Magerk's Fort Washington

Appetizers
Cauliflower Flatbread
Roasted cauliflower, oved dried tomatoes, grilled corn, creamy gouda, arugula, garlic oil
Cheeseburger Sliders
3 burgers, served with American cheese, pickles chips, spicy ketchup and frizzled onions
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Served with spicy ketchup
Chicken Fingers
Housemade chicken fingers, served with honey mustard
Edamame
Wasabi Dipping
Family Style Chips and Dip
House made guac and pico
Jumbo Crab Pretzel
Mediterranean Board
Fresh hummus, red peppers, marinated artichokes, roasted tomato & feta, olive salad and grilled pita bread
Mozzarella Triangles
Served with marinara dipping
Short Rib Scoop Fries
Southwest Quesadilla
Black bean & corn salsa, Jack cheeses served with a side of sour cream, house guac & pico
Tempura Pickles
Tempura Battered, lightly fried, ranch dipping sauce
Potato Bombs
House Stuffed Potato Bombs, Jack Cheese, Red Pepper Relish, Bacon, Ranch Dipping
Heirloom Tomato and Mozz Board
Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Mozz Board, Fresh Pesto, Basil, Balsamic Glaze Drizzle
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Cheesesteak Nachos
Cheesesteak meat, corn tortilla chips, fried onions, triple cheddar blend, lettuce, tomato, American cheese sauce
Chicken Nachos
Chicken, corn tortilla chips, fried onions, triple cheddar blend, lettuce, tomato, American cheese sauce
Firecracker Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, popcorn shrimp, cheddar cheese, queso fundido, hot pepper, avocado, lettuce, tomato, boom boom sauce & sour cream
Southwest Nachos
Short Rib Nachos
Cheesesteak Nachos Finish At Home
Corn tortilla chips, black beans, corn and pulled chicken laced with cilantro and lime, queso fundido, sour cream, house made guac, and pico de gallo
Chicken Nachos Finish At Home
Corn tortilla chips, black beans, corn and pulled chicken laced with cilantro and lime, queso fundido, sour cream, house made guac, and pico de gallo
Southwest Nachos Finish At Home
Corn tortilla chips, black beans, corn and pulled chicken laced with cilantro and lime, queso fundido, sour cream, house made guac, and pico de gallo
Firecracker Nachos Finish At Home
Corn tortilla chips, popcorn shrimp, cheddar cheese, queso fundido, hot pepper, avocado, lettuce, tomato, boom boom sauce & sour cream
Short Rib Nachos Finish At Home
Salads
LTO Menu
Zesty Lemon Wings
Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Lemon, Lemon Zest
Street Corn
Butter, Mayo, Cojita Cheese, SW Seasoning, Cilantro
Steamed Shrimp
Half lb. shrimp, Chesapeake Seasoning, Sauteed Onion, and Garlic Bread
Steamers - Clams
A dozen little necks, Allagash butter, garlic, old bay, and garlic bread.
Mussels
One lb. blue mussels, spicy red sauce, garlic bread
Lobster Roll
Maine Style with mayo, lemon, butter and chives on a buttered and grilled Split Top Roll. Served with chips and slaw
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Housemade and topped with cheese
Zesty Lemon Boneless
Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Lemon, Lemon Zest
Sandwiches
9th Street
Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Sharp Provolone, Arugula, Blasamic Reduction, Pesto Aoili
BLT
Cheesesteak
American Cheese, Provolone, Whiz
Chicken Cheesesteak
American Cheese
Chicken MaGerk
Grilled Chicken, avocado, bacon, havarti cheese, served on a bakery fresh bun
Grilled Cheese Sand
Grilled Chicken Sand
Island Chicken
Blackened Chicken, grilled pineapple, cheddar cheese, arugula, cilantro aoili
Roast Beef Melt
Roast beef, carmelized onions, aged cheddar, grilled sourdough bread with creamy horseradish on the side
Shrimp Taco
2 Popcorn Shrimp, Apple Slaw, Roasted Poblano Aioli, Guac, Cojita Cheese, Tortilla Chips and Pico
Spicy Shrimp Wrap
Shrimp Tossed in Boom Boom Sauce, avocado, and romaine in a flour tortilla, edamame served on the side with wasabi mayo
Turkey Club
Turkey Apple Brie Wrap
Roasted Turkey, Granny Smith Apples, Bibb Lettuce, Brie Cheese, Honey Mustard, Arugula, Flour Tortilla
Burgers
Bacon Jam Burger
House-made Bourbon bacon jam, harvarti cheese, arugula, crispy potato sticks
Beyond Burger
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & vegan cheddar cheese
Classic Burger
8 oz burger. LTO request only
Backyard Burger
Cheddar, American, Bibb Lettuce, White Onion, Tomato, Pickle Mayo
Black And Blue
Blackening Spice, Crumbled Bleu, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
Entrees
Magerk's Crab Cake Entree
Jumbo Lump, lemon butter sauce, fingerling potatoes, seasonal vegetable
NY Grilled Strip Steak
12oz grilled NY strip, roasted garlic butter with asparagus & fingerling potatoes
Citrus Salmon
Blackened Salmon, Pineapple Salsa, Cilantro Lime Aoili, Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice
Mac and Cheese
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Fingers To Go
Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.
Kids Grilled Cheese To Go
Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.
Kids Grilled Chicken & Veggies To Go
Grilled Chicken with Celery & Carrots, Kids items to go do NOT come with ice cream and a drink.
Kids Mac and Cheese To Go
Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.
Kids Mini Burgers To Go
Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.
Kids Nachos To Go
Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.
Desserts
Churros
Belgian Chocolate Chip Waffle
Belgian waffle with caramel, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, blueberries and strawberries
Brownie Sundae
Homemade brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream
Chocolate Ice Cream
Kids Chocolate Free
Kids Vanilla Free
Vanilla Ice Cream
Sides
Extra Sides
Extra Bag of Chips
Extra BBQ
Extra Blue Cheese
Extra Bread
Extra Caesar
Extra Chipolte Mayo
Extra Dressing
Extra Garlic Bread
Extra Guac
Extra Honey Mustard
Extra Horseradish Cream
Extra Marinara
Extra Pico
Extra Pita
Extra Queso Fundido
Extra Side American Cheese Sauce
Extra Side Gold Rush
Extra Side Hot
Extra Side Jalepenos
Extra Side Ranch
Extra Side Whiz
Extra Tortilla Chips
Party Food
Bell Ringer
Cheese Veggie Board
Chicken Fingers
Chips\Dip
Cookies/Brownies
Crab Pretzel Tray
Dinner Menu
DIY Hot Sandwiches
Eggrolls (50 Pieces)
Fried Mozzarella
Fruit Salad
Fry Pan
Lunch Menu
Mac and Cheese
Magerks Big Board
Magerks Menu PP
Med Board
Mini Cheesecakes
Mini Crab Cakes
Old Bay Fries with American Cheese
Party Caesar Salad
Party Garden Salad
Party MaGerks Salad
Party Sliders
Party Wings
Pasta Red
Pasta Salad
Shrimp Cocktail
Signature Sandwich Tray
Tempura Pickles
Retail
Black 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt - XL
Dark Green T-Shirt - Large
Eagles Green Unisex T-Shirt Crew Neck - Large
Gray Eagles Hoodie - XL
Gray Hat
Gray Hoodie - Large
Gray Magerks Hoodie - medium
Gray Magerks Hoodie - small
Gray T-Shirt - Large
Green Hat
Green Hoodie - XL
Green Magerks Hoodie- Small
Ladies T-Shirt V- Neck large
Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck med
Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck small
Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck XL
Onesie - 6 Mo
Pint Glass
Sweatpants - medium
Sweatpants - small
Winter Hat
Green Magerks Hoodie- medium
St. Paddys shirt
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
