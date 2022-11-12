Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maestro's Pizza

6070 S 12th St

Kalamazoo, MI 49009

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

Starters

Soft Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$9.95

Garlic Bread Sticks

$8.95

Hummus & Pita Bread

$9.95

6 Smoked Chicken Wings

$10.99

12 Smoked Chicken Wings

$18.99

Meatball appetizer

$10.95

Mac and Cheese

$6.95

Maestro Bread

$7.95

Maestro Bread 16

$12.95

Salads

House Salad

$8.95

Greek Salad

$10.95

Small Chopped Salad

$8.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Chef Salad

$12.95

Caprese Salad

$10.95

Small Side Salad

$5.95

Sandwiches

Baked Italian

$12.95

Classic Italian

$12.95

Meatball sandwich

$12.75

Baked Veggie

$10.95

Chicken Club

$12.95

Chicken Pesto

$12.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.95

Ham & Cheese

$10.95

Baked Pizza

$12.95

Calzones

Calzone

$13.99

12" Pizzas

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99

12" Supremo Pizza

$17.99

12" Mediterranean Pizza

$22.99

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

12" Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99

12" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$18.99

12" Pickle Pizza

$17.99

12" Margherita Pizza

$17.99

12" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$16.99

12" Veggie Pizza

$18.99

12" Gluten Free/Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$13.99

12” Four Cheese Pizza

$13.99

16" Pizzas

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$14.99

16" Supremo Pizza

$27.99

16" Mediterranean Pizza

$29.99

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.99

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$25.99

16" Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$28.99

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$25.99

16" Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$27.99

16" Pickle Pizza

$26.99

16" Margherita Pizza

$25.99

16" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$25.99

16" Veggie Pizza

$27.99

16" Gluten Free/Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$13.99

16” Four Cheese Pizza

$19.99

Other Pizzas

9" Build Your Own

$8.99

10" Gluten Free/Cauliflower

$11.99Out of stock

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$12.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Soda

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

root beer

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

ginger beer

$2.00

club soda

$2.00

tonic

$2.00

Coffee/Tea

iced tea

$2.00

coffee

$2.00

Juice

pink lemonade

$2.00

cranberry juice

$2.00

orange juice

$2.00

grapefruit juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Dressing

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Vinaigrette

$1.00

French

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Sides

BBQ

$1.00

Garlic Parm

$1.00

Alfredo

$1.00

Pesto

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Habanero Mango

$1.00

Teriyaki

$1.00

Espresso

$1.00

Pizza sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Market Fresh Vegetables, Home-Made Signature Pizza Sauce, Home-Made Italian Sausage, Bakery Fresh Dough, Premium Deli Meats, 100% Real Italian Cheeses…and more.

Website

Location

6070 S 12th St, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Directions

