- Home
- /
- Marshfield
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Mae's Sandwich Shop
Mae's Sandwich Shop
134 Reviews
$
563 Ocean St
Marshfield, MA 02050
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
BREAKFAST
Classic Egg Sandwich
over medium egg, american cheese, black pepper mayo on a brioche bun
"Dressed Up" Egg Sandwich
over medium egg, swiss cheese, roasted shallots, tomato jam, and arugula on a brioche bun
“Jam I Am”
Over medium egg, north country smoked ham, sharp cheddar cheese, and spicy jalapeño jam on brioche bun
Avocado Toast
mustard butter, avocado, sprouts, and everything bagel seasoning on toasted multigrain
Granola Parfait
greek yogurt, homemade jam, granola (nut free)
SANDWICHES
MEATBALL SUB
**SUNDAYS SPECIAL** Homemade beef meatballs, marinara, provolone cheese, grated romano, & house pickled hots on Pain D'Avignon white sub roll
Greek Salad Sandwich
** Sandwich Special** olive tapenade, green peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, feta cheese, and house vinaigrette on focaccia. (vegetarian)
Hot Tuna
celery, herbs, mayo, lettuce, and pickled hots on sourdough white
Capozzoli
salame, mortadella, provolone, pickled hots, arugula, and hoagie dressing on focaccia
Chickpea Salad Sandwich
Smashed chickpea salad, tahini dressing, celery, pickles, red onion, and lettuce on focaccia. (vegan) *sesame allergy*
Rosemary Ham
herb mustard butter and arugula on focaccia
Roasted Chicken Salad
cranberries, red onion, lettuce, and tomato on multigrain
Mae Day
romesco, roasted squash & carrot, feta, sliced cucumbers, and arugula on focaccia (nut-free)
Salad Sandwich
hummus, dill, shaved apple, cheddar, sprouts, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on focaccia
Uncle Stevie
house roast top of the round, cheddar, slow roasted shallots, lettuce, tomato, and black pepper mayo on focaccia
Turkey & Swiss
house roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, sprouts, dijonnaise, on sourdough white
Lazy Susan
house roasted turkey, savory bread pudding, mayo, lettuce, and cranberry mostarda on sourdough white
Sunrise BLT
thick cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on multigrain
Dr. Rich
meatloaf, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, and mustard glaze on sourdough white. Friday-Sunday only while supplies last!
Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly
peanut butter and homemade jam on sourdough white
Kids Turkey & Cheese
roasted turkey and american cheese on sourdough white
Kids Ham & Cheese
smoked ham and american cheese on sourdough white
SOUP & SALAD
Mae's Salad
arugula, lettuce, shredded carrot, cucumber, tomato, feta, sprouts, and toasted pumpkin seeds
Curry Red Lentil
red lentils, carrots, celery, onion, vadouvan curry, tomato paste, (vegan)
Sam's Chicken Soup
Chicken breast, carrot, celery, onion, roasted tomato, rosemary, thyme, garlic, white wine, and chicken stock. Served with a piece of focaccia bread on the side.
GROCERY
Bulk Granola (12oz.)
oats, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, shredded coconut, maple, olive oil, brown sugar, salt (nut free)
Speedwell Coffee Beans
"Mae's Roast" 12oz. whole beans - mixed varietals from Brazil & Guatemala with notes of dark chocolate, cola, and raisin. let us know if you would like it ground!
Castelvetrano Olives
Sicilian green olives famous for their buttery, irresistible sweet flavor and crisp, meaty texture. Grown in the Valle del Belice region of southwestern Sicily. **contains pits**
German Potato Salad
Cornichons, roasted garlic, dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, parsley, chive, honey, evoo
Chickpea Salad (8.oz)
roasted chickpeas with smoked paprika, celery, onion, dill, and tahini dressing. (vegan/gluten free)
Butternut Squash "Hummus"
Roasted butternut squash, chickpeas, tahini, lemon, garlic, nigella, and fenugreek
Half Pint of Hummus
smooth chickpea spread used on our salad sandwich - made with tahini (sesame paste), lemon, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil, sprinkled with a touch of paprika - 12oz.
Spicy Cheddar Dip
soft pimento style dip with cabot super sharp cheddar, fire roasted poblano peppers, pickled jalapeno, and paprika - 8oz.
French Onion Dip
Roasted onions, dill, fresh thyme, lemon juice, greek yogurt, and sour cream - get your snack on!
Harvard Beets
Pickled Beets with pearl onion & dill
Curry Pickled Carrots
Sliced carrot sticks marinated with fresno chili, shallot, rice wine vinegar, and curry paste.
Local Pickled Organic Aji Limon Drop Hot Peppers
Pickled Organic Local Limon HOT Peppers!
Half Pint of Pickled Hots
spicy condiment used on our hot tuna and capozzoli sandwiches - pickled fresno chili, onion, pepperoncini, red pepper, fennel, and carrot
Dill Pickle Spears Quart
spears of your favorite Mae's dill pickles, perfect for all snacking adventures
Spicy Dill Pickle Spears Quart
your favorite dill pickles with an extra kick! Made with garlic, red chili, white vinegar, sugar, and salt
Half Pint of Dill Pickles
Sam's Chicken Soup (quart)
Chicken breast, carrot, celery, onion, roasted tomato, rosemary, thyme, garlic, white wine, and chicken stock, gf. - serves 2 or 3
Curry Lentil Soup (quart)
red lentils, carrots, celery, onion, vadouvan curry, tomato paste, (vegan) 36oz.
RF Beef Hickory Beef Jerky
The Righteous Felon original recipe and sweet, smoky, hickory flavor that started it all. This O.G. classic hit the streets in '96 and the jerky game ain't been the same ever since.
Righteous Felon Beef Jerky - Baby Blues BBQ
Sweet and spicy jerky smothered in Baby Blues' Sweet Kick BBQ sauce with a blend of chipotle, habanero, cayenne, and serrano peppers.
Troino's Stuffed Peppers HOT
Pickled, Crispy, Hot Cherry Peppers Stuffed with Aged Provolone Cheese and Prosciutto Ham from R.I.
Barry's Hot Sauce
Just the right amount of spice - handmade in Cambridge, MA
Firelli Italian Hot Sauce
Medium spicy. Not overwhelmingly hot. but rich & rounded, with a pleasant zing. Made to give a delicious kick to your food. Handcrafted in Parma, from our unique Italian Calabrian chilis & fresh ingredients.
SWEETS
Olive Oil Pumpkin Cake
Soft and decadent olive oil cake made with pumpkin puree and topped with yogurt glaze and toasted pumpkin seeds. 'Tis the season
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Thumb Print Cookie
Shortbread cookie with homemade jam
Chocolate Chip Blondie
Apple Cranberry Oat Scone
Ham Cheddar Scone
Coconut Scone
Corn Muffin
Sticky Bun
maple caramel, pecans (nut allergy)
CHIPS
Plain Salted
Plain Salted (Big Bag)
Rosemary Olive Oil
BBQ
Maui Onion
Salt & Vinegar (Big Bag)
Mighty Mill Pretzels
Organic stone ground 100% whole grain flour pretzels made in Lynn, MA. Perfect for dipping!
Mighty Mill Spicy Cheddar Pretzels
Organic stone ground 100% whole grain flour pretzels made in Lynn, MA. New Spicy Cheddar Flavor!!
Mighty Mill Honey Mustard Pretzels
Organic stone ground 100% whole grain flour pretzels made in Lynn, MA. New Honey Mustard flavor!!
COFFEE & TEA
Small Hot Coffee (12oz.)
Speedwell Coffee Roasters - Plymouth, MA
Large Hot Coffee (16 oz.)
Speedwell Coffee Roasters - Plymouth, MA
Small Hot Tea
Rishi Organic English Breakfast
Large Hot Tea
Rishi Organic English Breakfast
Cold Brew (16 oz.)
Speedwell Coffee Roasters - Plymouth, MA
Tart Cherry Lemonade
100% tart montmorency cherry, fresh squeezed Natalie's lemon juice
Iced Tea
Certified Organic "Golden Triangle" Black Tea from Rishi Tea in Milwaukee, WI
Half & Half
Tart cherry lemonade mixed with cold brew iced tea. Make Arnold Palmer proud.
BOTTLES/CANS
Natalie's Orange Juice
fresh squeezed 100% florida orange juice
Polar Ginger Lime Mule
Polar Lime Seltzer
Polar Lemon Selzter
Polar Pink Apple Lemon Seltzer
Polar Cranberry-Lime Seltzer
Lemoncoco
Refreshing non-carbonated drink Inspired by the lemon and coconut stands of Rome. A staff favorite!
Polar Root Beer
A'Siciliana Limonata Lemon Soda
classic sparkling lemon soda imported from Sicily.
A'Siciliana Blood Orange Soda
classic sparkling blood orange soda imported from Sicily.
Ginger Ale
Fanta Orange
Mexican Coke
12 oz. glass bottle, made with real cane sugar
Coke
Diet Coke
Bottled Water (1 Liter)
Pelligrino 750ml
MERCH
Logo T
Unisex sizing, Next Level Apparel Poly -Cotton Blend shirt
“Dad” Hat
Show off your sandwich enthusiasm! Unisex Richardson 100% cotton with buckle. One size fits most
Trucker Hat
Yupoong poly-cotton blend with snapback. One size fits most! Sandwich fashion!
Logo Sticker!
Cars! Boats! Water bottles! Show off your sandwich pride with this die cut sticker
THANKSGIVING SPECIALS
Bloody Mary Mix **Pickup 11/23**
32 oz. of Mae's secret bloody mary mix. Just add the spirit of your choice! *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*
Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives **Pickup 11/23**
Jumbo Queen pitted green olives overstuffed with crumbled blue cheese - pairs perfectly with our bloody mary mix! *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*
Local Honeynut Squash Soup **Pickup 11/23**
Local Honeynut Squash roasted and blended with carrots, celery, onion, white wine, thyme, and a splash of cream. 36 oz. - serves 3 *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*
Free-Range Chicken Stock **Pickup 11/23**
Time to elevate your gravy game! Free-range chicken bones, rosemary, thyme, sage, bay leaf, white wine, carrot, celery, onion. (36oz. quart) *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*
Cranberry Mostarda **Pickup 11/23**
The perfect condiment for your leftover turkey sandwich. Dried cranberry simmered with ginger, orange, mustard seed, red-chili, cinnamon, and white vinegar. 8oz. pint *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*
Fancy Granola **Pickup 11/23**
A twist on our classic granola recipe: Oats, pumpkin seeds, pistachios, pecans, sunflower seeds, dried cherries, maple, cinnamon, brown sugar, olive oil. (12oz. bag) *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*
Holiday Spiced Cashews **Pickup 11/23**
For the holiday snack-attack: honey roasted cashews with garam masala, rosemary, and molasses (8oz.) *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*
Cool Ranch Dip **Pickup 11/23**
Our take on the classic crudités dip. Yogurt, sour cream, Duke's mayo, buttermilk, and a secret blend of ranch seasoning *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*
Smokey Eggplant Dip **Pickup 11/23**
A savory dip of smoked eggplant blended with white beans, olive oil, tahini, and lemon. Vegan and gluten-free (16 oz. pint) *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*
Tray of Sticky Buns **Pickup 11/23**
Six decadent maple pecan sticky buns served in a foil tray with extra maple caramel for drizzling *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*
Apple-Cranberry Crisp **Pickup 11/23**
Local Mutsu Apples cranberries, crunchy oat topping and whiskey caramel sauce - serves 4. *Holiday Pre-Order - pickup on 11/23*
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
We believe a sandwich is the most important meal of the day, join us Wednesday through Sunday 9-3.
563 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050