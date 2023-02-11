Magee's Irish Pub & Eatery
1610 SW Main Street, Suite 107
Ankeny, IA 50023
Tasters & Small Plates
Stews, Chowders & Salads
Certified Angus Beef Burgers
Gourmet Sandwiches
Sides
Large Plates
Bangers & Mash
Braised Lamb Shank
Fisherman's Shore Lunch
Full Irish Breakfast
Kilkenny Corned Beef & Cabbage
Rosemary Garlic Atlantic Salmon
Shepherd's Pie
Traditional Smithwick's Fish & Chip
U12 Atlantic Sea Scallops
Yorkshire Scotch Egg Nest
Dinner Special
Desserts
Kids Menu
Beverages
Sauces
Draught Beer
Guinness Combos
Bobby Sands
Emerald Isle
Firetrucker Mollie Magee
Fullers ESB
Fullers London Porter
Guinness
Harp
Hoegaarden
Kronenbourg
Magners
Peace Tree Sour
Rotator Beer
Smithwick's
Stella Artois
Stiegl Radler
Tennets
Warsteiner Dunkel
Warsteiner Pilsner
Wertzbergers Ginger Beer
American Whiskey
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden 8YR
Basil Hayden Toast
Belle Meade
Black Velvet
Blade and Bow
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
CCD Reserve
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Eagle Rare
Fireball
Henry McKenna 10YR
Iowa Legendary Black
Iowa Legendary Red
Iowa Legendary White
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Jefferson Ocean Aged
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Nikka Coffee
Peerless Straight Rye
Pendleton
Remus
Revelton Honey Whiskey
Sazerac Rye
Seagrams 7
Skrewball
SlipKnot Iowa Whiskey No. 9
SlipKnot Iowa Whiskey No. 9 Reserve
Southern Comfort
Templeton 4YR Rye
Ten High
Toki Suntory
Whistle Pig 12
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
Bottled Beer
Amstel Light
Bud Light
Busch Light
Carlsburg
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Premier
Green’s
Guinness Cold Brew
Guinness Extra Stout
Guinness N/A
Heineken
Hof Brau
Killians
Lindeman’s Framboise
Magner’s Pear
Michelob Ultra
Miller Light
Modelo
New Castle
Peroni
Sam Smith Chocolate Stout
Sam Smith Cider
Sam Smith Oatmeal Stout
Strongbow
Cocktails
Coffee Drinks
Gin
Aviation Gin
Beefeater Gin
Bombay Saphire
Boodles British Gin
Builders Botanical
Dingle Gin
Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin
Empress Gin
Fleischmanns Gin
Hendricks Gin
Hendricks Orbium
Monkey 47
Nolet's Dry Gin
Plymouth Gin
Revelton Mulberry Gin
Silks Irish Dry GIn
Tanqueray Gin
Tanqueray No. Ten
The Botanist Islay
Tinkermans Bright
Tinkermans Citrus
Deaths Door
Irish Whiskey
2 Gingers
Bushmills Black
Bushmills Irish Whiskey
Bushmills Malt 10YR
Bushmills Red Bush
Bushmills16YR
Connemara
Dingle Irish Whiskey
Drumshanbo Irish Whiskey
Dubliner Irish Whiskey
Finagrens Irish Whiskey
Green Spot
Hell Cat Maggie
Irish Mist
Irishman Founders Reserve
Jameson 18 Year
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Blenders Dog
Jameson Caskmates IPA
Jameson Caskmates Stout
Jameson Cold Brew
Jameson Cooper Croze
Jameson Distillers Safe
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Jameson Orange
Keepers Hearts Irish Whiskey
Magees Irish Whiskey
McConnells Old Irish Whiskey
Midleton Very Rare
Nigh N Wicked Aeneas Coffey
Paddys Old Irish Whiskey
Powers 3 Swallow
Powers Irish Whiskey
Powers John Lane
Proper Twelve
Redbreast 12YR
Redbreast 15YR
Sexton Irish Whiskey
Slane Irish Whiskey
Sons of Erin Irish Whiskey
Stone Breaker
Teeling Irish Whiskey
Teeling Single Grain
Teeling Single Malt
The Irishman Whiskey
The Quiet Man
The Quiet Man 8YR
The Whistler
Tullamore Dew 12YR
Tullamore Dew 14YR
Tullamore Dew 15YR
Tullamore Dew Cider
Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey
Tullamore Dew XO Rum Cask
Tyrconnel
West Cork 10YR
West Cork Black Reserve
West Cork Bourbon Cask
Writers Tears
Writers Tears DBL Oak
Yellow Spot
Liqueur
Five Farms Irish Cream
Ancho Reyes
Aperol
Bailey's
Bailey's Smore
Bailey's Espresso Creme
Bailey's Salted Caramel
Bailey's Vanilla Cinnamon
Berentzen Pear
Celtic Honey
Chambord
Cointreau
Gran Marnier
Irish Mist Honey
Kahlua
McGillicuddy's Root Beer
McGillicuddy's Mentholmint
Remy Martin VSOP
Disaronno Amaretto
Paramount Amaretto
Fireball
Frangelico
Mozart Chocolate Cream
Revelton Whiskey Cream
Jagermeister
Jagermeister Cold Brew
Sambuca Clear
Sambuca Black
Rumchata
Rumple Minze
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Buttershots
Cherry Pucker
Watermelon Pucker
Sour Apple Pucker
Grape Pucker
Melon Pucker
Blue Curaco
St Germaine
Benedictine
Creme de Menthe
Creme de Cocoa Clear
Creme de Cocoa Dark
Pimm's No. 1
Creme de Almond
Triple Sec
Licor 43
Campari
Licor 43 Chocolate
Bailey’s Vanilla Mint Shake
Rum
Scotch
Ardbeg 10YR Islay
Ardbeg An Oa
Ardbeg Corryvreckan
Ardbeg Wee
Balvenie 12YR DBL Wood
Balvenie 14YR Caribbean
Balvenie 17YR DBL Wood
Balvenie 21YR Portwood
Balvenie Sherry Cask
Buchana Special Reserve 18
Buchanan Red Seal
Chivas Regal 12YR
Copper Dog
Cutty Sark
Dalmore 12YR
Dalmore Port Wood
Dewars 12YR
Dewars 15YR
Dewars 19YR
Dewars Double Double
Dewars White lable
Glenfiddich 12YR
Glenfiddich 14YR
Glenfiddich 15YR
Glenfiddich 18YR
Glenfiddich 21YR
Glenlivet 12YR
Glenlivet 14YR
Glenlivet 15 YR
Glenlivet 18YR
Glenlivet 21YR
Glenlivet Caribbean
Glenlivet Founders
Glenmorangie 10 YR
Glenmorangie 18 YR
Glenmorangie Nectar D'or
Glenmorangie Quintaruban 14YR
Glenmorangie Singet
Glenmorangie X
Johnnie Walker 18YR
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Double Black
Johnnie Walker Green
Johnnie Walker Red
Lagavulin 16YR
Lagavulin 8YR
Laphroaig 10YR
Laphroaig Select
Laphroaig Triple Wood
Lauders Scotch
Macallan 12YR
Macallan Double Cask 12YR
MaCallan Double Cask Gold
Magallan 18YR
Monkey Shoulder
Oban 18YR
Oban Single
Scoresby
Shackleton
Talisker 10YR
Tullibardine 12YR
Johnnie Walker High Rye
Seltzers
Shots
Signature Cocktails
Lassie Kiss
In a Martini glass add and swirl a small amount of sweet vermouth and dump. Run a cherry around the rim of the glass and throw in. In a shaker combine 1.5oz Empress 1908 Gin and .5oz Gran Marnier. Stir vigourously with a spoon. Do not shake Gin. Strain into Martini Glass.
Baby Guinness
In a shot glass, pour Kahula ¾ of the way to top. Layer Baileys Irish Cream on top. It should look like a small Guinness.
Belfast-Rita
Martini Glass Salt or Unsalted by ticket. In a shaker combine the following: 1.5oz of Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey, .5oz St. Germain, .5oz Agave Nectar, 1.5oz Sweet & Sour, .5oz Lime Juice, and a splash of OJ. Strain into Martini Glass. Garnish with a Lime String.
Blarney Stone
Rocks Glass. In a shaker combine 1.5oz of Powers Gold Lable and 2oz of Half n Half. Pour over ice and top with 1.5oz of Bailey. Garnish with a Cherry.
Bushmill's Cider
Goblet Glass. Activate the a Mint leaf and place in the bottom of the glass with .5oz of Simple Syrup and .5oz of Lime Juice. Add 1.5oz of Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey. Fill Goblet with Ice. Top with Magners Irish Cider. Garnish with a Apple Wedge.
Teaghlach Go Deo
Pint Glass. In the blender combine 1.5oz of Jameson Caskmates Stout, 1oz Five Farms Irish Cream, 1oz Kahula, .5oz Simple Syrup, 1 scoop of Coffee Ice Cream, small amount of smoothie mix and 1/2 pint glass of ice. Blend until smooth.
Derry Man
Rocks Glass. Muddle blackberries .5oz of Simple Syrup, .5oz of Lime Juice and a Splash of Water. Add a Ice Globe. Add 1.5oz of Quiet Man 8yr over top. Garnish with a Blackberry.
Soft Day
Goblet Glass. In a shaker combine 1.5oz of Botanist Gin, .5oz St. Germain, 3 Dashes of Grapefruit Bitters. Stir Vigourously with a Spoon. Do not shake Gin. Strain into glass and top with 1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Cranberry and a Splash of Lime Juice. Garinish with a Lemon Twist and Cherry Sword.
Dublin Donkey
Moscow Mule Mug. 1.5oz of Bushmills, Splash of Lime Juice and Ginger Beer. Garnished with a Lime.
Celtic Sunrise
Rocks Glass. Combine 1.5oz of Proper 12 and OJ over Ice. Float Gran Marnier on top and garnish with a Cherry.
Ireland Is Calling
Martini Glass. In a shaker combine 2oz Irish Vodka, 1oz Berentzen Pear, 1oz lemon Juice, 1 simple syrup, and 3 dashes of Jamaican bitters. Shake and Strain. Garnish with lemon Wedge.
Irish Gold
Irish Me Old Fashioned
Irish Monk
Kiss Me I'm Irish
Nicholl Antrim
Red Headed Irishman
Shamrock Shake
Irish Garden
Kells Spritz
Tallboys
Tequila
Vodka
Absolut
Bedlam
Absolut Citron
Dingle
Drumshanbo Sausage Tree
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Orange
Smirnoff Strawberry
Smirnoff Peach
Smirnoff Cherry
Smirnoff Raspberry
Effin
Belvedere Vodka
Titos
Three Olives Grape
New Amsterdam Mango
New Amsterdam Grapefruit
Fleischmanns
Ketel One
Smirnoff Citrus
Wine
19 Crimes Red Blend
19 Crimes Special Edition
Bonanza By Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon
Bouchard Pinot Noir
Candoni Pinot Grigio
Clos Du Bois Cabernet Sauvignon
Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Red Zinfandel
Imagery Chardonnay
Luccio Moscato
Matua Sauvignon Blanc
Starling Riesling
Sycamore Lane Chardonnay
Clothing
Room Deposit
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
Irish Pub & Eatery serving Irish & American Cuisine.
