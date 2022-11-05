Restaurant header imageView gallery

Magdalena's Restaurant 6367 Livingston Road

review star

No reviews yet

6367 Livingston Road

Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadillas
Fajitas
Steak/Carne Asada Taco Meal

Drinks

20 oz Bottled Drink

$2.80

16oz Soda Bottle

$2.65

Bottled Water

$2.80

Frescos

$3.00+

Fresh juices made in-house

Monster Energy Drink

$2.75

Starbucks

$3.75

Atol De PINA

$3.00

Atol De Elote

$3.00

Chocolate Caliente

$2.00

Appetizers

Pupusas

Small Stuffed Handmade Corn Tortillas with choice of Cheese, Bean & Cheese, Revueltas (Pork + Cheese)

Tamale

$3.00

Choice of corn or chicken tamale

Quesadillas

$8.00

Choice of cheese, chicken, or steak quesadilla, served with pico de gallo, guacamole + sour cream.

Pasteles De Carne- Orden De Tres

$7.00

Yuca Con Chicharron

$8.00

Salad With Chicken

$11.00

Tacos

Chicken/Pollo Taco Meal

$12.00

Three tacos on choice of flour or handmade corn tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Steak/Carne Asada Taco Meal

$13.00

Three tacos on choice of flour or handmade corn tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Shrimp/Camaron Taco Meal

$14.00

Three tacos on choice of flour or handmade corn tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Create Your Own Taco Meal- Three Tacos

Single Chicken/Pollo Taco

$3.75

A single taco served with lettuce and pico de gallo on a choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Single Steak/Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

A single taco served with lettuce and pico de gallo on a choice of flour or corn tortillas

Single Shrimp/Camaron Taco

$4.25

A single taco served with lettuce and pico de gallo on a choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Entrees

Carne Asada (Grilled NY Strip)

Carne Asada (Grilled NY Strip)

$16.00

served with rice, beans, salad, and choice of flour or handmade corn tortilla

Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast/Pechuga de Pollo Asada)

Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken Breast/Pechuga de Pollo Asada)

$14.00

served with rice, beans, salad, and choice of flour or handmade corn tortilla

Fajitas

Fajitas

Choice of steak, chicken, shrimp, or mixed fajitas, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, jalapeno, and choice of flour or handmade corn tortilla

Salmon a la Plancha (Grilled Salmon) 1

Salmon a la Plancha (Grilled Salmon) 1

$17.00

Served with rice, beans, and veggies

Pescado Frito (Fried Fish)

Pescado Frito (Fried Fish)

$15.00

served with rice, beans, and side salad

Subs

Steak and Cheese

$12.00

An 8-inch sub that comes with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Pan Con Pollo

$10.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders With Fries

$6.00

4 Tenders + French Fries

Sides - Extras

Crema

$1.00

Fried Plantains

$3.00

Half Avocado

$2.00

House Hot Sauce

$0.25

Large French Fries\ Papas Fritas Grande

$5.00

Small French Fries\ Papas Fritas Small

$2.00

Side of Guacamole

$2.50

Large Side Of Beans

$5.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side of Spanish Rice

$2.00

Large Side Of Rice

$5.00

Large Side Vegetables

$5.00

Small Side Vegetables

$3.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side Salad

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Tortillas

$1.00

2 handmade corn tortillas

3 Camarones

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A casual restaurant with indoor seating available that serves up Salvadoran cuisine.

Location

6367 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

COLDSTONE CREAMERY - NATIONAL HARBOR
orange starNo Reviews
6800 Oxon Hill Rd Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Portum Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.1 • 162
6400 Oxon Hill Road Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Yumyums! - 6800 Oxon Hill Road National Harbor, MD 20745
orange starNo Reviews
6800 Oxon Hill Road National Harbor, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Today's Crabhouse - Across from Eastover
orange starNo Reviews
4950 Indian Head Hwy Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Henry's Soul Cafe - Oxon Hill
orange star4.0 • 1
5431 Indianhead Highway Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - National Harbor MD
orange starNo Reviews
164 Fleet Street Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oxon Hill

Grace's Mandarin
orange star4.2 • 6,387
188 Waterfront St Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Rosa Mexicano - National Harbor
orange star4.1 • 1,588
153 Waterfront St Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Bobby McKey's Dueling Piano Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,326
172 Fleet St Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Portum Restaurant & Lounge
orange star4.1 • 162
6400 Oxon Hill Road Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Henry's Soul Cafe - Oxon Hill
orange star4.0 • 1
5431 Indianhead Highway Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oxon Hill
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (735 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (5 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Brandywine
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston