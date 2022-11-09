Mae's WC imageView gallery
Mae's WC

No reviews yet

39 W Gay St

West Chester, PA 19380

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Turkey & Brie Panini
Meat, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Hand Carve Turkey and Bacon

Starters

Pennsylvania Cheese Plate

$15.00

Pennsylvania Cheese Plate with Local Jams, Pickles & Nick's Honey

Fried Arancini

$12.00

Fried Arancini with Spicy Tomato Dipping Sauce & Fermented Garlic Honey

Littleneck Clams & Chorizo

$15.75

Littleneck Clams with Chorizo Ragu, Cherry Tomatoes, Sweet Corn & House made Gnocchi

Zucchini Bread

$12.00Out of stock

Savory Zucchini Bread with Ratatouille & Basil Oil

Burrata

$17.00

Burrata with Shaved Prosciutto, Marinated Tomatoes, EOV & Crostini's

Crab Dip

$18.00

Warm Crab Dip with Pepper Jelly & Toasted Bread

Soups

Chilled Tomato Gazpacho-cup

$6.25

Mediterranean Chickpea-Bowl

$8.75

Crab Bisque- Cup

$6.25

Crab Bisque - Bowl

$8.75

Meditteranean Chickpea-Cup

$6.25

Chilled Gazpacho- Bowl

$8.75

Salads

Romaine Salad

$11.75

Romaine Salad with Shaved Parmesan, Watermelon Radishes & Creamy Caesar Dressing

Za'atar Chicken & Hummus Bowl

$16.75

Zatar Chicken & Hummus Bowl with Cucumbers, Tomatoes & Feta Cheese

Side Salad

$2.00

Heirloom Tomato & Corn Salad

$12.75

Heirloom Tomato & Corn Salad with Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Smoked Paprika Dressing

“The Ray” Salad- Roasted Beet, Blackberry & Quinoa Salad

$12.75

Roasted Beet, Blackberry & Quinoa Salad with Aged Cheddar and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Autumn Harvest Salad

$12.25

Sandwiches

Pressed Cuban

$15.75

Mae's Burger

$14.75

Burger w/ cheese

$12.00

Hand Carve Turkey and Bacon

$12.50

The DM chx sandwich

$14.00

Turkey & Brie Panini

$15.25

Salmon Wrap

$16.25

Side of Fries

$3.50

Side of Chips

$3.50

Braised Goat Birria

$15.75Out of stock

Braised Goat Birria with Au Jus, Queso Fresca, Horseradish & Jalapeno Spread on a Toasted Baguette

Bratwurst Sandwich

$14.75

Entrees

Braised Short Rib

$30.75

Braised Short Rib with Creamed Sweet Corn, BBQ Spiced Cippolini Onions

Lancaster Chicken

$23.25

Lemon & Bay Leaf Brined Lancaster Chicken with Summer Squash Salad, Leafy Herbs & Garlic Pickled Pepper Sauce

Cedar Plank Salmon

$26.75

Cedar Plank Salmon with Roasted Cherry Tomato, Summer Bean Ragu & Toasted Grain Salad

Seared Castle Valley Polenta

$22.50Out of stock

Creamy Castle Valley Polenta with Local Summer Farm Vegetables

Rigatoni

$26.75

Rigatoni with Shrimp & Italian Sausage Ragu in a Lemon Parsley Sauce & Herbed Ricotta

Crab Cake

$32.25

Pan Seared Crab Cake with Marinated Roasted Peppers, English Peas, & Saffron Butter Sauce

Kids

Mac n Cheese

$8.25

served with french fries & fresh fruit

Chicken Fingers

$8.25

served with french fries & fresh fruit

Pasta with Marinara

$8.25

served with french fries & fresh fruit

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

served with french fries & fresh fruit

Hot Dog

$8.00

served with french fries & fresh fruit

Dessert

Seasonal Fruit Cobbler

$7.50

Baked S'Mores

$7.50

PB Brownie Trifle

$7.50

Lemon Pudding Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Lemon Pudding Cake with Berry Compote

Semifreddo

$7.50

Brown Sugar Chocolate Chip Semifreddo with Marshmallow Swirl & Corn Flake Crunch

Specials

Harvest Salad

$12.25

Mains

French Toast

$11.75

French Toast with Seasonal Compote & Honey Whiskey Syrup

Short Stack Pancakes

$10.25

Chorizo Pancake

$11.25

Two Eggs any style

$10.25

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Meat, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

3 Egg Omelette

$11.75

Maes Fried Egg Sandwich

$8.25

Oats, Toasts & Others

Chai Spiced Oatmeal

$7.25

Grilled Brioche au chocolat

$7.25

Avocado Toast

$8.25

Overnight Oat Parfait

$7.25

Bananas & Yogurt

$7.25

Sides

Hash

$6.25

Bacon

$6.25

Fruit Bowl

$6.25

Toast

$2.75

Country Sausage

$6.25

Turkey Sausage

$6.25

Single Egg (any style)

$2.75

Single Pancake

$2.75

Starters

Pennsylvania Cheese Plate

$15.00

Fried Arancini

$12.00

Little Neck Clams

$15.75

Zucchini Bread with Ratatouille

$12.00Out of stock

Burrata

$17.00

Warm Crab Dip

$18.00

Soups

Chilled Tomato Gazpacho- CUP

$6.25

Chilled Tomato Gazpacho- BOWL

$8.75

Salads

Romaine Salad

$11.75

Zatar Chicken & Hummus

$16.75

Heirloom Tomato & Corn Salad

$12.75

"The Ray"- Roasted Beets, Blackberries & Quinoa

$12.75

Sandwiches

Pressed Cuban

$15.75

Mae's Burger

$14.75

Burger w Cheese

$12.00

Hand Carved Turkey

$12.50

DM chicken

$14.00

Turkey and Brie

$15.75

Seared Salmon Wrap

$16.25

Braised Goat Birria

$15.75

Kids

Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Pasta with Marinara

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

served with french fries & fresh fruit

Hot Dog

$8.00

served with french fries & fresh fruit

Desserts

PB Brownie Triffle

$6.00

Baked S'Mores

$6.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00Out of stock

Seasonal Fruit Cobbler

$7.50

Specials

Soft shell blt

$15.75Out of stock

Pesto rigatoni

$24.75Out of stock

Chiqueles Verde

$11.75

Chiqueles Verde

$12.75

Hot Café Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Latte

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.25

Americano

$3.25

Cappuccino

$4.50

Macchiato

$3.75

Chai Latte

$4.25

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Apple Cider

$2.50Out of stock

Matcha

$3.50

Iced Café Drinks

Iced Coffee

$2.75

Iced Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Americano

$3.25

Iced Chai

$4.25

Rival Bros Nitro Cold Brew

$4.25

Regular Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.50

Can Soda

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Kombucha

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pelligrino

$3.50

Spindrift

$3.00

Kombucha Bliss

$6.00

Water

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

39 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380

Directions

Gallery
Mae's WC image

