONEY

SIDE OF SRIRACHA-HONEY

$0.25
SIDE OF TURMERIC-GINGER VIN

SIDE OF TURMERIC-GINGER VIN

$0.25
SIDE OF SPICY AVOCADO

SIDE OF SPICY AVOCADO

$0.25

Sauces

Buttermilk

Buttermilk

$0.25
Romesco

Romesco

$0.25

roasted red peppers, roasted garlic, smoked paprika

Spicy Avocado

Spicy Avocado

$0.25
Sriracha-Honey

Sriracha-Honey

$0.25
Turmeric-Ginger

Turmeric-Ginger

$0.25

No Sauce**

**Sauce On Side

CONDOR

Milk Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

$3.50

1 oz. (28g) condor chocolates ingredients: ecuadorian cacao, organic cane sugar, organic cocoa butter, milk powder

Dark Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

$3.50

1 oz. (28g) condor chocolates ingredients: ecuadorian cacao, organic cane sugar, ecuadorian cocoa butter (vegan)

Maepole Chunk Cookie

Pumpkin seed, cranberry, flax seed, coconut, pecan (gluten free)
Chunk Cookie

Chunk Cookie

$1.95

it's CHUNKY, alright! made in house with chunks of condor chocolate, oats, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, shredded coconut and dried cranberries (basically, everything but the kitchen sink!) and in typical maepole fashion, gluten-free. (contains dairy & egg)

9 oz

Turmeric Ginger BTL

Turmeric Ginger BTL

$7.00
Sriracha Honey BTL

Sriracha Honey BTL

$7.00
Buttermilk BTL

Buttermilk BTL

$7.00
Spicy Avocado BTL

Spicy Avocado BTL

$7.00

Romesco BTL

$7.00

BASES

Family Size Brown Rice

$11.50

Family Size Quinoa

$11.50

Family Size Sweet Potato

$11.50

Family Size Super Greens

$11.50

SIDES

Family Size Mac And Cheese

$12.50

Family Size Green Beans + Onions

$12.50

Family Size Bean Salad

$12.50

Family Size Braised Red Cabbage

$12.50

Family Size Broccoli Salad

$12.50

Family Size Sesame Slaw

$12.50

Family Size Potatoes & Mushrooms

$12.50

Family Size Beet Salad

$12.50

PROTEINS

Family Size Chicken

$18.75

Family Size Tofu

$17.75

Family Size Pork

$20.75

Family Size Fritters

$18.75

Pūrvelo Plates

"pūr ride"

"pūr ride"

$9.57

base: brown rice side: bean salad side: broccoli protein: chicken sauce: spicy avocado

"express pūr"

"express pūr"

$9.57

base: quinoa side: roasted potatoes and mushrooms side: green beans and onions protein: chicken sauce: tumeric-ginger

"extra pūr"

"extra pūr"

$9.56

base: sweet potato side: broccoli side: bean salad protein: tofu sauce: spicy avocado

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

nice to see you again!

Website

Location

1021 N Chase St, Athens, GA 30606

Directions

