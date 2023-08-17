Magerks Elon
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy the BEST Cheese Steaks South of Philly, as well as, our Signature Cheese Steak Egg Rolls, Amazing Nachos, an awesome craft beer list (with a focus on our amazing NC breweries), and Fresh Crafted Crush Cocktails!
Location
138 W Lebanon Ave, Elon College, NC 27244
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Tokyo Hibachi Cafe - 3729 S Church St, Unit 110
No Reviews
3729 South Church Street Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurant
Reno's Pizza & Italian Restaurant - Gibsonville
No Reviews
119 East Main Street Gibsonville, NC 27249
View restaurant
More near Elon College