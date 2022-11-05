Magdalena's Restaurant 6367 Livingston Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A casual restaurant with indoor seating available that serves up Salvadoran cuisine.
Location
6367 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yumyums! - 6800 Oxon Hill Road National Harbor, MD 20745
No Reviews
6800 Oxon Hill Road National Harbor, MD 20745
View restaurant
Today's Crabhouse - Across from Eastover
No Reviews
4950 Indian Head Hwy Oxon Hill, MD 20745
View restaurant