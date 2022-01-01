Magerks Elon

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Boneless Wings
#1 TO GO
Southwest Nacho TO GO

Appetizers

Tempura Pickles

$7.00

Tempura Battered, Served with Homemade Ranch

Mozzarella Moon

$9.00

Lightly Breaded & Fried, Served with Marinara

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Fried, Choice of Dipping Sauce

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$10.00

Hand Rolled, Served with Spicy Ketchup

Quesadilla Southwest

$11.00

Jack Cheese, Cilantro Lime Chicken, Black Beans & Corn Salsa. Sour cream, Pico De Gallo & Guac served on the side

Edamame

$8.00

Steamed Soy beans, Kosher Salt, served with Wasabi Dipping

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Served with Baguette, Tortilla Chips, Carrots & Celery

Onion Ring

$7.00

Beer Battered, Served with Chipotle Mayo Dipping

Pretzel Bites To Go

$8.00

Pretzel Bites served with Queso cheese Dipping

FRYS TO GO

Original Fry

$6.00

CAJUN FRY TO GO

$8.00

Cajun, Served with Ranch

MAGERKS FRY TO GO

$8.00

Whiz, Bacon, Scallions, Sour Cream

SEASONED FRY TO GO

$8.00

Secret Seasoning Blend

CHEETO PUFF FRY TO GO

$8.00

Tastes like a Cheeto

SALT & VINEGAR FRY TO GO

$8.00

Old School! Malt Vinegar and Kosher Salt

COOL RANCH FRY TO GO

$8.00

Cool Ranch Flavor

Nachos

Southwest Nacho TO GO

$14.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Pulled Cilantro & Lime Laced Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fundido, Sour Cream & Guac

Cheesesteak Nacho TO GO

$14.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, Cheesesteak, American Cheese Sauce, Triple Cheddar Blend, Fried Onion, Lettuce, Tomato

Chickensteak Nacho TO GO

$14.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, Chicken Steak, American Cheese Sauce, Triple Cheddar Blend, Fried Onion, Lettuce, Tomato

BBQ "D" TO GO

$14.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, Shredded Chicken, Red Onion, Jalapeño, BBQ Sauce, American Cheese Sauce, Ranch & Frizzled Onions

Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.00
30 wings

30 wings

$36.50

Tossed in Choice of sauce

20 wings

20 wings

$26.50

Tossed in Choice of sauce

10 Wings

10 Wings

$14.50

Tossed in Choice of sauce

Soup/ Salad

French Onion Soup

$6.00
Plain Caesar

Plain Caesar

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing , Grilled Chicken

Cobb

Cobb

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Avocado, Tomato, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Chopped Bacon, Hardboiled Egg & Grilled Chicken With Choice Of Dressing

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$13.00

Roasted Corn, Spinach, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Garbanzo Bean, Quinoa, Feta, Sunflower Seeds, White Balsamic on the side

BLT Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Red Onion, Chopped Chicken, Honey Dijon Vinaigrette on the side

Southwest

Southwest

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Fried Buffalo Chicken, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Jack Cheddar Blend, Ranch Salsa Dressing

Sandwiches

9th Street Chicken

9th Street Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Sharp Provolone, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction, Pesto Aioli

Island Chicken

$12.00

Blackened Chicken, Grilled Pineapple, Jack Cheese, Arugula, Cilantro Lime Aioli

Chicken Magerk

Chicken Magerk

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Roasted Tomatoes, Havarti Cheese

Spicy Shrimp Wrap

$13.00

Shrimp Tossed In Boom Boom Sauce, Avocado, Romaine, Flour Tortilla, Edamame Side

Blackened Salmon Wrap

$14.00

Blackened Salmon, Lettuce, Triple Cheddar Blend, Pico de Gallo, Ranch Dressing, Flour Tortilla

The Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Tossed in Buffalo, Lettuce, Tomato, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

Turkey Apple Brie

$13.00

Roasted Turkey, Brie Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, Granny Smith Apples, Honey Mustard, Flour Tortilla

Cheesesteaks

#1 TO GO

$11.00

American Cheese & Fried Onion

#2 TO GO

$11.00

Provolone, Pizza Sauce & Pepperoni

#3 TO GO

$11.00

Chopped Chicken Breast & American Cheese

#4 TO GO

$11.00

Steak & Cheese Whiz

#5 TO GO

$11.00

American Cheese, Fried Onion, Cooked Salami, Tomatoes & Russian Dressing

#6 TO GO

$11.00

American Cheese, Raw Onion, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Mega Steak

$19.99

16 oz Shaved Ribeye, Cooper Sharp & Fried Onion

Burgers

Classic Burger To go

$13.00

Build your own Burger

JD's Burger To go

$13.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, BBQ, Frizzled Onions served with a bag of chips

Backyard Burger To Go

$13.00

American, Cheddar, Bibb Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato & Pickle Mayo

Mac & Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Ultimate Comfort Food, Baked with Creamy Gouda & Cheddar Cheeses

Loaded Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Blistered jalapenos & applewood smoked bacon

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce & crumbled bleu cheese

Veggie Mac and Cheese

Veggie Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Sauteed spinach & roasted tomatoes

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the BEST Cheese Steaks South of Philly, as well as, our Signature Cheese Steak Egg Rolls, Amazing Nachos, an awesome craft beer list (with a focus on our amazing NC breweries), and Fresh Crafted Crush Cocktails!

Website

Location

138 W Lebanon Ave, Elon College, NC 27244

Directions

Gallery
Magerks Elon image
Magerks Elon image
Magerks Elon image

