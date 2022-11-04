Restaurant info

Magee’s has been an iconic fixture in LA’s food scene Since 1917, making fresh, high quality food products like fresh ground horseradish and pure nut butters. In 1934, Magee’s Kitchen became the first restaurant and first non-farmer tenant in the Original Farmers Market, Los Angeles, and to this day is the only original tenant remaining. We promise that you’ll enjoy our world-famous corned beef, made with our family’s secret blend of seasonings. With a commitment to the traditions and the quality standards of our founders, we’ll continue serving up the nostalgic experience to every generation- because great food and memories will never go out of style.

