Magee's Irish Pub & Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

1610 SW Main Street, Suite 107

Ankeny, IA 50023

Popular Items

Traditional Smithwick's Fish & Chip
Curly Wedge Fries
Field Salad

Tasters & Small Plates

Artisan Cheese & Meat Platter

$22.00

Asparagus Fries

$11.00

Atlantic Fish Bites

$11.00

Dublin Wings

$11.00

Fried Brie

$12.00

Irish Poutine

$12.00

Kilted Banger Bites

$10.00

Reuban Egg Rolls

$10.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$11.00

Yorkshire Scotch Egg

$12.00

Guinness Dip

$12.00

Stews, Chowders & Salads

Field Salad

$15.00

Galway Seafood Chowder

Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Grilled Romaine Salad

$15.00

Tipperary Irish Stew

$15.00

Certified Angus Beef Burgers

Bushmill's

$16.00

Classic Angus Cheeseburger

$15.00

Goat Cheese

$16.00

Irish Hangover

$17.00

Irish Mac

$16.00

St. Paddy Melt

$15.00

Gourmet Sandwiches

Apple Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Belfast Reuben

$16.00

Grilled Salmon BLT

$16.00

Smithwick's Atlantic Cod Filet

$14.00

Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Beer Bread Slice

$1.00

Carrot Tops

$5.00

Champ Mashed Taters

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Curly Wedge Fries

$4.00

Farmhouse Side Salad

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Large Plates

Bangers & Mash

$15.00

Braised Lamb Shank

$29.00

Fisherman's Shore Lunch

$14.00

Full Irish Breakfast

$13.00

Kilkenny Corned Beef & Cabbage

$18.00

Rosemary Garlic Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

Shepherd's Pie

$14.00

Traditional Smithwick's Fish & Chip

$17.00

U12 Atlantic Sea Scallops

$33.00

Yorkshire Scotch Egg Nest

$13.00

Dinner Special

$18.00

Desserts

Birthday Comp Cake Slice

Blackberry Crisp

$9.00

Cold Stone Irish Coffee Ice Cream Cake

$9.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Eggs & Bacon

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Kids Banger & Mash

$9.00

Kids Fish Bites

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Beverages

Adult Soda & Juice

Coffees

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Blood Orange

$0.50

Balsamic Dijon

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Bushmills BBQ

$0.50

Gravy

$0.50

Flights

Beer Flight

$16.00

American Whiskey Flight

$20.00

Scotch Flight

$30.00

Irish Whiskey Flight

$30.00

Draught Beer

Guinness Combos

Bobby Sands

$6.50+

Emerald Isle

$6.50+

Firetrucker Mollie Magee

$7.50+

Fullers ESB

$6.50+

Fullers London Porter

$6.50+

Guinness

$7.50+

Harp

$7.50+

Hoegaarden

$6.50+

Kronenbourg

$6.50+

Magners

$6.50+

Peace Tree Sour

$6.50+

Rotator Beer

$7.00

Smithwick's

$7.50+

Stella Artois

$6.50+

Stiegl Radler

$6.50+

Tennets

$6.50+

Warsteiner Dunkel

$6.50+

Warsteiner Pilsner

$6.50+

Wertzbergers Ginger Beer

$3.50

American Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$10.00

Basil Hayden 8YR

$8.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$11.00

Belle Meade

$10.00

Black Velvet

$5.00

Blade and Bow

$12.00

Blantons

$17.00

Buffalo Trace

$17.00

Bulleit

$7.00

CCD Reserve

$10.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$17.00

Fireball

$5.00

Henry McKenna 10YR

$10.00

Iowa Legendary Black

$7.00

Iowa Legendary Red

$7.00

Iowa Legendary White

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$13.00

Jefferson Ocean Aged

$16.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Nikka Coffee

$20.00

Peerless Straight Rye

$23.00

Pendleton

$8.00

Remus

$9.00

Revelton Honey Whiskey

$8.00

Sazerac Rye

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Skrewball

$5.00

SlipKnot Iowa Whiskey No. 9

$9.00

SlipKnot Iowa Whiskey No. 9 Reserve

$17.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Templeton 4YR Rye

$7.00

Ten High

$4.50

Toki Suntory

$9.00

Whistle Pig 12

$17.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$9.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$12.00

Bottled Beer

Amstel Light

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Busch Light

$4.50

Carlsburg

$6.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Green’s

$8.00

Guinness Cold Brew

$6.00

Guinness Extra Stout

$6.00

Guinness N/A

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Hof Brau

$6.00

Killians

$6.00

Lindeman’s Framboise

$6.00

Magner’s Pear

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Modelo

$6.00

New Castle

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Sam Smith Chocolate Stout

$7.00

Sam Smith Cider

$7.00

Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout

$7.00

Strongbow

$6.00

Cocktails

Bloody Magee

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Gin & Tonic

$5.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Rum & Coke

$5.00

Vodka Soda

$5.00

Vodka Sour

$5.00

Vodka Tonic

$5.00

Whiskey Coke

$5.00

Whiskey Soda

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russians

$9.00

Colorado Bulldog

$9.00

Margarita

$7.00

Long Island

$9.00

Coffee Drinks

Baileys Coffee

$8.00

Irish Kiss

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Irish Coffee Delight

$11.00

Kahlua Coffee

$7.00

Gin

Aviation Gin

$7.00

Beefeater Gin

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Boodles British Gin

$5.00

Builders Botanical

$7.00

Dingle Gin

$10.00

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin

$9.00

Empress Gin

$8.00

Fleischmanns Gin

$4.50

Hendricks Gin

$8.00

Hendricks Orbium

$10.00

Monkey 47

$12.00

Nolet's Dry Gin

$8.00

Plymouth Gin

$8.00

Revelton Mulberry Gin

$8.00

Silks Irish Dry GIn

$8.00

Tanqueray Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray No. Ten

$8.00

The Botanist Islay

$8.00

Tinkermans Bright

$6.00

Tinkermans Citrus

$6.00

Deaths Door

$6.00

Irish Whiskey

2 Gingers

$5.00

Bushmills Black

$10.00

Bushmills Irish Whiskey

$6.00

Bushmills Malt 10YR

$13.00

Bushmills Red Bush

$8.00

Bushmills16YR

$22.00

Connemara

$18.00

Dingle Irish Whiskey

$33.00

Drumshanbo Irish Whiskey

$23.00

Dubliner Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Finagrens Irish Whiskey

$5.00

Green Spot

$16.00

Hell Cat Maggie

$5.00

Irish Mist

$6.00

Irishman Founders Reserve

$7.00

Jameson 18 Year

$39.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$9.00

Jameson Blenders Dog

$15.00

Jameson Caskmates IPA

$8.00

Jameson Caskmates Stout

$8.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$8.00

Jameson Cooper Croze

$15.00

Jameson Distillers Safe

$15.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Keepers Hearts Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Magees Irish Whiskey

$15.00

McConnells Old Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Midleton Very Rare

$32.00

Nigh N Wicked Aeneas Coffey

$23.00

Paddys Old Irish Whiskey

$5.00

Powers 3 Swallow

$11.00

Powers Irish Whiskey

$6.00

Powers John Lane

$15.00

Proper Twelve

$6.00

Redbreast 12YR

$15.00

Redbreast 15YR

$20.00

Sexton Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Slane Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Sons of Erin Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Stone Breaker

$9.00

Teeling Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Teeling Single Grain

$11.00

Teeling Single Malt

$13.00

The Irishman Whiskey

$12.00

The Quiet Man

$7.00

The Quiet Man 8YR

$9.00

The Whistler

$8.00

Tullamore Dew 12YR

$11.00

Tullamore Dew 14YR

$15.00

Tullamore Dew 15YR

$20.00

Tullamore Dew Cider

$9.00

Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey

$6.00

Tullamore Dew XO Rum Cask

$7.00

Tyrconnel

$9.00

West Cork 10YR

$9.00

West Cork Black Reserve

$10.00

West Cork Bourbon Cask

$7.00

Writers Tears

$8.00

Writers Tears DBL Oak

$17.00

Yellow Spot

$15.00

Liqueur

Five Farms Irish Cream

$9.00

Ancho Reyes

$6.00

Aperol

$6.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Bailey's Smore

$7.00

Bailey's Espresso Creme

$7.00

Bailey's Salted Caramel

$7.00

Bailey's Vanilla Cinnamon

$7.00

Berentzen Pear

$5.00

Celtic Honey

$5.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Gran Marnier

$7.00

Irish Mist Honey

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

McGillicuddy's Root Beer

$4.00

McGillicuddy's Mentholmint

$4.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$7.00

Paramount Amaretto

$4.00

Fireball

$5.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Mozart Chocolate Cream

$6.00

Revelton Whiskey Cream

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Jagermeister Cold Brew

$6.00

Sambuca Clear

$7.00

Sambuca Black

$7.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Buttershots

$4.00

Cherry Pucker

$4.00

Watermelon Pucker

$4.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$4.00

Grape Pucker

$4.00

Melon Pucker

$4.00

Blue Curaco

$4.00

St Germaine

$6.00

Benedictine

$6.00

Creme de Menthe

$4.00

Creme de Cocoa Clear

$4.00

Creme de Cocoa Dark

$4.00

Pimm's No. 1

$6.00

Creme de Almond

$4.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

Licor 43 Chocolate

$6.00

Bailey’s Vanilla Mint Shake

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$5.00

Bacardi Mango

$5.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Barcelo Imperial Onyx

$11.00

Diplomatico

$8.00

Malibu Coconut

$5.00

Barton Rum

$4.50

Ron Zacapa

$13.00

Scotch

Ardbeg 10YR Islay

$12.00

Ardbeg An Oa

$14.00

Ardbeg Corryvreckan

$21.00

Ardbeg Wee

$12.00

Balvenie 12YR DBL Wood

$15.00

Balvenie 14YR Caribbean

$19.00

Balvenie 17YR DBL Wood

$37.00

Balvenie 21YR Portwood

$55.00

Balvenie Sherry Cask

$29.00

Buchana Special Reserve 18

$18.00

Buchanan Red Seal

$39.00

Chivas Regal 12YR

$8.00

Copper Dog

$8.00

Cutty Sark

$5.00

Dalmore 12YR

$8.00

Dalmore Port Wood

$27.00

Dewars 12YR

$8.00

Dewars 15YR

$14.00

Dewars 19YR

$23.00

Dewars Double Double

$25.00

Dewars White lable

$7.00

Glenfiddich 12YR

$11.00

Glenfiddich 14YR

$13.00

Glenfiddich 15YR

$16.00

Glenfiddich 18YR

$28.00

Glenfiddich 21YR

$53.00

Glenlivet 12YR

$10.00

Glenlivet 14YR

$13.00

Glenlivet 15 YR

$16.00

Glenlivet 18YR

$28.00

Glenlivet 21YR

$55.00

Glenlivet Caribbean

$10.00

Glenlivet Founders

$10.00

Glenmorangie 10 YR

$8.00

Glenmorangie 18 YR

$22.00

Glenmorangie Nectar D'or

$15.00

Glenmorangie Quintaruban 14YR

$15.00

Glenmorangie Singet

$46.00

Glenmorangie X

$9.00

Johnnie Walker 18YR

$25.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$48.00

Johnnie Walker Double Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Green

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Lagavulin 16YR

$25.00

Lagavulin 8YR

$15.00

Laphroaig 10YR

$12.00

Laphroaig Select

$11.00

Laphroaig Triple Wood

$18.00

Lauders Scotch

$4.00

Macallan 12YR

$16.00

Macallan Double Cask 12YR

$20.00

MaCallan Double Cask Gold

$18.00

Magallan 18YR

$60.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

Oban 18YR

$30.00

Oban Single

$21.00

Scoresby

$5.00

Shackleton

$8.00

Talisker 10YR

$17.00

Tullibardine 12YR

$11.00

Johnnie Walker High Rye

$8.00

Seltzers

White Claw

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Shots

Green Tea

$6.00

Irish Flag

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Orange Peel

$6.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Signature Cocktails

Lassie Kiss

$11.00

In a Martini glass add and swirl a small amount of sweet vermouth and dump. Run a cherry around the rim of the glass and throw in. In a shaker combine 1.5oz Empress 1908 Gin and .5oz Gran Marnier. Stir vigourously with a spoon. Do not shake Gin. Strain into Martini Glass.

Baby Guinness

$7.00

In a shot glass, pour Kahula ¾ of the way to top. Layer Baileys Irish Cream on top. It should look like a small Guinness.

Belfast-Rita

$10.00

Martini Glass Salt or Unsalted by ticket. In a shaker combine the following: 1.5oz of Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey, .5oz St. Germain, .5oz Agave Nectar, 1.5oz Sweet & Sour, .5oz Lime Juice, and a splash of OJ. Strain into Martini Glass. Garnish with a Lime String.

Blarney Stone

$9.00

Rocks Glass. In a shaker combine 1.5oz of Powers Gold Lable and 2oz of Half n Half. Pour over ice and top with 1.5oz of Bailey. Garnish with a Cherry.

Bushmill's Cider

$9.00

Goblet Glass. Activate the a Mint leaf and place in the bottom of the glass with .5oz of Simple Syrup and .5oz of Lime Juice. Add 1.5oz of Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey. Fill Goblet with Ice. Top with Magners Irish Cider. Garnish with a Apple Wedge.

Teaghlach Go Deo

$11.00

Pint Glass. In the blender combine 1.5oz of Jameson Caskmates Stout, 1oz Five Farms Irish Cream, 1oz Kahula, .5oz Simple Syrup, 1 scoop of Coffee Ice Cream, small amount of smoothie mix and 1/2 pint glass of ice. Blend until smooth.

Derry Man

$13.00

Rocks Glass. Muddle blackberries .5oz of Simple Syrup, .5oz of Lime Juice and a Splash of Water. Add a Ice Globe. Add 1.5oz of Quiet Man 8yr over top. Garnish with a Blackberry.

Soft Day

$9.00

Goblet Glass. In a shaker combine 1.5oz of Botanist Gin, .5oz St. Germain, 3 Dashes of Grapefruit Bitters. Stir Vigourously with a Spoon. Do not shake Gin. Strain into glass and top with 1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Cranberry and a Splash of Lime Juice. Garinish with a Lemon Twist and Cherry Sword.

Dublin Donkey

$8.00

Moscow Mule Mug. 1.5oz of Bushmills, Splash of Lime Juice and Ginger Beer. Garnished with a Lime.

Celtic Sunrise

$9.00

Rocks Glass. Combine 1.5oz of Proper 12 and OJ over Ice. Float Gran Marnier on top and garnish with a Cherry.

Ireland Is Calling

$13.00

Martini Glass. In a shaker combine 2oz Irish Vodka, 1oz Berentzen Pear, 1oz lemon Juice, 1 simple syrup, and 3 dashes of Jamaican bitters. Shake and Strain. Garnish with lemon Wedge.

Irish Gold

$9.00

Irish Me Old Fashioned

$13.00

Irish Monk

$13.00

Kiss Me I'm Irish

$9.00

Nicholl Antrim

$9.00

Red Headed Irishman

$7.00

Shamrock Shake

$11.00

Irish Garden

$11.00

Kells Spritz

$9.00

Tallboys

Bud Light Tallboy

$5.00

Busch Light Tallboy

$5.00

Coors Light Tallboy

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Tallboy

$5.00

Tequila

Casa Migos Anejo

$13.00

Casa Migos Blanco

$11.00

Casa Migos Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Tortilla Gold

$4.50

Jose Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Teremana Anejo

$9.00

Teremana Blanco

$7.00

Teremana Reposado

$8.00

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

Bedlam

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Dingle

$10.00

Drumshanbo Sausage Tree

$18.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Orange

$5.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Peach

$5.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00

Effin

$7.00

Belvedere Vodka

$8.00

Titos

$6.00

Three Olives Grape

$5.00

New Amsterdam Mango

$5.00

New Amsterdam Grapefruit

$5.00

Fleischmanns

$4.50

Ketel One

$7.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$5.00

Wine

19 Crimes Red Blend

$7.00+

19 Crimes Special Edition

$9.00+

Bonanza By Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Bouchard Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Candoni Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Clos Du Bois Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Red Zinfandel

$12.00+

Imagery Chardonnay

$10.00+

Luccio Moscato

$7.00+

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Starling Riesling

$7.00+

Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

$7.00+

Clothing

T Shirt

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$25.00

Room Deposit

Room Deposit

$500.00

Gratuity

$500.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Irish Pub & Eatery serving Irish & American Cuisine.

Location

1610 SW Main Street, Suite 107, Ankeny, IA 50023

Directions

