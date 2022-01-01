Bars & Lounges
Magerks Elon
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy the BEST Cheese Steaks South of Philly, as well as, our Signature Cheese Steak Egg Rolls, Amazing Nachos, an awesome craft beer list (with a focus on our amazing NC breweries), and Fresh Crafted Crush Cocktails!
138 W Lebanon Ave, Elon College, NC 27244
