Magerk's Fort Washington

582 S Bethlehem Pike

Fort Washington, PA 19034

$6.00

Appetizers

Cauliflower Flatbread

Cauliflower Flatbread

$13.00

Roasted cauliflower, oved dried tomatoes, grilled corn, creamy gouda, arugula, garlic oil

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

3 burgers, served with American cheese, pickles chips, spicy ketchup and frizzled onions

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$11.00

Served with spicy ketchup

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Housemade chicken fingers, served with honey mustard

Edamame

$9.00

Wasabi Dipping

Family Style Chips and Dip

$10.00

House made guac and pico

Jumbo Crab Pretzel

$12.00

Mediterranean Board

$15.00

Fresh hummus, red peppers, marinated artichokes, roasted tomato & feta, olive salad and grilled pita bread

Mozzarella Triangles

$10.00

Served with marinara dipping

Short Rib Scoop Fries

$12.00

Southwest Quesadilla

$12.00

Black bean & corn salsa, Jack cheeses served with a side of sour cream, house guac & pico

Tempura Pickles

$9.00

Tempura Battered, lightly fried, ranch dipping sauce

Potato Bombs

$10.00

House Stuffed Potato Bombs, Jack Cheese, Red Pepper Relish, Bacon, Ranch Dipping

Heirloom Tomato and Mozz Board

$13.00

Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Mozz Board, Fresh Pesto, Basil, Balsamic Glaze Drizzle

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$10.00

Cheesesteak Nachos

$16.00

Cheesesteak meat, corn tortilla chips, fried onions, triple cheddar blend, lettuce, tomato, American cheese sauce

Chicken Nachos

$16.00

Chicken, corn tortilla chips, fried onions, triple cheddar blend, lettuce, tomato, American cheese sauce

Firecracker Nachos

$16.00

Corn tortilla chips, popcorn shrimp, cheddar cheese, queso fundido, hot pepper, avocado, lettuce, tomato, boom boom sauce & sour cream

Southwest Nachos

$16.00

Short Rib Nachos

$16.00

Cheesesteak Nachos Finish At Home

$16.00

Corn tortilla chips, black beans, corn and pulled chicken laced with cilantro and lime, queso fundido, sour cream, house made guac, and pico de gallo

Chicken Nachos Finish At Home

$16.00

Corn tortilla chips, black beans, corn and pulled chicken laced with cilantro and lime, queso fundido, sour cream, house made guac, and pico de gallo

Southwest Nachos Finish At Home

$16.00

Corn tortilla chips, black beans, corn and pulled chicken laced with cilantro and lime, queso fundido, sour cream, house made guac, and pico de gallo

Firecracker Nachos Finish At Home

$16.00

Corn tortilla chips, popcorn shrimp, cheddar cheese, queso fundido, hot pepper, avocado, lettuce, tomato, boom boom sauce & sour cream

Short Rib Nachos Finish At Home

$16.00

Wings

10 Wings

$15.00

order of 10

20 Wings

$30.00

Boneless Wings

$10.00

7 ounces

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped Garden Salad

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$9.00

Garden Salad

$8.00

Magerks Salad

$11.00

Salmon Salad

$8.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side Garden

$6.00

Side Magerks

$6.00

Southwest Salad

$9.00

Summer Power Bowl

$12.00

Side Chopped Salad

$7.00

LTO Menu

Zesty Lemon Wings

$15.00

Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Lemon, Lemon Zest

Street Corn

$5.00

Butter, Mayo, Cojita Cheese, SW Seasoning, Cilantro

Steamed Shrimp

$15.00

Half lb. shrimp, Chesapeake Seasoning, Sauteed Onion, and Garlic Bread

Steamers - Clams

$14.00

A dozen little necks, Allagash butter, garlic, old bay, and garlic bread.

Mussels

$14.00

One lb. blue mussels, spicy red sauce, garlic bread

Lobster Roll

$24.00

Maine Style with mayo, lemon, butter and chives on a buttered and grilled Split Top Roll. Served with chips and slaw

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.00

Housemade and topped with cheese

Zesty Lemon Boneless

$10.00

Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Lemon, Lemon Zest

Sandwiches

9th Street

$14.00

Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Sharp Provolone, Arugula, Blasamic Reduction, Pesto Aoili

BLT

$8.00

Cheesesteak

$13.00

American Cheese, Provolone, Whiz

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

American Cheese

Chicken MaGerk

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, avocado, bacon, havarti cheese, served on a bakery fresh bun

Grilled Cheese Sand

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Sand

$10.00

Island Chicken

$13.00

Blackened Chicken, grilled pineapple, cheddar cheese, arugula, cilantro aoili

Roast Beef Melt

$13.00

Roast beef, carmelized onions, aged cheddar, grilled sourdough bread with creamy horseradish on the side

Shrimp Taco

$13.00

2 Popcorn Shrimp, Apple Slaw, Roasted Poblano Aioli, Guac, Cojita Cheese, Tortilla Chips and Pico

Spicy Shrimp Wrap

$13.00

Shrimp Tossed in Boom Boom Sauce, avocado, and romaine in a flour tortilla, edamame served on the side with wasabi mayo

Turkey Club

$13.00

Turkey Apple Brie Wrap

$13.00

Roasted Turkey, Granny Smith Apples, Bibb Lettuce, Brie Cheese, Honey Mustard, Arugula, Flour Tortilla

Burgers

Bacon Jam Burger

$13.50

House-made Bourbon bacon jam, harvarti cheese, arugula, crispy potato sticks

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & vegan cheddar cheese

Classic Burger

$12.00

8 oz burger. LTO request only

Backyard Burger

$13.00

Cheddar, American, Bibb Lettuce, White Onion, Tomato, Pickle Mayo

Black And Blue

$13.50

Blackening Spice, Crumbled Bleu, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion

Entrees

House made, jumbo lump crab, lemon butter sauce, fingerling potatoes, roasted veggie medley

Magerk's Crab Cake Entree

$27.00

Jumbo Lump, lemon butter sauce, fingerling potatoes, seasonal vegetable

NY Grilled Strip Steak

$24.00

12oz grilled NY strip, roasted garlic butter with asparagus & fingerling potatoes

Citrus Salmon

$22.00

Blackened Salmon, Pineapple Salsa, Cilantro Lime Aoili, Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice

Mac and Cheese

Loaded Mac and Cheese

$12.00

blistered jalapenos and applewood bacon

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$15.00

comes loaded style plus crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, crumbled blue

Short Rib Mac

$16.00

Plain Adult Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers To Go

$7.00

Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.

Kids Grilled Cheese To Go

$7.00

Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.

Kids Grilled Chicken & Veggies To Go

$7.00

Grilled Chicken with Celery & Carrots, Kids items to go do NOT come with ice cream and a drink.

Kids Mac and Cheese To Go

$7.00

Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.

Kids Mini Burgers To Go

$7.00

Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.

Kids Nachos To Go

$7.00

Kids menu items do NOT come with free ice cream and a drink on to go orders.

Desserts

Churros

$7.00

Belgian Chocolate Chip Waffle

$8.00

Belgian waffle with caramel, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, blueberries and strawberries

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Homemade brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.00

Kids Chocolate Free

Kids Vanilla Free

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

MaGerk's Fry

$9.00

Whiz, bacon, sour cream, scallions

Chesapeake Fries w/ Chz

$7.00

Served with Melted American

Onion Rings

$7.00

Chipolte Mayo

Asparagus

$6.00

Extra Sides

Extra Bag of Chips

$1.50

Extra BBQ

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Bread

$1.00

Extra Caesar

$0.50

Extra Chipolte Mayo

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Garlic Bread

$5.00

Extra Guac

$2.25

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Horseradish Cream

$0.50

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Extra Pico

$0.50

Extra Pita

$1.00

Extra Queso Fundido

$1.00

Extra Side American Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Extra Side Gold Rush

$0.50

Extra Side Hot

$0.50

Extra Side Jalepenos

$1.00

Extra Side Ranch

$0.50

Extra Side Whiz

$1.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Party Food

Bell Ringer

$475.00

Cheese Veggie Board

$95.00

Chicken Fingers

$75.00

Chips\Dip

$1.00

Cookies/Brownies

$75.00

Crab Pretzel Tray

$75.00

Dinner Menu

$22.50

DIY Hot Sandwiches

$350.00

Eggrolls (50 Pieces)

$15.00

Fried Mozzarella

$85.00

Fruit Salad

$75.00

Fry Pan

$50.00

Lunch Menu

$18.50

Mac and Cheese

$85.00

Magerks Big Board

$150.00

Magerks Menu PP

$32.00

Med Board

$95.00

Mini Cheesecakes

$85.00

Mini Crab Cakes

$325.00

Old Bay Fries with American Cheese

$60.00

Party Caesar Salad

$65.00

Party Garden Salad

$65.00

Party MaGerks Salad

$65.00

Party Sliders

$350.00

Party Wings

$150.00

Pasta Red

$85.00

Pasta Salad

$75.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$100.00

Signature Sandwich Tray

$350.00

Tempura Pickles

$35.00

Retail

Black 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt - XL

$50.00

Dark Green T-Shirt - Large

$20.00

Eagles Green Unisex T-Shirt Crew Neck - Large

$20.00

Gray Eagles Hoodie - XL

$40.00

Gray Hat

$25.00

Gray Hoodie - Large

$50.00

Gray Magerks Hoodie - medium

$50.00

Gray Magerks Hoodie - small

$50.00

Gray T-Shirt - Large

$20.00

Green Hat

$25.00

Green Hoodie - XL

$50.00

Green Magerks Hoodie- Small

$50.00

Ladies T-Shirt V- Neck large

$20.00

Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck med

$20.00

Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck small

$20.00

Ladies T-Shirt V-Neck XL

$20.00

Onesie - 6 Mo

$15.00

Pint Glass

$4.00

Sweatpants - medium

$40.00

Sweatpants - small

$40.00

Winter Hat

$15.00

Green Magerks Hoodie- medium

$50.00

St. Paddys shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

582 S Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington, PA 19034

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

