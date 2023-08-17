Takeout

Appetizer

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Mozzarella Moon

$9.00

Quesadilla Southwest

$12.00

Sliders

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.50

Edamame

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Onion Ring

$7.00

Pesto Dip

$11.00

FRYS

Original Fry

$6.00

CAJUN FRY TO GO

$8.00

MAGERKS FRY TO GO

$8.00

SEASONED FRY TO GO

$8.00

Nacho

Boom Boom Nacho TO GO

$14.50

BBQ "D" TO GO

$14.50

Cheesesteak Nacho TO GO

$14.50

CHICKEN- STEAK Nacho TO GO

$14.50

Southwest Nacho TO GO

$14.50

Wings

10 Wings

$14.50

20 wings

$26.50

30 wings

$36.50

Boneless wings

$10.00

Soup/Salad

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Plain Caesar

$8.00

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Cobb

$14.00

Power Bowl

$13.00

BLT Salad

$13.00

Southwest

$13.00

Sandwiches

9th Street Chicken

$13.00

Island Chicken

$12.00

Chicken Magerk

$13.00

Spicy Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

Blackened Salmon Wrap

$14.50

Spicy Chicken Sand

$12.00

Turkey Apple Brie

$13.00

Cheesesteaks

#1 TO GO

$11.00

#2 TO GO

$11.00

#3 TO GO

$11.00

#4 TO GO

$11.00

#5 TO GO

$11.00

#6 TO GO

$11.00

Mega Steak

$19.99

Burgers

Classic Burger To go

$13.00

JD's Burger To go

$14.00

Backyard Burger To Go

$13.00

Beyond Burger To Go

$13.00

Mac & Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Loaded Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Veggie Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Cajun Shrimp Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Kids

Kids burger

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla kids

$7.00

Chicken Finger/ Fry kid

$7.00

Nacho kids

$7.00

Mac and Cheese kids

$7.00

Ice Cream Kids- free

Flatbreads

Aloha BBQ Flatbread

$12.00

Street Corn Flatbread

$11.00

Margherita Flatbread

$11.00

Artichoke Flatbread

$12.00

Retail

Tidal Wave Shirt

Tidal Wave Shirt

$28.00

XXL Black Hoodie

$40.00

XL Black Hoodie

$40.00

L Black Hoodie

$40.00

M Black Hoodie

$40.00

S Black Hoodie

$40.00

Sticker

$1.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00