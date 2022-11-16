Wildflower’s Restaurant imageView gallery
American

Wildflower’s Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

N2717 County Hwy QQ

Waupaca, WI 54981

BREAKFAST

Biscuits and Gravy

Tot Mess

$12.95

Avocado Toast

Mini Quesadilla Breakfast

$12.95

Two Egg Classic

$6.95

Silver Dollar Breakfast

$11.95

Corned Beef Hash

$13.95

Country Fried Steak

$12.95

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$8.95

Denver Omelette

$9.95

Meat Lover's Omelette

$12.95

Mushroom & Swiss Omelette

$8.95

Veggie Omelette

$10.95

Classic Benedict

Bacon Avocado Benedict

Sweet Cream Pancakes

Blueberry or Strawberry Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Classic French Toast

$6.95

Stuffed French Toast

$9.95

Hashbrowns or American Fries

$3.95

Breakfast Meat

$3.95

Pancake

$2.95

Toast, Bagel or English Muffin

$1.95

Fresh Fruit

$2.95

White Toast

$2.50

Wheat Toast

$2.50

Sourdough Toast

$2.50

Marble Rye Toast

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.50

Bagel

$2.50

Raisin Toast

$2.50

Gluten Free Toast

$5.00

Side Sausage Link

$4.00

Side Sausage Patty

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Ham

$4.00

American Fries

$3.50

Hash Browns

$3.50

Hashbrown Patty`

$2.00

1 Sweet Cream Pancake

$3.00

1 Chocolate Chip Pancake

$3.50

1 French Toast

$3.00

Kid's Breakfast

$5.95

Kid Fruit Cup

$2.95

1 French Toast

$2.95

1 Pancake

$2.95

Wisconsin Skillet

$11.95

Taco Omelette

$10.95

Strawberry Stuffed Cake W/ Bacon

$7.95

Breakfast Burrito

$8.95

Fire Roasted stuffed Apple French Toast

$9.95

Chicken and Broccoli Omelette

$9.95

Sunrise Cheeseburger with fries

$12.95

Strawberry French toast

$8.95

LUNCH & DINNER

House Salad

$7.95

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Soup of the day

Soup, Salad & Breadstick

$10.95

Spinach Salad w/ Fresh strawberries

$6.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.95

The Gobbler

$14.95

Reuben

$14.95

BLT

$11.95

The Chickenator

$14.95

Chicken Pesto Panini

$13.95

Mac N Cheese Panini

$11.95

Cubano Panini

$13.95

Pulled Pork

$8.50

Shaved Prime Rib

$14.95

Wildflowers Classic Burger

$13.95

Death By Bacon Burger

$15.95

Patty Melt

$12.95

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.95

Veggie Burger

$9.95

Build Your Own

$6.95

3 Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

C.B.R. Wrap

$13.95

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$12.95

Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Loaded Mac N Cheese

$13.95

Kid's Mini Corndogs

$6.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.95

Taco's

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

2 Tacos with Rice and Beans

$5.99

2 Tacos With rice no beans

$5.50

chicken Chimichanga w/ Rice& Beans

$8.95

Strawberry Salad

$6.95

Ribeye

$19.99

Baked Chicken W gravy

$7.99

Chicken PoBoy w/ choice of side

$11.95

Taco Salad

$7.95

Ribeye Panini W/ Fries

$12.99

Chicken Alfredo

$12.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.95

12 oz. Ribeye & 8 Coconut Shrimp

$18.95

Spaghetti Dinner

$7.95

APPETIZERS

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$5.95

Cheesecurds

$6.95

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$5.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Side of French Fries

$3.95

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Side of Sour Cream & Chive Fries

$4.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Mini Chicken Taco's

$5.95

Fresh Fruit

$2.95

Dressing Sides

BBQ

$0.25

BLUE CHEESE

$0.25

CEASER

$0.25

FRENCH

$0.25

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.25

RANCH

$0.25

SOUR CREAM

$0.25

TARTAR SAUCE

$0.25

THOUSAND ISLAND

$0.25

HOLLANDAISE

$0.25

BEARNAISE

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

DESSERT

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Choc. Chip Cheesecake

$1.00

Choc. Peanut butter bars

$0.75

Chocolate tuxedo bomb

$7.95

Lemon Berry Marscarphone Cake

$6.00

New york Style Cheesecake

$1.00

Peanut butter explosion

$7.95

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$7.95

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

$1.00

Red Veluet Cupcake

$3.50

Silk Tuxedo Cheesecake

$1.00

Tiramisu

$4.50

Cinn. Roll

$1.50

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$3.50

Chocolate Trilogy

$7.95

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookies

$5.00

Cherry Turnovers

$3.50

Apple Turnovers

$3.50

Banquet Room Charge

Room Charge

$75.00

Friday Fish

Battered Cod, 2 piece

$12.95

Battered Cod, 3 piece

$15.95

Battered Perch, 4 piece

$15.95

Baked Haddock

$16.95

Kid's Fish (1 piece cod)

$6.00

Deep fried haddock 2 piece

$13.50

Deep fried haddock 3 piece

$17.00

Fish Specials

Coconut Shrimp

$13.95

3 Fish Tacos

$7.95

3 Fish Tacos W/ Rice& Beans

$9.95

Shrimp Skewers Pasta

$12.95

Salmon Dinner

$15.00

Fish Platter

$18.95

Shrimp Platter

$16.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
N2717 County Hwy QQ, Waupaca, WI 54981

Wildflower’s Restaurant image

