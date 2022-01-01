Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Mae's Sandwich Shop

134 Reviews

$

563 Ocean St

Marshfield, MA 02050

Sunrise BLT
Classic Egg Sandwich
Uncle Stevie

BREAKFAST

Classic Egg Sandwich

$5.25

over medium egg, american cheese, black pepper mayo on a brioche bun

"Dressed Up" Egg Sandwich

$5.75

over medium egg, swiss cheese, roasted shallots, tomato jam, and arugula on a brioche bun

“Jam I Am”

$7.75

Over medium egg, north country smoked ham, sharp cheddar cheese, and spicy jalapeño jam on brioche bun

Avocado Toast

$6.25

mustard butter, avocado, sprouts, and everything bagel seasoning on toasted multigrain

Granola Parfait

$5.00

greek yogurt, homemade jam, granola (nut free)

SANDWICHES

Roasted Eggplant, Whipped Feta, Roasted Red Pepper & Olive Salsa, Red Onion & Arugula on Focaccia

MEATBALL SUB

$12.00Out of stock

**SUNDAYS SPECIAL** Homemade beef meatballs, marinara, provolone cheese, grated romano, & house pickled hots on Pain D'Avignon white sub roll

Greek Salad Sandwich

$10.00

** Sandwich Special** olive tapenade, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, feta cheese, and house vinaigrette on focaccia. (vegetarian)

Hot Tuna

$9.50

celery, herbs, mayo, lettuce, and pickled hots on sourdough white

Capozzoli

$10.75

salame, mortadella, provolone, pickled hots, arugula, and hoagie dressing on focaccia

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Smashed chickpea salad, tahini dressing, celery, pickles, red onion, and lettuce on focaccia. (vegan) *sesame allergy*

Rosemary Ham

$9.95

herb mustard butter and arugula on focaccia

Roasted Chicken Salad

$9.95

cranberries, red onion, lettuce, and tomato on multigrain

Mae Day

$9.50

romesco, roasted squash & carrot, feta, sliced cucumbers, and arugula on focaccia (nut-free)

Salad Sandwich

$9.50

hummus, dill, shaved apple, cheddar, sprouts, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on focaccia

Uncle Stevie

$11.00

house roast top of the round, cheddar, slow roasted shallots, lettuce, tomato, and black pepper mayo on focaccia

Turkey & Swiss

$10.25

house roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, dijonnaise, on sourdough white

Lazy Susan

$10.25

house roasted turkey, savory bread pudding, mayo, lettuce, and cranberry mostarda on sourdough white

Sunrise BLT

$10.25

thick cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on multigrain

Dr. Rich

$11.00Out of stock

meatloaf, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, and mustard glaze on sourdough white. Friday-Sunday only while supplies last!

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.00

peanut butter and homemade jam on sourdough white

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$6.00

roasted turkey and american cheese on sourdough white

Kids Ham & Cheese

$6.00

smoked ham and american cheese on sourdough white

SOUP & SALAD

Mae's Salad

$8.00

arugula, lettuce, shredded carrot, cucumber, tomato, feta, sprouts, and toasted pumpkin seeds

Curry Red Lentil

$6.00

red lentils, carrots, celery, onion, vadouvan curry, tomato paste, (vegan)

Sam's Chicken Soup

$6.00

Chicken breast, carrot, celery, onion, roasted tomato, rosemary, thyme, garlic, white wine, and chicken stock. Served with a piece of focaccia bread on the side.

GROCERY

Sicilian green olives famous for their irresistible buttery-sweet flavor, and crisp, meaty texture.
Bulk Granola (12oz.)

Bulk Granola (12oz.)

$8.00

oats, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, shredded coconut, maple, olive oil, brown sugar, salt (nut free)

Speedwell Coffee Beans

Speedwell Coffee Beans

$14.00

"Mae's Roast" 12oz. whole beans - mixed varietals from Brazil & Guatemala with notes of dark chocolate, cola, and raisin. let us know if you would like it ground!

Castelvetrano Olives

Castelvetrano Olives

$6.00

Sicilian green olives famous for their buttery, irresistible sweet flavor and crisp, meaty texture. Grown in the Valle del Belice region of southwestern Sicily. **contains pits**

German Potato Salad

German Potato Salad

$4.50

Cornichons, roasted garlic, dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, parsley, chive, honey, evoo

Chickpea Salad (8.oz)

Chickpea Salad (8.oz)

$6.50

roasted chickpeas with smoked paprika, celery, onion, dill, and tahini dressing. (vegan/gluten free)

Butternut Squash "Hummus"

Butternut Squash "Hummus"

$6.00Out of stock

Roasted butternut squash, chickpeas, tahini, lemon, garlic, nigella, and fenugreek

Half Pint of Hummus

Half Pint of Hummus

$5.25

smooth chickpea spread used on our salad sandwich - made with tahini (sesame paste), lemon, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil, sprinkled with a touch of paprika - 12oz.

Spicy Cheddar Dip

Spicy Cheddar Dip

$8.00

soft pimento style dip with cabot super sharp cheddar, fire roasted poblano peppers, pickled jalapeno, and paprika - 8oz.

French Onion Dip

French Onion Dip

$8.00

Roasted onions, dill, fresh thyme, lemon juice, greek yogurt, and sour cream - get your snack on!

Harvard Beets

$5.25

Pickled Beets with pearl onion & dill

Curry Pickled Carrots

Curry Pickled Carrots

$5.25

Sliced carrot sticks marinated with fresno chili, shallot, rice wine vinegar, and curry paste.

Local Pickled Organic Aji Limon Drop Hot Peppers

$5.00

Pickled Organic Local Limon HOT Peppers!

Half Pint of Pickled Hots

Half Pint of Pickled Hots

$5.25

spicy condiment used on our hot tuna and capozzoli sandwiches - pickled fresno chili, onion, pepperoncini, red pepper, fennel, and carrot

Dill Pickle Spears Quart

Dill Pickle Spears Quart

$9.00

spears of your favorite Mae's dill pickles, perfect for all snacking adventures

Spicy Dill Pickle Spears Quart

Spicy Dill Pickle Spears Quart

$9.00

your favorite dill pickles with an extra kick! Made with garlic, red chili, white vinegar, sugar, and salt

Half Pint of Dill Pickles

Half Pint of Dill Pickles

$5.25
Sam's Chicken Soup (quart)

Sam's Chicken Soup (quart)

$13.00

Chicken breast, carrot, celery, onion, roasted tomato, rosemary, thyme, garlic, white wine, and chicken stock, gf. - serves 2 or 3

Curry Lentil Soup (quart)

$13.00

red lentils, carrots, celery, onion, vadouvan curry, tomato paste, (vegan) 36oz.

RF Beef Hickory Beef Jerky

RF Beef Hickory Beef Jerky

$7.00

The Righteous Felon original recipe and sweet, smoky, hickory flavor that started it all. This O.G. classic hit the streets in '96 and the jerky game ain't been the same ever since.

Righteous Felon Beef Jerky - Baby Blues BBQ

Righteous Felon Beef Jerky - Baby Blues BBQ

$7.00

Sweet and spicy jerky smothered in Baby Blues' Sweet Kick BBQ sauce with a blend of chipotle, habanero, cayenne, and serrano peppers.

Troino's Stuffed Peppers HOT

Troino's Stuffed Peppers HOT

$9.00

Pickled, Crispy, Hot Cherry Peppers Stuffed with Aged Provolone Cheese and Prosciutto Ham from R.I.

Barry's Hot Sauce

Barry's Hot Sauce

$9.00

Just the right amount of spice - handmade in Cambridge, MA

Firelli Italian Hot Sauce

Firelli Italian Hot Sauce

$8.00

Medium spicy. Not overwhelmingly hot. but rich & rounded, with a pleasant zing. Made to give a delicious kick to your food. Handcrafted in Parma, from our unique Italian Calabrian chilis & fresh ingredients.

SWEETS

Olive Oil Pumpkin Cake

Olive Oil Pumpkin Cake

$3.50

Soft and decadent olive oil cake made with pumpkin puree and topped with yogurt glaze and toasted pumpkin seeds. 'Tis the season

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75Out of stock
Thumb Print Cookie

Thumb Print Cookie

$1.75

Shortbread cookie with homemade jam

Chocolate Chip Blondie

Chocolate Chip Blondie

$3.00
Apple Cranberry Oat Scone

Apple Cranberry Oat Scone

$3.50
Ham Cheddar Scone

Ham Cheddar Scone

$3.50Out of stock
Coconut Scone

Coconut Scone

$2.50Out of stock
Corn Muffin

Corn Muffin

$3.00Out of stock
Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$4.50

maple caramel, pecans (nut allergy)

CHIPS

Plain Salted

Plain Salted

$1.75
Plain Salted (Big Bag)

Plain Salted (Big Bag)

$3.75Out of stock
Rosemary Olive Oil

Rosemary Olive Oil

$1.75
BBQ

BBQ

$1.75
Maui Onion

Maui Onion

$1.75
Salt & Vinegar (Big Bag)

Salt & Vinegar (Big Bag)

$3.75
Mighty Mill Pretzels

Mighty Mill Pretzels

$4.25

Organic stone ground 100% whole grain flour pretzels made in Lynn, MA. Perfect for dipping!

Mighty Mill Spicy Cheddar Pretzels

Mighty Mill Spicy Cheddar Pretzels

$4.25

Organic stone ground 100% whole grain flour pretzels made in Lynn, MA. New Spicy Cheddar Flavor!!

Mighty Mill Honey Mustard Pretzels

Mighty Mill Honey Mustard Pretzels

$4.25

Organic stone ground 100% whole grain flour pretzels made in Lynn, MA. New Honey Mustard flavor!!

COFFEE & TEA

Small Hot Coffee (12oz.)

Small Hot Coffee (12oz.)

$2.50

Speedwell Coffee Roasters - Plymouth, MA

Large Hot Coffee (16 oz.)

Large Hot Coffee (16 oz.)

$3.00

Speedwell Coffee Roasters - Plymouth, MA

Small Hot Tea

Small Hot Tea

$1.75

Rishi Organic English Breakfast

Large Hot Tea

Large Hot Tea

$2.00

Rishi Organic English Breakfast

Cold Brew (16 oz.)

Cold Brew (16 oz.)

$3.50

Speedwell Coffee Roasters - Plymouth, MA

Tart Cherry Lemonade

$3.50

100% tart montmorency cherry, fresh squeezed Natalie's lemon juice

Iced Tea

$2.25

Certified Organic "Golden Triangle" Black Tea from Rishi Tea in Milwaukee, WI

Half & Half

$3.50

Tart cherry lemonade mixed with cold brew iced tea. Make Arnold Palmer proud.

BOTTLES/CANS

Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$3.00

fresh squeezed 100% florida orange juice

Polar Ginger Lime Mule

Polar Ginger Lime Mule

$1.35
Polar Lime Seltzer

Polar Lime Seltzer

$1.35
Polar Lemon Selzter

Polar Lemon Selzter

$1.35
Polar Pink Apple Lemon Seltzer

Polar Pink Apple Lemon Seltzer

$1.35
Polar Cranberry-Lime Seltzer

Polar Cranberry-Lime Seltzer

$1.35
Lemoncoco

Lemoncoco

$2.75

Refreshing non-carbonated drink Inspired by the lemon and coconut stands of Rome. A staff favorite!

Polar Root Beer

Polar Root Beer

$2.00
A'Siciliana Limonata Lemon Soda

A'Siciliana Limonata Lemon Soda

$2.50

classic sparkling lemon soda imported from Sicily.

A'Siciliana Blood Orange Soda

A'Siciliana Blood Orange Soda

$2.50

classic sparkling blood orange soda imported from Sicily.

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.50
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.25
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.25

12 oz. glass bottle, made with real cane sugar

Coke

Coke

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50

Bottled Water (1 Liter)

$2.25
Pelligrino 750ml

Pelligrino 750ml

$3.50

MERCH

Logo T

Logo T

$20.00

Unisex sizing, Next Level Apparel Poly -Cotton Blend shirt

“Dad” Hat

“Dad” Hat

$28.00

Show off your sandwich enthusiasm! Unisex Richardson 100% cotton with buckle. One size fits most

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$28.00

Yupoong poly-cotton blend with snapback. One size fits most! Sandwich fashion!

Logo Sticker!

Logo Sticker!

$1.00

Cars! Boats! Water bottles! Show off your sandwich pride with this die cut sticker

THANKSGIVING SPECIALS

Bloody Mary Mix **Pickup 11/23**

$14.00

32 oz. of Mae's secret bloody mary mix. Just add the spirit of your choice! *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*

Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives **Pickup 11/23**

$7.00

Jumbo Queen pitted green olives overstuffed with crumbled blue cheese - pairs perfectly with our bloody mary mix! *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*

Local Honeynut Squash Soup **Pickup 11/23**

$15.00

Local Honeynut Squash roasted and blended with carrots, celery, onion, white wine, thyme, and a splash of cream. 36 oz. - serves 3 *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*

Free-Range Chicken Stock **Pickup 11/23**

$7.00

Time to elevate your gravy game! Free-range chicken bones, rosemary, thyme, sage, bay leaf, white wine, carrot, celery, onion. (36oz. quart) *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*

Cranberry Mostarda **Pickup 11/23**

$7.00

The perfect condiment for your leftover turkey sandwich. Dried cranberry simmered with ginger, orange, mustard seed, red-chili, cinnamon, and white vinegar. 8oz. pint *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*

Fancy Granola **Pickup 11/23**

$12.00

A twist on our classic granola recipe: Oats, pumpkin seeds, pistachios, pecans, sunflower seeds, dried cherries, maple, cinnamon, brown sugar, olive oil. (12oz. bag) *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*

Holiday Spiced Cashews **Pickup 11/23**

$12.00

For the holiday snack-attack: honey roasted cashews with garam masala, rosemary, and molasses (8oz.) *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*

Cool Ranch Dip **Pickup 11/23**

$14.00

Our take on the classic crudités dip. Yogurt, sour cream, Duke's mayo, buttermilk, and a secret blend of ranch seasoning *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*

Smokey Eggplant Dip **Pickup 11/23**

$14.00

A savory dip of smoked eggplant blended with white beans, olive oil, tahini, and lemon. Vegan and gluten-free (16 oz. pint) *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*

Tray of Sticky Buns **Pickup 11/23**

$25.00

Six decadent maple pecan sticky buns served in a foil tray with extra maple caramel for drizzling *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*

Apple-Cranberry Crisp **Pickup 11/23**

$22.00

Local Mutsu Apples cranberries, crunchy oat topping and whiskey caramel sauce - serves 4. *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
We believe a sandwich is the most important meal of the day, join us Wednesday through Sunday 9-3.

