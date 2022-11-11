Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

MaGerks Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

120 S Bond Street

Bel Air, MD 21014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
#1 Cheesesteak
10 Wings

Appetizers

1 lb Steamed Shrimp

1 lb Steamed Shrimp

$24.99

peeled and devained, with onions and old bay, gluten free

1/2 lb. Steamed Shrimp

1/2 lb. Steamed Shrimp

$12.99

peeled and devained, with onions and old bay, gluten free

Buffalo Bleu Shrimp

$13.99

Lightly Battered & Fried, Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Crumbled Bleu Cheese Topping

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$11.99

Choose chicken or steak, hand rolled, Marinara dipping,

Chicken Egg Roll

$11.99
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Lighlty fried, honey mustard, ranch or BBQ

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$15.99

House made creamy Crab Dip, Warm Bread, Celery, Carrots

Crab Pretzel

Crab Pretzel

$15.99

Topped with house mad Crab Dip, Cheddar Cheese, Jack Cheese and Old Bay

Edamame

Edamame

$8.99

Steamed Soy Beans, Kosher Salt, Wasabi Dipping, Gluten Free, Vegetarian

French Fries

French Fries

$5.99
MaGerk's Fries

MaGerk's Fries

$9.99

Cheese Whiz, Bacon, Sour Cream, Scallions

MaGerk's Tots

MaGerk's Tots

$9.99

Cheese Whiz, Bacon, Sour Cream, Scallions

Mediterranean Board

Mediterranean Board

$12.99

Fresh Hummus, Spicy Feta Dip, Carrots, Celery, Pepperoncini, Cucumber, Olives, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Pita Chips

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Deep fried and Served with Marinara

Soft Pretzel Sticks

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Honey Mustard & Nacho Cheese Dipping

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$6.99
Tempura Pickles

Tempura Pickles

$8.99

Tempura Battered, lightly fried, ranch dipping, vegeterian

Tuna Tenders

Tuna Tenders

$12.99

Seared or Blackened, Wasabi Dipping, Gluten Free

Coconut Shrimp

$12.99

Breaded & Deep Fried, Served with Sweet Thai Chili Dipping Sauce

Cheeseburger Sliders

$10.99

(3) Mini Burgers, Topped with American Cheese, Crispy Onion Straws, & Pickle Chips

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99

Served with Honey Mustard for Dipping

Wings

10 Wings

10 Wings

$17.99

Choice of Sauce

Boneless Wings

$10.99

1 lb. (approx. 1 dz.), Breaded & Deep Fried, Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce, Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Soup and Salad

Cream of Crab Soup

Cream of Crab Soup

$6.99

Homemade

Maryland Crab Soup

Maryland Crab Soup

$6.99

Classic and Homemade

1/2 MD Crab and 1/2 Cream of Crab

$6.99
French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$6.99

Classic and Homemade, topped with Provolone Cheese

Tomato Au Gratin Soup

Tomato Au Gratin Soup

$6.99

Creamy and Hearty blend of tomatoes and Cream, topped with Provolone Cheese

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the availability of romaine lettuce, green leaf lettuce may be substituted. Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

MaGerk's Salad

MaGerk's Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Candied Pecans, Craisins, Gluten Free, Vegetarian

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$12.99

Mixed Greens, Roasted Chick Peas, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Geta Cheese, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Grape Tomatoes, Gluten Freem Vegetarian

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$13.99

Romaine Lettuce, Fried Buffalo Chicken, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheeses, Served with Salsa Ranch Dressing

Spinach Salad

$11.99

Baby Spinach, Bacon, Red Onions, Hard-Boiled Egg, & Grape Tomatoes, Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Entrees

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$19.99

Grilled or Blackened, served with Wild Rice and Broccoli

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Blackened Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Creamy Alfredo Sauce over Fettuccine

Double Black & Bleu Sirloin

$21.99

Blackened Sirloin Topped with Crumbled Bleu Cheese & House-Made Blackberry-Blueberry Demi Glace, Served with Roasted Red Potatoes & Sauteed Green Beans

Fiesty Shrimp & Feta Pasta

Fiesty Shrimp & Feta Pasta

$17.99

Sauteed Shrimp, Diced Tomatoes, Scallions, Spicy Feta Cream Sauce Over Fettuccine

Gumbo

$17.99

Cajun Inspired with Chicken, Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, & Okra Over Rice

Cheesesteaks

#1 Cheesesteak

#1 Cheesesteak

$12.99

Fried Onions and White American Cheese

#2 Cheesesteak

$12.99

Provolone Cheese and Pizza Sauce

# 3 Chicken Cheesesteak

# 3 Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Chopped Chicken Breast and White American Cheese

#4 Cheesesteak

#4 Cheesesteak

$12.99

Steak and Wiz, just like the do it on 9th and Passyunk

#5 The MaGerk

#5 The MaGerk

$12.99

Steak, American cheese, Cooked Salami, Fried Onions, Tomatoes, Russina Dressing

#6 The Hoagie

#6 The Hoagie

$12.99

Steak, White American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onions, Mayo

Nachos

Crab Nachos

Crab Nachos

$17.99

Corn Tortilla chips, Crab Dip, Tomatoes, Scallions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheeses

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Chopped Chicken Breast over Corn Tortillas, Mixed cheeses, Nacho cheese, tomatoes, Jalapenos, Salsa, Sour Cream, Scallions

Cheesesteak Nachos

Cheesesteak Nachos

$13.99

Steak, Corn Tortillas Chips, Mixed Cheese, Nacho Cheese, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Salsa, Sour Cream, Scallions

Handhelds

Chicken Magerks

Chicken Magerks

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, Bakery Fresh Bun

Spicy Shrimp Wrap

Spicy Shrimp Wrap

$10.99

Shrimp, Spicy tomato sauce, Avocado, Lettuce, Chipotle Wrap, Side Wasabi Dipping, Side Edamame

Reuben

Reuben

$11.99

Hot Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Thick Cut Grilled Rye

Tuna Wrap

$13.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Pulled Chicken Breast, Cumin Mayonnaise, Red Grapes, Granny Smith Apples, Pecans, Brichoe Bun

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$14.99

House Made Shrimp Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun

Powerhouse Wrap

$12.99

House-Made Hummus, Baby Spinach, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta Cheese, & Alfalfa Sprouts in a Chili Tortilla Wrap

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$10.99

Hand patted fresh ground beef, grilled to tempertaure

Spicy PB&J Burger

$13.99

House Made Spicy Peanut Butter & Bacon Jam, Topped with Crispy Fried Onions

Jam On

Jam On

$13.99

House made Bacon Jam, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Yards Brawler BBQ, Crispy Fried Onions

Ravens Burger

Ravens Burger

$17.99

Fried Crab Cake, Applewood Bacon, Swiss Cheese

Turk MaGerk

Turk MaGerk

$11.99

Turkey Burger, Feisty Feta Spread, Cucumbers, Diced Tomatoes

Eagles Burger

$12.99

Whiz, Fried Onions, Sauteed Peppers

Sides

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Extra Bread

$1.00

Extra Pita Chips

$2.00

Side Applesauce

$1.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side Edamame

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Garden Salad

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side of Broccoli

$3.00

Side of Green Beans

$3.00

Side of Roasted Red Potatoes

$3.00

Side Old Bay Fries

$3.00

Side Old Bay Tots

$3.00

Side Tots

$3.00

Side Wild Rice

$3.00

Pita Chips & Spicy Feta

$3.99

Charlie Green Beans

$3.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Choose tots, fries or applesauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Choose tots, fries or applesauce

Kids Corn Dogs

$7.00

Choose tots, fries or applesauce

Kids Kraft Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Kraft Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Butter Noodles

$7.00

Kids Mini Burgers

$7.00

(2) Mini Burgers with Choice of Cheese

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$7.00

House Made & Outrageously Delicious!

Carrot Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Chipwich

$7.00

Fried Cheesecake

$7.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$2.00

Lemon Berry Cake

$7.00Out of stock
Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

SECRET MENU

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Garden Salad

$9.99

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

BLAT

$9.99

BLT

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Turkey Burger

$10.99

MaGerk's Sirloin

$19.99

10oz Sirloin, Grilled to Temperature, Topped with Roasted Garlic Demi-Glace, Served with Roasted Red Potatoes & Sautéed Green Beans

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Rootbeer

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

New Year's Eve

At-Door-$10

$9.43
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

MaGerk's Pub is located in Historic Downtown Bel Air, MD. Known for having the BEST Cheesesteaks South of Philly served on fresh-baked rolls from Liscio's Bakery.

Location

120 S Bond Street, Bel Air, MD 21014

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

