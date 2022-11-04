Restaurant header imageView gallery

Magee's

6333 W 3rd St #624

Los Angeles, CA 90036

OPEN-FACE TURKEY
REUBEN
THE ORIGINAL

Sandwiches

REUBEN

$18.95

OUR WORLD-FAMOUS CORNED BEEF on Grilled Rye with Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, with our housemade horseradish mustard

THE ORIGINAL

$16.95

OUR WORLD-FAMOUS CORNED BEEF on Rye Bread with our housemade horseradish mustard

TURKEY CLUB

$18.95

OVEN ROASTED TURKEY BREAST on Grilled Sourdough with Melted Swiss, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo and a Drizzle of Ranch Dressing

PLAIN JANE

$14.95

OVEN ROASTED TURKEY BREAST Page 1 on Whole Wheat Bread topped with Mayo and Lettuce

THE CLASSIC

$12.75

HAM on Rye with Yellow Mustard and Swiss Cheese

HOMESTYLE HAM

$11.75

HAM on a French Roll with Mayo and Lettuce

FRENCH DIP

$16.95

SLOW ROASTED TOP ROUND on a French Roll, Dipped in our Housemade Au Jus

THE BASIC BEEF

$16.95

SLOW ROASTED TOP ROUND on Rye Bread topped with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce and Tomato

THE NORM

$19.95Out of stock

Pastrami on Rye Bread topped with Coleslaw, 1000 Island and Swiss Cheese

THE PROPER

$19.95Out of stock

Pastrami on a French Roll topped with yellow Mustard and Pickles

SKIPPER

$16.95

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast on Grilled Rye with Melted Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, Coleslaw and 1000 Island

OPEN-FACE TURKEY

$16.95

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast on your choice of bread, served with Mashed Potatoes and our Housemade Turkey Gravy

PASTRAMI REUBEN

$20.95Out of stock

Pastrami on Grilled Rye with Melted Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, and Spicy Mustard

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$16.95

TURKEY SANDWICH

$14.95

HAM SANDWICH

$11.75

PASTRAMI

$18.95Out of stock

CORNED BEEF SANDWICH

$16.95

Half Original

$9.95

Half Reuben

$11.95

Half Turkey Club

$12.95

Half Plain Jane

$7.95

Half Skipper

$9.95

Half Classic

$6.95

Half Homestyle Ham

$6.95

Half French Dip

$9.95

Half Basic Beef

$9.95

Half Norm

$11.95

Half Proper

$11.95

Half Pastrami Reuben

$12.95

Half Turkey

$7.95

Half Corned Beef

$9.95

Half Roast Beef

$9.95

Half Ham

$6.95

Half Pastrami

$10.95

Carving Station

Served with choice of two sides

Corned Beef Plate

$20.95

Turkey Plate

$17.95

Roast Beef Plate

$18.95

Pastami Plate

$22.95Out of stock

Ham Plate

$14.95

Dinner for 2- DLA

Hot Dogs

Plain Dog

$6.95

All American

$6.95

Ketchup, Mustard, Relish and Onions

Slaw

$6.95

Coleslaw, Sliced Tomatoes and 1000 Island

Kraut

$6.95

Sauerkraut and Mustard

Mac Daddy

$8.95

Mac n' Cheese, Bacon Crumbles and Ketchup

Chili Cheese

$7.95

All Beef Chili, Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Onions

BLT

$8.95

Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Downtown

$8.95

Bacon, Grilled Onions and Peppers, Mayo and Ketchup

Reuben Dog

$9.95

CORNED BEEF, Swiss Cheese Sauerkraut, 1000 Island and Mustard

Homemade Sides & Salads

Make it a Meal

$4.95

MAC N CHEESE

$4.00

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

Cabbage

$4.00

Parsley Potatoes

$4.00

BAKED BEANS

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

CARROT SALAD

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Corn on the Cob

$4.00

Country Carrots

$4.00

Creamed Corn

$4.00

Creamed Spinach

$4.00

Garden Rice

$3.00

Garden Salad

$4.00

Large Garden Salad

$7.95

Broccoli Salad

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Bread

Pickle

$0.50

Zucchini

$4.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Baked Squash

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Meat By the Pound

1⁄4# Corned Beef

$8.00

1⁄2 # Corned Beef

$15.00

3⁄4# Corned Beef

$22.00

1# Corned Beef

$28.00

1⁄4# Pastrami

$10.00Out of stock

1⁄2 # Pastrami

$18.00Out of stock

3⁄4# Pastrami

$25.00Out of stock

1# Pastrami

$32.00Out of stock

1⁄4# Roast Beef

$7.00

1⁄2 # Roast Beef

$13.00

3⁄4# Roast Beef

$18.00

1# Roast Beef

$24.00

1⁄4# Turkey

$7.00

1⁄2 # Turkey

$13.00

3⁄4# Turkey

$18.00

1# Turkey

$24.00

Whole Cooked Turkey (Bone-In, Breast Only)

$179.95

1⁄4# Ham

$5.00

1⁄2 # Ham

$8.00

3⁄4# Ham

$11.00

1# Ham

$14.00

Mexican Favorites

MEXICAN PLATE

$11.75

TOSTADAS

Flat Corn Tortilla topped with lettuce, cheese, salsa

TACO PLATE

$9.95

Two Tacos Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.

BURRITOS

Flour tortilla filled with choice of filling

ENCHILADA PLATE

$11.75

Two Enchiladas Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.

Mexican Sides and More

Taco

$4.00

Hard Shell Corn Tortilla with your choice of beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, cheese and mild salsa.

Cheese Enchilada

$4.00

Chicken Enchilada

$5.00

Beef Enchilada

$5.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

Guacamole Topper

$3.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Beef Quesadilla

$5.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.00

Signature Salads

Turkey Caesar Salad

$13.50

Carvery Salad

$14.95

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Large Caesar

$9.95

Small Caesar

$4.95

Large Garden Salad

$7.95

Garden Salad

$4.00

Family Meal

Home cooked food without cooking at home!

Taco Kit

$34.95

Carvery Feast

$39.95

Drinks

Kola

$3.50

Blood Orange

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Kola Light

$3.50

LemonGrass

$3.50

Cherry Cream

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cup of Water

Cup of Ice

8 oz Sides

8 oz MAC N CHEESE

$4.95

8 oz BAKED BEANS

$4.95

8 oz Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

8 oz Creamed Spinach

$4.95

8 oz Creamed Corn

$4.95

8 oz Country Carrots

$4.95

8 oz Zucchini

$4.95

8 oz Refried Beans

$3.95

8 oz Rice

$3.95

8 oz POTATO SALAD

$4.50

8 oz Coleslaw

$4.50

8 oz Broccoli Salad

$4.50

8 oz CARROT SALAD

$4.50

8 oz Macaroni Salad

$4.50

16 oz Sides

16 oz MAC N CHEESE

$8.95

16 oz BAKED BEANS

$8.95

16 oz Mashed Potatoes

$8.95

16 oz Creamed Corn

$8.95

16 oz Creamed Spinach

$8.95

16 oz Country Carrots

$8.95

16 oz Zucchini

$8.95

16 oz Rice

$5.95

16 oz Refried Beans

$5.95

16 oz Coleslaw

$6.95

16 oz POTATO SALAD

$6.95

16 oz CARROT SALAD

$6.95

16 oz Broccoli Salad

$6.95

16 oz Macaroni Salad

$6.95

32 oz Sides

32 oz MAC N CHEESE

$14.95

32 oz BAKED BEANS

$14.95

32 oz Mashed Potatoes

$14.95

32 oz Creamed Corn

$14.95

32 oz Creamed Spinach

$14.95

32 oz Country Carrots

$9.95

32 oz Zucchini

$14.95

32 oz Rice

$9.95

32 oz Refried Beans

$9.95

32 oz Coleslaw

$9.95

32 oz POTATO SALAD

$9.95

32 oz CARROT SALAD

$9.95

32 oz Broccoli Salad

$9.95

32 oz Macaroni Salad

$9.95

Retail

Horseradish 8oz

$6.95

Horseradish 16oz

$11.95

Beet Horseradish 8oz

$6.95

Beet Horseradish 16oz

$11.95

Cranberry Pint

$6.95

Cranberry Quart

$11.95

Turkey Gravy Pint

$4.00

Turkey Gravy Quart

$8.00

Beef Juice Pint

$4.00

Beef Juice Quart

$8.00

Bulk Nuts

Almonds- Raw

$16.95

Almonds - R N/S

$16.95

Almonds - R/S

$16.95

Blanched Almonds- Raw

$16.95

Blanched Almonds - R N/S

$16.95

Blanched Almonds - R/S

$16.95

Brazil Nuts- Raw

$19.95

Cashews- Raw

$23.95

Cashews - R N/S

$23.95

Cashews - R/S

$23.95

Pecans- Raw

$21.95

Pecans - R N/S

$21.95

Pecans - R/S

$21.95

Walnuts- Raw

$17.95

Macadamias- Raw

$29.95

Macadamias - R N/S

$29.95

Macadamias - R/S

$29.95

Pepitas- Raw

$12.95

Pepitas- R/S

$12.95

Sunflower Kernel- Raw

$7.50

Spanish Peanuts- Raw

$7.50

Spanish Peanuts- R N/S

$7.50

Spanish Peanuts- R/S

$7.50

Blanched Peanuts- Raw

$7.50

Blanched Peanuts- R N/S

$7.50

Blanched Peanuts- R/S

$7.50

Energy Mix- Raw

$14.95

Fancy Mix- R N/S

$24.95

Fancy Mix- R/S

$24.95

Nut Butters

Kreamy - 4 oz

$4.25

Kreamy - 16oz

$8.75

Kreamy - 32oz

$17.00

Krunchy - 4 oz

$4.25

Krunchy - 16 oz

$8.75

Krunchy - 32 oz

$17.00

Fruit Nut Spread- 4oz

$4.95

Fruit Nut Spread- 16oz

$12.95

Almond Butter- 4oz

$5.95

Almond Butter- 16oz

$16.95

Cashew Butter- 4oz

$4.95

Cashew Butter- 16oz

$9.95

Macadamia Butter- 4oz

$9.95

Pistachio Butter- 4oz

$9.95

Pecan Butter- 4oz

$7.95

Almond Butter- Honey Roasted 8oz

$8.95

Peanut Butter- Honey Roasted 8oz

$6.95

Retail

Pistachios 3oz

$4.95

Pistachios 8oz

$9.95

Pistachios 16oz

$18.95

Butternut Corn Bag

$6.95

Butternut Corn Small

$11.95

Butternut Corn Large

$19.95

Wildflower Honey

$16.00

Chocolate Raisins 5.5 oz

$3.95

Yogurt Raisins 5.5. oz

$3.95

Chocolate Almonds 5.5 oz

$3.95

Spanish Peanuts 4 oz

$2.50

Energy Mix 4 oz

$3.95

Roasted Unsalted Almonds

$4.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Magee’s has been an iconic fixture in LA’s food scene Since 1917, making fresh, high quality food products like fresh ground horseradish and pure nut butters. In 1934, Magee’s Kitchen became the first restaurant and first non-farmer tenant in the Original Farmers Market, Los Angeles, and to this day is the only original tenant remaining. We promise that you’ll enjoy our world-famous corned beef, made with our family’s secret blend of seasonings. With a commitment to the traditions and the quality standards of our founders, we’ll continue serving up the nostalgic experience to every generation- because great food and memories will never go out of style.

6333 W 3rd St #624, Los Angeles, CA 90036

